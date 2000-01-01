Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Don't let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity.
New Living Translation
Don’t let anyone think less of you because you are young. Be an example to all believers in what you say, in the way you live, in your love, your faith, and your purity.
English Standard Version
Let no one despise you for your youth, but set the believers an example in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.
Berean Study Bible
Let no one despise your youth, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.
Berean Literal Bible
Let no one despise your youth, but be a pattern for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.
New American Standard Bible
Let no one look down on your youthfulness, but rather in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity, show yourself an example of those who believe.
New King James Version
Let no one despise your youth, but be an example to the believers in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
King James Bible
Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
Christian Standard Bible
Don't let anyone despise your youth, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, and in purity.
Contemporary English Version
Don't let anyone make fun of you, just because you are young. Set an example for other followers by what you say and do, as well as by your love, faith, and purity.
Good News Translation
Do not let anyone look down on you because you are young, but be an example for the believers in your speech, your conduct, your love, faith, and purity.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Let no one despise your youth; instead, you should be an example to the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.
International Standard Version
Do not let anyone look down on you because you are young, but be an example for other believers in your speech, behavior, love, faithfulness, and purity.
NET Bible
Let no one look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in your speech, conduct, love, faithfulness, and purity.
New Heart English Bible
Let no one despise your youth; but be an example to those who believe, in word, in your way of life, in love, in faith, and in purity.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Let no man despise your youth, but be an example to believers in word and in behavior, in love, in faith and in purity.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Don't let anyone look down on you for being young. Instead, make your speech, behavior, love, faith, and purity an example for other believers.
New American Standard 1977
Let no one look down on your youthfulness, but rather in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity, show yourself an example of those who believe.
King James 2000 Bible
Let no man despise your youth; but be an example of the believers, in word, in conduct, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
American King James Version
Let no man despise your youth; but be you an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
American Standard Version
Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an ensample to them that believe, in word, in manner of life, in love, in faith, in purity.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Let no man despise thy youth: but be thou an example of the faithful in word, in conversation, in charity, in faith, in chastity.
Darby Bible Translation
Let no one despise thy youth, but be a model of the believers, in word, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity.
English Revised Version
Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an ensample to them that believe, in word, in manner of life, in love, in faith, in purity.
Webster's Bible Translation
Let no man despise thy youth; but be thou an example of the believers, in word, in deportment, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
Weymouth New Testament
Let no one think slightingly of you because you are a young man; but in speech, conduct, love, faith and purity, be an example for your fellow Christians to imitate.
World English Bible
Let no man despise your youth; but be an example to those who believe, in word, in your way of life, in love, in spirit, in faith, and in purity.
Young's Literal Translation
let no one despise thy youth, but a pattern become thou of those believing in word, in behaviour, in love, in spirit, in faith, in purity;
Study BibleA Good Minister of Jesus Christ
…11Command and teach these things. 12Let no one despise your youth, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith, in purity. 13Until I come, devote yourself to the public reading of Scripture, to exhortation, and to teaching.…
Cross References
Zechariah 2:4
and said to him, "Run and tell that young man: 'Jerusalem will be a city without walls because of the multitude of men and livestock within it.
1 Corinthians 16:11
No one, then, should treat him with contempt. Send him on his way in peace so that he can return to me, for I am expecting him along with the brothers.
1 Timothy 1:14
And the grace of our Lord overflowed to me, along with the faith and love that are in Christ Jesus.
Titus 2:7
In everything, show yourself to be an example by doing good works. In your teaching show integrity, dignity,
Titus 2:15
Speak these things as you encourage and rebuke with all authority. Let no one despise you.
1 Peter 5:3
not lording it over those entrusted to you, but being examples to the flock.
Treasury of Scripture
Let no man despise your youth; but be you an example of the believers, in word, in conversation, in charity, in spirit, in faith, in purity.
no.
Matthew 18:10 Take heed that ye despise not one of these little ones; for I say unto you, That in heaven their angels do always behold the face of my Father which is in heaven.
1 Corinthians 16:10,11 Now if Timotheus come, see that he may be with you without fear: for he worketh the work of the Lord, as I also do…
2 Timothy 2:7,15,22 Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things…
be thou.
1 Corinthians 11:1 Be ye followers of me, even as I also am of Christ.
1 Thessalonians 1:6 And ye became followers of us, and of the Lord, having received the word in much affliction, with joy of the Holy Ghost:
1 Thessalonians 2:10 Ye are witnesses, and God also, how holily and justly and unblameably we behaved ourselves among you that believe:
in word.
2 Corinthians 6:4-17 But in all things approving ourselves as the ministers of God, in much patience, in afflictions, in necessities, in distresses, …
Philippians 4:8 Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things.
2 Timothy 2:22 Flee also youthful lusts: but follow righteousness, faith, charity, peace, with them that call on the Lord out of a pure heart.
Lexicon{Let} no one
Μηδείς (Mēdeis)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3367: No one, none, nothing.
despise
καταφρονείτω (kataphroneitō)
Verb - Present Imperative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 2706: To despise, scorn, and show it by active insult, disregard. From kata and phroneo; to think against, i.e. Disesteem.
your
σου (sou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
youth,
νεότητος (neotētos)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3503: Youth, youthfulness. From neos; newness, i.e. Youthfulness.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
set
γίνου (ginou)
Verb - Present Imperative Middle or Passive - 2nd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1096: A prolongation and middle voice form of a primary verb; to cause to be, i.e. to become, used with great latitude.
an example
τύπος (typos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5179: From tupto; a die, i.e. a stamp or scar; by analogy, a shape, i.e. A statue, style or resemblance; specially, a sampler, i.e. A model or instance.
for the
τῶν (tōn)
Article - Genitive Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
believers
πιστῶν (pistōn)
Adjective - Genitive Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 4103: Trustworthy, faithful, believing. From peitho; objectively, trustworthy; subjectively, trustful.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
speech,
λόγῳ (logō)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3056: From lego; something said; by implication, a topic, also reasoning or motive; by extension, a computation; specially, the Divine Expression.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
conduct,
ἀναστροφῇ (anastrophē)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 391: Dealing with other men, conduct, life, behavior, manner of life. From anastrepho; behavior.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
love,
ἀγάπῃ (agapē)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 26: From agapao; love, i.e. Affection or benevolence; specially a love-feast.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
faith,
πίστει (pistei)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 4102: Faith, belief, trust, confidence; fidelity, faithfulness.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
purity.
ἁγνείᾳ (hagneia)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 47: Purity, chastity. From hagnos; cleanliness, i.e. chastity.
Let no man despise thy youth.--If Timothy desired that his teaching should be listened to with respectful earnest attention, if he hoped to use a holy influence over the flock, let him be very careful that his comparative youth prove no stumbling-block. To Paul the aged, his son in the faith seemed still youthful--at this time Timothy could not have been more than forty years of age. The old master would have his young disciple supply the want of years by a gravity of life; he would have him, while fearless, at the same time modest and free from all that pretentious assumption, unhappily so often seen when the comparatively young are placed in positions of dignity and authority. Paul proceeds further to explain his solemn warning by instancing the especial points in which Timothy was to be a pattern to the other believers. These gentle words of warning, such notices as we find in 1Timothy 5:23 and in 1Corinthians 16:10-11, seem to point to the fact of there being nothing winning in the personal appearance of Timothy, but rather the contrary. It is deserving of comment that among the more famous of the early Christian leaders, beauty of face and form appears to have been the exception rather than the rule. This was, of course, utterly different from the old Grecian idea of gods and heroes. It was no doubt part of the counsel of God that this world-religion should owe nothing to the ordinary conditions of human success. The teaching was novel and opposed to the maxims which guided and influenced the old world. The noblest ideals proposed for Christian imitation were strange and hitherto unheard of. The very foremost preachers of the faith of Christ, as in the case of Timothy, seem to have owed nothing to those personal gifts so highly prized among Pagan nations. So the appearance of St. Paul, the greatest of the early Christian leaders, seems to have been mean and insignificant, "ein armes diirres Mannlein" as Luther has it. The blessed Founder of the religion is described by Tertullian, who lived in the same century with those who must have conversed with Christ's disciples, as "having no human beauty, much less any celestial splendour." Clement of Alexandria, Justin Martyr, and other very early writers, join in the same testimony. It is, however, only fair to say that on this point the view of Origen appears to have been different. The Messianic prophecies evidently looked forward to this as the will of the Most High. (See Psalm 22:6-7; Psalm 22:15; Psalm 22:17; Isaiah 52:14; Isaiah 53:2-4.)
In word.--This refers to the public utterances in teaching and exhortation, but more particularly to the words used by Timothy in social intercourse. These, in such a life as that of the young presiding elder of the Ephesian Church, must have been of the deepest importance. The tone of his conversation was no doubt imitated by many, it would influence for good or evil the whole Christian society of that great centre. The words of men placed in such a position should ever be true and generous, helpful and encouraging, and, above all, free from slander, from all low and pitiful conceptions of others.
In conversation.--This rendering might mislead--the Greek word signifies rather "manner of life," or "conduct."
In charity.--Better rendered, in love. This and the following "in faith," comprehend the great graces in that inner Christian life of which the "words of the mouth," and "conduct," are the outward manifestations. He was to be the example to the flock in "love" to his neighbours, and in "faith" towards God.
The words "in spirit," which in the English version occur between "in charity," and "in faith," are found in none of the older authorities.
In purity.--Chastity of mind as well as body is here signified. The ruler of a church--among whose members evidently a school of teaching existed in which a life of stern asceticism was urged on the Christian believer as the only acceptable or even possible way of life for the servant of Christ--must be above all things watchful lest he should seem to set a careless example in the matter of morality.Verse 12. - An ensample to them that believe for an example of the believers, A.V.; manner of fife for conversation, A.V.; love for charity, A.V.; R.T. omits in spirit, A.V. and T.R. Let no man despise thy youth (comp. 1 Corinthians 16:11; Titus 2:15). The construction of the sentence is manifestly that adopted in the A.V. and followed in the R.V. Timothy would certainly be under forty years at this time, and might be not above thirty-five. Either age would be decidedly early for so responsible an office - one in which he would have many elders (πρεσβύτεροι) under him (1 Timothy 5:1, 17, 19). An ensample (τύπος); properly the original "pattern" or "model" after which anything is made or fashioned; hence a "pattern" or "example." It is used in the same sense as here in Philippians 3:17; I These. 1:7; 2 Thessalonians 3:9; Titus 2:7; 1 Peter 5:3. Them that believe. The R.V. has apparently so translated τῶν πιστῶν in order to assimilate it with the πιστῶν in ver. 10. But οἱ πιστοί are simply "believers," or "Christians" - "the flock," as St. Peter has it, and had better be so rendered. Timothy is exhorted to make it impossible for any one to question his authority on the score of his youth by being a model of the Christian graces required in believers. In word. Specially in his teaching. The exhortation to Titus (Titus 2:1, 7, etc.) is very similar, "Speak thou the things which befit the sound doctrine. In all things showing thyself an ensample of good works; in thy doctrine showing uncorrupt-ness, gravity, sound speech (λόγον ὑγιῆ)" etc. (comp. too 1 Timothy 5:17; 2 Timothy 1:13). Manner of life (ἀναστροφῇ; see 1 Timothy 3:15, note). Purity (ἁγνείᾳ); elsewhere in the New Testament only in 1 Timothy 5:2, where it has the same special sense (compare ἀγνός, 2 Corinthians 11:2; 1 Timothy 5:22; Titus 2:5; 1 Peter 3:2).
