A song for pilgrims ascending to Jerusalem.

1I took my troubles to the LORD;

I cried out to him, and he answered my prayer.

2Rescue me, O LORD, from liars

and from all deceitful people.

3O deceptive tongue, what will God do to you?

How will he increase your punishment?

4You will be pierced with sharp arrows

and burned with glowing coals.

5How I suffer in far-off Meshech.

It pains me to live in distant Kedar.

6I am tired of living

among people who hate peace.

7I search for peace;

but when I speak of peace, they want war!