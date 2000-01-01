Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable--if anything is excellent or praiseworthy--think about such things.
New Living Translation
And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.
English Standard Version
Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.
Berean Study Bible
Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think on these things.
Berean Literal Bible
Finally brothers, whatever is true, whatever is venerable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable--if any excellence and if any praise--think on these things.
New American Standard Bible
Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, dwell on these things.
New King James Version
Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are noble, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report, if there is any virtue and if there is anything praiseworthy—meditate on these things.
King James Bible
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Christian Standard Bible
Finally brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable--if there is any moral excellence and if there is anything praiseworthy--dwell on these things.
Contemporary English Version
Finally, my friends, keep your minds on whatever is true, pure, right, holy, friendly, and proper. Don't ever stop thinking about what is truly worthwhile and worthy of praise.
Good News Translation
In conclusion, my friends, fill your minds with those things that are good and that deserve praise: things that are true, noble, right, pure, lovely, and honorable.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Finally brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable--if there is any moral excellence and if there is any praise--dwell on these things.
International Standard Version
Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is fair, whatever is pure, whatever is acceptable, whatever is commendable, if there is anything of excellence and if there is anything praiseworthy—keep thinking about these things.
NET Bible
Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is worthy of respect, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if something is excellent or praiseworthy, think about these things.
New Heart English Bible
Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Therefore, my brethren, those things that are true, those that are honorable, those that are righteous, those things that are pure, those things that are precious, those things that are praiseworthy, deeds of glory and of praise, meditate on these things.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Finally, brothers and sisters, keep your thoughts on whatever is right or deserves praise: things that are true, honorable, fair, pure, acceptable, or commendable.
New American Standard 1977
Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is of good repute, if there is any excellence and if anything worthy of praise, let your mind dwell on these things.
King James 2000 Bible
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
American King James Version
Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
American Standard Version
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honorable, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For the rest, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever modest, whatsoever just, whatsoever holy, whatsoever lovely, whatsoever of good fame, if there be any virtue, if any praise of discipline, think on these things.
Darby Bible Translation
For the rest, brethren, whatsoever things [are] true, whatsoever things [are] noble, whatsoever things [are] just, whatsoever things [are] pure, whatsoever things [are] amiable, whatsoever things [are] of good report; if [there be] any virtue and if any praise, think on these things.
English Revised Version
Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honourable, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Webster's Bible Translation
Finally, brethren, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think on these things.
Weymouth New Testament
Finally, brethren, whatever is true, whatever wins respect, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovable, whatever is of good repute--if there is any virtue or anything deemed worthy of praise--cherish the thought of these things.
World English Bible
Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honorable, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there is any virtue, and if there is any praise, think about these things.
Young's Literal Translation
As to the rest, brethren, as many things as are true, as many as are grave, as many as are righteous, as many as are pure, as many as are lovely, as many as are of good report, if any worthiness, and if any praise, these things think upon;
Study BibleThink on These Things
7And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. 8Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable— if anything is excellent or praiseworthy— think on these things. 9Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me, or seen in me, put into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.…
Cross References
Romans 14:18
For whoever serves Christ in this way is pleasing to God and approved by men.
1 Peter 2:12
Conduct yourselves with such honor among the Gentiles that, though they slander you as evildoers, they may see your good deeds and glorify God on the day He visits us.
Treasury of Scripture
Finally, brothers, whatever things are true, whatever things are honest, whatever things are just, whatever things are pure, whatever things are lovely, whatever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
Finally.
Philippians 3:1 Finally, my brethren, rejoice in the Lord. To write the same things to you, to me indeed is not grievous, but for you it is safe.
whatsoever.
Romans 12:9-21 Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good…
1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, …
Galatians 5:22 But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, longsuffering, gentleness, goodness, faith,
are true.
Matthew 22:16 And they sent out unto him their disciples with the Herodians, saying, Master, we know that thou art true, and teachest the way of God in truth, neither carest thou for any man: for thou regardest not the person of men.
John 7:18 He that speaketh of himself seeketh his own glory: but he that seeketh his glory that sent him, the same is true, and no unrighteousness is in him.
Romans 12:9 Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
honest.
Acts 6:3 Wherefore, brethren, look ye out among you seven men of honest report, full of the Holy Ghost and wisdom, whom we may appoint over this business.
Romans 12:17 Recompense to no man evil for evil. Provide things honest in the sight of all men.
Romans 13:13 Let us walk honestly, as in the day; not in rioting and drunkenness, not in chambering and wantonness, not in strife and envying.
are just.
Genesis 18:19 For I know him, that he will command his children and his household after him, and they shall keep the way of the LORD, to do justice and judgment; that the LORD may bring upon Abraham that which he hath spoken of him.
Deuteronomy 16:20 That which is altogether just shalt thou follow, that thou mayest live, and inherit the land which the LORD thy God giveth thee.
2 Samuel 23:3 The God of Israel said, the Rock of Israel spake to me, He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God.
are pure.
1 Timothy 4:12 Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
LexiconFinally,
λοιπόν (loipon)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3063: Finally, from now on, henceforth, beyond that. Neuter singular of the same as loipoy; something remaining.
brothers,
ἀδελφοί (adelphoi)
Noun - Vocative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 80: A brother, member of the same religious community, especially a fellow-Christian. A brother near or remote.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
is
ἐστὶν (estin)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
true,
ἀληθῆ (alēthē)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 227: Unconcealed, true, true in fact, worthy of credit, truthful. TRUE.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
[is] honorable,
σεμνά (semna)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 4586: Venerable, honorable, grave, serious, dignified. From sebomai; venerable, i.e. Honorable.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
[is] right,
δίκαια (dikaia)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 1342: From dike; equitable; by implication, innocent, holy.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
[is] pure,
ἁγνά (hagna)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 53: From the same as hagios; properly, clean, i.e. innocent, modest, perfect.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
[is] lovely,
προσφιλῆ (prosphilē)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 4375: Pleasing, acceptable, grateful. From a presumed compound of pros and phileo; friendly towards, i.e. Acceptable.
whatever
ὅσα (hosa)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3745: How much, how great, how many, as great as, as much. By reduplication from hos; as As.
[is] admirable—
εὔφημα (euphēma)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 2163: Well reported of, spoken in a kindly spirit, laudable, reputable. From eu and pheme; well spoken of, i.e. Reputable.
if
εἴ (ei)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1487: If. A primary particle of conditionality; if, whether, that, etc.
anything
τις (tis)
Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5100: Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.
[is]
τις (tis)
Interrogative / Indefinite Pronoun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5100: Any one, some one, a certain one or thing. An enclitic indefinite pronoun; some or any person or object.
excellent
ἀρετὴ (aretē)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 703: Goodness, a gracious act, virtue, uprightness. From the same as arrhen; properly, manliness, i.e. Excellence.
[or]
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
praiseworthy—
ἔπαινος (epainos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1868: Commendation, praise, approval. From epi and the base of aineo; laudation; concretely, a commendable thing.
think on
λογίζεσθε (logizesthe)
Verb - Present Imperative Middle or Passive - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 3049: To reckon, count, charge with; reason, decide, conclude; think, suppose.
these things.
ταῦτα (tauta)
Demonstrative Pronoun - Accusative Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 3778: This; he, she, it.
(8) True . . . honest (better, venerable; see margin).--Truth is the inherent likeness to God, who is Truth. Whatever is true in itself is also "venerable"--i.e., as the original word, usually rendered "grave" (as in 1Timothy 3:8; 1Timothy 3:11; Titus 2:2) etymologically signifies, it claims a share of the reverence due primarily to God; it has in it a certain majesty commanding worship.
Just . . . pure.--"Just" is (as St. Paul's habitual usage of "justify" shows) righteous in act and word, as tested by the declared will of man or God. "Pure" is righteous in essence, in the thought, which cannot be thus tested--showing itself in what is just and indeed perfected thereby, but in itself something holier still.
Lovely . . . of good report.--Both words are peculiar to this passage: in both we pass from truth and righteousness to love. "Lovely" is that which deserves love. The phrase "of good report" represents a Greek word which is commonly used for "fair-sounding," or "auspicious" and "acceptable." It is therefore the outward expression of what is "lovely," winning the acceptance which loveliness deserves.
If there be any virtue, and . . . praise.--Still there is the same antithesis--"virtue" is the inherent quality; "praise" is virtue's due. But the word "virtue," so frequent in human morality, is hardly ever used in Scripture. In fact, the only other case of application to man is in 2Peter 1:5, where it stands between "faith" and "knowledge," and seems specially to signify the energy of practice by which faith grows into knowledge. The reason of this is clear. To the very name of "virtue" clings the idea of self-reliance--such self-reliance as the Stoic philosophy (then the only dominant system of Roman opinion which had any nobleness in it) made its essential characteristic; and that idea is, of course, foreign to the whole conception of Christian morality. The occurrence, therefore, here of an appeal to "virtue" and to "praise" seems strange. We notice, however, that it is introduced by a new phrase of mere hypothesis ("if there be," &c.), which may be taken to mark it as an outlying consideration, occupying a less firm and important ground. Probably, therefore, it is an appeal to the lower conceptions of the society, so characteristically Roman, around them: "Nay, even if there be any truth in the virtue and praise of mere human morality," &c.Verse 8. - Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true. He repeats the "finally" of Philippians 2:1, He again and again prepares to close his Epistle, but cannot at once bid farewell to his beloved Philippians. He urges them to fill their thoughts with things good and holy. Christ is the Truth: all that is true comes from him; the false, the vain, is of the earth, earthy. Perhaps the verb (ἐστίν) may be emphatic. Sceptics may deny the existence of absolute truth; men may scoffingly ask, "What is truth?" Truth is real, and it is found in Christ, the Truth. Whatsoever things are honest. The word (σεμνά) occurs only here and four times in the pastoral Epistles. It is a word difficult translate. "Honourable" or" reverend" (the renderings of the R.V.) are better equivalents than "honest." It points to a Christian decorum, a Christian self-respect, which is quite consistent with true humility, for it is a reverence for the temple of God. Whatsoever things are just; rather, perhaps, righteous, in the widest meaning. Whatsoever things are pure; not only chaste, but free from stain or defilement of any sort. The word used here (ἁγνός) is not common in the New Testament. The adverb occurs in Philippians 1:16, where it is rendered "sincerely," and implies purity of motive. Whatsoever things are lovely (προσφιλῆ); not beautiful, but pleasing, lovable; whatsoever things would attract the love of holy souls. Whatsoever things are of good report. The word (εὔφημα) means "well-speaking" (not "well spoken of"), and so "gracious," "attractive;" in classical Greek it means "auspicious," "of good omen." Of these six heads, the first two describe the subjects of devout thought as they are in themselves; the second pair relate to practical life; the third pair to the moral approbation which the contemplation of a holy life excites in good men. If there be any virtue. This word, so very common in the Greek moralists, occurs nowhere else in St. Paul. Nor does any other of the New Testament writers use it except St. Peter (l Peter 2:9 (in the Greek); 2 Peter 1:3, 5). Bishop Lightfoot says, "The strangeness of the word, combined with the change of expression, εἴ τις, will suggest another explanation: 'Whatever value may reside in your old heathen conception of virtue, whatever consideration is due to the praise of men; ' as if the apostle were anxious not to omit any possible ground of appeal." And if there be any praise; comp. Romans 12:17 and 2 Corinthians 8:21, where St. Paul bids us "provide for honest things, not only in the sight of the Lord, but also in the sight of men." Nevertheless, in the highest point of view, the praise of the true Israelite is not of man, but of God. Think on these things; or, as in the margin of R.V., take account of. Let these be the considerations which guide your thoughts and direct your motives. The apostle implies that we have the power of governing our thoughts, and so are responsible for them. If the thoughts are ordered well, the outward life will follow.
