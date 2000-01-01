Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For the director of music. Of the Sons of Korah. According to alamoth. A song. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble.
New Living Translation
God is our refuge and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.
English Standard Version
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Berean Study Bible
For the choirmaster. Of the sons of Korah. According to Alamoth. A song. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.
New American Standard Bible
For the choir director. A Psalm of the sons of Korah, set to Alamoth. A Song. God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.
New King James Version
To the Chief Musician. [i]A Psalm[/i] of the sons of Korah. A Song for Alamoth. God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.
King James Bible
To the chief Musician for the sons of Korah, A Song upon Alamoth. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Christian Standard Bible
God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble.
Contemporary English Version
God is our mighty fortress, always ready to help in times of trouble.
Good News Translation
God is our shelter and strength, always ready to help in times of trouble.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For the choir director. A song of the sons of Korah. According to Alamoth. God is our refuge and strength, a helper who is always found in times of trouble.
International Standard Version
God is our refuge and strength, a great help in times of distress.
NET Bible
For the music director; by the Korahites; according to the alamoth style; a song. God is our strong refuge; he is truly our helper in times of trouble.
New Heart English Bible
[For the Chief Musician. By the sons of Korah. According to Alamoth.] God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Our God is our strong house of refuge, and he is found to us our helper always in times of trouble.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
[For the choir director; a song by the descendants of Korah; according to [alamoth].] God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For the Leader; [a Psalm] of the sons of Korah; upon Alamoth. A Song. God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.
New American Standard 1977
God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.
King James 2000 Bible
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
American King James Version
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
American Standard Version
God is our refuge and strength, A very present help in trouble.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For the end, for the sons of Core; a Psalm concerning secret things. God is our refuge and strength, a help in the afflictions that have come heavily upon us.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Unto the end, for the sons of Core, for the hidden. Our God is our refuge and strength: a helper in troubles, which have found us exceedingly.
Darby Bible Translation
{To the chief Musician. Of the sons of Korah. On Alamoth. A song.} God is our refuge and strength, a help in distresses, very readily found.
English Revised Version
For the Chief Musician: a Psalm of the sons of Korah; set to Alamoth. A Song. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Webster's Bible Translation
To the chief Musician for the sons of Korah, A Song upon Alamoth. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
World English Bible
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
Young's Literal Translation
To the Overseer. -- By sons of Korah. 'For the Virgins.' -- A song. God is to us a refuge and strength, A help in adversities found most surely.
Study BibleGod is Our Refuge and Strength
1For the choirmaster. Of the sons of Korah. According to Alamoth. A Song. God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in times of trouble. 2Therefore we will not fear, though the earth is transformed and the mountains are toppled into the depths of the seas,…
Cross References
Deuteronomy 4:7
For what nation is so great as to have a god as near to them as the LORD our God is to us whenever we call on Him?
1 Chronicles 15:20
Zechariah, Aziel, Shemiramoth, Jehiel, Unni, Eliab, Maaseiah, and Benaiah were to play the harps according to Alamoth;
Psalm 9:9
The LORD is a refuge for the oppressed, a stronghold in times of trouble.
Psalm 14:6
You sinners frustrate the plans of the oppressed, yet the LORD is their shelter.
Psalm 31:4
You will free me from the net laid for me, for You are my refuge.
Psalm 32:6
Therefore let all the godly pray to You while You may be found. Surely when great waters rise, they will not come near.
Psalm 59:16
But I will sing of Your strength and proclaim Your loving devotion in the morning. For You are my fortress, my refuge in times of trouble.
Psalm 62:7
My salvation and my honor rest on God, my strong rock; my refuge is in God.
Psalm 62:8
Trust in Him at all times, O people; pour out your hearts before Him. God is our refuge. Selah
Psalm 81:1
Sing for joy to God our strength; make a joyful noise to the God of Jacob.
Psalm 138:3
On the day I called, You answered me; You made me bold and strengthened my soul.
Psalm 145:18
The LORD is near to all who call on Him, to all who call out to Him in truth.
Habakkuk 3:18
yet I will exult in the LORD; I will rejoice in the God of my salvation!
Habakkuk 3:19
GOD the Lord is my strength; He makes my feet like those of a deer; He makes me walk upon the heights! For the choirmaster. With stringed instruments.
Treasury of Scripture
God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
A.
Psalm 84:1 To the chief Musician upon Gittith, A Psalm for the sons of Korah. How amiable are thy tabernacles, O LORD of hosts!
Psalm 85:1 To the chief Musician, A Psalm for the sons of Korah. LORD, thou hast been favourable unto thy land: thou hast brought back the captivity of Jacob.
Psalm 87:1 A Psalm or Song for the sons of Korah. His foundation is in the holy mountains.
A song
Psalm 48:1 A Song and Psalm for the sons of Korah. Great is the LORD, and greatly to be praised in the city of our God, in the mountain of his holiness.
Psalm 66:1 To the chief Musician, A Song or Psalm. Make a joyful noise unto God, all ye lands:
Alamoth
1 Chronicles 15:20 And Zechariah, and Aziel, and Shemiramoth, and Jehiel, and Unni, and Eliab, and Maaseiah, and Benaiah, with psalteries on Alamoth;
refuge
Psalm 46:7,11 The LORD of hosts is with us; the God of Jacob is our refuge. Selah…
Psalm 62:7,8 In God is my salvation and my glory: the rock of my strength, and my refuge, is in God…
Psalm 91:1-9 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty…
a very
Psalm 145:18 The LORD is nigh unto all them that call upon him, to all that call upon him in truth.
Genesis 22:14 And Abraham called the name of that place Jehovahjireh: as it is said to this day, In the mount of the LORD it shall be seen.
Deuteronomy 4:7 For what nation is there so great, who hath God so nigh unto them, as the LORD our God is in all things that we call upon him for?
LexiconFor the choirmaster.
לַמְנַצֵּ֥חַ (lam·naṣ·ṣê·aḥ)
Preposition-l, Article | Verb - Piel - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5329: To glitter from afar, to be eminent, to be permanent
Of the sons
לִבְנֵי־ (liḇ·nê-)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 1121: A son
of Korah.
קֹ֑רַח (qō·raḥ)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7141: Korah -- an Edomite name, also an Israelite name
According to
עַֽל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
Alamoth.
עֲלָמ֥וֹת (‘ă·lā·mō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5961: Girls, the soprano, female voice, falsetto
A Song.
שִֽׁיר׃ (šîr)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7892: A song, singing
God
אֱלֹהִ֣ים (’ĕ·lō·hîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
is our refuge
מַחֲסֶ֣ה (ma·ḥă·seh)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4268: Refuge, shelter
and strength,
וָעֹ֑ז (wā·‘ōz)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5797: Strength, might
an ever-present
נִמְצָ֥א (nim·ṣā)
Verb - Nifal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4672: To come forth to, appear, exist, to attain, find, acquire, to occur, meet, be present
help
עֶזְרָ֥ה (‘ez·rāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5833: Help, helper, assistance
in times of trouble.
בְ֝צָר֗וֹת (ḇə·ṣā·rō·wṯ)
Preposition-b | Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 6869: Tightness, a female rival
Refuge and strength.--Better, a refuge and stronghold, or a sure stronghold, as in Luther's hymn,
Ein feste Burg ist unser Gott.
A very present help.--Better, often found a help.Verse 1. - God is our Refuge and Strength (comp. Psalm 18:2; Psalm 94:22, etc.). A very present Help in trouble; literally, a very accessible Help - one easy to be found (comp. 2 Chronicles 15:4).
