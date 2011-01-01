◄ Psalm 118 ► New International Version Par ▾ Psalm 118 1Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. 2Let Israel say: “His love endures forever.” 3Let the house of Aaron say: “His love endures forever.” 4Let those who fear the Lord say: “His love endures forever.” 5When hard pressed, I cried to the Lord; he brought me into a spacious place. 6The Lord is with me; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me? 7The Lord is with me; he is my helper. I look in triumph on my enemies. 8It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in humans. 9It is better to take refuge in the Lord than to trust in princes. 10All the nations surrounded me, but in the name of the Lord I cut them down. 11They surrounded me on every side, but in the name of the Lord I cut them down. 12They swarmed around me like bees, but they were consumed as quickly as burning thorns; in the name of the Lord I cut them down. 13I was pushed back and about to fall, but the Lord helped me. 14The Lord is my strength and my defense ; he has become my salvation. 15Shouts of joy and victory resound in the tents of the righteous: “The Lord’s right hand has done mighty things! 16The Lord’s right hand is lifted high; the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things!” 17I will not die but live, and will proclaim what the Lord has done. 18The Lord has chastened me severely, but he has not given me over to death. 19Open for me the gates of the righteous; I will enter and give thanks to the Lord. 20This is the gate of the Lord through which the righteous may enter. 21I will give you thanks, for you answered me; you have become my salvation. 22The stone the builders rejected has become the cornerstone; 23the Lord has done this, and it is marvelous in our eyes. 24The Lord has done it this very day; let us rejoice today and be glad. 25Lord, save us! Lord, grant us success! 26Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord. From the house of the Lord we bless you. 27The Lord is God, and he has made his light shine on us. With boughs in hand, join in the festal procession up to the horns of the altar. 28You are my God, and I will praise you; you are my God, and I will exalt you. 29Give thanks to the Lord, for he is good; his love endures forever. New International Version (NIV) Holy Bible, New International Version®, NIV® Copyright © 1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.® Used by permission. All rights reserved worldwide.



