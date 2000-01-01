

































































































































































Let your conversation be always full of grace, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.Let your conversation be gracious and attractive so that you will have the right response for everyone.Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer each person.Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how to answer everyone.Let your speechalways in grace, having been seasoned with salt, to know how it behooves you to answer each one.Let your speech always be with grace, as though seasoned with salt, so that you will know how you should respond to each person.your speech alwayswith grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.Let your speechalway with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you should answer each person.Be pleasant and hold their interest when you speak the message. Choose your words carefully and be ready to give answers to anyone who asks questions.Your speech should always be pleasant and interesting, and you should know how to give the right answer to everyone.Your speech should always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you should answer each person.Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you ought to answer everyone.Let your speech always be gracious, seasoned with salt, so that you may know how you should answer everyone.Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.And your words should always be with grace, as if seasoned with salt, and be aware how it is appropriate for you to answer each man.Everything you say should be kind and well thought out so that you know how to answer everyone.Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned,with salt, so that you may know how you should respond to each person.Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer every man.Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer every man.Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer each one.Let your speech be always in grace seasoned with salt: that you may know how you ought to answer every man.[Let] your word [be] always with grace, seasoned with salt, [so as] to know how ye ought to answer each one.Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer each one.Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.Let your language be always seasoned with the salt of grace, so that you may know how to give every man a fitting answer.Let your speech always be with grace, seasoned with salt, that you may know how you ought to answer each one.your word always in grace -- with salt being seasoned -- to know how it behoveth you to answer each one.