Contemporary English Version

1 Slave owners, be fair and honest with your slaves. Don't forget that you have a Master in heaven.

2Never give up praying. And when you pray, keep alert and be thankful. 3Be sure to pray that God will make a way for us to spread his message and explain the mystery about Christ, even though I am in jail for doing this. 4Please pray that I will make the message as clear as possible.

5 When you are with unbelievers, always make good use of the time. 6 Be pleasant and hold their interest when you speak the message. Choose your words carefully and be ready to give answers to anyone who asks questions.

Final Greetings

7 Tychicus is the dear friend, who faithfully works and serves the Lord with us, and he will give you the news about me. 8I am sending him to cheer you up by telling you how we are getting along. 9 Onesimus, the dear and faithful follower from your own group, is coming with him. The two of them will tell you everything that has happened here.

10 Aristarchus is in jail with me. He sends greetings to you, and so does Mark, the cousin of Barnabas. You have already been told to welcome Mark, if he visits you. 11Jesus, who is known as Justus, sends his greetings. These three men are the only Jewish followers who have worked with me for the kingdom of God. They have given me much comfort.

12 Your own Epaphras, who serves Christ Jesus, sends his greetings. He always prays hard that you may fully know what the Lord wants you to do and that you may do it completely. 13I have seen how much trouble he has gone through for you and for the followers in Laodicea and Hierapolis.

14 Our dear doctor Luke sends you his greetings, and so does Demas.

15Give my greetings to the followers at Laodicea, especially to Nympha and the church that meets in her home.

16After this letter has been read to your people, be sure to have it read in the church at Laodicea. And you should read the letter that I have sent to them.+

17 Remind Archippus to do the work that the Lord has given him to do.

18I am signing this letter myself: PAUL.

Don't forget that I am in jail.

I pray that God will be kind to you.