Romans 13:8

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
Let no debt remain outstanding, except the continuing debt to love one another, for whoever loves others has fulfilled the law.
New Living Translation
Owe nothing to anyone—except for your obligation to love one another. If you love your neighbor, you will fulfill the requirements of God’s law.
English Standard Version
Owe no one anything, except to love each other, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
Berean Standard Bible
Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Berean Literal Bible
Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one loving the other has fulfilled the law.
King James Bible
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
New King James Version
Owe no one anything except to love one another, for he who loves another has fulfilled the law.
New American Standard Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for the one who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the Law.
NASB 1995
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
NASB 1977
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Legacy Standard Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Amplified Bible
Owe nothing to anyone except to love and seek the best for one another; for he who [unselfishly] loves his neighbor has fulfilled the [essence of the] law [relating to one’s fellowman].
Berean Annotated Bible
Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love {agapan}. For he who loves {agapōn} his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Christian Standard Bible
Do not owe anyone anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Do not owe anyone anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
American Standard Version
Owe no man anything, save to love one another: for he that loveth his neighbor hath fulfilled the law.
Contemporary English Version
Let love be your only debt! If you love others, you have done all that the Law demands.
English Revised Version
Owe no man anything, save to love one another: for he that loveth his neighbour hath fulfilled the law.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Pay your debts as they come due. However, one debt you can never finish paying is the debt of love that you owe each other. The one who loves another person has fulfilled Moses' Teachings.
Good News Translation
Be under obligation to no one--the only obligation you have is to love one another. Whoever does this has obeyed the Law.
International Standard Version
Do not owe anyone anything—except to love one another. For the one who loves another has fulfilled the Law.
NET Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another, for the one who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
New Heart English Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Webster's Bible Translation
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
Weymouth New Testament
Owe nothing to any one except mutual love; for he who loves his fellow man has satisfied the demands of Law.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
World English Bible
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
To no one owe anything, except to love one another; for he who is loving the other—he has fulfilled law,
Berean Literal Bible
Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one loving the other has fulfilled the law.
Young's Literal Translation
To no one owe anything, except to love one another; for he who is loving the other -- law he hath fulfilled,
Smith's Literal Translation
Owe ye nothing to none, except to love one another: for he loving another has completed the law.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another. For he that loveth his neighbour, hath fulfilled the law.
Catholic Public Domain Version
You should owe nothing to anyone, except so as to love one another. For whoever loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law.
New American Bible
Owe nothing to anyone, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
New Revised Standard Version
Owe no one anything, except to love one another; for the one who loves another has fulfilled the law.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
Owe no man anything, but love one another: for he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law,
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Owe no person anything but to love one another, for whoever loves his neighbor fulfills The Written Law.
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
Owe no one any thing, except to love one another; for he that loves another, has fulfilled the law.
Godbey New Testament
Owe no man anything, but to love one another with divine love: for the one loving another with divine love has fulfilled the law.
Haweis New Testament
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loveth another hath fulfilled the law.
Mace New Testament
Owe no man any thing, but mutual love: for he that
Weymouth New Testament
Owe nothing to any one except mutual love; for he who loves his fellow man has satisfied the demands of Law.
Worrell New Testament
Owe no one anything, but to love one another; for he that loves another has fulfilled the law.
Worsley New Testament
Owe no one any thing, but to love one another; for he that loveth others hath fulfilled the law:
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextLove Fulfills the Law
7Pay everyone what you owe him: taxes to whom taxes are due, revenue to whom revenue is due, respect to whom respect is due, honor to whom honor is due. 8Be indebted to no one, except to one another in love. For he who loves his neighbor has fulfilled the law. 9The commandments “Do not commit adultery,” “Do not murder,” “Do not steal,” “Do not covet,” and any other commandments, are summed up in this one decree: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”…
Cross References
Be indebted to no one,
Proverbs 22:7
The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender.
Psalm 37:21
The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous are gracious and giving.
Deuteronomy 15:6
When the LORD your God blesses you as He has promised, you will lend to many nations but borrow from none; you will rule over many nations but be ruled by none.
except to one another in love.
John 13:34-35
A new commandment I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you also must love one another. / By this everyone will know that you are My disciples, if you love one another.”
1 John 4:11
Beloved, if God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.
Galatians 5:13
For you, brothers, were called to freedom; but do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh. Rather, serve one another in love.
For he who loves his neighbor
Leviticus 19:18
Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against any of your people, but love your neighbor as yourself. I am the LORD.
Matthew 22:39
And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’
Mark 12:31
The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ No other commandment is greater than these.”
has fulfilled the law.
Galatians 5:14
The entire law is fulfilled in a single decree: “Love your neighbor as yourself.”
James 2:8
If you really fulfill the royal law stated in Scripture, “Love your neighbor as yourself,” you are doing well.
Matthew 22:40
All the Law and the Prophets hang on these two commandments.”
Matthew 22:37-40
Jesus declared, “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ / This is the first and greatest commandment. / And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ …
1 John 4:7-12
Beloved, let us love one another, because love comes from God. Everyone who loves has been born of God and knows God. / Whoever does not love does not know God, because God is love. / This is how God’s love was revealed among us: God sent His one and only Son into the world, so that we might live through Him. …
1 Corinthians 13:4-7
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud. / It is not rude, it is not self-seeking, it is not easily angered, it keeps no account of wrongs. / Love takes no pleasure in evil, but rejoices in the truth. …
1 John 3:11
This is the message you have heard from the beginning: We should love one another.
Treasury of Scripture
Owe no man any thing, but to love one another: for he that loves another has fulfilled the law.
Owe.
Romans 13:7 Render therefore to all their dues: tribute to whom tribute is due; custom to whom custom; fear to whom fear; honour to whom honour.
Deuteronomy 24:14,15 Thou shalt not oppress an hired servant that is poor and needy, whether he be of thy brethren, or of thy strangers that are in thy land within thy gates: …
Proverbs 3:27,28 Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it…
for.
Romans 13:10 Love worketh no ill to his neighbour: therefore love is the fulfilling of the law.
Galatians 5:14 For all the law is fulfilled in one word, even in this; Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.
Colossians 3:14 And above all these things put on charity, which is the bond of perfectness.
Jump to PreviousContinuing Debt Demands Except Fellow Fulfilled Kept Love Loveth Mutual Neighbor Neighbour Outstanding Owe Satisfied Save
Jump to NextContinuing Debt Demands Except Fellow Fulfilled Kept Love Loveth Mutual Neighbor Neighbour Outstanding Owe Satisfied Save
Romans 131. Subjection, and many other duties, we owe to the authorities.
8. Love is the fulfillment of the law.
11. The acts of darkness are out of season in the time of the Gospel.
Believers are to meet their financial obligations faithfully and avoid careless borrowing that places them under another’s control. In Rome, unpaid debt could bring severe loss, including imprisonment or slavery. Paul’s instruction follows his command to render taxes, revenue, respect, and honor to those properly due them. Responsible stewardship preserves freedom to serve God and care for others.
Pro 22:7 The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower…
except to one another in love.
Love remains an obligation that is never fully discharged. Christ gave His disciples a new commandment to love one another as He loved them, with self-giving concern rather than mere sentiment. Every Christian remains bound to seek the good of fellow believers and of all whom God places near them.
Jhn 13:34-35 A new commandment I give you: Love one another.…
For he who loves his neighbor
Neighbor-love reaches beyond family, nation, social standing, or personal affinity. Jesus identified the Samaritan who showed mercy to a wounded stranger as the true neighbor, overturning the boundaries created by prejudice and hostility. Such love treats another person’s needs with the same seriousness one gives to one’s own.
Lev 19:18 Do not seek revenge or bear a grudge against any of your…
has fulfilled the law.
Love produces the obedience required by God’s moral law because it refuses to injure, defraud, exploit, or neglect another person. The law and the prophets rest upon love for God and love for one’s neighbor. Paul does not set aside God’s commandments; he shows that genuine love, formed by the love of Christ, carries out their righteous purpose.
Gal 5:14 The entire law is fulfilled in a single decree:…
Persons / Places / Events1. Paul the Apostle
The author of the Book of Romans, Paul was a key figure in the early Christian church, known for his missionary journeys and theological teachings.
2. The Roman Church
The recipients of the letter, the Roman Christians were a diverse group of Jewish and Gentile believers living in the heart of the Roman Empire.
3. The Law
Refers to the Mosaic Law given to the Israelites, which includes moral, ceremonial, and civil commandments.
Teaching PointsThe Debt of Love
Christians are called to live free from financial and moral debts, except for the perpetual obligation to love others. This love is not a one-time act but a continuous commitment.
Love as Fulfillment of the Law
Loving others is not just a moral duty but a fulfillment of God's law. This means that true obedience to God is expressed through genuine love for others.
Practical Love in Action
Love should be active and practical, manifesting in acts of kindness, forgiveness, and service. It is not merely an emotion but a deliberate choice to seek the well-being of others.
Community and Relationships
The command to love one another fosters unity and harmony within the Christian community. It encourages believers to prioritize relationships and community well-being.
Reflecting Christ's Love
As followers of Christ, believers are called to reflect His love in their interactions, serving as a testament to the transformative power of the Gospel.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Romans 13:8?
2. How does Romans 13:8 guide us in fulfilling the law through love?
3. What practical steps can we take to "owe no one anything" today?
4. How does Romans 13:8 connect with Jesus' teaching in Matthew 22:37-40?
5. In what ways can love be a debt we continually pay to others?
6. How can Romans 13:8 influence our financial and relational responsibilities?
7. How does Romans 13:8 define the concept of love in Christian theology?
8. What is the historical context of Romans 13:8 in Paul's letter to the Romans?
9. How does Romans 13:8 relate to the fulfillment of the law through love?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Romans 13?
What Does Romans 13:8 MeanBe indebted to no one
“Be indebted to no one” (Romans 13:8a) calls for a lifestyle free of lingering, unpaid obligations.
• Paul has just said, “Pay everyone what you owe him” (Romans 13:7), showing that believers should promptly settle taxes, wages, and obligations.
• Proverbs 22:7 warns, “The borrower is slave to the lender,” and Psalm 37:21 adds, “The wicked borrow and do not repay, but the righteous show mercy and give.” Unpaid debts hinder generosity and tarnish witness.
• This is not a ban on legitimate borrowing (2 Kings 4 gives a godly widow permission to borrow jars). The point is to let no debt remain outstanding; honor commitments so that nothing clouds the testimony of Christ’s people.
except to one another in love
The one debt that never disappears is love: “except to one another in love” (Romans 13:8b).
• Jesus said, “A new commandment I give you: Love one another” (John 13:34). We never reach a point where we can say, “Paid in full.”
• Galatians 5:13 urges, “Through love serve one another,” and 1 Peter 1:22 calls believers to “love one another deeply, from a pure heart.”
• Love is a permanent obligation because God keeps pouring His love into our hearts (Romans 5:5). The more we draw from His supply, the more we owe our brothers and sisters.
For he who loves his neighbor
Loving action is outward-facing: “For he who loves his neighbor” (Romans 13:8c).
• “You shall love your neighbor as yourself” was first given in Leviticus 19:18 and affirmed by Jesus in Luke 10:27. The parable of the Good Samaritan (Luke 10:36-37) widens “neighbor” to anyone God places in our path.
• Romans 15:2 echoes, “Each of us should please his neighbor for his good, to build him up.” Practical kindness—visiting the sick, forgiving offenses, meeting needs—translates love from feeling into deed (1 John 3:18).
has fulfilled the law
Love reaches the goal Scripture aimed at all along: “has fulfilled the law” (Romans 13:8d).
• Jesus summarized the entire moral code with twin commands to love God and neighbor, adding, “On these two commandments hang all the Law and the Prophets” (Matthew 22:40).
• Paul repeats the idea in Romans 13:9, listing commandments against adultery, murder, theft, and coveting, then concluding, “all are summed up in this word: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’”
• Galatians 5:14 and James 2:8 call this the “royal” or “entire” law: loving people prevents the sins those commandments forbid. Thus love is not lawless; it is law-keeping at its finest. When we walk in Spirit-enabled love (Galatians 5:16-18), we naturally honor every righteous requirement.
summary
Romans 13:8 teaches believers to leave no earthly debt hanging while gladly carrying one debt forever—the debt of love. By continually loving neighbors in tangible ways, we meet the true intent of God’s commandments and showcase the character of Christ to the world.Owe no man anything.—The word for “owe” in this verse corresponds to that for “dues” in the last. The transition of the thought is something of this kind. When you have paid all your other debts, taxes, and customs, and reverence, and whatever else you may owe, there will still be one debt unpaid—the universal debt of love. Love must still remain the root and spring of all your actions. No other law is needed besides.
Another.—Literally, the other—that is to say, his neighbour, the person with whom in any given instance he has to deal.
We naturally compare with this passage Matthew 22:39-40; Galatians 5:14; James 2:8. It shows how thoroughly the spirit of the Founder of Christianity descended upon His followers, that the same teaching should appear with equal prominence in such opposite quarters. The focusing, as it were, of all morality in this brief compass is one of the great gifts of Christianity to the world. No doubt similar sayings existed before, and that by our Lord Himself was quoted from the Old Testament, but there it was in effect overlaid with ceremonial rules and regulations, and in other moralists it was put forward rather as a philosophical theorem than as a practical basis of morals. In Christianity it is taken as the lever which is to move the world; nor is it possible to find for human life, amid all the intricate mazes of conduct, any other principle that should be at once as simple, as powerful, and as profound.Verses 8-10. - From specific admonitions on this subject, the apostle passes naturally to the principle which, in these regards as well as others, should inspire all our dealings with our fellow-men. Owe no man anything, but to love one another: for he that loveth another (literally, the other, meaning the same as his neighbour) hath fulfilled law. Νόμον here is anarthrous, denoting law in general, not the Mosaic Law in particular, though the instances of transgression that follow are from the Decalogue. The idea of the passage is but a carrying out of our Lord's saying, Matthew 22:39, 40. We find it also in Galatians 5:14 more shortly expressed. For this, Thou shalt not commit adultery, Thou shalt not kill, Thou shalt not steal, Thou shalt not bear false witness, Thou shalt not covet; and if there be any other commandment, it is briefly comprehended (or, summed up) in this saying, namely, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself. Love worketh no ill to his neighbour; therefore love is the fulfilling of law.
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekBe indebted
ὀφείλετε (opheilete)
Verb - Present Imperative Active - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's 3784: Or, its prolonged form opheileo probably from the base of ophelos; to owe; figuratively, to be under obligation; morally, to fail in duty.
to no one,
Μηδενὶ (Mēdeni)
Adjective - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3367: No one, none, nothing.
except
εἰ (ei)
Conjunction
Strong's 1487: If. A primary particle of conditionality; if, whether, that, etc.
to one another
ἀλλήλους (allēlous)
Personal / Reciprocal Pronoun - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's 240: One another, each other. Genitive plural from allos reduplicated; one another.
[in] love,
ἀγαπᾶν (agapan)
Verb - Present Infinitive Active
Strong's 25: To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.
for
γὰρ (gar)
Conjunction
Strong's 1063: For. A primary particle; properly, assigning a reason.
he who
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
loves
ἀγαπῶν (agapōn)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 25: To love, wish well to, take pleasure in, long for; denotes the love of reason, esteem. Perhaps from agan; to love.
[his]
τὸν (ton)
Article - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
neighbor
ἕτερον (heteron)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 2087: (a) of two: another, a second, (b) other, different, (c) one's neighbor. Of uncertain affinity; other or different.
has fulfilled
πεπλήρωκεν (peplērōken)
Verb - Perfect Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 4137: From pleres; to make replete, i.e. to cram, level up, or to furnish, satisfy, execute, finish, verify, etc.
[the] Law.
νόμον (nomon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3551: From a primary nemo; law, genitive case, specially, (including the volume); also of the Gospel), or figuratively.
Additonal ResourcesRomans 13:8 Blue Letter Bible
Romans 13:8 Bible Gateway
Romans 13:8 Bible.com
Romans 13:8 NIV