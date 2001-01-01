God Is Our Fortress

1God is our refuge and strength,

a very present help in trouble.

2Therefore we will not fear though the earth gives way,

though the mountains be moved into the heart of the sea,

3though its waters roar and foam,

though the mountains tremble at its swelling. Selah

4There is a river whose streams make glad the city of God,

the holy habitation of the Most High.

5God is in the midst of her; she shall not be moved;

God will help her when morning dawns.

6The nations rage, the kingdoms totter;

he utters his voice, the earth melts.

7The Lord of hosts is with us;

the God of Jacob is our fortress. Selah