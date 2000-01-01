







































































































































































Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves,Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves.nothing according to self-interest or according to vain conceit, but in humility be esteeming one another surpassing themselves,Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves;nothingthrough selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself.nothingthrough strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.Don't be jealous or proud, but be humble and consider others more important than yourselves.Don't do anything from selfish ambition or from a cheap desire to boast, but be humble toward one another, always considering others better than yourselves.Do nothing out of rivalry or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.Do not act out of selfish ambition or conceit, but with humility think of others as being better than yourselves.Instead of being motivated by selfish ambition or vanity, each of you should, in humility, be moved to treat one another as more important than yourself.doing nothing through rivalry or through conceit, but in humility, each counting others better than himself;Let nothing be done through contention or vainglory, but in humility, each esteeming the others above himself.And you should not do anything with contention or empty glory, but in humility of mind, let every person esteem his neighbor as better than himself.Don't act out of selfish ambition or be conceited. Instead, humbly think of others as being better than yourselves.Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind let each of you regard one another as more important than himself;Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves.Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.doing nothing through faction or through vainglory, but in lowliness of mind each counting other better than himself;Let nothing be done through contention, neither by vain glory: but in humility, let each esteem others better than themselves:[let] nothing [be] in the spirit of strife or vain glory, but, in lowliness of mind, each esteeming the other as more excellent than themselves;doing nothing through faction or through vainglory, but in lowliness of mind each counting other better than himself;Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.Do nothing in a spirit of factiousness or of vainglory, but, with true humility, let every one regard the rest as being of more account than himself;doing nothing through rivalry or through conceit, but in humility, each counting others better than himself;nothing in rivalry or vain-glory, but in humility of mind one another counting more excellent than yourselves --