New International Version
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.
New Living Translation
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up in honor.
English Standard Version
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you.
Berean Study Bible
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will exalt you.
Berean Literal Bible
Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.
New American Standard Bible
Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.
New King James Version
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and He will lift you up.
King James Bible
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.
Christian Standard Bible
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will exalt you.
Contemporary English Version
Be humble in the Lord's presence, and he will honor you.
Good News Translation
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and he will lift you up.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will exalt you.
International Standard Version
Humble yourselves in the Lord's presence, and he will exalt you.
NET Bible
Humble yourselves before the Lord and he will exalt you.
New Heart English Bible
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he will exalt you.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Be humble before THE LORD JEHOVAH, and he will exalt you.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Humble yourselves in the Lord's presence. Then he will give you a high position.
New American Standard 1977
Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.
King James 2000 Bible
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.
American King James Version
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.
American Standard Version
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall exalt you.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Be humbled in the sight of the Lord, and he will exalt you.
Darby Bible Translation
Humble yourselves before [the] Lord, and he shall exalt you.
English Revised Version
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall exalt you.
Webster's Bible Translation
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he will lift you up.
Weymouth New Testament
Humble yourselves in the presence of the Lord, and He will exalt you.
World English Bible
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he will exalt you.
Young's Literal Translation
be made low before the Lord, and He shall exalt you.
Study BibleDrawing Near to God
…9Grieve, mourn, and weep. Turn your laughter to mourning, and your joy to gloom. 10Humble yourselves before the Lord, and He will exalt you. 11Brothers, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against his brother or judges him speaks against the Law and judges it. And if you judge the Law, you are not a practitioner of the Law, but a judge of it.…
Cross References
Exodus 10:3
So Moses and Aaron went to Pharaoh and told him, "This is what the LORD, the God of the Hebrews, says: 'How long will you refuse to humble yourself before Me? Let My people go, so that they may worship Me.
1 Samuel 2:7
The LORD sends poverty and wealth; He humbles and He exalts.
2 Chronicles 7:14
and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.
Job 5:11
He sets the lowly on high, so that mourners are lifted to safety.
Proverbs 29:23
A man's pride will bring him low, but a humble spirit will obtain honor.
Ezekiel 21:26
This is what the Lord GOD says: 'Remove the turban, and take off the crown. Things will not remain as they are: Exalt the lowly and bring low the exalted.
Luke 1:52
He has brought down rulers from their thrones, but has exalted the humble.
Luke 14:11
For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted."
James 4:6
But He gives us more grace. This is why it says: "God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble."
1 Peter 5:6
Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, so that in due time He may exalt you.
Treasury of Scripture
Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.
Humble.
James 4:6,7 But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble…
he.
1 Samuel 2:9 He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.
Job 22:29 When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.
Psalm 27:6 And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the LORD.
LexiconHumble yourselves
ταπεινώθητε (tapeinōthēte)
Verb - Aorist Imperative Passive - 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 5013: To make or bring low, humble, humiliate; pass: To be humbled. From tapeinos; to depress; figuratively, to humiliate.
before
ἐνώπιον (enōpion)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1799: Neuter of a compound of en and a derivative of optanomai; in the face of.
[the] Lord,
Κυρίου (Kyriou)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 2962: Lord, master, sir; the Lord. From kuros; supreme in authority, i.e. controller; by implication, Master.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
He will exalt
ὑψώσει (hypsōsei)
Verb - Future Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 5312: (a) I raise on high, lift up, (b) I exalt, set on high. From hupsos; to elevate.
you.
ὑμᾶς (hymas)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Accusative 2nd Person Plural
Strong's Greek 4771: You. The person pronoun of the second person singular; thou.
Humble yourselves . . .--Read, Humble yourselves therefore before the Lord, and He shall lift you up. "For thus saith the high and lofty One" (Isaiah 57:15), "I dwell in the high and holy place, with him also that is of a contrite and humble spirit, to revive the spirit of the humble, and to revive the heart of the contrite." (Comp. 1Peter 5:6.) "God," says Thomas a Kempis, "protects the humble and delivers him; He loves and consoles him; He inclines Himself towards the humble man, He bestows on him exceeding grace, and after his humiliation He lifts him up to glory; He reveals his secrets to the humble, and sweetly draws and leads him to Himself."Verse 10. - Humble yourselves, etc. A further parallel with our Lord's teaching, St. James's words being perhaps suggested by the saying recorded in Matthew 23:12, "Whosoever shall humble himself shall be exalted" (ὑψωθήσεται, as here, "He shall lift you up," ὑψώσει). In the sight of the Lord (ἐνώπιον). The article (τοῦ) in the Received Text is certainly wrong. It is wanting in a, A, B, K. The anarthrous Κύριος is used by St. James here and in James 5:4, 10 (with which contrast ver. 14), and 1 l, as equivalent to the "Jehovah" of the Old Testament, which is represented in the LXX. by Κύριος without the article.
