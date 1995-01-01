Paul speaks from imprisonment as one who had learned contentment in hunger and abundance, need and plenty. “All things” includes enduring hardship faithfully and receiving provision humbly, not accomplishing every personal ambition.

2Co 3:5 Not that we are competent in ourselves…

Eph 3:20 Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all…

Mat 19:26 Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible…



through Christ

Christ is the believer’s abiding source of strength. United to Him as branches to the vine, Paul could remain faithful because the risen Lord sustained him.

1Co 15:57 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory…

Rom 8:37 No, in all these things we are more than conquerors…

Jhn 15:5 I am the vine and you are the branches…



who gives me strength.

Christ continually supplies grace for weakness, courage for suffering, and endurance for obedience. His strength enables believers to fulfill God’s calling in every circumstance.

2Ti 4:17 But the Lord stood by me and strengthened me,…

Isa 40:29 He gives power to the faint and increases the strength…

2Co 12:9 But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you…



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What Does Philippians 4:13 Mean

1.The author of the letter to the Philippians, Paul is writing from prison, demonstrating his reliance on Christ for strength in all circumstances.2.A city in Macedonia where the church to whom Paul is writing is located. The Philippian church was known for its generosity and support of Paul.3.Central to this verse, Christ is the source of strength for believers, enabling them to endure and accomplish God's will.4.The recipients of the letter, known for their faith and partnership in the gospel with Paul.5.The context of Paul's writing, highlighting his reliance on Christ despite his challenging circumstances.Recognize that true strength comes from Christ, not from our own abilities or resources.Learn to be content and find strength in Christ regardless of life's situations, as Paul exemplified.Understand that the strength Christ provides is for accomplishing His purposes, not merely personal ambitions.Trust in Christ's strength during trials, knowing that His power is sufficient to sustain and empower us.Use challenges as opportunities to deepen reliance on Christ and grow in spiritual maturity.

Paul begins with a confident first-person declaration. He isn’t boasting in himself; he’s acknowledging a settled conviction. Earlier in the chapter he wrote, “I have learned to be content regardless of my circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). His “I” is a believer who has:

• walked with Christ long enough to see the Lord’s faithfulness in hunger and in plenty (Philippians 4:12).

• experienced grace that turns personal weakness into opportunity for God’s power: “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9).

• discovered that hard work is real, yet God’s enabling stands behind every effort: “By the grace of God I am what I am… yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me” (1 Corinthians 15:10).

Paul’s “I” represents any believer who has placed full trust in Christ’s finished work and daily presence.

“All things” sits in the flow of Paul’s contentment lesson, not in a wish-list of personal ambitions.

• The phrase covers every circumstance—poverty or abundance, freedom or imprisonment, serenity or stress. Context rules out selfish fantasies and centers on faithfulness in whatever God assigns (Philippians 4:11-12).

• Jesus framed a similar truth negatively: “apart from Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). Paul states the positive side—you can persevere in everything God calls you to.

• When challenges look impossible, remember the Lord’s track record: “With man this is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God” (Mark 10:27).

The power pipeline is a Person.

• Union with Christ is the believer’s lifeline: “Remain in Me, and I will remain in you” (John 15:4).

• Paul no longer lives for himself; “Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20). Every act of obedience flows out of that indwelling presence.

• Whatever the task—big or small—our aim is that “in everything… do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus” (Colossians 3:17). The verse refuses any notion of self-reliance; it celebrates moment-by-moment dependence on Christ.

The verse ends by spotlighting the continuous supply line.

• Strength is not a one-time boost but an ongoing infusion: “Those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength” (Isaiah 40:31).

• The command to “be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” (Ephesians 6:10) mirrors Paul’s testimony—strength is received, not manufactured.

• In the face of trial Paul could say, “The Lord stood by me and strengthened me” (2 Timothy 4:17). The same Lord fortifies every believer who leans on Him.

• David sang, “The LORD is my strength and my shield” (Psalm 28:7), reminding us that divine empowerment carries both the ability to act and the protection to endure.

Philippians 4:13 is a declaration of Christ-sourced sufficiency for every God-ordained circumstance. Paul’s “I” is a yielded servant; the “all things” are the varied seasons of life God allows; the conduit is unbroken union “through Christ”; and the strength is a steady, gracious supply from the Savior Himself. When life swerves from feast to famine, success to setback, we can stand firm, content, and courageous, because the risen Lord continually empowers His people.

I can do all things.

I have strength in all things,

(13)—Properly,rather (according to the context) to bear than to do. But the universal extension of the maxim beyond the immediate occasion and context is not inadmissible. It represents the ultimate and ideal consciousness of the Christian. The first thing needful is to throw off mere self-sufficiency, to know our weakness and sin, and accept the salvation of God’s free grace in Christ; the next, to find the “strength made perfect in weakness,” and in that to be strong.

Through Christ which strengtheneth me.—The word “Christ” is not found in the best MSS.; it is a gloss, perhaps suggested by 1Timothy 1:12, where we have exactly the same phrase, “Christ Jesus, our Lord, who hath enabled me.” The same word is used in Ephesians 6:10, “Be strong (strengthened within) in the Lord.” In this sentence we have the world-wide distinction between the Stoic and the Christian. Each teaches respect for the higher humanity in the soul; but to the one that humanity is our own, to the other it is “the Christ within,” dwelling in the heart, regenerating and conforming it to Himself. The words of St. Paul are but a practical corollary to the higher truth (comp. Philippians 1:21) “To me to live is Christ.” In this consciousness alone is any thoughtful teaching of “self-reverence, self-knowledge, self-distrust,” intelligible and coherent.

Verse 13.

I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me

in him that strengtheneth me.

In him.

αὐτάρκης















Greek

I can do

ἰσχύω

(ischyō)

Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular



To have strength, be strong, be in full health and vigor, be able; meton: I prevail. From ischus; to have force.

all things

πάντα

(panta)

Adjective - Accusative Neuter Plural



All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.

through

ἐν

(en)

Preposition



In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.

[Christ] who

τῷ

(tō)

Article - Dative Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

gives me strength.

ἐνδυναμοῦντί

(endynamounti)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular



To fill with power, strengthen, make strong. From en and dunamoo; to empower.







Additonal Resources

; rather, as R.V.,The best manuscripts omit the word "Christ" in this place.It is only in Christ, in spiritual union with him, that the Christian is, self-sufficient. His presence gives strength to do and suffer all things (comp. 2 Corinthians 12:9 ).

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NT Letters: Philippians 4:13 I can do all things through Christ (Philipp. Phil. Php.)