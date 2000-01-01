Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
New Living Translation
A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit saps a person’s strength.
English Standard Version
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
Berean Study Bible
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.
New American Standard Bible
A joyful heart is good medicine, But a broken spirit dries up the bones.
New King James Version
A merry heart does good, like medicine, But a broken spirit dries the bones.
King James Bible
A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.
Christian Standard Bible
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.
Contemporary English Version
If you are cheerful, you feel good; if you are sad, you hurt all over.
Good News Translation
Being cheerful keeps you healthy. It is slow death to be gloomy all the time.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones.
International Standard Version
A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit drains one's strength.
NET Bible
A cheerful heart brings good healing, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
New Heart English Bible
A cheerful heart makes good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
A merry heart improves the body and a depressed spirit dries the bones.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
A joyful heart is good medicine, but depression drains one's strength.
JPS Tanakh 1917
A merry heart is a good medicine; But a broken spirit drieth the bones.
New American Standard 1977
A joyful heart is good medicine, But a broken spirit dries up the bones.
King James 2000 Bible
A merry heart does good like a medicine: but a broken spirit dries the bones.
American King James Version
A merry heart does good like a medicine: but a broken spirit dries the bones.
American Standard Version
A cheerful heart is a good medicine; But a broken spirit drieth up the bones.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
A glad heart promotes health; but the bones of a sorrowful man dry up.
Douay-Rheims Bible
A joyful mind maketh age flourishing: a sorrowful spirit drieth up the bones.
Darby Bible Translation
A joyful heart promoteth healing; but a broken spirit drieth up the bones.
English Revised Version
A merry heart is a good medicine: but a broken spirit drieth up the bones.
Webster's Bible Translation
A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.
World English Bible
A cheerful heart makes good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones.
Young's Literal Translation
A rejoicing heart doth good to the body, And a smitten spirit drieth the bone.
Study BibleBetter a Dry Morsel in Quietness
…21A man fathers a fool to his own grief; the father of a fool has no joy. 22A joyful heart is good medicine, but a broken spirit dries up the bones. 23A wicked man takes a covert bribe to subvert the course of justice.…
Cross References
Psalm 22:15
My strength is dried up like a potsherd, and my tongue sticks to the roof of my mouth. You lay me in the dust of death.
Proverbs 15:13
A joyful heart makes a cheerful countenance, but sorrow of the heart crushes the spirit.
Proverbs 16:24
Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.
Proverbs 18:14
The spirit of a man can endure his sickness, but who can survive a broken spirit?
Treasury of Scripture
A merry heart does good like a medicine: but a broken spirit dries the bones.
merry
Proverbs 12:25 Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop: but a good word maketh it glad.
Proverbs 15:13 A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance: but by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken.
Proverbs 18:14 The spirit of a man will sustain his infirmity; but a wounded spirit who can bear?
like a medicine
Psalm 22:15 My strength is dried up like a potsherd; and my tongue cleaveth to my jaws; and thou hast brought me into the dust of death.
Psalm 32:3,4 When I kept silence, my bones waxed old through my roaring all the day long…
Psalm 102:3-5 For my days are consumed like smoke, and my bones are burned as an hearth…
LexiconA joyful
שָׂ֭מֵחַ (mê·aḥ)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8056: Glad, joyful, merry
heart
לֵ֣ב (lêḇ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3820: The heart, the feelings, the will, the intellect, centre
is good
יֵיטִ֣ב (yê·ṭiḇ)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3190: To be good, well, glad, or pleasing
medicine,
גֵּהָ֑ה (gê·hāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1456: A healing, cure
but a broken
נְ֝כֵאָ֗ה (nə·ḵê·’āh)
Adjective - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5218: Smitten, afflicted
spirit
וְר֥וּחַ (wə·rū·aḥ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7307: Wind, breath, exhalation, life, anger, unsubstantiality, a region of the sky, spirit
dries up
תְּיַבֶּשׁ־ (tə·yab·beš-)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3001: To be ashamed, confused, disappointed, to dry up, wither
the bones.
גָּֽרֶם׃ (gā·rem)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1634: A bone, self, very
A merry heart doeth good like a medicine.--Or rather, Makes good a recovery., (For the duty of religious gladness, in gratitude for the love of God towards us, comp. Philippians 3:1; Philippians 4:4.)Verse 22. - A merry heart doeth good like a medicine. So Aben Ezra, understanding the particle of comparison, which is not in the Hebrew. The ward translated "medicine" (gehah) occurs nowhere else, and probably means "healing" "relief." The clause is better rendered, a cheerful heart maketh a good healing (comp. Proverbs 15:13; Proverbs 16:25). Vulgate, aetatem floridam facit; Septuagint, εὐεκτεῖν ποιεῖ, "makes one to be in good case." A cheerful, contented disposition enables a men to resist the attacks of disease, the mind, ms every one knows, having most powerful influence over the body. Ecclus. 30:22, "The gladness of the heart is the life of man, and the joyfulness of a man prolongeth his days." A broken spirit drieth the bones; destroys all life and vigour (comp. Proverbs 3:8; Psalm 22:15; Psalm 32:4). We all remember the distich -
"A merry heart goes all the day,
Your sad tires in a mile-a." So the rabbis enjoin, "Give ears no room in thine heart, for care hath killed many" (Dukes, p. 68). Religious gladness is a positive duty, and "low spirits," as Isaac Williams says, "are a sin." Asks the Greek moralist -
Ἄρ ἐστὶ συγγενές τι λύπη καὶ βίος And Lucretius (3:473) affirms -
"Nam dolor ac morbus leti fabricator uterque est."
"Workers of death are sorrow and disease."
