Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak.
New Living Translation
He gives power to the weak and strength to the powerless.
English Standard Version
He gives power to the faint, and to him who has no might he increases strength.
Berean Study Bible
He gives power to the faint and increases the strength of the weak.
New American Standard Bible
He gives strength to the weary, And to him who lacks might He increases power.
New King James Version
He gives power to the weak, And to those who have no might He increases strength.
King James Bible
He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.
Christian Standard Bible
He gives strength to the faint and strengthens the powerless.
Contemporary English Version
The LORD gives strength to those who are weary.
Good News Translation
He strengthens those who are weak and tired.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He gives strength to the weary and strengthens the powerless.
International Standard Version
He's the one who gives might to the faint, renewing strength for the powerless.
NET Bible
He gives strength to those who are tired; to the ones who lack power, he gives renewed energy.
New Heart English Bible
He gives power to the weak. He increases the strength of him who has no might.
A Faithful Version
He gives power to the weary; and to him with no might, He increases strength.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He gives strength to those who grow tired and increases the strength of those who are weak.
JPS Tanakh 1917
He giveth power to the faint; And to him that hath no might He increaseth strength.
New American Standard 1977
He gives strength to the weary, And to him who lacks might He increases power.
King James 2000 Bible
He gives power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increases strength.
American King James Version
He gives power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increases strength.
American Standard Version
He giveth power to the faint; and to him that hath no might he increaseth strength.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
He gives strength to the hungry, and sorrow to them that are not suffering.
Douay-Rheims Bible
It is he that giveth strength to the weary, and increaseth force and might to them that are not.
Darby Bible Translation
He giveth power to the faint; and to him that hath no might he increaseth strength.
English Revised Version
He giveth power to the faint; and to him that hath no might he increaseth strength.
Webster's Bible Translation
He giveth power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increaseth strength.
World English Bible
He gives power to the weak. He increases the strength of him who has no might.
Young's Literal Translation
He is giving power to the weary, And to those not strong He increaseth might.
Study BibleHere is Your God!
…28Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary; His understanding is beyond searching out. 29He gives power to the faint and increases the strength of the weak. 30Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall.…
Cross References
2 Corinthians 4:16
Therefore we do not lose heart. Though our outer self is wasting away, yet our inner self is being renewed day by day.
Judges 15:19
So God opened up the hollow place in Lehi, and water came out of it. When Samson drank, his strength returned, and he was revived. That is why he named it En-hakkore, and it remains in Lehi to this day.
Psalm 29:11
The LORD gives His people strength; the LORD blesses His people with peace.
Psalm 68:35
O God, You are awesome in Your sanctuary; the God of Israel Himself gives strength and power to His people. Blessed be God!
Isaiah 41:10
Do not fear, for I am with you; do not be afraid, for I am your God. I will strengthen you; I will surely help you; I will uphold you with My right hand of righteousness.
Isaiah 50:4
The Lord GOD has given Me the tongue of discipleship, to sustain the weary with a word. He awakens Me morning by morning; He awakens My ear to listen as a disciple.
Jeremiah 31:25
for I will refresh the weary soul and replenish all who are weak."
Treasury of Scripture
He gives power to the faint; and to them that have no might he increases strength.
Isaiah 41:10 Fear thou not; for I am with thee: be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee; yea, I will uphold thee with the right hand of my righteousness.
Genesis 49:24 But his bow abode in strength, and the arms of his hands were made strong by the hands of the mighty God of Jacob; (from thence is the shepherd, the stone of Israel:)
Deuteronomy 33:25 Thy shoes shall be iron and brass; and as thy days, so shall thy strength be.
LexiconHe gives
נֹתֵ֥ן (nō·ṯên)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
power
כֹּ֑חַ (kō·aḥ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3581: A small reptile (of unknown species)
to the faint
לַיָּעֵ֖ף (lay·yā·‘êp̄)
Preposition-l, Article | Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3287: Fatigued, exhausted
and increases
יַרְבֶּֽה׃ (yar·beh)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7235: To be or become much, many or great
the strength
עָצְמָ֥ה (‘ā·ṣə·māh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6109: Powerfulness, numerousness
of the weak.
וּלְאֵ֥ין (ū·lə·’ên)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 369: A non-entity, a negative particle
He giveth power to the faint . . .--i.e., to them pre-eminently--their very consciousness of weakness being the condition of their receiving strength. (Comp. Matthew 5:6; Luke 1:52-53; Luke 6:21.)Verse 29. - He giveth power to the faint. So far is he from being "faint" himself, that he has superabundant energy to impart to any that are faint among his servants.
Jump to PreviousFaint Feeble Force Gives Increases Increaseth Increasing Lacks Power Strength Strong Weak Weary
Jump to NextFaint Feeble Force Gives Increases Increaseth Increasing Lacks Power Strength Strong Weak Weary
LinksIsaiah 40:29 NIV
Isaiah 40:29 NLT
Isaiah 40:29 ESV
Isaiah 40:29 NASB
Isaiah 40:29 KJV
Isaiah 40:29 Bible Apps
Isaiah 40:29 Biblia Paralela
Isaiah 40:29 Chinese Bible
Isaiah 40:29 French Bible
Isaiah 40:29 German Bible
Alphabetical: and gives He him increases lacks might of power strength the to weak weary who
OT Prophets: Isaiah 40:29 He gives power to the weak (Isa Isi Is) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools