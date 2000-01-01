Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or vain conceit. Rather, in humility value others above yourselves,
New Living Translation
Don’t be selfish; don’t try to impress others. Be humble, thinking of others as better than yourselves.
English Standard Version
Do nothing from selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility count others more significant than yourselves.
Berean Study Bible
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves.
Berean Literal Bible
nothing according to self-interest or according to vain conceit, but in humility be esteeming one another surpassing themselves,
New American Standard Bible
Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind regard one another as more important than yourselves;
New King James Version
Let nothing be done through selfish ambition or conceit, but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than himself.
King James Bible
Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.
Christian Standard Bible
Do nothing out of selfish ambition or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.
Contemporary English Version
Don't be jealous or proud, but be humble and consider others more important than yourselves.
Good News Translation
Don't do anything from selfish ambition or from a cheap desire to boast, but be humble toward one another, always considering others better than yourselves.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Do nothing out of rivalry or conceit, but in humility consider others as more important than yourselves.
International Standard Version
Do not act out of selfish ambition or conceit, but with humility think of others as being better than yourselves.
NET Bible
Instead of being motivated by selfish ambition or vanity, each of you should, in humility, be moved to treat one another as more important than yourself.
New Heart English Bible
doing nothing through rivalry or through conceit, but in humility, each counting others better than himself;
A Faithful Version
Let nothing be done through contention or vainglory, but in humility, each esteeming the others above himself.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And you should not do anything with contention or empty glory, but in humility of mind, let every person esteem his neighbor as better than himself.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Don't act out of selfish ambition or be conceited. Instead, humbly think of others as being better than yourselves.
New American Standard 1977
Do nothing from selfishness or empty conceit, but with humility of mind let each of you regard one another as more important than himself;
King James 2000 Bible
Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem others better than themselves.
American King James Version
Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.
American Standard Version
doing nothing through faction or through vainglory, but in lowliness of mind each counting other better than himself;
Douay-Rheims Bible
Let nothing be done through contention, neither by vain glory: but in humility, let each esteem others better than themselves:
Darby Bible Translation
[let] nothing [be] in the spirit of strife or vain glory, but, in lowliness of mind, each esteeming the other as more excellent than themselves;
English Revised Version
doing nothing through faction or through vainglory, but in lowliness of mind each counting other better than himself;
Webster's Bible Translation
Let nothing be done through strife or vain glory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.
Weymouth New Testament
Do nothing in a spirit of factiousness or of vainglory, but, with true humility, let every one regard the rest as being of more account than himself;
World English Bible
doing nothing through rivalry or through conceit, but in humility, each counting others better than himself;
Young's Literal Translation
nothing in rivalry or vain-glory, but in humility of mind one another counting more excellent than yourselves --
Study BibleOne in Christ
…2then make my joy complete by being like-minded, having the same love, being united in spirit and purpose. 3Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves. 4Each of you should look not only to your own interests, but also to the interests of others.…
Cross References
Romans 2:8
But for those who are self-seeking and who reject the truth and follow wickedness, there will be wrath and anger.
Romans 12:10
Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Outdo yourselves in honoring one another.
Galatians 5:26
Let us not become conceited, provoking and envying one another.
Ephesians 5:21
Submit to one another out of reverence for Christ.
Philippians 1:17
The former, however, preach Christ out of selfish ambition, not sincerely, supposing they can add to the distress of my chains.
Colossians 3:12
Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience.
1 Peter 3:8
Finally, all of you, be like-minded and sympathetic, love as brothers, be tender-hearted and humble.
Treasury of Scripture
Let nothing be done through strife or vainglory; but in lowliness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves.
nothing.
Philippians 2:14 Do all things without murmurings and disputings:
Philippians 1:15,16 Some indeed preach Christ even of envy and strife; and some also of good will: …
Proverbs 13:10 Only by pride cometh contention: but with the well advised is wisdom.
but.
Luke 14:7-11 And he put forth a parable to those which were bidden, when he marked how they chose out the chief rooms; saying unto them, …
Luke 18:14 I tell you, this man went down to his house justified rather than the other: for every one that exalteth himself shall be abased; and he that humbleth himself shall be exalted.
Romans 12:10 Be kindly affectioned one to another with brotherly love; in honour preferring one another;
Lexicon[Do] nothing
μηδὲν (mēden)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3367: No one, none, nothing.
out of
κατ’ (kat’)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 2596: A primary particle; down, in varied relations (genitive, dative or accusative) with which it is joined).
selfish ambition
ἐριθείαν (eritheian)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2052: Perhaps as the same as erethizo; properly, intrigue, i.e. faction.
or
μηδὲ (mēde)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 3366: And not, not even, neither?nor. From me and de; but not, not even; in a continued negation, nor.
empty pride,
κενοδοξίαν (kenodoxian)
Noun - Accusative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 2754: Vainglory, empty pride. From kenodoxos; empty glorying, i.e. Self-conceit.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
in humility
ταπεινοφροσύνῃ (tapeinophrosynē)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5012: Humility, lowliness of mind, modesty. From a compound of tapeinos and the base of phren; humiliation of mind, i.e. Modesty.
consider
ἡγούμενοι (hēgoumenoi)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 2233: (a) To lead, (b) To think, be of opinion, suppose, consider.
others
ἀλλήλους (allēlous)
Personal / Reciprocal Pronoun - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 240: One another, each other. Genitive plural from allos reduplicated; one another.
more important than
ὑπερέχοντας (hyperechontas)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Accusative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 5242: To excel, surpass, be superior. From huper and echo; to hold oneself above, i.e. to excel; participle superior, superiority.
yourselves.
ἑαυτῶν (heautōn)
Reflexive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 1438: Himself, herself, itself.
factiousness (the word used in Philippians 1:17), or "vainglory"--nothing, that is, with the desire either of personal influence or of personal glory. "For," he adds, "each will esteem other better than himself," or, rather, will hold that his neighbour is worthy of higher consideration and a higher place of dignity than himself (comp. the use of the word in Romans 13:1; 1Peter 2:13, of temporal dignity); for the idea is of the ascription to others, not of moral superiority, but of higher place and honour. Self-assertion will be entirely overborne. So he teaches us elsewhere that "charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own" (1Corinthians 13:4-5).Verse 3. - Let nothing be done through strife or vain-glory. Not "strife," but "faction," as R.V. The word is the same as that rendered "contention" in Philippians 1:10, where see note. Party spirit is one of the greatest dangers in running the Christian race. Love is the characteristic Christian grace; party spirit and vain-glory too often lead professing Christians to break the law of love. But in lowiness of mind let each esteem other better than themselves. In your lowliness; the article seems to have a possessive sense, the lowliness characteristic of Christians, which you as Christians possess. Ταπεινοφροσύνη an exclusively New Testament word: the grace was new, and the word was new. The adjective ταπεινός in classical Greek is used as a term of reproach - abject, mean. The life of Christ ("I am meek and lowly in heart") and the teaching of Christ ("Blessed are the poor in spirit") have raised lowliness to a new position, as one of the chief features in the true Christian character. Here St. Paul bids us, as a discipline of humility, to look at our own faults and at the good points in the character of others (comp. Romans 12:10).
