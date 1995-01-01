Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.
New Living Translation
but the angel reassured them. “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people.
English Standard Version
And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.
Berean Study Bible
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid! For behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:
Berean Literal Bible
And the angel said to them, "Fear not, for behold, I bring good news to you of great joy, which will be to all the people.
King James Bible
And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
New King James Version
Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.
New American Standard Bible
And so the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people;
NASB 1995
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people;
NASB 1977
And the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which shall be for all the people;
Amplified Bible
But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people.
Christian Standard Bible
But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid, for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:
Holman Christian Standard Bible
But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid, for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:
American Standard Version
And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people:
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And the Angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I proclaim to you great joy which will be to the entire universe,”
Contemporary English Version
But the angel said, "Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, which will make everyone happy.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people:
English Revised Version
And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people:
Good News Translation
but the angel said to them, "Don't be afraid! I am here with good news for you, which will bring great joy to all the people.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The angel said to them, "Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, a message that will fill everyone with joy.
International Standard Version
Then the angel told them, "Stop being afraid! Listen! I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people.
Literal Standard Version
And the messenger said to them, “Do not fear, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be to all the people,
NET Bible
But the angel said to them, "Do not be afraid! Listen carefully, for I proclaim to you good news that brings great joy to all the people:
New Heart English Bible
The angel said to them, "Do not be afraid, for see, I bring you good news of great joy which will be to all the people.
Weymouth New Testament
But the angel said to them, "Put away all fear; for I am bringing you good news of great joy--joy for all the People.
World English Bible
The angel said to them, "Don't be afraid, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be to all the people.
Young's Literal Translation
And the messenger said to them, 'Fear not, for lo, I bring you good news of great joy, that shall be to all the people --
Additional Translations ...
ContextThe Shepherds and the Angels
…9Just then an angel of the Lord stood before them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were terrified. 10But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid! For behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people: 11Today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you. He is Christ the Lord!…
Cross References
Matthew 14:27
But Jesus spoke up at once: "Take courage! It is I. Do not be afraid."
Luke 2:11
Today in the city of David a Savior has been born to you. He is Christ the Lord!
Treasury of Scripture
And the angel said to them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.
Fear not.
Luke 1:13,30 But the angel said unto him, Fear not, Zacharias: for thy prayer is heard; and thy wife Elisabeth shall bear thee a son, and thou shalt call his name John…
Daniel 10:11,12,19 And he said unto me, O Daniel, a man greatly beloved, understand the words that I speak unto thee, and stand upright: for unto thee am I now sent. And when he had spoken this word unto me, I stood trembling…
Matthew 28:5 And the angel answered and said unto the women, Fear not ye: for I know that ye seek Jesus, which was crucified.
I bring.
Luke 1:19 And the angel answering said unto him, I am Gabriel, that stand in the presence of God; and am sent to speak unto thee, and to shew thee these glad tidings.
Luke 8:1 And it came to pass afterward, that he went throughout every city and village, preaching and shewing the glad tidings of the kingdom of God: and the twelve were with him,
Isaiah 40:9 O Zion, that bringest good tidings, get thee up into the high mountain; O Jerusalem, that bringest good tidings, lift up thy voice with strength; lift it up, be not afraid; say unto the cities of Judah, Behold your God!
to.
Luke 2:31,32 Which thou hast prepared before the face of all people; …
Luke 24:47 And that repentance and remission of sins should be preached in his name among all nations, beginning at Jerusalem.
Genesis 12:3 And I will bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee: and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.
Fear not.--It is worth noting that this is almost the normal accompaniment of the angelic manifestations in the Gospel (Matthew 28:5-10; Luke 1:13; Luke 1:30). They were intended to lessen, not to increase the dread which men feel on being brought into contact with the supernatural world.
I bring you good tidings.--The verb is formed from the word for glad tidings, which we translate as "gospel"--i.e., good spell, good news.
Which shall be to all people.--Better, to all the people. The words point, in the first instance, to the joy which shall be for Israel as God's "people," and as such distinguished from the other "nations" of the world. (Comp. Luke 2:32.)
GreekBut
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's 2532: And, even, also, namely.
the
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
angel
ἄγγελος (angelos)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 32: From aggello; a messenger; especially an 'angel'; by implication, a pastor.
said
εἶπεν (eipen)
Verb - Aorist Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 2036: Answer, bid, bring word, command. A primary verb; to speak or say.
to them,
αὐτοῖς (autois)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Dative Masculine 3rd Person Plural
Strong's 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
“{Do} not
Μὴ (Mē)
Adverb
Strong's 3361: Not, lest. A primary particle of qualified negation; not, lest; also (whereas ou expects an affirmative one) whether.
be afraid!
φοβεῖσθε (phobeisthe)
Verb - Present Imperative Middle or Passive - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 5399: From phobos; to frighten, i.e. to be alarmed; by analogy, to be in awe of, i.e. Revere.
For
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
behold,
ἰδοὺ (idou)
Verb - Aorist Imperative Active - 2nd Person Singular
Strong's 2400: See! Lo! Behold! Look! Second person singular imperative middle voice of eido; used as imperative lo!
I bring you good news
εὐαγγελίζομαι (euangelizomai)
Verb - Present Indicative Middle - 1st Person Singular
Strong's 2097: From eu and aggelos; to announce good news especially the gospel.
[of] great
μεγάλην (megalēn)
Adjective - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's 3173: Large, great, in the widest sense.
joy
χαρὰν (charan)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's 5479: Joy, gladness, a source of joy. From chairo; cheerfulness, i.e. Calm delight.
that
ἥτις (hētis)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's 3748: Whosoever, whichsoever, whatsoever.
will be
ἔσται (estai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
for all
παντὶ (panti)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
the
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
people:
λαῷ (laō)
Noun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2992: Apparently a primary word; a people.
Jump to PreviousAfraid Angel Announce Fear Glad Good Great Joy Messenger News Tidings
Jump to NextAfraid Angel Announce Fear Glad Good Great Joy Messenger News Tidings
LinksLuke 2:10 NIV
Luke 2:10 NLT
Luke 2:10 ESV
Luke 2:10 NASB
Luke 2:10 KJV
Luke 2:10 BibleApps.com
Luke 2:10 Biblia Paralela
Luke 2:10 Chinese Bible
Luke 2:10 French Bible
Luke 2:10 Clyx Quotations
NT Gospels: Luke 2:10 The angel said to them Don't be (Luke Lu Lk)