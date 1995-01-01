

































































































































































But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid. I bring you good news that will cause great joy for all the people.but the angel reassured them. “Don’t be afraid!” he said. “I bring you good news that will bring great joy to all people.And the angel said to them, “Fear not, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people.But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid! For behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:And the angel said to them, "Fear not, for behold, I bring good news to yougreat joy, which will be to all the people.And the angel said unto them, Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people.Then the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which will be to all people.Andthe angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people;But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people;And the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which shall be for all the people;But the angel said to them, “Do not be afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be for all the people.But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid, for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid, for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people:And the Angel said to them, “Do not be afraid, for behold, I proclaim to you great joy which will be to the entire universe,”But the angel said, "Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, which will make everyone happy.And the angel said to them: Fear not; for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, that shall be to all the people:And the angel said unto them, Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy which shall be to all the people:but the angel said to them, "Don't be afraid! I am here with good news for you, which will bring great joy to all the people.The angel said to them, "Don't be afraid! I have good news for you, a message that will fill everyone with joy.Then the angel told them, "Stop being afraid! Listen! I am bringing you good news of great joy for all the people.And the messenger said to them, “Do not fear, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy that will be to all the people,But the angel said to them, "Do not be afraid! Listen carefully, for I proclaim to you good news that brings great joy to all the people:The angel said to them, "Do not be afraid, for see, I bring you good news of great joy which will be to all the people.But the angel said to them, "Put away all fear; for I am bringing you good news of great joy--joy for all the People.The angel said to them, "Don't be afraid, for behold, I bring you good news of great joy which will be to all the people.And the messenger said to them, 'Fear not, for lo, I bring you good news of great joy, that shall be to all the people --