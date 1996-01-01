◄ Proverbs 13 ► New Living Translation Par ▾ 1A wise child accepts a parent’s discipline; a mocker refuses to listen to correction. 2Wise words will win you a good meal, but treacherous people have an appetite for violence. 3Those who control their tongue will have a long life; opening your mouth can ruin everything. 4Lazy people want much but get little, but those who work hard will prosper. 5The godly hate lies; the wicked cause shame and disgrace. 6Godliness guards the path of the blameless, but the evil are misled by sin. 7Some who are poor pretend to be rich; others who are rich pretend to be poor. 8The rich can pay a ransom for their lives, but the poor won’t even get threatened. 9The life of the godly is full of light and joy, but the light of the wicked will be snuffed out. 10Pride leads to conflict; those who take advice are wise. 11Wealth from get-rich-quick schemes quickly disappears; wealth from hard work grows over time. 12Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but a dream fulfilled is a tree of life. 13People who despise advice are asking for trouble; those who respect a command will succeed. 14The instruction of the wise is like a life-giving fountain; those who accept it avoid the snares of death. 15A person with good sense is respected; a treacherous person is headed for destruction. 16Wise people think before they act; fools don’t—and even brag about their foolishness. 17An unreliable messenger stumbles into trouble, but a reliable messenger brings healing. 18If you ignore criticism, you will end in poverty and disgrace; if you accept correction, you will be honored. 19It is pleasant to see dreams come true, but fools refuse to turn from evil to attain them. 20Walk with the wise and become wise; associate with fools and get in trouble. 21Trouble chases sinners, while blessings reward the righteous. 22Good people leave an inheritance to their grandchildren, but the sinner’s wealth passes to the godly. 23A poor person’s farm may produce much food, but injustice sweeps it all away. 24Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children. Those who love their children care enough to discipline them. 25The godly eat to their hearts’ content, but the belly of the wicked goes hungry.



