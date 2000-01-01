Study Bible

Cross References

Exodus 10:3

So Moses and Aaron went to Pharaoh and told him, "This is what the LORD, the God of the Hebrews, says: 'How long will you refuse to humble yourself before Me? Let My people go, so that they may worship Me.



1 Samuel 2:7

The LORD sends poverty and wealth; He humbles and He exalts.



2 Chronicles 7:14

and My people who are called by My name humble themselves and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, forgive their sin, and heal their land.



Job 5:11

He sets the lowly on high, so that mourners are lifted to safety.



Proverbs 29:23

A man's pride will bring him low, but a humble spirit will obtain honor.



Ezekiel 21:26

This is what the Lord GOD says: 'Remove the turban, and take off the crown. Things will not remain as they are: Exalt the lowly and bring low the exalted.



Luke 1:52

He has brought down rulers from their thrones, but has exalted the humble.



Luke 14:11

For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and the one who humbles himself will be exalted."



James 4:6

But He gives us more grace. This is why it says: "God opposes the proud, but gives grace to the humble."



1 Peter 5:6

Humble yourselves, therefore, under God's mighty hand, so that in due time He may exalt you.



Treasury of Scripture

Brothers, do not slander one another. Anyone who speaks against his brother or judges him speaks against the Law and judges it. And if you judge the Law, you are not a practitioner of the Law, but a judge of it.…

Humble yourselves in the sight of the Lord, and he shall lift you up.

Humble.

James 4:6,7 But he giveth more grace. Wherefore he saith, God resisteth the proud, but giveth grace unto the humble…

he.

1 Samuel 2:9 He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.

Job 22:29 When men are cast down, then thou shalt say, There is lifting up; and he shall save the humble person.

Psalm 27:6 And now shall mine head be lifted up above mine enemies round about me: therefore will I offer in his tabernacle sacrifices of joy; I will sing, yea, I will sing praises unto the LORD.