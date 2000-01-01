Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Where there is strife, there is pride, but wisdom is found in those who take advice.
New Living Translation
Pride leads to conflict; those who take advice are wise.
English Standard Version
By insolence comes nothing but strife, but with those who take advice is wisdom.
Berean Study Bible
Arrogance leads only to strife, but wisdom is with the well-advised.
New American Standard Bible
Through insolence comes nothing but strife, But wisdom is with those who receive counsel.
New King James Version
By pride comes nothing but strife, But with the well-advised is wisdom.
King James Bible
Only by pride cometh contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.
Christian Standard Bible
Arrogance leads to nothing but strife, but wisdom is gained by those who take advice.
Contemporary English Version
Too much pride causes trouble. Be sensible and take advice.
Good News Translation
Arrogance causes nothing but trouble. It is wiser to ask for advice.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Arrogance leads to nothing but strife, but wisdom is gained by those who take advice.
International Standard Version
Arrogance only brings quarreling, but those receiving advice are wise.
NET Bible
With pride comes only contention, but wisdom is with the well-advised.
New Heart English Bible
Pride only breeds quarrels, but with ones who take advice is wisdom.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
An evil man in disgrace does evil, and those who are counseled are wise.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Arrogance produces only quarreling, but those who take advice gain wisdom.
JPS Tanakh 1917
By pride cometh only contention; But with the well-advised is wisdom.
New American Standard 1977
Through presumption comes nothing but strife, But with those who receive counsel is wisdom.
King James 2000 Bible
Only by pride comes strife: but with the well advised is wisdom.
American King James Version
Only by pride comes contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.
American Standard Version
By pride cometh only contention; But with the well-advised is wisdom.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
A bad man does evil with insolence: but they that are judges of themselves are wise.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Among the proud there are always contentions: but they that do all things with counsel, are ruled by wisdom.
Darby Bible Translation
By pride there only cometh contention; but with the well-advised is wisdom.
English Revised Version
By pride cometh only contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.
Webster's Bible Translation
Only by pride cometh contention: but with the well-advised is wisdom.
World English Bible
Pride only breeds quarrels, but with ones who take advice is wisdom.
Young's Literal Translation
A vain man through pride causeth debate, And with the counselled is wisdom.
Study BibleA Father's Discipline
…9The light of the righteous shines brightly, but the lamp of the wicked is extinguished. 10Arrogance leads only to strife, but wisdom is with the well-advised. 11Dishonest wealth will dwindle, but what is earned through hard work will be multiplied.…
Cross References
Judges 19:30
And everyone who saw it said, "Nothing like this has been seen or done from the day the Israelites came out of the land of Egypt until this day. Think it over, take counsel, and speak up!"
Proverbs 13:9
The light of the righteous shines brightly, but the lamp of the wicked is extinguished.
Proverbs 13:11
Dishonest wealth will dwindle, but what is earned through hard work will be multiplied.
Treasury of Scripture
Only by pride comes contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.
only
Proverbs 21:24 Proud and haughty scorner is his name, who dealeth in proud wrath.
Judges 12:1-6 And the men of Ephraim gathered themselves together, and went northward, and said unto Jephthah, Wherefore passedst thou over to fight against the children of Ammon, and didst not call us to go with thee? we will burn thine house upon thee with fire…
1 Kings 12:10,11,16 And the young men that were grown up with him spake unto him, saying, Thus shalt thou speak unto this people that spake unto thee, saying, Thy father made our yoke heavy, but make thou it lighter unto us; thus shalt thou say unto them, My little finger shall be thicker than my father's loins…
with
Proverbs 12:15,16 The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise…
Proverbs 17:14 The beginning of strife is as when one letteth out water: therefore leave off contention, before it be meddled with.
Proverbs 19:20 Hear counsel, and receive instruction, that thou mayest be wise in thy latter end.
LexiconArrogance
בְּ֭זָדוֹן (bə·zā·ḏō·wn)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2087: Insolence, presumptuousness
leads
יִתֵּ֣ן (yit·tên)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
only
רַק־ (raq-)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 7535: But, even, except, howbeit howsoever, at the least, nevertheless
to strife,
מַצָּ֑ה (maṣ·ṣāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4683: Strife, contention
but wisdom
חָכְמָֽה׃ (ḥāḵ·māh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2451: Wisdom
is with
וְאֶת־ (wə·’eṯ-)
Conjunctive waw | Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 854: Nearness, near, with, by, at, among
the well-advised.
נ֖וֹעָצִ֣ים (nō·w·‘ā·ṣîm)
Verb - Nifal - Participle - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3289: To advise, to deliberate, resolve
Only by pride cometh contention.--Rather, by pride cometh nothing but contention. A man who is too proud to receive counsel is sure to fall out with others; they are wise who suffer themselves to be advised.Verse 10. - Only by pride cometh contention. Some render "surely" (raq) for only, as in Genesis 20:11. Others rightly translate, "By pride cometh only, nothing but, contention." Vulgate, "Between the proud disputes are always rife." One who is haughty and overbearing, or who is too conceited to receive advice, is sure to quarrel with others. Septuagint, "An evil man with insult doeth evil." With the well advised is wisdom; those who are not, like the proud, above taking advice and following it, are wise (Proverbs 11:2; Proverbs 12:15). As the Vulgate puts it, "They who do all things with counsel are directed by wisdom." The LXX., reading differently, has, "They who know themselves are wise," which implies that the wise know their own weakness and imperfection, and hearken humbly to good counsel
