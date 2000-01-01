Study Bible

Cross References

Psalm 22:15

My strength is dried up like a potsherd, and my tongue sticks to the roof of my mouth. You lay me in the dust of death.



Proverbs 15:13

A joyful heart makes a cheerful countenance, but sorrow of the heart crushes the spirit.



Proverbs 16:24

Pleasant words are a honeycomb, sweet to the soul and healing to the bones.



Proverbs 18:14

The spirit of a man can endure his sickness, but who can survive a broken spirit?



Treasury of Scripture

A merry heart does good like a medicine: but a broken spirit dries the bones.

merry

Proverbs 12:25 Heaviness in the heart of man maketh it stoop: but a good word maketh it glad.

Proverbs 15:13 A merry heart maketh a cheerful countenance: but by sorrow of the heart the spirit is broken.

Proverbs 18:14 The spirit of a man will sustain his infirmity; but a wounded spirit who can bear?

like a medicine

Psalm 22:15 My strength is dried up like a potsherd; and my tongue cleaveth to my jaws; and thou hast brought me into the dust of death.

Psalm 32:3,4 When I kept silence, my bones waxed old through my roaring all the day long…

Psalm 102:3-5 For my days are consumed like smoke, and my bones are burned as an hearth…