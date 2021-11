Philippians 4:13

I can do all things.

I have strength in all things,

(13)--Properly,rather (according to the context) to bear than to do. But the universal extension of the maxim beyond the immediate occasion and context is not inadmissible. It represents the ultimate and ideal consciousness of the Christian. The first thing needful is to throw off mere self-sufficiency, to know our weakness and sin, and accept the salvation of God's free grace in Christ; the next, to find the "strength made perfect in weakness," and in that to be strong.

Through Christ which strengtheneth me.--The word "Christ" is not found in the best MSS.; it is a gloss, perhaps suggested by 1Timothy 1:12, where we have exactly the same phrase, "Christ Jesus, our Lord, who hath enabled me." The same word is used in Ephesians 6:10, "Be strong (strengthened within) in the Lord." In this sentence we have the world-wide distinction between the Stoic and the Christian. Each teaches respect for the higher humanity in the soul; but to the one that humanity is our own, to the other it is "the Christ within," dwelling in the heart, regenerating and conforming it to Himself. The words of St. Paul are but a practical corollary to the higher truth (comp. Philippians 1:21) "To me to live is Christ." In this consciousness alone is any thoughtful teaching of "self-reverence, self-knowledge, self-distrust," intelligible and coherent.

Verse 13.

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me

in him that strengtheneth me.

In him.

αὐτάρκης















Greek

I can do

ἰσχύω

(ischyō)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



To have strength, be strong, be in full health and vigor, be able; meton: I prevail. From ischus; to have force.

all things

πάντα

(panta)

Adjective - Accusative Neuter Plural



All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.

through

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

[Christ] who

τῷ

(tō)

Article - Dative Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

gives me strength.

ἐνδυναμοῦντί

(endynamounti)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular



To fill with power, strengthen, make strong. From en and dunamoo; to empower.







; rather, as R.V.,The best manuscripts omit the word "Christ" in this place.It is only in Christ, in spiritual union with him, that the Christian is, self-sufficient. His presence gives strength to do and suffer all things (comp. 2 Corinthians 12:9 ).