Philippians 4:13

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
I can do all this through him who gives me strength.
New Living Translation
For I can do everything through Christ, who gives me strength.
English Standard Version
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Berean Standard Bible
I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.
Berean Literal Bible
I have strength for all things in the One empowering me.
King James Bible
I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me.
New King James Version
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
New American Standard Bible
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
NASB 1995
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
NASB 1977
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
Legacy Standard Bible
I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.
Amplified Bible
I can do all things [which He has called me to do] through Him who strengthens and empowers me [to fulfill His purpose—I am self-sufficient in Christ’s sufficiency; I am ready for anything and equal to anything through Him who infuses me with inner strength and confident peace.]
Berean Annotated Bible
I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength [in Christ who gives me strength.].
Christian Standard Bible
I am able to do all things through him who strengthens me.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I am able to do all things through Him who strengthens me.
American Standard Version
I can do all things in him that strengtheneth me.
Contemporary English Version
Christ gives me the strength to face anything.
English Revised Version
I can do all things in him that strengtheneth me.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I can do everything through Christ who strengthens me.
Good News Translation
I have the strength to face all conditions by the power that Christ gives me.
International Standard Version
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
NET Bible
I am able to do all things through the one who strengthens me.
New Heart English Bible
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Webster's Bible Translation
I can do all things through Christ who strengtheneth me.
Weymouth New Testament
I have strength for anything through Him who gives me power.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.
World English Bible
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
I have strength for all things, in Christ’s strengthening me;
Berean Literal Bible
I have strength for all things in the One empowering me.
Young's Literal Translation
For all things I have strength, in Christ's strengthening me;
Smith's Literal Translation
I am strong for all things in Christ strengthening me.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
I can do all these things in him who strengtheneth me.
Catholic Public Domain Version
Everything is possible in him who has strengthened me.
New American Bible
I have the strength for everything through him who empowers me.
New Revised Standard Version
I can do all things through him who strengthens me.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Because I master all things by The Messiah who empowers me.
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
I am able to do all things through Christ who strengthens me.
Godbey New Testament
I can do all things through him who fills me up with dynamite.
Haweis New Testament
I am enabled for all things by Christ who strengtheneth me.
Mace New Testament
to these things I am equal, thro' Christ who strengthens me.
Weymouth New Testament
I have strength for anything through Him who gives me power.
Worrell New Testament
I am strong enough for all things in Him Who strengtheneth me.
Worsley New Testament
I can do all things through Christ strengthening me.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextThe Generosity of the Philippians
…12I know how to live humbly, and I know how to abound. I am accustomed to any and every situation—to being filled and being hungry, to having plenty and having need. 13I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength. 14Nevertheless, you have done well to share in my affliction.…
Cross References
I can do all things
2 Corinthians 3:5
Not that we are competent in ourselves to claim that anything comes from us, but our competence comes from God.
Ephesians 3:20
Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or imagine, according to His power that is at work within us,
Matthew 19:26
Jesus looked at them and said, “With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible.”
through Christ
1 Corinthians 15:57
But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ!
Romans 8:37
No, in all these things we are more than conquerors through Him who loved us.
John 15:5
I am the vine and you are the branches. The one who remains in Me, and I in him, will bear much fruit. For apart from Me you can do nothing.
who gives me strength.
2 Timothy 4:17
But the Lord stood by me and strengthened me, so that through me the message would be fully proclaimed, and all the Gentiles would hear it. So I was delivered from the mouth of the lion.
Isaiah 40:29
He gives power to the faint and increases the strength of the weak.
2 Corinthians 12:9
But He said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me.
Ephesians 3:16
I ask that out of the riches of His glory He may strengthen you with power through His Spirit in your inner being,
Colossians 1:11
being strengthened with all power according to His glorious might so that you may have full endurance and patience, and joyfully
1 Timothy 1:12
I thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, that He considered me faithful and appointed me to service.
1 Corinthians 15:10
But by the grace of God I am what I am, and His grace to me was not in vain. No, I worked harder than all of them—yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me.
Zechariah 4:6
So he said to me, “This is the word of the LORD to Zerubbabel: Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit, says the LORD of Hosts.
Psalm 18:32-34
It is God who arms me with strength and makes my way clear. / He makes my feet like those of a deer and stations me upon the heights. / He trains my hands for battle; my arms can bend a bow of bronze.
1 Peter 4:11
If anyone speaks, he should speak as one conveying the words of God. If anyone serves, he should serve with the strength God provides, so that in all things God may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be the glory and the power forever and ever. Amen.
Treasury of Scripture
I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.
can.
John 15:4,5,7 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me…
2 Corinthians 3:4,5 And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: …
through.
2 Corinthians 12:9,10 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me…
Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;
Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.
Jump to PreviousAble Christ Christ's Gives Power Strength Strengtheneth Strengthening Strengthens
Jump to NextAble Christ Christ's Gives Power Strength Strengtheneth Strengthening Strengthens
Philippians 41. From particular admonitions,
4. he proceeds to general exhortations,
10. showing how he rejoiced at their generosity toward him while in prison.
19. And so he concludes with prayer and salutations.
Paul speaks from imprisonment as one who had learned contentment in hunger and abundance, need and plenty. “All things” includes enduring hardship faithfully and receiving provision humbly, not accomplishing every personal ambition.
2Co 3:5 Not that we are competent in ourselves…
through Christ
Christ is the believer’s abiding source of strength. United to Him as branches to the vine, Paul could remain faithful because the risen Lord sustained him.
1Co 15:57 But thanks be to God, who gives us the victory…
who gives me strength.
Christ continually supplies grace for weakness, courage for suffering, and endurance for obedience. His strength enables believers to fulfill God’s calling in every circumstance.
2Ti 4:17 But the Lord stood by me and strengthened me,…
Persons / Places / Events1. Paul the Apostle
The author of the letter to the Philippians, Paul is writing from prison, demonstrating his reliance on Christ for strength in all circumstances.
2. Philippi
A city in Macedonia where the church to whom Paul is writing is located. The Philippian church was known for its generosity and support of Paul.
3. Christ
Central to this verse, Christ is the source of strength for believers, enabling them to endure and accomplish God's will.
4. Philippian Church
The recipients of the letter, known for their faith and partnership in the gospel with Paul.
5. Roman Imprisonment
The context of Paul's writing, highlighting his reliance on Christ despite his challenging circumstances.
Teaching PointsDependence on Christ
Recognize that true strength comes from Christ, not from our own abilities or resources.
Contentment in All Circumstances
Learn to be content and find strength in Christ regardless of life's situations, as Paul exemplified.
Empowerment for God's Will
Understand that the strength Christ provides is for accomplishing His purposes, not merely personal ambitions.
Faith in Adversity
Trust in Christ's strength during trials, knowing that His power is sufficient to sustain and empower us.
Spiritual Growth
Use challenges as opportunities to deepen reliance on Christ and grow in spiritual maturity.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Philippians 4:13?
2. How can Philippians 4:13 strengthen your faith during challenging times?
3. What does "I can do all things" mean in a biblical context?
4. How does Philippians 4:13 connect with other scriptures about God's strength?
5. In what ways can you apply Philippians 4:13 to daily life situations?
6. How does relying on Christ's strength differ from self-reliance?
7. How does Philippians 4:13 apply to overcoming personal challenges and struggles in life?
8. What is the historical context of Philippians 4:13 in Paul's letter to the Philippians?
9. How does Philippians 4:13 relate to the concept of divine strength versus human effort?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Philippians 4?
What Does Philippians 4:13 MeanI can
Paul begins with a confident first-person declaration. He isn’t boasting in himself; he’s acknowledging a settled conviction. Earlier in the chapter he wrote, “I have learned to be content regardless of my circumstances” (Philippians 4:11). His “I” is a believer who has:
• walked with Christ long enough to see the Lord’s faithfulness in hunger and in plenty (Philippians 4:12).
• experienced grace that turns personal weakness into opportunity for God’s power: “My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness” (2 Corinthians 12:9).
• discovered that hard work is real, yet God’s enabling stands behind every effort: “By the grace of God I am what I am… yet not I, but the grace of God that was with me” (1 Corinthians 15:10).
Paul’s “I” represents any believer who has placed full trust in Christ’s finished work and daily presence.
do all things
“All things” sits in the flow of Paul’s contentment lesson, not in a wish-list of personal ambitions.
• The phrase covers every circumstance—poverty or abundance, freedom or imprisonment, serenity or stress. Context rules out selfish fantasies and centers on faithfulness in whatever God assigns (Philippians 4:11-12).
• Jesus framed a similar truth negatively: “apart from Me you can do nothing” (John 15:5). Paul states the positive side—you can persevere in everything God calls you to.
• When challenges look impossible, remember the Lord’s track record: “With man this is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God” (Mark 10:27).
through Christ
The power pipeline is a Person.
• Union with Christ is the believer’s lifeline: “Remain in Me, and I will remain in you” (John 15:4).
• Paul no longer lives for himself; “Christ lives in me” (Galatians 2:20). Every act of obedience flows out of that indwelling presence.
• Whatever the task—big or small—our aim is that “in everything… do it all in the name of the Lord Jesus” (Colossians 3:17). The verse refuses any notion of self-reliance; it celebrates moment-by-moment dependence on Christ.
who gives me strength
The verse ends by spotlighting the continuous supply line.
• Strength is not a one-time boost but an ongoing infusion: “Those who wait upon the LORD will renew their strength” (Isaiah 40:31).
• The command to “be strong in the Lord and in His mighty power” (Ephesians 6:10) mirrors Paul’s testimony—strength is received, not manufactured.
• In the face of trial Paul could say, “The Lord stood by me and strengthened me” (2 Timothy 4:17). The same Lord fortifies every believer who leans on Him.
• David sang, “The LORD is my strength and my shield” (Psalm 28:7), reminding us that divine empowerment carries both the ability to act and the protection to endure.
summary
Philippians 4:13 is a declaration of Christ-sourced sufficiency for every God-ordained circumstance. Paul’s “I” is a yielded servant; the “all things” are the varied seasons of life God allows; the conduit is unbroken union “through Christ”; and the strength is a steady, gracious supply from the Savior Himself. When life swerves from feast to famine, success to setback, we can stand firm, content, and courageous, because the risen Lord continually empowers His people.I can do all things.—Properly, I have strength in all things, rather (according to the context) to bear than to do. But the universal extension of the maxim beyond the immediate occasion and context is not inadmissible. It represents the ultimate and ideal consciousness of the Christian. The first thing needful is to throw off mere self-sufficiency, to know our weakness and sin, and accept the salvation of God’s free grace in Christ; the next, to find the “strength made perfect in weakness,” and in that to be strong.
Through Christ which strengtheneth me.—The word “Christ” is not found in the best MSS.; it is a gloss, perhaps suggested by 1Timothy 1:12, where we have exactly the same phrase, “Christ Jesus, our Lord, who hath enabled me.” The same word is used in Ephesians 6:10, “Be strong (strengthened within) in the Lord.” In this sentence we have the world-wide distinction between the Stoic and the Christian. Each teaches respect for the higher humanity in the soul; but to the one that humanity is our own, to the other it is “the Christ within,” dwelling in the heart, regenerating and conforming it to Himself. The words of St. Paul are but a practical corollary to the higher truth (comp. Philippians 1:21) “To me to live is Christ.” In this consciousness alone is any thoughtful teaching of “self-reverence, self-knowledge, self-distrust,” intelligible and coherent.Verse 13. - I can do all things through Christ which strengtheneth me; rather, as R.V., in him that strengtheneth me. The best manuscripts omit the word "Christ" in this place. In him. It is only in Christ, in spiritual union with him, that the Christian is αὐτάρκης, self-sufficient. His presence gives strength to do and suffer all things (comp. 2 Corinthians 12:9).
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekI can do
ἰσχύω (ischyō)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 1st Person Singular
Strong's 2480: To have strength, be strong, be in full health and vigor, be able; meton: I prevail. From ischus; to have force.
all things
πάντα (panta)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Plural
Strong's 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
through
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
[Christ] who
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
gives me strength.
ἐνδυναμοῦντί (endynamounti)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 1743: To fill with power, strengthen, make strong. From en and dunamoo; to empower.
Additonal ResourcesPhilippians 4:13 Blue Letter Bible
Philippians 4:13 Bible Gateway
Philippians 4:13 Bible.com
Philippians 4:13 NIV