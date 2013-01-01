Romans 13:8

Believers are to meet their financial obligations faithfully and avoid careless borrowing that places them under another’s control. In Rome, unpaid debt could bring severe loss, including imprisonment or slavery. Paul’s instruction follows his command to render taxes, revenue, respect, and honor to those properly due them. Responsible stewardship preserves freedom to serve God and care for others.

Pro 22:7 The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower…

Psa 37:21 The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous…

Deu 15:6 When the LORD your God blesses you as He has promised,…



except to one another in love.

Love remains an obligation that is never fully discharged. Christ gave His disciples a new commandment to love one another as He loved them, with self-giving concern rather than mere sentiment. Every Christian remains bound to seek the good of fellow believers and of all whom God places near them.

Jhn 13:34-35 A new commandment I give you: Love one another.…

1Jn 4:11 Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought…

Gal 5:13 For you, brothers, were called to freedom;…



For he who loves his neighbor

Neighbor-love reaches beyond family, nation, social standing, or personal affinity. Jesus identified the Samaritan who showed mercy to a wounded stranger as the true neighbor, overturning the boundaries created by prejudice and hostility. Such love treats another person’s needs with the same seriousness one gives to one’s own.

Lev 19:18 Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against any of your…

Mat 22:39 And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’

Mrk 12:31 The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’…



has fulfilled the law.

Love produces the obedience required by God’s moral law because it refuses to injure, defraud, exploit, or neglect another person. The law and the prophets rest upon love for God and love for one’s neighbor. Paul does not set aside God’s commandments; he shows that genuine love, formed by the love of Christ, carries out their righteous purpose.

Gal 5:14 The entire law is fulfilled in a single decree:…

Jas 2:8 If you really fulfill the royal law stated in Scripture,…

Mat 22:40 All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two…



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What Does Romans 13:8 Mean

1.The author of the Book of Romans, Paul was a key figure in the early Christian church, known for his missionary journeys and theological teachings.2.The recipients of the letter, the Roman Christians were a diverse group of Jewish and Gentile believers living in the heart of the Roman Empire.3.Refers to the Mosaic Law given to the Israelites, which includes moral, ceremonial, and civil commandments.Christians are called to live free from financial and moral debts, except for the perpetual obligation to love others. This love is not a one-time act but a continuous commitment.Loving others is not just a moral duty but a fulfillment of God's law. This means that true obedience to God is expressed through genuine love for others.Love should be active and practical, manifesting in acts of kindness, forgiveness, and service. It is not merely an emotion but a deliberate choice to seek the well-being of others.The command to love one another fosters unity and harmony within the Christian community. It encourages believers to prioritize relationships and community well-being.As followers of Christ, believers are called to reflect His love in their interactions, serving as a testament to the transformative power of the Gospel.

“Be indebted to no one” (Romans 13:8a) calls for a lifestyle free of lingering, unpaid obligations.

• Paul has just said, “Pay everyone what you owe him” (Romans 13:7), showing that believers should promptly settle taxes, wages, and obligations.

• Proverbs 22:7 warns, “The borrower is slave to the lender,” and Psalm 37:21 adds, “The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous show mercy and give.” Unpaid debts hinder generosity and tarnish witness.

• This is not a ban on legitimate borrowing (2 Kings 4 gives a godly widow permission to borrow jars). The point is to let no debt remain outstanding; honor commitments so that nothing clouds the testimony of Christ’s people.

The one debt that never disappears is love: “except to one another in love” (Romans 13:8b).

• Jesus said, “A new commandment I give you: Love one another” (John 13:34). We never reach a point where we can say, “Paid in full.”

• Galatians 5:13 urges, “Through love serve one another,” and 1 Peter 1:22 calls believers to “love one another deeply, from a pure heart.”

• Love is a permanent obligation because God keeps pouring His love into our hearts (Romans 5:5). The more we draw from His supply, the more we owe our brothers and sisters.

Loving action is outward-facing: “For he who loves his neighbor” (Romans 13:8c).

• “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” was first given in Leviticus 19:18 and affirmed by Jesus in Luke 10:27. The parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:36-37) widens “neighbor” to anyone God places in our path.

• Romans 15:2 echoes, “Each of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.” Practical kindness—visiting the sick, forgiving offenses, meeting needs—translates love from feeling into deed (1 John 3:18).

Love reaches the goal Scripture aimed at all along: “has fulfilled the law” (Romans 13:8d).

• Jesus summarized the entire moral code with twin commands to love God and neighbor, adding, “On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:40).

• Paul repeats the idea in Romans 13:9, listing commandments against adultery, murder, theft, and coveting, then concluding, “all are summed up in this word: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”

• Galatians 5:14 and James 2:8 call this the “royal” or “entire” law: loving people prevents the sins those commandments forbid. Thus love is not lawless; it is law-keeping at its finest. When we walk in Spirit-enabled love (Galatians 5:16-18), we naturally honor every righteous requirement.

Romans 13:8 teaches believers to leave no earthly debt hanging while gladly carrying one debt forever—the debt of love. By continually loving neighbors in tangible ways, we meet the true intent of God’s commandments and showcase the character of Christ to the world.

Owe no man anything.

(8)—The word for “owe” in this verse corresponds to that for “dues” in the last. The transition of the thought is something of this kind. When you have paid all your other debts, taxes, and customs, and reverence, and whatever else you may owe, there will still be one debt unpaid—the universal debt of love. Love must still remain the root and spring of all your actions. No other law is needed besides.

Another.—Literally, the other—that is to say, his neighbour, the person with whom in any given instance he has to deal.

We naturally compare with this passage Matthew 22:39-40; Galatians 5:14; James 2:8. It shows how thoroughly the spirit of the Founder of Christianity descended upon His followers, that the same teaching should appear with equal prominence in such opposite quarters. The focusing, as it were, of all morality in this brief compass is one of the great gifts of Christianity to the world. No doubt similar sayings existed before, and that by our Lord Himself was quoted from the Old Testament, but there it was in effect overlaid with ceremonial rules and regulations, and in other moralists it was put forward rather as a philosophical theorem than as a practical basis of morals. In Christianity it is taken as the lever which is to move the world; nor is it possible to find for human life, amid all the intricate mazes of conduct, any other principle that should be at once as simple, as powerful, and as profound.

Verses 8-10.

. Owe no man anything, but to love one another

the other

his neighbour

hath fulfilled law

Νόμον

For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended

summed up

in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Love worketh no ill to his neighbour; therefore love is the fulfilling of law.















Greek

Be indebted

ὀφείλετε

(opheilete)

Verb - Present Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural



Or, its prolonged form opheileo probably from the base of ophelos; to owe; figuratively, to be under obligation; morally, to fail in duty.

to no one,

Μηδενὶ

(Mēdeni)

Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular



No one, none, nothing.

except

εἰ

(ei)

Conjunction



If. A primary particle of conditionality; if, whether, that, etc.

to one another

ἀλλήλους

(allēlous)

Personal / Reciprocal Pronoun - Accusative Masculine Plural



One another, each other. Genitive plural from allos reduplicated; one another.

[in] love,

ἀγαπᾶν

(agapan)

Verb - Present Infinitive Active



To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.

for

γὰρ

(gar)

Conjunction



For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.

he who

ὁ

(ho)

Article - Nominative Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

loves

ἀγαπῶν

(agapōn)

Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular



To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.

[his]

τὸν

(ton)

Article - Accusative Masculine Singular



The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.

neighbor

ἕτερον

(heteron)

Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular



(a) of two: another, a second, (b) other, different, (c) one's neighbor. Of uncertain affinity; other or different.

has fulfilled

πεπλήρωκεν

(peplērōken)

Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular



From pleres; to make replete, i.e. to cram, level up, or to furnish, satisfy, execute, finish, verify, etc.

[the] Law.

νόμον

(nomon)

Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular



From a primary nemo; law, genitive case, specially, (including the volume); also of the Gospel), or figuratively.







Additonal Resources

- From specific admonitions on this subject, the apostle passes naturally to the principle which, in these regards as well as others, should inspire all our dealings with our fellow-men: for he that loveth another (literally,, meaning the same ashere is anarthrous, denoting law in general, not the Mosaic Law in particular, though the instances of transgression that follow are from the Decalogue. The idea of the passage is but a carrying out of our Lord's saying, Matthew 22:39, 40 . We find it also in Galatians 5:14 more shortly expressed.(or,

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NT Letters: Romans 13:8 Owe no one anything except to love (Rom. Ro)