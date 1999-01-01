The Birth of Jesus
1In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustusa, b that the whole empirec should be registered. 2This first registration took place whiled Quirinius was governing Syria.e 3So everyone went to be registered, each to his own town.
4And Joseph also went up from the town of Nazarethf in Galilee, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem,g because he was of the house and family line of David,h 5to be registered along with Mary, who was •engaged to himi and was pregnant. 6While they were there, the time came for her to give birth. 7Then she gave birth to her firstborn Son, and she wrapped Him snugly in cloth and laid Him in a feeding trough — because there was no room for them at the lodging place.
The Shepherds and the Angels
8In the same region, shepherds were staying out in the fields and keeping watch at night over their flock. 9Then an angel of the Lordj stood beforek them,l and the glory of the Lordm shone around them, and they were terrified.n 10But the angel said to them, “Don’t be afraid,o for look, I proclaim to you good news of great joy that will be for all the people:p 11Today a Savior,q who is •Messiahr the Lord,s was born for you in the city of David. 12This will be the sign for you:t You will find a baby wrapped snugly in cloth and lying in a feeding trough.”
13Suddenly there was a multitude of the heavenly host with the angel, praising God and saying:
14Glory to God in the highest heaven,u
and peace on earthv to people He favors!w, x, y
15When the angels had left them and returned to heaven, the shepherds said to one another, “Let’s go straight to Bethlehem and see what has happened, which the Lord has made known to us.”
16They hurried off and found both Mary and Joseph, and the baby who was lying in the feeding trough. 17After seeing them, they reported the message they were told about this child, 18and all who heard it were amazedz at what the shepherds said to them. 19But Mary was treasuring up all these thingsaa in her heartab and meditating on them. 20The shepherds returned, glorifying and praising Godac for all they had seen and heard, just as they had been told.
The Circumcision and Presentation of Jesus
21When the eight days were completed for His circumcision,ad He was named Jesusae — the name given by the angel before He was conceived.af 22And when the days of their purification according to the law of Moses were finished,ag they brought Him up to Jerusalem to present Him to the Lord 23(just as it is written in the law of the Lord: Every firstborn maleah will be dedicatedai to the Lordaj, ak) 24and to offer a sacrifice (according to what is stated in the law of the Lord: a pair of turtledoves or two young pigeonsal, am).
Simeon’s Prophetic Praise
25There was a man in Jerusalem whose name was Simeon. This man was righteous and devout,an looking forward to Israel’s consolation,ao, ap and the Holy Spirit was on him. 26It had been revealed to him by the Holy Spiritaq that he would not see death before he saw the Lord’s Messiah.ar 27Guided by the Spirit, he enteredas the •temple complex. When the parents brought in the child Jesus to perform for Him what was customary under the law, 28Simeon took Him up in his arms, praised God, and said:
29Now, Master,
You can dismiss Your •slave in peace,
as You promised.
30For my eyes have seen Your salvation.at
31You have prepared it
in the presence of all peoples —
32a light for revelation to the Gentilesau, av
and glory to Your people Israel.aw
33His father and motherax were amazed at what was being said about Him. 34Then Simeon blessed them and told His mother Mary: “Indeed, this child is destined to cause the fall and rise of many in Israelay and to be a sign that will be opposedaz — 35and a sword will pierce your own soul — that the thoughtsba of many hearts may be revealed.”
Anna’s Testimony
36There was also a prophetess,bb Anna, a daughter of Phanuel, of the tribe of Asher.bc She was well along in years,bd having lived with her husband seven years after her marriage,be, bf 37and was a widow for 84 years.bg She did not leave the temple complex, serving God night and day with fasting and prayers.bh 38At that very moment,bi she came up and began to thank God and to speak about Him to all who were looking forward to the •redemption of Jerusalem.bj, bk
The Family’s Return to Nazareth
39When they had completed everything according to the law of the Lord, they returned to Galilee, to their own town of Nazareth.bl 40The boy grew up and became strong, filled with wisdom, and God’s grace was on Him.bm
In His Father’s House
41Every year His parents traveled to Jerusalem for the •Passover Festival.bn 42When He was 12 years old, they went up according to the custom of the festival.bo 43After those days were over,bp as they were returning, the boy Jesus stayed behind in Jerusalem, but His parentsbq did not know it. 44Assuming He was in the traveling party, they went a day’s journey. Then they began looking for Him among their relatives and friends. 45When they did not find Him, they returned to Jerusalem to search for Him. 46After three days, they found Him in the temple complex sitting among the teachers, listening to them and asking them questions. 47And all those who heard Him were astounded at His understanding and His answers. 48When His parents saw Him, they were astonished, and His mother said to Him,br “Son, why have You treated us like this? Your father and I have been anxiously searching for You.”bs
49“Why were you searching for Me? ” He asked them. “Didn’t you know that I had to be in My Father’s house? ”bt 50But they did not understand what He said to them.bu
In Favor with God and with People
51Then He went down with them and came to Nazareth and was obedient to them. His mother kept all these things in her heart.bv 52And Jesus increased in wisdom and stature, and in favor with God and with people.bw
