Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Nehemiah said, "Go and enjoy choice food and sweet drinks, and send some to those who have nothing prepared. This day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength."
New Living Translation
And Nehemiah continued, “Go and celebrate with a feast of rich foods and sweet drinks, and share gifts of food with people who have nothing prepared. This is a sacred day before our Lord. Don’t be dejected and sad, for the joy of the LORD is your strength!”
English Standard Version
Then he said to them, “Go your way. Eat the fat and drink sweet wine and send portions to anyone who has nothing ready, for this day is holy to our Lord. And do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”
Berean Study Bible
Then Nehemiah told them, “Go and eat what is rich, drink what is sweet, and send out portions to those who have nothing prepared, since today is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”
New American Standard Bible
Then he said to them, "Go, eat of the fat, drink of the sweet, and send portions to him who has nothing prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength."
New King James Version
Then he said to them, “Go your way, eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to those for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not sorrow, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”
King James Bible
Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
Christian Standard Bible
Then he said to them, "Go and eat what is rich, drink what is sweet, and send portions to those who have nothing prepared, since today is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, because the joy of the LORD is your strength."
Contemporary English Version
Nehemiah told the people, "Enjoy your good food and wine and share some with those who didn't have anything to bring. Don't be sad! This is a special day for the LORD, and he will make you happy and strong."
Good News Translation
Now go home and have a feast. Share your food and wine with those who don't have enough. Today is holy to our Lord, so don't be sad. The joy that the LORD gives you will make you strong."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Then he said to them, "Go and eat what is rich, drink what is sweet, and send portions to those who have nothing prepared, since today is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, because the joy of the LORD is your stronghold."
International Standard Version
He also told them, "Go eat the best food, drink the best wine, and give something to those who have nothing, since this day is holy to our Lord. Don't be sorrowful, because the joy of the LORD is your strength."
NET Bible
He said to them, "Go and eat delicacies and drink sweet drinks and send portions to those for whom nothing is prepared. For this day is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength."
New Heart English Bible
Then he said to them, "Go your way. Eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to him for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not be grieved; for the joy of the LORD is your strength."
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Then he told them, "Go, eat rich foods, drink sweet drinks, and send portions to those who cannot provide for themselves. Today is a holy day for the Lord. Don't be sad because the joy you have in the LORD is your strength."
JPS Tanakh 1917
Then he said unto them: 'Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto him for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy unto our Lord; neither be ye grieved; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.'
New American Standard 1977
Then he said to them, “Go, eat of the fat, drink of the sweet, and send portions to him who has nothing prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Do not be grieved, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.”
King James 2000 Bible
Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet wine, and send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be you grieved; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
American King James Version
Then he said to them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions to them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy to our LORD: neither be you sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
American Standard Version
Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto him for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye grieved; for the joy of Jehovah is your strength.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And the governor said to them, Go, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions to them that have nothing; for the day is holy to our Lord: and faint not, for the Lord is our strength.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And he said to them: Go, eat fat meats, and drink sweet wine, and send portions to them that have not prepared for themselves: because it is the holy day of the Lord, and be not sad: for the joy of the Lord is our strength.
Darby Bible Translation
And he said to them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions to them for whom nothing is prepared; for the day is holy to our Lord; and be not grieved, for the joy of Jehovah is your strength.
English Revised Version
Then he said unto them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions unto him for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy unto our Lord: neither be ye grieved; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
Webster's Bible Translation
Then he said to them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions to them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy to our Lord: neither be ye sad; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
World English Bible
Then he said to them, "Go your way. Eat the fat, drink the sweet, and send portions to him for whom nothing is prepared; for this day is holy to our Lord. Don't be grieved; for the joy of Yahweh is your strength."
Young's Literal Translation
And he saith to them, 'Go, eat fat things, and drink sweet things, and sent portions to him for whom nothing is prepared, for to-day is holy to our Lord, and be not grieved, for the joy of Jehovah is your strength.'
Study BibleEzra Reads the Law
…9Nehemiah the governor, Ezra the priest and scribe, and the Levites who were instructing the people said to all of them, “This day is holy to the LORD your God. Do not mourn or weep.” For all the people were weeping as they heard the words of the Law. 10Then Nehemiah told them, “Go and eat what is rich, drink what is sweet, and send out portions to those who have nothing prepared, since today is holy to our Lord. Do not grieve, for the joy of the LORD is your strength.” 11And the Levites calmed all the people, saying, “Be still, since today is holy. Do not grieve.”…
Cross References
Revelation 11:10
And those who dwell on the earth will gloat over them, and will celebrate and send one another gifts, because these two prophets had tormented them.
Deuteronomy 26:11
So you shall rejoice--you, the Levite, and the foreigner dwelling among you--in all the good things the LORD your God has given to you and your household.
1 Samuel 25:8
Ask your young men, and they will tell you. So let my young men find favor with you, for we have come on the day of a feast. Please give whatever you can afford to your servants and to your son David.'"
Nehemiah 8:11
And the Levites calmed all the people, saying, "Be still, since today is holy. Do not grieve."
Nehemiah 8:12
Then all the people began to eat and drink, to send out portions, and to rejoice greatly, because they understood the words that had been made known to them.
Esther 9:19
This is why the rural Jews, who live in the villages, observe the fourteenth day of the month of Adar as a day of joy and feasting. It is a holiday for sending gifts to one another.
Zechariah 14:21
Indeed, every pot in Jerusalem and Judah will be holy to the LORD of Hosts, and all who sacrifice will come and take some pots and cook in them. And on that day there will no longer be a Canaanite in the house of the LORD of Hosts.
Treasury of Scripture
Then he said to them, Go your way, eat the fat, and drink the sweet, and send portions to them for whom nothing is prepared: for this day is holy to our LORD: neither be you sorry; for the joy of the LORD is your strength.
Go your way
Ecclesiastes 2:24 There is nothing better for a man, than that he should eat and drink, and that he should make his soul enjoy good in his labour. This also I saw, that it was from the hand of God.
Ecclesiastes 3:13 And also that every man should eat and drink, and enjoy the good of all his labour, it is the gift of God.
Ecclesiastes 5:18 Behold that which I have seen: it is good and comely for one to eat and to drink, and to enjoy the good of all his labour that he taketh under the sun all the days of his life, which God giveth him: for it is his portion.
eat
Song of Solomon 5:1 I am come into my garden, my sister, my spouse: I have gathered my myrrh with my spice; I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk: eat, O friends; drink, yea, drink abundantly, O beloved.
send
Deuteronomy 26:11-13 And thou shalt rejoice in every good thing which the LORD thy God hath given unto thee, and unto thine house, thou, and the Levite, and the stranger that is among you…
Esther 9:19,22 Therefore the Jews of the villages, that dwelt in the unwalled towns, made the fourteenth day of the month Adar a day of gladness and feasting, and a good day, and of sending portions one to another…
Job 31:16-18 If I have withheld the poor from their desire, or have caused the eyes of the widow to fail; …
the joy
Psalm 28:7,8 The LORD is my strength and my shield; my heart trusted in him, and I am helped: therefore my heart greatly rejoiceth; and with my song will I praise him…
Psalm 149:2 Let Israel rejoice in him that made him: let the children of Zion be joyful in their King.
Proverbs 17:22 A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.
LexiconThen [Nehemiah] told
וַיֹּ֣אמֶר (way·yō·mer)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Consecutive imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
them,
לָהֶ֡ם (lā·hem)
Preposition | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew
“Go
לְכוּ֩ (lə·ḵū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
and eat
אִכְל֨וּ (’iḵ·lū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 398: To eat
what is rich,
מַשְׁמַנִּ֜ים (maš·man·nîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4924: Fat, fatness, a rich dish, a fertile field, a robust man
drink
וּשְׁת֣וּ (ū·šə·ṯū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 8354: To imbibe
what is sweet,
מַֽמְתַקִּ֗ים (mam·ṯaq·qîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4477: Sweetness, sweet things
and send out
וְשִׁלְח֤וּ (wə·šil·ḥū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7971: To send away, for, out
portions
מָנוֹת֙ (mā·nō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4490: Something weighed out, a division, a ration, a lot
to those who have nothing
לְאֵ֣ין (lə·’ên)
Preposition-l | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 369: A non-entity, a negative particle
prepared,
נָכ֣וֹן (nā·ḵō·wn)
Verb - Nifal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3559: To be erect
since
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
today
הַיּ֖וֹם (hay·yō·wm)
Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3117: A day
is holy
קָד֥וֹשׁ (qā·ḏō·wōš)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6918: Sacred, God, an angel, a saint, a sanctuary
to our Lord.
לַאֲדֹנֵ֑ינוּ (la·’ă·ḏō·nê·nū)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 136: The Lord
Do not
וְאַל־ (wə·’al-)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 408: Not
grieve,
תֵּ֣עָצֵ֔בוּ (tê·‘ā·ṣê·ḇū)
Verb - Nifal - Imperfect - second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 6087: To carve, fabricate, fashion, to worry, pain, anger
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the joy
חֶדְוַ֥ת (ḥeḏ·waṯ)
Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 2304: Rejoicing
of the LORD
יְהוָ֖ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
is
הִ֥יא (hî)
Pronoun - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1931: He, self, the same, this, that, as, are
your strength.?
מָֽעֻזְּכֶֽם׃ (mā·‘uz·zə·ḵem)
Noun - masculine singular construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4581: A place or means of safety, protection
For the joy of the Lord is your strength This beautiful sentence is, literally, delight in Jehovah is a strong refuge. It is capable of unlimited application in preaching and devotion.Verse 10. - Then he said. Either Ezra or Nehemiah, but probably the former, to whom it appertained to give religious directions. Eat the fat and drink the sweet. i.e. "Go and enjoy yourselves, eat and drink of the best - let there be no fasting, nor even abstinence, on such a day as this." But at the same time send portions unto them for whom nothing is prepared. Make the poor partakers of your joy. "The stranger, the fatherless, and the widow" should have their part in the feast (Deuteronomy 16:14). And for yourselves, remember that the joy of the Lord, i.e. religious joy, constitutes your strength.
