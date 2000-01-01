Study Bible

14

15

16

Cross References

John 14:21

Whoever has My commandments and keeps them is the one who loves Me. The one who loves Me will be loved by My Father, and I will love him and reveal Myself to him."



John 14:23

Jesus replied, "If anyone loves Me, he will keep My word. My Father will love him, and we will come to him and make Our home with him.



John 15:10

If you keep My commandments, you will remain in My love, just as I have kept My Father's commandments and remain in His love.



1 John 2:3

By this we can be sure that we have come to know Him: if we keep His commandments.



1 John 5:3

For this is the love of God, that we keep His commandments. And His commandments are not burdensome,



2 John 1:6

And this is love, that we walk according to His commandments. This is the very commandment you have heard from the beginning, that you must walk in love.



Treasury of Scripture

If you love me, keep my commandments.

John 14:21-24 He that hath my commandments, and keepeth them, he it is that loveth me: and he that loveth me shall be loved of my Father, and I will love him, and will manifest myself to him…

John 8:42 Jesus said unto them, If God were your Father, ye would love me: for I proceeded forth and came from God; neither came I of myself, but he sent me.

John 15:10-14 If ye keep my commandments, ye shall abide in my love; even as I have kept my Father's commandments, and abide in his love…