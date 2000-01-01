Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Know therefore that the LORD your God is God; he is the faithful God, keeping his covenant of love to a thousand generations of those who love him and keep his commandments.
New Living Translation
Understand, therefore, that the LORD your God is indeed God. He is the faithful God who keeps his covenant for a thousand generations and lavishes his unfailing love on those who love him and obey his commands.
English Standard Version
Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and steadfast love with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations,
Berean Study Bible
Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps His covenant of loving devotion for a thousand generations of those who love Him and keep His commandments.
New American Standard Bible
"Know therefore that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God, who keeps His covenant and His lovingkindness to a thousandth generation with those who love Him and keep His commandments;
New King James Version
“Therefore know that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God who keeps covenant and mercy for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commandments;
King James Bible
Know therefore that the LORD thy God, he is God, the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
Christian Standard Bible
Know that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps his gracious covenant loyalty for a thousand generations with those who love him and keep his commands.
Contemporary English Version
You know that the LORD your God is the only true God. So love him and obey his commands, and he will faithfully keep his agreement with you and your descendants for a thousand generations.
Good News Translation
Remember that the LORD your God is the only God and that he is faithful. He will keep his covenant and show his constant love to a thousand generations of those who love him and obey his commands,
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Know that Yahweh your God is God, the faithful God who keeps His gracious covenant loyalty for a thousand generations with those who love Him and keep His commands.
International Standard Version
Know that the LORD your God is God, the trusted God who faithfully keeps his covenant to the thousandth generation of those who love him and obey his commands.
NET Bible
So realize that the LORD your God is the true God, the faithful God who keeps covenant faithfully with those who love him and keep his commandments, to a thousand generations,
New Heart English Bible
Know therefore that the LORD your God, he is God, the faithful God, who keeps covenant and loving kindness with them who love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations,
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Keep in mind that the LORD your God is [the only] God. He is a faithful God, who keeps his promise and is merciful to thousands of generations of those who love him and obey his commands.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Know therefore that the LORD thy God, He is God; the faithful God, who keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love Him and keep His commandments to a thousand generations;
New American Standard 1977
“Know therefore that the LORD your God, He is God, the faithful God, who keeps His covenant and His lovingkindness to a thousandth generation with those who love Him and keep His commandments;
King James 2000 Bible
Know therefore that the LORD your God, he is God, the faithful God, who keeps covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
American King James Version
Know therefore that the LORD your God, he is God, the faithful God, which keeps covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
American Standard Version
Know therefore that Jehovah thy God, he is God, the faithful God, who keepeth covenant and lovingkindness with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations,
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Thou shalt know therefore, that the Lord thy God, he is God, a faithful God, who keeps covenant and mercy for them that love him, and for those that keep his commandments to a thousand generations,
Douay-Rheims Bible
And thou shalt know that the Lord thy God, he is a strong and faithful God, keeping his covenant and mercy to them that love him, and to them that keep his commandments, unto a thousand generations:
Darby Bible Translation
And thou shalt know that Jehovah thy God, he is God, the faithful God, who keepeth covenant and mercy to a thousand generations with them that love him and keep his commandments;
English Revised Version
Know therefore that the LORD thy God, he is God; the faithful God, which keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
Webster's Bible Translation
Know therefore that the LORD thy God, he is God, the faithful God, who keepeth covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations:
World English Bible
Know therefore that Yahweh your God, he is God, the faithful God, who keeps covenant and loving kindness with them who love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations,
Young's Literal Translation
And thou hast known that Jehovah thy God He is God, the faithful God, keeping the covenant, and the kindness, to those loving Him, and to those keeping His commands -- to a thousand generations,
Study BibleCasting out the Nations
…8But because the LORD loved you and kept the oath He swore to your fathers, He brought you out with a mighty hand and redeemed you from the house of slavery, from the hand of Pharaoh king of Egypt. 9Know therefore that the LORD your God is God, the faithful God who keeps His covenant with loving devotion for a thousand generations of those who love Him and keep His commandments. 10But those who hate Him He repays to their faces with destruction; He will not hesitate to repay to his face the one who hates Him.…
Cross References
1 Corinthians 1:9
God, who has called you into fellowship with His Son Jesus Christ our Lord, is faithful.
1 Thessalonians 5:24
The One who calls you is faithful, and He will do it.
2 Timothy 2:13
if we are faithless, He remains faithful, for He cannot deny Himself.
Genesis 9:15
I will remember My covenant between Me and you and all living creatures: Never again will the waters become a flood to destroy all life.
Genesis 28:15
Look, I am with you, and I will watch over you wherever you go, and I will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you."
Exodus 20:6
but showing loving devotion to a thousand generations of those who love Me and keep My commandments.
Exodus 34:7
maintaining loving devotion to a thousand generations, forgiving iniquity, transgression, and sin. Yet He will by no means excuse the guilty; He will visit the iniquity of the fathers on their children and grandchildren to the third and fourth generations."
Numbers 14:18
The LORD is slow to anger and abounding in loving devotion, forgiving wrongdoing and rebellion. But He will by no means leave the guilty unpunished; He visits the iniquity of the fathers upon their children to the third and fourth generation.'
Deuteronomy 4:35
You were shown these things so that you would know that the LORD is God; there is no other besides Him.
Deuteronomy 4:39
Know therefore this day and take to heart that the LORD is God in heaven above and on the earth below; there is no other.
Deuteronomy 5:10
but showing loving devotion to a thousand generations of those who love Me and keep My commandments.
Deuteronomy 32:4
He is the Rock, His work is perfect; all His ways are just. A God of faithfulness without injustice, righteous and upright is He.
Judges 2:1
Now the Angel of the LORD went up from Gilgal to Bochim and said, "I brought you up out of Egypt and led you into the land I had promised to your fathers, and I said, 'I will never break My covenant with you,
1 Kings 8:23
and said: "O LORD, God of Israel, there is no God like You in heaven above or on earth below, keeping Your covenant of loving devotion with Your servants who walk before You with all their hearts.
2 Chronicles 6:14
and said: "O LORD, God of Israel, there is no God like You in heaven or on earth, keeping Your covenant of loving devotion with Your servants who walk before You with all their hearts.
Psalm 103:18
to those who keep His covenant and remember to obey His precepts.
Psalm 105:8
He remembers His covenant forever, the word He ordained for a thousand generations--
Isaiah 49:7
Thus says the LORD, the Redeemer and Holy One of Israel, to him who was despised and abhorred by the nation, to the servant of rulers: "Kings will see you and rise, and princes will bow down, because of the LORD, who is faithful, the Holy One of Israel, who has chosen you."
Jeremiah 32:18
You show loving devotion to thousands, but lay the sins of the fathers into the laps of their children after them, O great and mighty God whose name is the LORD of Hosts,
Daniel 9:4
And I prayed to the LORD my God and confessed, "O, Lord, the great and awesome God, who keeps His covenant of loving devotion to those who love Him and keep His commandments,
Treasury of Scripture
Know therefore that the LORD your God, he is God, the faithful God, which keeps covenant and mercy with them that love him and keep his commandments to a thousand generations;
the faithful
Exodus 34:6,7 And the LORD passed by before him, and proclaimed, The LORD, The LORD God, merciful and gracious, longsuffering, and abundant in goodness and truth, …
Psalm 119:75 I know, O LORD, that thy judgments are right, and that thou in faithfulness hast afflicted me.
Psalm 146:6 Which made heaven, and earth, the sea, and all that therein is: which keepeth truth for ever:
which keepeth
Genesis 5:10 And Enos lived after he begat Cainan eight hundred and fifteen years, and begat sons and daughters:
Genesis 17:7 And I will establish my covenant between me and thee and thy seed after thee in their generations for an everlasting covenant, to be a God unto thee, and to thy seed after thee.
Exodus 20:6 And shewing mercy unto thousands of them that love me, and keep my commandments.
a thousand
1 Chronicles 16:15 Be ye mindful always of his covenant; the word which he commanded to a thousand generations;
LexiconKnow therefore
וְיָ֣דַעְתָּ֔ (wə·yā·ḏa‘·tā)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3045: To know
that
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the LORD
יְהוָ֥ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
your God
אֱלֹהֶ֖יךָ (’ĕ·lō·he·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
is God,
הָֽאֱלֹהִ֑ים (hā·’ĕ·lō·hîm)
Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
the faithful
הַֽנֶּאֱמָ֔ן (han·ne·’ĕ·mān)
Article | Verb - Nifal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 539: To confirm, support
God
הָאֵל֙ (hā·’êl)
Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 410: Strength -- as adjective, mighty, the Almighty
who keeps
שֹׁמֵ֧ר (šō·mêr)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8104: To hedge about, guard, to protect, attend to
His covenant
הַבְּרִ֣ית (hab·bə·rîṯ)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1285: A covenant
with loving devotion
וְהַחֶ֗סֶד (wə·ha·ḥe·seḏ)
Conjunctive waw, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
for a thousand
לְאֶ֥לֶף (lə·’e·lep̄)
Preposition-l | Number - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 505: A thousand
generations
דּֽוֹר׃ (dō·wr)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1755: A revolution of time, an age, generation, a dwelling
of those who love Him
לְאֹהֲבָ֛יו (lə·’ō·hă·ḇāw)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 157: To have affection f
and keep
וּלְשֹׁמְרֵ֥י (ū·lə·šō·mə·rê)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 8104: To hedge about, guard, to protect, attend to
His commandments.
מִצְוֺתָ֖יו (miṣ·wō·ṯāw)
Noun - feminine plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4687: Commandment
Verse 9. - To a thousand generations; rather, to the thousandth generation. As God is faithful to his covenant, and will show mercy and do good to those that love him, whilst on those who hate him he will bring terrible retribution, the people are warned by this to take heed against rebellion and apostasy from him (comp. Exodus 20:5).
Jump to PreviousCommandments Commands Covenant Keepeth Keeping Keeps Kindness Laws Loving Mercy Steadfast Thousand Thousandth Unchanging Word
Jump to NextCommandments Commands Covenant Keepeth Keeping Keeps Kindness Laws Loving Mercy Steadfast Thousand Thousandth Unchanging Word
LinksDeuteronomy 7:9 NIV
Deuteronomy 7:9 NLT
Deuteronomy 7:9 ESV
Deuteronomy 7:9 NASB
Deuteronomy 7:9 KJV
Deuteronomy 7:9 Bible Apps
Deuteronomy 7:9 Biblia Paralela
Deuteronomy 7:9 Chinese Bible
Deuteronomy 7:9 French Bible
Deuteronomy 7:9 German Bible
Alphabetical: a and commandments commands covenant faithful generation generations God he him his is keep keeping keeps Know LORD love lovingkindness of that the therefore those thousand thousandth to who with your
OT Law: Deuteronomy 7:9 Know therefore that Yahweh your God he (Deut. De Du) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools