Lexicon

Finally,

λοιπόν

(loipon)

Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular



Finally, from now on, henceforth, beyond that. Neuter singular of the same as loipoy; something remaining.

brothers,

ἀδελφοί

(adelphoi)

Noun - Vocative Masculine Plural



A brother, member of the same religious community, especially a fellow-Christian. A brother near or remote.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

is

ἐστὶν

(estin)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular



I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.

true,

ἀληθῆ

(alēthē)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



Unconcealed, true, true in fact, worthy of credit, truthful. TRUE.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

[is] honorable,

σεμνά

(semna)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



Venerable, honorable, grave, serious, dignified. From sebomai; venerable, i.e. Honorable.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

[is] right,

δίκαια

(dikaia)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



From dike; equitable; by implication, innocent, holy.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

[is] pure,

ἁγνά

(hagna)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



From the same as hagios; properly, clean, i.e. innocent, modest, perfect.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

[is] lovely,

προσφιλῆ

(prosphilē)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



Pleasing, acceptable, grateful. From a presumed compound of pros and phileo; friendly towards, i.e. Acceptable.

whatever

ὅσα

(hosa)

Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural



How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.

[is] admirable—

εὔφημα

(euphēma)

Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural



Well reported of, spoken in a kindly spirit, laudable, reputable. From eu and pheme; well spoken of, i.e. Reputable.

if

εἴ

(ei)

Conjunction



If. A primary particle of conditionality; if, whether, that, etc.

anything

τις

(tis)

Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular



Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.

[is]

τις

(tis)

Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Nominative Feminine Singular



Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.

excellent

ἀρετὴ

(aretē)

Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular



Goodness, a gracious act, virtue, uprightness. From the same as arrhen; properly, manliness, i.e. Excellence.

[or]

καὶ

(kai)

Conjunction



And, even, also, namely.

praiseworthy—

ἔπαινος

(epainos)

Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular



Commendation, praise, approval. From epi and the base of aineo; laudation; concretely, a commendable thing.

think on

λογίζεσθε

(logizesthe)

Verb - Present Imperative Middle or Passive - 2nd Person Plural



To reckon, count, charge with; reason, decide, conclude; think, suppose.

these things.

ταῦτα

(tauta)

Demonstrative Pronoun - Accusative Neuter Plural



This; he, she, it.

(8, 9) Here, repeating the word "Finally," the Apostle again draws to a conclusion, in a comprehensive exhortation to stand fast in all that is good on the foundation which he had laid in the name of Christ. The exhortation is marked by the reiteration of affectionate earnestness, in which, however, we may (as always) trace an underlying method. In each pair of epithets there seems to be reference both to an inner reality and to the outward development, by which it is at once manifested and perfected. In both St. Paul would have them grow up to perfection.

(8) True . . . honest (better, venerable; see margin).--Truth is the inherent likeness to God, who is Truth. Whatever is true in itself is also "venerable"--i.e., as the original word, usually rendered "grave" (as in 1Timothy 3:8; 1Timothy 3:11; Titus 2:2) etymologically signifies, it claims a share of the reverence due primarily to God; it has in it a certain majesty commanding worship.

Just . . . pure.--"Just" is (as St. Paul's habitual usage of "justify" shows) righteous in act and word, as tested by the declared will of man or God. "Pure" is righteous in essence, in the thought, which cannot be thus tested--showing itself in what is just and indeed perfected thereby, but in itself something holier still.

Lovely . . . of good report.--Both words are peculiar to this passage: in both we pass from truth and righteousness to love. "Lovely" is that which deserves love. The phrase "of good report" represents a Greek word which is commonly used for "fair-sounding," or "auspicious" and "acceptable." It is therefore the outward expression of what is "lovely," winning the acceptance which loveliness deserves.

If there be any virtue, and . . . praise.--Still there is the same antithesis--"virtue" is the inherent quality; "praise" is virtue's due. But the word "virtue," so frequent in human morality, is hardly ever used in Scripture. In fact, the only other case of application to man is in 2Peter 1:5, where it stands between "faith" and "knowledge," and seems specially to signify the energy of practice by which faith grows into knowledge. The reason of this is clear. To the very name of "virtue" clings the idea of self-reliance--such self-reliance as the Stoic philosophy (then the only dominant system of Roman opinion which had any nobleness in it) made its essential characteristic; and that idea is, of course, foreign to the whole conception of Christian morality. The occurrence, therefore, here of an appeal to "virtue" and to "praise" seems strange. We notice, however, that it is introduced by a new phrase of mere hypothesis ("if there be," &c.), which may be taken to mark it as an outlying consideration, occupying a less firm and important ground. Probably, therefore, it is an appeal to the lower conceptions of the society, so characteristically Roman, around them: "Nay, even if there be any truth in the virtue and praise of mere human morality," &c.

Verse 8.

Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true

ἐστίν

Whatsoever things are honest

σεμνά

Whatsoever things are just

righteous

Whatsoever things are pure

ἁγνός

is

Whatsoever things are lovely

προσφιλῆ

Whatsoever things are of good report

εὔφημα

If there be any virtue

εἴ τις

And if there be any praise

Think on these things

take account of.

. He repeats the "finally" of Philippians 2:1 , He again and again prepares to close his Epistle, but cannot at once bid farewell to his beloved Philippians. He urges them to fill their thoughts with things good and holy. Christ is the Truth: all that is true comes from him; the false, the vain, is of the earth, earthy. Perhaps the verb () may be emphatic. Sceptics may deny the existence of absolute truth; men may scoffingly ask, "What is truth?" Truth is real, and it is found in Christ, the Truth.. The word () occurs only here and four times in the pastoral Epistles. It is a word difficult translate. "Honourable" or" reverend" (the renderings of the R.V.) are better equivalents than "honest." It points to a Christian decorum, a Christian self-respect, which is quite consistent with true humility, for it is a reverence for the temple of God.; rather, perhaps,, in the widest meaning.; not only chaste, but free from stain or defilement of any sort. The word used here (not common in the New Testament. The adverb occurs in Philippians 1:16 , where it is rendered "sincerely," and implies purity of motive.); not beautiful, but pleasing, lovable; whatsoever things would attract the love of holy souls.. The word () means "well-speaking" (not "well spoken of"), and so "gracious," "attractive;" in classical Greek it means "auspicious," "of good omen." Of these six heads, the first two describe the subjects of devout thought as they are in themselves; the second pair relate to practical life; the third pair to the moral approbation which the contemplation of a holy life excites in good men.. This word, so very common in the Greek moralists, occurs nowhere else in St. Paul. Nor does any other of the New Testament writers use it except St. Peter (l Peter 2:9 (in the Greek); 2 Peter 1:3, 5 ). Bishop Lightfoot says, "The strangeness of the word, combined with the change of expression,, will suggest another explanation: 'Whatever value may reside in your old heathen conception of virtue, whatever consideration is due to the praise of men; ' as if the apostle were anxious not to omit any possible ground of appeal."; comp. Romans 12:17 and 2 Corinthians 8:21 , where St. Paul bids us "provide for honest things, not only in the sight of the Lord, but also in the sight of men." Nevertheless, in the highest point of view, the praise of the true Israelite is not of man, but of God.; or, as in the margin of R.V.,Let these be the considerations which guide your thoughts and direct your motives. The apostle implies that we have the power of governing our thoughts, and so are responsible for them. If the thoughts are ordered well, the outward life will follow.Alphabetical: TRUE admirable and any anything brethren brothers dwell excellence excellent Finally good honorable if is lovely noble of on or praise praiseworthy pure repute right such there these things think whatever worthy