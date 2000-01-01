Study Bible

1

2

Cross References

Deuteronomy 4:7

For what nation is so great as to have a god as near to them as the LORD our God is to us whenever we call on Him?



1 Chronicles 15:20

Zechariah, Aziel, Shemiramoth, Jehiel, Unni, Eliab, Maaseiah, and Benaiah were to play the harps according to Alamoth;



Psalm 9:9

The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.



Psalm 14:6

You sinners frustrate the plans of the oppressed, yet the LORD is their shelter.



Psalm 31:4

You will free me from the net laid for me, for You are my refuge.



Psalm 32:6

Therefore let all the godly pray to You while You may be found. Surely when great waters rise, they will not come near.



Psalm 59:16

But I will sing of Your strength and proclaim Your loving devotion in the morning. For You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.



Psalm 62:7

My salvation and my honor rest on God, my strong rock; my refuge is in God.



Psalm 62:8

Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your hearts before Him. God is our refuge. Selah



Psalm 81:1

Sing for joy to God our strength; make a joyful noise to the God of Jacob.



Psalm 138:3

On the day I called, You answered me; You made me bold and strengthened my soul.



Psalm 145:18

The LORD is near to all who call on Him, to all who call out to Him in truth.



Habakkuk 3:18

yet I will exult in the LORD; I will rejoice in the God of my salvation!



Habakkuk 3:19

GOD the Lord is my strength; He makes my feet like those of a deer; He makes me walk upon the heights! For the choirmaster. With stringed instruments.



For what nation is so great as to have a god as near to them as the LORD our God is to us whenever we call on Him?Zechariah, Aziel, Shemiramoth, Jehiel, Unni, Eliab, Maaseiah, and Benaiah were to play the harps according to Alamoth;The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.You sinners frustrate the plans of the oppressed, yet the LORD is their shelter.You will free me from the net laid for me, for You are my refuge.Therefore let all the godly pray to You while You may be found. Surely when great waters rise, they will not come near.But I will sing of Your strength and proclaim Your loving devotion in the morning. For You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.My salvation and my honor rest on God, my strong rock; my refuge is in God.Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your hearts before Him. God is our refuge. SelahSing for joy to God our strength; make a joyful noise to the God of Jacob.On the day I called, You answered me; You made me bold and strengthened my soul.The LORD is near to all who call on Him, to all who call out to Him in truth.yet I will exult in the LORD; I will rejoice in the God of my salvation!GOD the Lord is my strength; He makes my feet like those of a deer; He makes me walk upon the heights! For the choirmaster. With stringed instruments.

Treasury of Scripture

Therefore we will not fear, though the earth is transformed and the mountains are toppled into the depths of the seas,…

God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.

A.

Psalm 84:1 To the chief Musician upon Gittith, A Psalm for the sons of Korah. How amiable are thy tabernacles, O LORD of hosts!

Psalm 85:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm for the sons of Korah. LORD, thou hast been favourable unto thy land: thou hast brought back the captivity of Jacob.

Psalm 87:1 A Psalm or Song for the sons of Korah. His foundation is in the holy mountains.

A song

Psalm 48:1 A Song and Psalm for the sons of Korah. Great is the LORD, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God, in the mountain of his holiness.

Psalm 66:1 To the chief Musician, A Song or Psalm. Make a joyful noise unto God, all ye lands:

Alamoth

1 Chronicles 15:20 And Zechariah, and Aziel, and Shemiramoth, and Jehiel, and Unni, and Eliab, and Maaseiah, and Benaiah, with psalteries on Alamoth;

refuge

Psalm 46:7,11 The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah…

Psalm 62:7,8 In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God…

Psalm 91:1-9 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty…

a very

Psalm 145:18 The LORD is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.

Genesis 22:14 And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovahjireh: as it is said to this day, In the mount of the LORD it shall be seen.

Deuteronomy 4:7 For what nation is there so great, who hath God so nigh unto them, as the LORD our God is in all things that we call upon him for?