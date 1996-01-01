Aleph

1Joyful are people of integrity,

who follow the instructions of the LORD.

2Joyful are those who obey his laws

and search for him with all their hearts.

3They do not compromise with evil,

and they walk only in his paths.

4You have charged us

to keep your commandments carefully.

5Oh, that my actions would consistently

reflect your decrees!

6Then I will not be ashamed

when I compare my life with your commands.

7As I learn your righteous regulations,

I will thank you by living as I should!

8I will obey your decrees.

Please don’t give up on me!

Beth

9How can a young person stay pure?

By obeying your word.

10I have tried hard to find you—

don’t let me wander from your commands.

11I have hidden your word in my heart,

that I might not sin against you.

12I praise you, O LORD;

teach me your decrees.

13I have recited aloud

all the regulations you have given us.

14I have rejoiced in your laws

as much as in riches.

15I will study your commandments

and reflect on your ways.

16I will delight in your decrees

and not forget your word.

Gimel

17Be good to your servant,

that I may live and obey your word.

18Open my eyes to see

the wonderful truths in your instructions.

19I am only a foreigner in the land.

Don’t hide your commands from me!

20I am always overwhelmed

with a desire for your regulations.

21You rebuke the arrogant;

those who wander from your commands are cursed.

22Don’t let them scorn and insult me,

for I have obeyed your laws.

23Even princes sit and speak against me,

but I will meditate on your decrees.

24Your laws please me;

they give me wise advice.

Daleth

25I lie in the dust;

revive me by your word.

26I told you my plans, and you answered.

Now teach me your decrees.

27Help me understand the meaning of your commandments,

and I will meditate on your wonderful deeds.

28I weep with sorrow;

encourage me by your word.

29Keep me from lying to myself;

give me the privilege of knowing your instructions.

30I have chosen to be faithful;

I have determined to live by your regulations.

31I cling to your laws.

LORD, don’t let me be put to shame!

32I will pursue your commands,

for you expand my understanding.

He

33Teach me your decrees, O LORD;

I will keep them to the end.

34Give me understanding and I will obey your instructions;

I will put them into practice with all my heart.

35Make me walk along the path of your commands,

for that is where my happiness is found.

36Give me an eagerness for your laws

rather than a love for money!

37Turn my eyes from worthless things,

and give me life through your word.

38Reassure me of your promise,

made to those who fear you.

39Help me abandon my shameful ways;

for your regulations are good.

40I long to obey your commandments!

Renew my life with your goodness.

Waw

41LORD, give me your unfailing love,

the salvation that you promised me.

42Then I can answer those who taunt me,

for I trust in your word.

43Do not snatch your word of truth from me,

for your regulations are my only hope.

44I will keep on obeying your instructions

forever and ever.

45I will walk in freedom,

for I have devoted myself to your commandments.

46I will speak to kings about your laws,

and I will not be ashamed.

47How I delight in your commands!

How I love them!

48I honor and love your commands.

I meditate on your decrees.

Zayin

49Remember your promise to me;

it is my only hope.

50Your promise revives me;

it comforts me in all my troubles.

51The proud hold me in utter contempt,

but I do not turn away from your instructions.

52I meditate on your age-old regulations;

O LORD, they comfort me.

53I become furious with the wicked,

because they reject your instructions.

54Your decrees have been the theme of my songs

wherever I have lived.

55I reflect at night on who you are, O LORD;

therefore, I obey your instructions.

56This is how I spend my life:

obeying your commandments.

Heth

57LORD, you are mine!

I promise to obey your words!

58With all my heart I want your blessings.

Be merciful as you promised.

59I pondered the direction of my life,

and I turned to follow your laws.

60I will hurry, without delay,

to obey your commands.

61Evil people try to drag me into sin,

but I am firmly anchored to your instructions.

62I rise at midnight to thank you

for your just regulations.

63I am a friend to anyone who fears you—

anyone who obeys your commandments.

64O LORD, your unfailing love fills the earth;

teach me your decrees.

Teth

65You have done many good things for me, LORD,

just as you promised.

66I believe in your commands;

now teach me good judgment and knowledge.

67I used to wander off until you disciplined me;

but now I closely follow your word.

68You are good and do only good;

teach me your decrees.

69Arrogant people smear me with lies,

but in truth I obey your commandments with all my heart.

70Their hearts are dull and stupid,

but I delight in your instructions.

71My suffering was good for me,

for it taught me to pay attention to your decrees.

72Your instructions are more valuable to me

than millions in gold and silver.

Yodh

73You made me; you created me.

Now give me the sense to follow your commands.

74May all who fear you find in me a cause for joy,

for I have put my hope in your word.

75I know, O LORD, that your regulations are fair;

you disciplined me because I needed it.

76Now let your unfailing love comfort me,

just as you promised me, your servant.

77Surround me with your tender mercies so I may live,

for your instructions are my delight.

78Bring disgrace upon the arrogant people who lied about me;

meanwhile, I will concentrate on your commandments.

79Let me be united with all who fear you,

with those who know your laws.

80May I be blameless in keeping your decrees;

then I will never be ashamed.

Kaph

81I am worn out waiting for your rescue,

but I have put my hope in your word.

82My eyes are straining to see your promises come true.

When will you comfort me?

83I am shriveled like a wineskin in the smoke,

but I have not forgotten to obey your decrees.

84How long must I wait?

When will you punish those who persecute me?

85These arrogant people who hate your instructions

have dug deep pits to trap me.

86All your commands are trustworthy.

Protect me from those who hunt me down without cause.

87They almost finished me off,

but I refused to abandon your commandments.

88In your unfailing love, spare my life;

then I can continue to obey your laws.

Lamedh

89Your eternal word, O LORD,

stands firm in heaven.

90Your faithfulness extends to every generation,

as enduring as the earth you created.

91Your regulations remain true to this day,

for everything serves your plans.

92If your instructions hadn’t sustained me with joy,

I would have died in my misery.

93I will never forget your commandments,

for by them you give me life.

94I am yours; rescue me!

For I have worked hard at obeying your commandments.

95Though the wicked hide along the way to kill me,

I will quietly keep my mind on your laws.

96Even perfection has its limits,

but your commands have no limit.

Mem

97Oh, how I love your instructions!

I think about them all day long.

98Your commands make me wiser than my enemies,

for they are my constant guide.

99Yes, I have more insight than my teachers,

for I am always thinking of your laws.

100I am even wiser than my elders,

for I have kept your commandments.

101I have refused to walk on any evil path,

so that I may remain obedient to your word.

102I haven’t turned away from your regulations,

for you have taught me well.

103How sweet your words taste to me;

they are sweeter than honey.

104Your commandments give me understanding;

no wonder I hate every false way of life.

Nun

105Your word is a lamp to guide my feet

and a light for my path.

106I’ve promised it once, and I’ll promise it again:

I will obey your righteous regulations.

107I have suffered much, O LORD;

restore my life again as you promised.

108LORD, accept my offering of praise,

and teach me your regulations.

109My life constantly hangs in the balance,

but I will not stop obeying your instructions.

110The wicked have set their traps for me,

but I will not turn from your commandments.

111Your laws are my treasure;

they are my heart’s delight.

112I am determined to keep your decrees

to the very end.

Samekh

113I hate those with divided loyalties,

but I love your instructions.

114You are my refuge and my shield;

your word is my source of hope.

115Get out of my life, you evil-minded people,

for I intend to obey the commands of my God.

116LORD, sustain me as you promised, that I may live!

Do not let my hope be crushed.

117Sustain me, and I will be rescued;

then I will meditate continually on your decrees.

118But you have rejected all who stray from your decrees.

They are only fooling themselves.

119You skim off the wicked of the earth like scum;

no wonder I love to obey your laws!

120I tremble in fear of you;

I stand in awe of your regulations.

Ayin

121Don’t leave me to the mercy of my enemies,

for I have done what is just and right.

122Please guarantee a blessing for me.

Don’t let the arrogant oppress me!

123My eyes strain to see your rescue,

to see the truth of your promise fulfilled.

124I am your servant; deal with me in unfailing love,

and teach me your decrees.

125Give discernment to me, your servant;

then I will understand your laws.

126LORD, it is time for you to act,

for these evil people have violated your instructions.

127Truly, I love your commands

more than gold, even the finest gold.

128Each of your commandments is right.

That is why I hate every false way.

Pe

129Your laws are wonderful.

No wonder I obey them!

130The teaching of your word gives light,

so even the simple can understand.

131I pant with expectation,

longing for your commands.

132Come and show me your mercy,

as you do for all who love your name.

133Guide my steps by your word,

so I will not be overcome by evil.

134Ransom me from the oppression of evil people;

then I can obey your commandments.

135Look upon me with love;

teach me your decrees.

136Rivers of tears gush from my eyes

because people disobey your instructions.

Tsadhe

137O LORD, you are righteous,

and your regulations are fair.

138Your laws are perfect

and completely trustworthy.

139I am overwhelmed with indignation,

for my enemies have disregarded your words.

140Your promises have been thoroughly tested;

that is why I love them so much.

141I am insignificant and despised,

but I don’t forget your commandments.

142Your justice is eternal,

and your instructions are perfectly true.

143As pressure and stress bear down on me,

I find joy in your commands.

144Your laws are always right;

help me to understand them so I may live.

Qoph

145I pray with all my heart; answer me, LORD!

I will obey your decrees.

146I cry out to you; rescue me,

that I may obey your laws.

147I rise early, before the sun is up;

I cry out for help and put my hope in your words.

148I stay awake through the night,

thinking about your promise.

149In your faithful love, O LORD, hear my cry;

let me be revived by following your regulations.

150Lawless people are coming to attack me;

they live far from your instructions.

151But you are near, O LORD,

and all your commands are true.

152I have known from my earliest days

that your laws will last forever.

Resh

153Look upon my suffering and rescue me,

for I have not forgotten your instructions.

154Argue my case; take my side!

Protect my life as you promised.

155The wicked are far from rescue,

for they do not bother with your decrees.

156LORD, how great is your mercy;

let me be revived by following your regulations.

157Many persecute and trouble me,

yet I have not swerved from your laws.

158Seeing these traitors makes me sick at heart,

because they care nothing for your word.

159See how I love your commandments, LORD.

Give back my life because of your unfailing love.

160The very essence of your words is truth;

all your just regulations will stand forever.

Shin

161Powerful people harass me without cause,

but my heart trembles only at your word.

162I rejoice in your word

like one who discovers a great treasure.

163I hate and abhor all falsehood,

but I love your instructions.

164I will praise you seven times a day

because all your regulations are just.

165Those who love your instructions have great peace

and do not stumble.

166I long for your rescue, LORD,

so I have obeyed your commands.

167I have obeyed your laws,

for I love them very much.

168Yes, I obey your commandments and laws

because you know everything I do.

Taw

169O LORD, listen to my cry;

give me the discerning mind you promised.

170Listen to my prayer;

rescue me as you promised.

171Let praise flow from my lips,

for you have taught me your decrees.

172Let my tongue sing about your word,

for all your commands are right.

173Give me a helping hand,

for I have chosen to follow your commandments.

174O LORD, I have longed for your rescue,

and your instructions are my delight.

175Let me live so I can praise you,

and may your regulations help me.

176I have wandered away like a lost sheep;

come and find me,

for I have not forgotten your commands.