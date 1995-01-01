Philippians 4:13

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
New Living Translation
For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.
English Standard Version
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Berean Study Bible
I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.
Berean Literal Bible
I have strength for all things in the One strengthening me.
King James Bible
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
New King James Version
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
New American Standard Bible
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
NASB 1995
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
NASB 1977
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
Amplified Bible
I can do all things [which He has called me to do] through Him who strengthens and empowers me [to fulfill His purpose—I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency; I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him who infuses me with inner strength and confident peace.]
Christian Standard Bible
I am able to do all things through him who strengthens me.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I am able to do all things through Him who strengthens me.
American Standard Version
I can do all things in him that strengtheneth me.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Because I master all things by The Messiah who empowers me.
Contemporary English Version
Christ gives me the strength to face anything.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I can do all these things in him who strengtheneth me.
English Revised Version
I can do all things in him that strengtheneth me.
Good News Translation
I have the strength to face all conditions by the power that Christ gives me.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I can do everything through Christ who strengthens me.
International Standard Version
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Literal Standard Version
I have strength for all things, in Christ’s strengthening me;
NET Bible
I am able to do all things through the one who strengthens me.
New Heart English Bible
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Weymouth New Testament
I have strength for anything through Him who gives me power.
World English Bible
I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me.
Young's Literal Translation
For all things I have strength, in Christ's strengthening me;
Additional Translations ...
ContextThe Generosity of the Philippians
…12I know how to live humbly, and I know how to abound. I am accustomed to any and every situation—to being filled and being hungry, to having plenty and having need. 13I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength. 14Nevertheless, you have done well to share in my affliction.…
Cross References
2 Corinthians 12:9
But He said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me.
Ephesians 3:16
I ask that out of the riches of His glory He may strengthen you with power through His Spirit in your inner being,
Colossians 1:11
being strengthened with all power according to His glorious might so that you may have full endurance and patience, and joyfully
1 Timothy 1:12
I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, that He considered me faithful and appointed me to service.
Treasury of Scripture
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
can.
John 15:4,5,7 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me…
2 Corinthians 3:4,5 And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: …
through.
2 Corinthians 12:9,10 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me…
Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
I can do all things.--Properly, I have strength in all things, rather (according to the context) to bear than to do. But the universal extension of the maxim beyond the immediate occasion and context is not inadmissible. It represents the ultimate and ideal consciousness of the Christian. The first thing needful is to throw off mere self-sufficiency, to know our weakness and sin, and accept the salvation of God's free grace in Christ; the next, to find the "strength made perfect in weakness," and in that to be strong.
Through Christ which strengtheneth me.--The word "Christ" is not found in the best MSS.; it is a gloss, perhaps suggested by 1Timothy 1:12, where we have exactly the same phrase, "Christ Jesus, our Lord, who hath enabled me." The same word is used in Ephesians 6:10, "Be strong (strengthened within) in the Lord." In this sentence we have the world-wide distinction between the Stoic and the Christian. Each teaches respect for the higher humanity in the soul; but to the one that humanity is our own, to the other it is "the Christ within," dwelling in the heart, regenerating and conforming it to Himself. The words of St. Paul are but a practical corollary to the higher truth (comp. Philippians 1:21) "To me to live is Christ." In this consciousness alone is any thoughtful teaching of "self-reverence, self-knowledge, self-distrust," intelligible and coherent.Verse 13. - I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me; rather, as R.V., in him that strengtheneth me. The best manuscripts omit the word "Christ" in this place. In him. It is only in Christ, in spiritual union with him, that the Christian is αὐτάρκης, self-sufficient. His presence gives strength to do and suffer all things (comp. 2 Corinthians 12:9).
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekI can do
ἰσχύω (ischyō)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular
Strong's 2480: To have strength, be strong, be in full health and vigor, be able; meton: I prevail. From ischus; to have force.
all things
πάντα (panta)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Plural
Strong's 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
through
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
[Christ] who
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
gives me strength.
ἐνδυναμοῦντί (endynamounti)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 1743: To fill with power, strengthen, make strong. From en and dunamoo; to empower.
Jump to PreviousAble Christ Christ's Gives Power Strength Strengtheneth Strengthening Strengthens
Jump to NextAble Christ Christ's Gives Power Strength Strengtheneth Strengthening Strengthens
LinksPhilippians 4:13 NIV
Philippians 4:13 NLT
Philippians 4:13 ESV
Philippians 4:13 NASB
Philippians 4:13 KJV
Philippians 4:13 BibleApps.com
Philippians 4:13 Biblia Paralela
Philippians 4:13 Chinese Bible
Philippians 4:13 French Bible
Philippians 4:13 Clyx Quotations
NT Letters: Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ (Philipp. Phil. Php.)