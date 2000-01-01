Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
But our citizenship is in heaven. And we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
New Living Translation
But we are citizens of heaven, where the Lord Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for him to return as our Savior.
English Standard Version
But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,
Berean Study Bible
But our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
Berean Literal Bible
For our citizenship exists in the heavens, from whence also we are awaiting a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,
New American Standard Bible
For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;
New King James Version
For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ,
King James Bible
For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Christian Standard Bible
but our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly wait for a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ.
Contemporary English Version
But we are citizens of heaven and are eagerly waiting for our Savior to come from there. Our Lord Jesus Christ
Good News Translation
We, however, are citizens of heaven, and we eagerly wait for our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, to come from heaven.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
but our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ.
International Standard Version
Our citizenship, however, is in heaven, and it is from there that we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus, the Messiah.
NET Bible
But our citizenship is in heaven--and we also await a savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ,
New Heart English Bible
For our citizenship is in heaven, from which we also eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;
A Faithful Version
But for us, the commonwealth of God exists in the heavens, from where also we are waiting for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But our business is in Heaven and from there we look for The Life Giver, our Lord Yeshua The Messiah.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
We, however, are citizens of heaven. We look forward to the Lord Jesus Christ coming from heaven as our Savior.
New American Standard 1977
For our citizenship is in heaven, from which also we eagerly wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;
King James 2000 Bible
For our citizenship is in heaven; from which also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ:
American King James Version
For our conversation is in heaven; from where also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ:
American Standard Version
For our citizenship is in heaven; whence also we wait for a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Douay-Rheims Bible
But our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Saviour, our Lord Jesus Christ,
Darby Bible Translation
for our commonwealth has its existence in [the] heavens, from which also we await the Lord Jesus Christ [as] Saviour,
English Revised Version
For our citizenship is in heaven; from whence also we wait for a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Webster's Bible Translation
For our conversation is in heaven; from whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ:
Weymouth New Testament
We, however, are free citizens of Heaven, and we are waiting with longing expectation for the coming from Heaven of a Saviour, the Lord Jesus Christ,
World English Bible
For our citizenship is in heaven, from where we also wait for a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ;
Young's Literal Translation
For our citizenship is in the heavens, whence also a Saviour we await -- the Lord Jesus Christ --
Study BibleCitizenship in Heaven
…19Their end is destruction, their god is their belly, and their glory is in their shame. Their minds are set on earthly things. 20But our citizenship is in heaven, and we eagerly await a Savior from there, the Lord Jesus Christ, 21who, by the power that enables Him to subject all things to Himself, will transform our lowly bodies to be like His glorious body.…
Cross References
1 Corinthians 1:7
Therefore you do not lack any spiritual gift as you eagerly await the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ.
1 Corinthians 15:48
As was the earthly man, so also are those who are of the earth; and as is the heavenly man, so also are those who are of heaven.
Ephesians 2:19
Therefore you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens of the saints and members of God's household,
Philippians 1:27
Nevertheless, conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ. Then, whether I come and see you or hear about you in my absence, I will know that you stand firm in one spirit, contending side by side for the faith of the gospel,
Colossians 3:1
Therefore, since you have been raised with Christ, strive for the things above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.
Colossians 3:2
Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.
Hebrews 12:22
Instead, you have come to Mount Zion, to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem. You have come to myriads of angels
Treasury of Scripture
For our conversation is in heaven; from where also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ:
our.
Philippians 1:18-21 What then? notwithstanding, every way, whether in pretence, or in truth, Christ is preached; and I therein do rejoice, yea, and will rejoice…
Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.
Psalm 17:15 As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.
conversation.
Isaiah 26:1,2 In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Judah; We have a strong city; salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks…
Galatians 4:26 But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all.
Ephesians 2:19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;
from.
Acts 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.
1 Thessalonians 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:
2 Thessalonians 1:7,8 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, …
we look.
Philippians 1:10 That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;
1 Corinthians 1:7 So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ:
1 Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.
LexiconBut
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
our
Ἡμῶν (Hēmōn)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive 1st Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
citizenship
πολίτευμα (politeuma)
Noun - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 4175: A state, commonwealth. From politeuomai; a community, i.e. citizenship.
is
ὑπάρχει (hyparchei)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5225: To begin, am, exist, be in possession. From hupo and archomai; to begin under, i.e. Come into existence; expletively, to exist (verb).
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
heaven,
οὐρανοῖς (ouranois)
Noun - Dative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 3772: Perhaps from the same as oros; the sky; by extension, heaven; by implication, happiness, power, eternity; specially, the Gospel.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
we eagerly await
ἀπεκδεχόμεθα (apekdechometha)
Verb - Present Indicative Middle or Passive - 1st Person Plural
Strong's Greek 553: To expect eagerly, wait for eagerly, look for. From apo and ekdechomai; to expect fully.
a Savior
Σωτῆρα (Sōtēra)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 4990: A savior, deliverer, preserver. From sozo; a deliverer, i.e. God or Christ.
from
ἐξ (ex)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1537: From out, out from among, from, suggesting from the interior outwards. A primary preposition denoting origin, from, out.
[there],
οὗ (hou)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3739: Who, which, what, that.
[the] Lord
Κύριον (Kyrion)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2962: Lord, master, sir; the Lord. From kuros; supreme in authority, i.e. controller; by implication, Master.
Jesus
Ἰησοῦν (Iēsoun)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2424: Of Hebrew origin; Jesus, the name of our Lord and two other Israelites.
Christ,
Χριστόν (Christon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5547: Anointed One; the Messiah, the Christ. From chrio; Anointed One, i.e. The Messiah, an epithet of Jesus.
Our conversation.--The original may signify either "our city" or "our citizenship" is in heaven. But both the grammatical form and the ordinary usage of the word (not elsewhere found in the New Testament) point to the former sense; which is also far better accordant with the general wording of the passage. For the word "is" is the emphatic word, which signifies "actually exists"; and the reference to the appearance of the Lord Jesus Christ is obviously suggested by the thought that with it will also come the manifestation of the "Jerusalem which is above . . . the mother of us all" (Galatians 4:26); as in Revelation 21:2, "I saw the holy city, the new Jerusalem, coming down from heaven." The force of the passage would, however, in either case be much the same. "Their mind is on earth; our country is in heaven," and to it our affections cling, even during our earthly pilgrimage. It is impossible not to remember the famous words of Plato of his Divine Republic, "In heaven, perhaps, the embodiment of it is stored up for any one who wills to see it, and seeing it, to claim his place therein" (Rep. ix., p. 592B). But the infinite difference between the shadowy republic of the philosopher, to which each has to rise, if he can, by his own spiritual power, and the well-centred "kingdom of God," is suggested by the very words that follow here. The kingdom is real, because there is a real King, who has given us a place there, who will one day be manifested to take us home. It should be noted that the city is spoken of as ours already. As all the citizens of Philippi, the Roman colony, were citizens of the far distant imperial city, so the Philippian Christians even now were citizens of the better country in heaven. (See Ephesians 2:19.)
We look for.--Properly, we eagerly wait for. The word is a peculiar and striking expression of longing, found also in Romans 8:19; Romans 8:28; Romans 8:25, "The earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God" (where see Note).
The Saviour.--The title is emphatic in relation to the hope of perfected salvation which follows. But we note that the use of the word "Saviour" by St. Paul is peculiar to the later Epistles, and especially frequent in the Pastoral Epistles. It is found also again and again in the Second Epistle of Peter.Verse 20. - For our conversation is in heaven. The word "our" is emphatic; the apostle refers back to ver. 17: "Follow us, not those enemies of the cross; our conversation is in heaven; they mind earthly things." The A.V. has this same word "conversation" in Philippians 1:27, where the Greek (πολιτεύεσθε) is the verb corresponding with the noun (πολιτεῦΜα) which occurs here. The verb is used in the sense of a certain mode of life or conversation, as in Acts 23:1, but it does not appear that the noun ever bears that meaning. The rendering" citizenship" also seems deficient in authority. In classical Greek the word has three meanings:
(1) a form of government;
(2) political acts, politics;
(3) a commonwealth.
The last seems the most suitable here. The unworthy Christians mentioned in the last verse mind earthly things; but our city, our country, our home, is in heaven: there is the state of which we are citizens; there is the general assembly and Church of the Firstborn, whoso names are inscribed in the roll of the citizens of the heavenly city. Our real home is there now (ὑπάρχει); comp. Ephesians 2:19, "Ye are no longer strangers and foreigners, but ye are fellow-citizens of the saints" (comp. also Hebrews 11:10, 16 and Hebrews 13:14; Galatians 4:26). From whence also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ; rather, we eagerly wait for (comp. Romans 8:23, 25; Galatians 5:5) the Lord Jesus Christ as a Savior; comp. Isaiah 25:9, "This is the Lord; we have waited for him; we will be glad and rejoice in his salvation."
