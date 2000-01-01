Study Bible

Cross References

Numbers 23:19

God is not a man, that He should lie, or a son of man, that He should change His mind. Does He speak and not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?



Deuteronomy 7:9

Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps His covenant of loving devotion for a thousand generations of those who love Him and keep His commandments.



Romans 3:3

What if some did not have faith? Will their lack of faith nullify God's faithfulness?



1 Corinthians 1:9

God, who has called you into fellowship with His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, is faithful.



Titus 1:2

in the hope of eternal life, which God, who cannot lie, promised before time began.



Treasury of Scripture

if we endure, we will also reign with Him; if we deny Him, He will also deny us;Remind the believers of these things, charging them before God to avoid quarreling over words, which succeeds only in leading its listeners to ruin.…

If we believe not, yet he stays faithful: he cannot deny himself.

yet.

Isaiah 25:1 O LORD, thou art my God; I will exalt thee, I will praise thy name; for thou hast done wonderful things; thy counsels of old are faithfulness and truth.

Matthew 24:35 Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away.

Romans 3:3 For what if some did not believe? shall their unbelief make the faith of God without effect?

he cannot.

Numbers 23:19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?

Titus 1:2 In hope of eternal life, which God, that cannot lie, promised before the world began;

Hebrews 6:18 That by two immutable things, in which it was impossible for God to lie, we might have a strong consolation, who have fled for refuge to lay hold upon the hope set before us: