Philippians 4:13

Cross References

But He said to me, "My grace is sufficient for you, for My power is perfected in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly in my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest on me.I ask that out of the riches of His glory He may strengthen you with power through His Spirit in your inner being,being strengthened with all power according to His glorious might so that you may have full endurance and patience, and joyfullyI thank Christ Jesus our Lord, who has strengthened me, that He considered me faithful and appointed me to service.

Treasury of Scripture

I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.

can.

John 15:4,5,7 Abide in me, and I in you. As the branch cannot bear fruit of itself, except it abide in the vine; no more can ye, except ye abide in me…

2 Corinthians 3:4,5 And such trust have we through Christ to God-ward: …

through.

2 Corinthians 12:9,10 And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me…

Ephesians 3:16 That he would grant you, according to the riches of his glory, to be strengthened with might by his Spirit in the inner man;

Ephesians 6:10 Finally, my brethren, be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might.