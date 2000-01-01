Study Bible

Cross References

Judges 19:30

And everyone who saw it said, "Nothing like this has been seen or done from the day the Israelites came out of the land of Egypt until this day. Think it over, take counsel, and speak up!"



Proverbs 13:9

The light of the righteous shines brightly, but the lamp of the wicked is extinguished.



Proverbs 13:11

Dishonest wealth will dwindle, but what is earned through hard work will be multiplied.



Treasury of Scripture

Only by pride comes contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.

only

Proverbs 21:24 Proud and haughty scorner is his name, who dealeth in proud wrath.

Judges 12:1-6 And the men of Ephraim gathered themselves together, and went northward, and said unto Jephthah, Wherefore passedst thou over to fight against the children of Ammon, and didst not call us to go with thee? we will burn thine house upon thee with fire…

1 Kings 12:10,11,16 And the young men that were grown up with him spake unto him, saying, Thus shalt thou speak unto this people that spake unto thee, saying, Thy father made our yoke heavy, but make thou it lighter unto us; thus shalt thou say unto them, My little finger shall be thicker than my father's loins…

with

Proverbs 12:15,16 The way of a fool is right in his own eyes: but he that hearkeneth unto counsel is wise…

Proverbs 17:14 The beginning of strife is as when one letteth out water: therefore leave off contention, before it be meddled with.

Proverbs 19:20 Hear counsel, and receive instruction, that thou mayest be wise in thy latter end.