A song for pilgrims ascending to Jerusalem.
1I took my troubles to the LORD;
I cried out to him, and he answered my prayer.
2Rescue me, O LORD, from liars
and from all deceitful people.
3O deceptive tongue, what will God do to you?
How will he increase your punishment?
4You will be pierced with sharp arrows
and burned with glowing coals.
5How I suffer in far-off Meshech.
It pains me to live in distant Kedar.
6I am tired of living
among people who hate peace.
7I search for peace;
but when I speak of peace, they want war!
Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
