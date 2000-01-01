Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For those who exalt themselves will be humbled, and those who humble themselves will be exalted.
Study BibleWoes to Scribes and Pharisees
…11The greatest among you shall be your servant. 12For whoever exalts himself will be humbled, and whoever humbles himself will be exalted. 13Woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, you hypocrites! You shut the kingdom of heaven in men’s faces. You yourselves do not enter, nor will you let in those who wish to enter.…
Cross References
Job 22:29
When men are brought low and you say, 'Lift them up,' then He will save the lowly.
Proverbs 29:23
A man's pride will bring him low, but a humble spirit will obtain honor.
Luke 14:11
For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted."
Luke 18:14
I tell you, this man, rather than the Pharisee, went home justified. For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, but the one who humbles himself will be exalted."
James 4:6
But He gives us more grace. This is why it says: "God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble."
1 Peter 5:6
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, so that in due time He may exalt you.
Treasury of Scripture
And whoever shall exalt himself shall be abased; and he that shall humble himself shall be exalted.
Matthew 5:3 Blessed are the poor in spirit: for theirs is the kingdom of heaven.
Matthew 18:4 Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as this little child, the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven.
Job 22:29 When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.
LexiconFor
δὲ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
whoever
Ὅστις (Hostis)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3748: Whosoever, whichsoever, whatsoever.
exalts
ὑψώσει (hypsōsei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5312: (a) I raise on high, lift up, (b) I exalt, set on high. From hupsos; to elevate.
himself
ἑαυτὸν (heauton)
Reflexive Pronoun - Accusative Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1438: Himself, herself, itself.
will be humbled,
ταπεινωθήσεται (tapeinōthēsetai)
Verb - Future Indicative Passive - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5013: To make or bring low, humble, humiliate; pass: To be humbled. From tapeinos; to depress; figuratively, to humiliate.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
whoever
ὅστις (hostis)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3748: Whosoever, whichsoever, whatsoever.
humbles
ταπεινώσει (tapeinōsei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5013: To make or bring low, humble, humiliate; pass: To be humbled. From tapeinos; to depress; figuratively, to humiliate.
himself
ἑαυτὸν (heauton)
Reflexive Pronoun - Accusative Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1438: Himself, herself, itself.
will be exalted.
ὑψωθήσεται (hypsōthēsetai)
Verb - Future Indicative Passive - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5312: (a) I raise on high, lift up, (b) I exalt, set on high. From hupsos; to elevate.
Whosoever shall exalt himself.--The precept seems to have been one which our Lord desired specially to imprint on the hearts of the disciples. It had been spoken at least twice before, as in Luke 14:11; Luke 18:14. The echoes of it in James 4:10, 1Peter 5:6, show that the impression had been made.Verse 12. - Whosever shall exalt himself shall be abased (ταπεινωθήσεται, shall be humbled); and he that shall humble (ταπεινώσει) himself shall be exalted. It is not clear why the rendering of the verb is not uniform in this verse. The antithesis certainly requires it. The gnome, so often repeated (see references), seems to be, as it has been called, "an axiom in the kingdom of God." It is indeed a universal law in God's dealings with men. Olshausen quotes a saying! of Hillel to the same purport, "My humility is my exaltation, and my exaltation is my humility." The first clause was prophetic of the speedy overthrow of the haughty Pharisees; the second is grandly illustrated in the example of Christ, who humbled himself to the death of the cross, and is now highly exalted; who "for the joy that was set before him, endured the cross, despising shame, and hath sat down at the right hand of the throne of God" (Hebrews 12:2). St. Peter draws the lesson, "Humble yourselves under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time" (1 Peter 5:5, 6).
