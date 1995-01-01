Romans 13:8

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.
New Living Translation
Owe nothing to anyone—except for your obligation to love one another. If you love your neighbor, you will fulfill the requirements of God’s law.
English Standard Version
Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
Berean Standard Bible
Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Berean Literal Bible
Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one loving the other has fulfilled the Law.
King James Bible
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
New King James Version
Owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled the law.
New American Standard Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for the one who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the Law.
NASB 1995
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
NASB 1977
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Legacy Standard Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Amplified Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love and seek the best for one another; for he who [unselfishly] loves his neighbor has fulfilled the [essence of the] law [relating to one’s fellowman].
Christian Standard Bible
Do not owe anyone anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Do not owe anyone anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
American Standard Version
Owe no man anything, save to love one another: for he that loveth his neighbor hath fulfilled the law.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Owe no person anything but to love one another, for whoever loves his neighbor fulfills The Written Law.
Contemporary English Version
Let love be your only debt! If you love others, you have done all that the Law demands.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another. For he that loveth his neighbour, hath fulfilled the law.
English Revised Version
Owe no man anything, save to love one another: for he that loveth his neighbour hath fulfilled the law.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Pay your debts as they come due. However, one debt you can never finish paying is the debt of love that you owe each other. The one who loves another person has fulfilled Moses' Teachings.
Good News Translation
Be under obligation to no one--the only obligation you have is to love one another. Whoever does this has obeyed the Law.
International Standard Version
Do not owe anyone anything—except to love one another. For the one who loves another has fulfilled the Law.
Literal Standard Version
To no one owe anything, except to love one another; for he who is loving the other—he has fulfilled law,
Majority Standard Bible
Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
New American Bible
Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
NET Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
New Revised Standard Version
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
New Heart English Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Webster's Bible Translation
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
Weymouth New Testament
Owe nothing to any one except mutual love; for he who loves his fellow man has satisfied the demands of Law.
World English Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Young's Literal Translation
To no one owe anything, except to love one another; for he who is loving the other -- law he hath fulfilled,
ContextLove Fulfills the Law
7Pay everyone what you owe him: taxes to whom taxes are due, revenue to whom revenue is due, respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due. 8Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law. 9The commandments “Do not commit adultery,” “Do not murder,” “Do not steal,” “Do not covet,” and any other commandments, are summed up in this one decree: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”…
Cross References
Matthew 7:12
In everything, then, do to others as you would have them do to you. For this is the essence of the Law and the Prophets.
Matthew 22:39
And the second is like it: 'Love your neighbor as yourself.'
John 13:34
A new commandment I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you also must love one another.
Romans 13:10
Love does no wrong to its neighbor. Therefore love is the fulfillment of the law.
Galatians 5:14
The entire law is fulfilled in a single decree: "Love your neighbor as yourself."
James 2:8
If you really fulfill the royal law stated in Scripture, "Love your neighbor as yourself," you are doing well.
1 John 3:10
By this the children of God are distinguished from the children of the devil: Anyone who does not practice righteousness is not of God, nor is anyone who does not love his brother.
Treasury of Scripture
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loves another has fulfilled the law.
Owe.
Romans 13:7 Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour.
Deuteronomy 24:14,15 Thou shalt not oppress an hired servant that is poor and needy, whether he be of thy brethren, or of thy strangers that are in thy land within thy gates: …
Proverbs 3:27,28 Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it…
for.
Romans 13:10 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
Galatians 5:14 For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Colossians 3:14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.
Owe no man anything.--The word for "owe" in this verse corresponds to that for "dues" in the last. The transition of the thought is something of this kind. When you have paid all your other debts, taxes, and customs, and reverence, and whatever else you may owe, there will still be one debt unpaid--the universal debt of love. Love must still remain the root and spring of all your actions. No other law is needed besides.
Another.--Literally, the other--that is to say, his neighbour, the person with whom in any given instance he has to deal.
We naturally compare with this passage Matthew 22:39-40; Galatians 5:14; James 2:8. It shows how thoroughly the spirit of the Founder of Christianity descended upon His followers, that the same teaching should appear with equal prominence in such opposite quarters. The focusing, as it were, of all morality in this brief compass is one of the great gifts of Christianity to the world. No doubt similar sayings existed before, and that by our Lord Himself was quoted from the Old Testament, but there it was in effect overlaid with ceremonial rules and regulations, and in other moralists it was put forward rather as a philosophical theorem than as a practical basis of morals. In Christianity it is taken as the lever which is to move the world; nor is it possible to find for human life, amid all the intricate mazes of conduct, any other principle that should be at once as simple, as powerful, and as profound.Verses 8-10. - From specific admonitions on this subject, the apostle passes naturally to the principle which, in these regards as well as others, should inspire all our dealings with our fellow-men. Owe no man anything, but to love one another: for he that loveth another (literally, the other, meaning the same as his neighbour) hath fulfilled law. Νόμον here is anarthrous, denoting law in general, not the Mosaic Law in particular, though the instances of transgression that follow are from the Decalogue. The idea of the passage is but a carrying out of our Lord's saying, Matthew 22:39, 40. We find it also in Galatians 5:14 more shortly expressed. For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended (or, summed up) in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Love worketh no ill to his neighbour; therefore love is the fulfilling of law.
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekBe indebted
ὀφείλετε (opheilete)
Verb - Present Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 3784: Or, its prolonged form opheileo probably from the base of ophelos; to owe; figuratively, to be under obligation; morally, to fail in duty.
to no one,
Μηδενὶ (Mēdeni)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3367: No one, none, nothing.
except
εἰ (ei)
Conjunction
Strong's 1487: If. A primary particle of conditionality; if, whether, that, etc.
to one another
ἀλλήλους (allēlous)
Personal / Reciprocal Pronoun - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's 240: One another, each other. Genitive plural from allos reduplicated; one another.
[in] love,
ἀγαπᾶν (agapan)
Verb - Present Infinitive Active
Strong's 25: To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.
for
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
he who
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
loves
ἀγαπῶν (agapōn)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 25: To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.
[his]
τὸν (ton)
Article - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
neighbor
ἕτερον (heteron)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2087: (a) of two: another, a second, (b) other, different, (c) one's neighbor. Of uncertain affinity; other or different.
has fulfilled
πεπλήρωκεν (peplērōken)
Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 4137: From pleres; to make replete, i.e. to cram, level up, or to furnish, satisfy, execute, finish, verify, etc.
[the] Law.
νόμον (nomon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3551: From a primary nemo; law, genitive case, specially, (including the volume); also of the Gospel), or figuratively.
