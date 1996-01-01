For the choir director: A song of the descendants of Korah, to be sung by soprano voices.a
1God is our refuge and strength,
always ready to help in times of trouble.
2So we will not fear when earthquakes come
and the mountains crumble into the sea.
3Let the oceans roar and foam.
Let the mountains tremble as the waters surge!
Interlude
4A river brings joy to the city of our God,
the sacred home of the Most High.
5God dwells in that city; it cannot be destroyed.
From the very break of day, God will protect it.
6The nations are in chaos,
and their kingdoms crumble!
God’s voice thunders,
and the earth melts!
7The LORD of Heaven’s Armies is here among us;
the God of Israelb is our fortress.
Interlude
8Come, see the glorious works of the LORD:
See how he brings destruction upon the world.
9He causes wars to end throughout the earth.
He breaks the bow and snaps the spear;
he burns the shields with fire.
10“Be still, and know that I am God!
I will be honored by every nation.
I will be honored throughout the world.”
11The LORD of Heaven’s Armies is here among us;
the God of Israel is our fortress.
Interlude
Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc., Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.
