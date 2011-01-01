◄ Psalm 119 ► New International Version Par ▾ Psalm 119 א Aleph 1Blessed are those whose ways are blameless, who walk according to the law of the Lord. 2Blessed are those who keep his statutes and seek him with all their heart— 3they do no wrong but follow his ways. 4You have laid down precepts that are to be fully obeyed. 5Oh, that my ways were steadfast in obeying your decrees! 6Then I would not be put to shame when I consider all your commands. 7I will praise you with an upright heart as I learn your righteous laws. 8I will obey your decrees; do not utterly forsake me. ב Beth 9How can a young person stay on the path of purity? By living according to your word. 10I seek you with all my heart; do not let me stray from your commands. 11I have hidden your word in my heart that I might not sin against you. 12Praise be to you, Lord; teach me your decrees. 13With my lips I recount all the laws that come from your mouth. 14I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches. 15I meditate on your precepts and consider your ways. 16I delight in your decrees; I will not neglect your word. ג Gimel 17Be good to your servant while I live, that I may obey your word. 18Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law. 19I am a stranger on earth; do not hide your commands from me. 20My soul is consumed with longing for your laws at all times. 21You rebuke the arrogant, who are accursed, those who stray from your commands. 22Remove from me their scorn and contempt, for I keep your statutes. 23Though rulers sit together and slander me, your servant will meditate on your decrees. 24Your statutes are my delight; they are my counselors. ד Daleth 25I am laid low in the dust; preserve my life according to your word. 26I gave an account of my ways and you answered me; teach me your decrees. 27Cause me to understand the way of your precepts, that I may meditate on your wonderful deeds. 28My soul is weary with sorrow; strengthen me according to your word. 29Keep me from deceitful ways; be gracious to me and teach me your law. 30I have chosen the way of faithfulness; I have set my heart on your laws. 31I hold fast to your statutes, Lord; do not let me be put to shame. 32I run in the path of your commands, for you have broadened my understanding. ה He 33Teach me, Lord, the way of your decrees, that I may follow it to the end. 34Give me understanding, so that I may keep your law and obey it with all my heart. 35Direct me in the path of your commands, for there I find delight. 36Turn my heart toward your statutes and not toward selfish gain. 37Turn my eyes away from worthless things; preserve my life according to your word. 38Fulfill your promise to your servant, so that you may be feared. 39Take away the disgrace I dread, for your laws are good. 40How I long for your precepts! In your righteousness preserve my life. ו Waw 41May your unfailing love come to me, Lord, your salvation, according to your promise; 42then I can answer anyone who taunts me, for I trust in your word. 43Never take your word of truth from my mouth, for I have put my hope in your laws. 44I will always obey your law, for ever and ever. 45I will walk about in freedom, for I have sought out your precepts. 46I will speak of your statutes before kings and will not be put to shame, 47for I delight in your commands because I love them. 48I reach out for your commands, which I love, that I may meditate on your decrees. ז Zayin 49Remember your word to your servant, for you have given me hope. 50My comfort in my suffering is this: Your promise preserves my life. 51The arrogant mock me unmercifully, but I do not turn from your law. 52I remember, Lord, your ancient laws, and I find comfort in them. 53Indignation grips me because of the wicked, who have forsaken your law. 54Your decrees are the theme of my song wherever I lodge. 55In the night, Lord, I remember your name, that I may keep your law. 56This has been my practice: I obey your precepts. ח Heth 57You are my portion, Lord; I have promised to obey your words. 58I have sought your face with all my heart; be gracious to me according to your promise. 59I have considered my ways and have turned my steps to your statutes. 60I will hasten and not delay to obey your commands. 61Though the wicked bind me with ropes, I will not forget your law. 62At midnight I rise to give you thanks for your righteous laws. 63I am a friend to all who fear you, to all who follow your precepts. 64The earth is filled with your love, Lord; teach me your decrees. ט Teth 65Do good to your servant according to your word, Lord. 66Teach me knowledge and good judgment, for I trust your commands. 67Before I was afflicted I went astray, but now I obey your word. 68You are good, and what you do is good; teach me your decrees. 69Though the arrogant have smeared me with lies, I keep your precepts with all my heart. 70Their hearts are callous and unfeeling, but I delight in your law. 71It was good for me to be afflicted so that I might learn your decrees. 72The law from your mouth is more precious to me than thousands of pieces of silver and gold. י Yodh 73Your hands made me and formed me; give me understanding to learn your commands. 74May those who fear you rejoice when they see me, for I have put my hope in your word. 75I know, Lord, that your laws are righteous, and that in faithfulness you have afflicted me. 76May your unfailing love be my comfort, according to your promise to your servant. 77Let your compassion come to me that I may live, for your law is my delight. 78May the arrogant be put to shame for wronging me without cause; but I will meditate on your precepts. 79May those who fear you turn to me, those who understand your statutes. 80May I wholeheartedly follow your decrees, that I may not be put to shame. כ Kaph 81My soul faints with longing for your salvation, but I have put my hope in your word. 82My eyes fail, looking for your promise; I say, “When will you comfort me?” 83Though I am like a wineskin in the smoke, I do not forget your decrees. 84How long must your servant wait? When will you punish my persecutors? 85The arrogant dig pits to trap me, contrary to your law. 86All your commands are trustworthy; help me, for I am being persecuted without cause. 87They almost wiped me from the earth, but I have not forsaken your precepts. 88In your unfailing love preserve my life, that I may obey the statutes of your mouth. ל Lamedh 89Your word, Lord, is eternal; it stands firm in the heavens. 90Your faithfulness continues through all generations; you established the earth, and it endures. 91Your laws endure to this day, for all things serve you. 92If your law had not been my delight, I would have perished in my affliction. 93I will never forget your precepts, for by them you have preserved my life. 94Save me, for I am yours; I have sought out your precepts. 95The wicked are waiting to destroy me, but I will ponder your statutes. 96To all perfection I see a limit, but your commands are boundless. מ Mem 97Oh, how I love your law! I meditate on it all day long. 98Your commands are always with me and make me wiser than my enemies. 99I have more insight than all my teachers, for I meditate on your statutes. 100I have more understanding than the elders, for I obey your precepts. 101I have kept my feet from every evil path so that I might obey your word. 102I have not departed from your laws, for you yourself have taught me. 103How sweet are your words to my taste, sweeter than honey to my mouth! 104I gain understanding from your precepts; therefore I hate every wrong path. נ Nun 105Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path. 106I have taken an oath and confirmed it, that I will follow your righteous laws. 107I have suffered much; preserve my life, Lord, according to your word. 108Accept, Lord, the willing praise of my mouth, and teach me your laws. 109Though I constantly take my life in my hands, I will not forget your law. 110The wicked have set a snare for me, but I have not strayed from your precepts. 111Your statutes are my heritage forever; they are the joy of my heart. 112My heart is set on keeping your decrees to the very end. ס Samekh 113I hate double-minded people, but I love your law. 114You are my refuge and my shield; I have put my hope in your word. 115Away from me, you evildoers, that I may keep the commands of my God! 116Sustain me, my God, according to your promise, and I will live; do not let my hopes be dashed. 117Uphold me, and I will be delivered; I will always have regard for your decrees. 118You reject all who stray from your decrees, for their delusions come to nothing. 119All the wicked of the earth you discard like dross; therefore I love your statutes. 120My flesh trembles in fear of you; I stand in awe of your laws. ע Ayin 121I have done what is righteous and just; do not leave me to my oppressors. 122Ensure your servant’s well-being; do not let the arrogant oppress me. 123My eyes fail, looking for your salvation, looking for your righteous promise. 124Deal with your servant according to your love and teach me your decrees. 125I am your servant; give me discernment that I may understand your statutes. 126It is time for you to act, Lord; your law is being broken. 127Because I love your commands more than gold, more than pure gold, 128and because I consider all your precepts right, I hate every wrong path. פ Pe 129Your statutes are wonderful; therefore I obey them. 130The unfolding of your words gives light; it gives understanding to the simple. 131I open my mouth and pant, longing for your commands. 132Turn to me and have mercy on me, as you always do to those who love your name. 133Direct my footsteps according to your word; let no sin rule over me. 134Redeem me from human oppression, that I may obey your precepts. 135Make your face shine on your servant and teach me your decrees. 136Streams of tears flow from my eyes, for your law is not obeyed. צ Tsadhe 137You are righteous, Lord, and your laws are right. 138The statutes you have laid down are righteous; they are fully trustworthy. 139My zeal wears me out, for my enemies ignore your words. 140Your promises have been thoroughly tested, and your servant loves them. 141Though I am lowly and despised, I do not forget your precepts. 142Your righteousness is everlasting and your law is true. 143Trouble and distress have come upon me, but your commands give me delight. 144Your statutes are always righteous; give me understanding that I may live. ק Qoph 145I call with all my heart; answer me, Lord, and I will obey your decrees. 146I call out to you; save me and I will keep your statutes. 147I rise before dawn and cry for help; I have put my hope in your word. 148My eyes stay open through the watches of the night, that I may meditate on your promises. 149Hear my voice in accordance with your love; preserve my life, Lord, according to your laws. 150Those who devise wicked schemes are near, but they are far from your law. 151Yet you are near, Lord, and all your commands are true. 152Long ago I learned from your statutes that you established them to last forever. ר Resh 153Look on my suffering and deliver me, for I have not forgotten your law. 154Defend my cause and redeem me; preserve my life according to your promise. 155Salvation is far from the wicked, for they do not seek out your decrees. 156Your compassion, Lord, is great; preserve my life according to your laws. 157Many are the foes who persecute me, but I have not turned from your statutes. 158I look on the faithless with loathing, for they do not obey your word. 159See how I love your precepts; preserve my life, Lord, in accordance with your love. 160All your words are true; all your righteous laws are eternal. ש Sin and Shin 161Rulers persecute me without cause, but my heart trembles at your word. 162I rejoice in your promise like one who finds great spoil. 163I hate and detest falsehood but I love your law. 164Seven times a day I praise you for your righteous laws. 165Great peace have those who love your law, and nothing can make them stumble. 166I wait for your salvation, Lord, and I follow your commands. 167I obey your statutes, for I love them greatly. 168I obey your precepts and your statutes, for all my ways are known to you. ת Taw 169May my cry come before you, Lord; give me understanding according to your word. 170May my supplication come before you; deliver me according to your promise. 171May my lips overflow with praise, for you teach me your decrees. 172May my tongue sing of your word, for all your commands are righteous. 173May your hand be ready to help me, for I have chosen your precepts. 174I long for your salvation, Lord, and your law gives me delight. 175Let me live that I may praise you, and may your laws sustain me. 176I have strayed like a lost sheep. Seek your servant, for I have not forgotten your commands. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



