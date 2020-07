Lexicon

{Let} no one

Μηδείς

(Mēdeis)

Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular



No one, none, nothing.

despise

καταφρονείτω

(kataphroneitō)

Verb - Present Imperative Active - 3rd Person Singular



To despise, scorn, and show it by active insult, disregard. From kata and phroneo; to think against, i.e. Disesteem.

your

σου

(sou)

Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 2nd Person Singular



You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.

youth,

νεότητος

(neotētos)

Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular



Youth, youthfulness. From neos; newness, i.e. Youthfulness.

but

ἀλλὰ

(alla)

Conjunction



But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.

set

γίνου

(ginou)

Verb - Present Imperative Middle or Passive - 2nd Person Singular



A prolongation and middle voice form of a primary verb; to cause to be, i.e. to become, used with great latitude.

an example

τύπος

(typos)

Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular



From tupto; a die, i.e. a stamp or scar; by analogy, a shape, i.e. A statue, style or resemblance; specially, a sampler, i.e. A model or instance.

for the

τῶν

(tōn)

Article - Genitive Masculine Plural



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

believers

πιστῶν

(pistōn)

Adjective - Genitive Masculine Plural



Trustworthy, faithful, believing. From peitho; objectively, trustworthy; subjectively, trustful.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

speech,

λόγῳ

(logō)

Noun - Dative Masculine Singular



From lego; something said; by implication, a topic, also reasoning or motive; by extension, a computation; specially, the Divine Expression.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

conduct,

ἀναστροφῇ

(anastrophē)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Dealing with other men, conduct, life, behavior, manner of life. From anastrepho; behavior.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

love,

ἀγάπῃ

(agapē)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



From agapao; love, i.e. Affection or benevolence; specially a love-feast.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

faith,

πίστει

(pistei)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Faith, belief, trust, confidence; fidelity, faithfulness.

in

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

purity.

ἁγνείᾳ

(hagneia)

Noun - Dative Feminine Singular



Purity, chastity. From hagnos; cleanliness, i.e. chastity.

Let no man despise thy youth.

winning

ein armes diirres Mannlein

(12)--If Timothy desired that his teaching should be listened to with respectful earnest attention, if he hoped to use a holy influence over the flock, let him be very careful that his comparative youth prove no stumbling-block. To Paul the aged, his son in the faith seemed still youthful--at this time Timothy could not have been more than forty years of age. The old master would have his young disciple supply the want of years by a gravity of life; he would have him, while fearless, at the same time modest and free from all that pretentious assumption, unhappily so often seen when the comparatively young are placed in positions of dignity and authority. Paul proceeds further to explain his solemn warning by instancing the especial points in which Timothy was to be a pattern to the other believers. These gentle words of warning, such notices as we find in 1Timothy 5:23 and in 1Corinthians 16:10-11 , seem to point to the fact of there being nothingin the personal appearance of Timothy, but rather the contrary. It is deserving of comment that among the more famous of the early Christian leaders, beauty of face and form appears to have been the exception rather than the rule. This was, of course, utterly different from the old Grecian idea of gods and heroes. It was no doubt part of the counsel of God that this world-religion should owe nothing to the ordinary conditions of human success. The teaching was novel and opposed to the maxims which guided and influenced the old world. The noblest ideals proposed for Christian imitation were strange and hitherto unheard of. The very foremost preachers of the faith of Christ, as in the case of Timothy, seem to have owed nothing to those personal gifts so highly prized among Pagan nations. So the appearance of St. Paul, the greatest of the early Christian leaders, seems to have been mean and insignificant, "" as Luther has it. The blessed Founder of the religion is described by Tertullian, who lived in the same century with those who must have conversed with Christ's disciples, as "having no human beauty, much less any celestial splendour." Clement of Alexandria, Justin Martyr, and other very early writers, join in the same testimony. It is, however, only fair to say that on this point the view of Origen appears to have been different. The Messianic prophecies evidently looked forward to this as the will of the Most High. (See Psalm 22:6-7 Isaiah 53:2-4 .)

In word.--This refers to the public utterances in teaching and exhortation, but more particularly to the words used by Timothy in social intercourse. These, in such a life as that of the young presiding elder of the Ephesian Church, must have been of the deepest importance. The tone of his conversation was no doubt imitated by many, it would influence for good or evil the whole Christian society of that great centre. The words of men placed in such a position should ever be true and generous, helpful and encouraging, and, above all, free from slander, from all low and pitiful conceptions of others.

In conversation.--This rendering might mislead--the Greek word signifies rather "manner of life," or "conduct."

In charity.--Better rendered, in love. This and the following "in faith," comprehend the great graces in that inner Christian life of which the "words of the mouth," and "conduct," are the outward manifestations. He was to be the example to the flock in "love" to his neighbours, and in "faith" towards God.

The words "in spirit," which in the English version occur between "in charity," and "in faith," are found in none of the older authorities.

In purity.--Chastity of mind as well as body is here signified. The ruler of a church--among whose members evidently a school of teaching existed in which a life of stern asceticism was urged on the Christian believer as the only acceptable or even possible way of life for the servant of Christ--must be above all things watchful lest he should seem to set a careless example in the matter of morality.

Verse 12.

ensample to them that believe

an example of the believers

manner of fife

conversation

love

charity

in spirit

Let no man despise thy youth

πρεσβύτεροι

An ensample

τύπος

Them that believe.

τῶν πιστῶν

πιστῶν

οἱ πιστοί

In word.

λόγον ὑγιῆ

Manner of life

ἀναστροφῇ

Purity

ἁγνείᾳ

ἀγνός

Jump to Previous

Jump to Next

Links



















- Anfor, A.V.;for, A.V.;for, A.V.; R.T. omits, A.V. and T.R.(comp. 1 Corinthians 16:11 Titus 2:15 ). The construction of the sentence is manifestly that adopted in the A.V. and followed in the R.V. Timothy would certainly be under forty years at this time, and might be not above thirty-five. Either age would be decidedly early for so responsible an office - one in which he would have many elders () under him ( 1 Timothy 5:1, 17, 19 ).); properly the original "pattern" or "model" after which anything is made or fashioned; hence a "pattern" or "example." It is used in the same sense as here in Philippians 3:17 ; I These. 1:7; 2 Thessalonians 3:9 The R.V. has apparently so translatedin order to assimilate it with thein ver. 10. Butare simply "believers," or "Christians" - "the flock," as St. Peter has it, and had better be so rendered. Timothy is exhorted to make it impossible for any one to question his authority on the score of his youth by being a model of the Christian graces required in believers.Specially in his teaching. The exhortation to Titus (Titus 2:1, 7, etc.) is very similar, "Speak thou the things which befit the sound doctrine. In all things showing thyself an ensample of good works; in thy doctrine showing uncorrupt-ness, gravity, sound speech ()" etc. (comp. too 1 Timothy 5:17 2 Timothy 1:13 ).; see 1 Timothy 3:15 , note).); elsewhere in the New Testament only in 1 Timothy 5:2 , where it has the same special sense (compare 1 Peter 3:2 ).Alphabetical: an and anyone are because believe believers but conduct Don't down example faith for in let life look love no of on one purity rather set show speech the those who you young your yourself youthfulness