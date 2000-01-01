Study Bible

Cross References

1 Corinthians 1:7

Therefore you do not lack any spiritual gift as you eagerly await the revelation of our Lord Jesus Christ.



1 Corinthians 15:48

As was the earthly man, so also are those who are of the earth; and as is the heavenly man, so also are those who are of heaven.



Ephesians 2:19

Therefore you are no longer strangers and foreigners, but fellow citizens of the saints and members of God's household,



Philippians 1:27

Nevertheless, conduct yourselves in a manner worthy of the gospel of Christ. Then, whether I come and see you or hear about you in my absence, I will know that you stand firm in one spirit, contending side by side for the faith of the gospel,



Colossians 3:1

Therefore, since you have been raised with Christ, strive for the things above, where Christ is seated at the right hand of God.



Colossians 3:2

Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.



Hebrews 12:22

Instead, you have come to Mount Zion, to the city of the living God, the heavenly Jerusalem. You have come to myriads of angels



Treasury of Scripture

Their end is destruction, their god is their belly, and their glory is in their shame. Their minds are set on earthly things.who, by the power that enables Him to subject all things to Himself, will transform our lowly bodies to be like His glorious body.…

For our conversation is in heaven; from where also we look for the Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ:

our.

Philippians 1:18-21 What then? notwithstanding, every way, whether in pretence, or in truth, Christ is preached; and I therein do rejoice, yea, and will rejoice…

Psalm 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.

Psalm 17:15 As for me, I will behold thy face in righteousness: I shall be satisfied, when I awake, with thy likeness.

conversation.

Isaiah 26:1,2 In that day shall this song be sung in the land of Judah; We have a strong city; salvation will God appoint for walls and bulwarks…

Galatians 4:26 But Jerusalem which is above is free, which is the mother of us all.

Ephesians 2:19 Now therefore ye are no more strangers and foreigners, but fellowcitizens with the saints, and of the household of God;

from.

Acts 1:11 Which also said, Ye men of Galilee, why stand ye gazing up into heaven? this same Jesus, which is taken up from you into heaven, shall so come in like manner as ye have seen him go into heaven.

1 Thessalonians 4:16 For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first:

2 Thessalonians 1:7,8 And to you who are troubled rest with us, when the Lord Jesus shall be revealed from heaven with his mighty angels, …

we look.

Philippians 1:10 That ye may approve things that are excellent; that ye may be sincere and without offence till the day of Christ;

1 Corinthians 1:7 So that ye come behind in no gift; waiting for the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ:

1 Thessalonians 1:10 And to wait for his Son from heaven, whom he raised from the dead, even Jesus, which delivered us from the wrath to come.