New International Version
"If you love me, keep my commands.
New Living Translation
“If you love me, obey my commandments.
English Standard Version
“If you love me, you will keep my commandments.
Berean Study Bible
If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.
Berean Literal Bible
If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.
New American Standard Bible
"If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.
New King James Version
“If you love Me, keep My commandments.
King James Bible
If ye love me, keep my commandments.
Christian Standard Bible
"If you love me, you will keep my commands.
Contemporary English Version
Jesus said to his disciples: If you love me, you will do as I command.
Good News Translation
"If you love me, you will obey my commandments.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
"If you love Me, you will keep My commands.
International Standard Version
"If you love me, keep my commandments.
NET Bible
"If you love me, you will obey my commandments.
New Heart English Bible
If you love me, you will keep my commandments.
A Faithful Version
If you love Me, keep the commandments-- namely, My commandments.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
“If you love me, keep my commandments.”
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"If you love me, you will obey my commandments.
New American Standard 1977
“If you love Me, you will keep My commandments.
King James 2000 Bible
If you love me, keep my commandments.
American King James Version
If you love me, keep my commandments.
American Standard Version
If ye love me, ye will keep my commandments.
Douay-Rheims Bible
If you love me, keep my commandments.
Darby Bible Translation
If ye love me, keep my commandments.
English Revised Version
If ye love me, ye will keep my commandments.
Webster's Bible Translation
If ye love me, keep my commandments.
Weymouth New Testament
"If you love me, you will obey my commandments.
World English Bible
If you love me, keep my commandments.
Young's Literal Translation
'If ye love me, my commands keep,
Study BibleJesus Promises the Holy Spirit
14If you ask Me for anything in My name, I will do it. 15If you love Me, you will keep My commandments. 16And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Advocate to be with you forever—…
Cross References
John 14:21
Whoever has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me. The one who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him."
John 14:23
Jesus replied, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make Our home with him.
John 15:10
If you keep My commandments, you will remain in My love, just as I have kept My Father's commandments and remain in His love.
1 John 2:3
By this we can be sure that we have come to know Him: if we keep His commandments.
1 John 5:3
For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome,
2 John 1:6
And this is love, that we walk according to His commandments. This is the very commandment you have heard from the beginning, that you must walk in love.
Treasury of Scripture
If you love me, keep my commandments.
John 14:21-24 He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him…
John 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.
John 15:10-14 If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love…
LexiconIf
Ἐὰν (Ean)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1437: If. From ei and an; a conditional particle; in case that, provided, etc.
you love
ἀγαπᾶτέ (agapate)
Verb - Present Subjunctive Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 25: To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.
Me,
με (me)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 1st Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1473: I, the first-person pronoun. A primary pronoun of the first person I.
you will keep
τηρήσετε (tērēsete)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 5083: From teros; to guard, i.e. To note; by implication, to detain; by extension, to withhold; by extension, to withhold.
My
ἐμὰς (emas)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative Feminine 1st Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1699: My, mine. From the oblique cases of ego; my.
commandments.
ἐντολὰς (entolas)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Plural
Strong's Greek 1785: An ordinance, injunction, command, law. From entellomai; injunction, i.e. An authoritative prescription.
If ye love me, keep my commandments.--Comp. Notes on John 14:17; John 13:34; John 15:10. The connection here is through the condition "in My name," which includes willing obedience to His commands. The word "My" is emphatic--"The commandments which ye have received from Me." Those of this last discourse are perhaps prominent in the thought.Verse 15. - If ye love me, keep my commandments. This great saying is enlarged on in the subsequent section - the relation of love to obedience, obedience producing love, and love suggesting obedience and supplying it with motive. Τὰς ἐντολὰς τὰς ἐμάς, "the commandments which are peculiarly mine" (see Westcott on John 15:9), "as either adopted and reuttered by me, or as originating in my new relation to you." "Guard them as a sacred deposit, obey them as the only reasonable response you can make to authoritative command." It is somewhat startling to find the great promise that follows conditioned by loving obedience, seeing that love and obedience in any sinful man, love to Christ itself, are elsewhere made the work of the Holy Spirit. But we here come across that which often perplexes the student, viz. the contrast between the general idea of the constant and continuous work of grace in human hearts, and the special manifestation in personal glory and Divine activity of the Holy Ghost on Pentecost.
