He will guard the feet of his faithful servants, but the wicked will be silenced in the place of darkness. "It is not by strength that one prevails;
“He will protect his faithful ones, but the wicked will disappear in darkness. No one will succeed by strength alone.
“He will guard the feet of his faithful ones, but the wicked shall be cut off in darkness, for not by might shall a man prevail.
He guards the steps of His faithful ones, but the wicked perish in darkness; for by his own strength shall no man prevail.
He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.
He will guard the feet of His saints, But the wicked shall be silent in darkness. “For by strength no man shall prevail.
“He watches over the feet of His godly ones, But the wicked ones are silenced in darkness; For not by might shall a person prevail.
"He keeps the feet of His godly ones, But the wicked ones are silenced in darkness; For not by might shall a man prevail.
“He keeps the feet of His godly ones, But the wicked ones are silenced in darkness; For not by might shall a man prevail.
“He guards the feet of His godly (faithful) ones, But the wicked ones are silenced and perish in darkness; For a man shall not prevail by might.
He guards the steps of his faithful ones, but the wicked perish in darkness, for a person does not prevail by his own strength.
He guards the steps of His faithful ones, but the wicked perish in darkness, for a man does not prevail by his own strength.
He will keep the feet of his holy ones; But the wicked shall be put to silence in darkness; For by strength shall no man prevail.
granting his petition to him that prays; and he blesses the years of the righteous, for by strength cannot man prevail.
You protect your loyal people, but everyone who is evil will die in darkness. We cannot win a victory by our own strength.
He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness, because no man shall prevail by his own strength.
He will keep the feet of his holy ones, but the wicked shall be put to silence in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.
"He protects the lives of his faithful people, but the wicked disappear in darkness; a man does not triumph by his own strength.
He safeguards the steps of his faithful ones, but wicked people are silenced in darkness because humans cannot succeed by their own strength.
He guards the steps of his faithful ones, while the wicked are made silent in darkness. He grants the request of the one who prays. He blesses the year of the righteous. Indeed it's not by strength that a person prevails.
He will keep the feet of His holy ones, But the wicked shall be put to silence in darkness; For not by strength shall man prevail.
He keeps the feet of His saints, "" And the wicked are silent in darkness, "" For man does not become mighty by power.
He watches over his holy ones, but the wicked are made speechless in the darkness, for it is not by one's own strength that one prevails.
He will guard the feet of his faithful ones, but the wicked will be put to silence in darkness. For no man will prevail by strength.
He will keep the feet of his holy ones, but the wicked shall be put to silence in darkness; for no man shall prevail by strength.
The feet of His saints He keepeth, And the wicked in darkness are silent, For not by power doth man become mighty.
Hannah's Prayer of Thanksgiving
…8He raises the poor from the dust and lifts the needy from the ash heap. He seats them among princes and bestows on them a throne of honor. For the foundations of the earth are the LORD’s, and upon them He has set the world. 9He guards the steps of His faithful ones, but the wicked perish in darkness; for by his own strength shall no man prevail. 10Those who oppose the LORD will be shattered. He will thunder from heaven against them. The LORD will judge the ends of the earth and will give power to His king. He will exalt the horn of His anointed.”…
Cross References
Matthew 8:12
But the sons of the kingdom will be thrown into the outer darkness, where there will be weeping and gnashing of teeth."
1 Peter 1:5
who through faith are shielded by God's power for the salvation that is ready to be revealed in the last time.
Numbers 6:24
May the LORD bless you and keep you;
Psalm 31:17
O LORD, let me not be ashamed, for I have called on You. Let the wicked be put to shame; let them lie silent in Sheol.
Psalm 33:16
No king is saved by his vast army; no warrior is delivered by his great strength.
Psalm 33:17
A horse is a vain hope for salvation; even its great strength cannot save.
Psalm 37:23
The steps of a man are ordered by the LORD who takes delight in his journey.
Psalm 91:11
For He will command His angels concerning you to guard you in all your ways.
Psalm 91:12
They will lift you up in their hands, so that you will not strike your foot against a stone.
Psalm 121:3
He will not allow your foot to slip; your Protector will not slumber.
Proverbs 2:8
to guard the paths of justice and protect the way of His saints.
Proverbs 3:26
for the LORD will be your confidence and will keep your foot from the snare.
Isaiah 27:3
I, the LORD, am its keeper; I water it continually. I guard it night and day so no one can disturb it;
Treasury of Scripture
He will keep the feet of his saints, and the wicked shall be silent in darkness; for by strength shall no man prevail.
will keep
Job 5:24 And thou shalt know that thy tabernacle shall be in peace; and thou shalt visit thy habitation, and shalt not sin.
Psalm 37:23,24 The steps of a good man are ordered by the LORD: and he delighteth in his way…
Psalm 91:11,12 For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways…
his saints
Deuteronomy 33:3 Yea, he loved the people; all his saints are in thy hand: and they sat down at thy feet; every one shall receive of thy words.
Psalm 37:28 For the LORD loveth judgment, and forsaketh not his saints; they are preserved for ever: but the seed of the wicked shall be cut off.
Psalm 97:10 Ye that love the LORD, hate evil: he preserveth the souls of his saints; he delivereth them out of the hand of the wicked.
be silent
Job 5:16 So the poor hath hope, and iniquity stoppeth her mouth.
Ecclesiastes 5:17 All his days also he eateth in darkness, and he hath much sorrow and wrath with his sickness.
Jeremiah 8:14 Why do we sit still? assemble yourselves, and let us enter into the defenced cities, and let us be silent there: for the LORD our God hath put us to silence, and given us water of gall to drink, because we have sinned against the LORD.
by strength
1 Samuel 17:49,50 And David put his hand in his bag, and took thence a stone, and slang it, and smote the Philistine in his forehead, that the stone sunk into his forehead; and he fell upon his face to the earth…
Psalm 33:16,17 There is no king saved by the multitude of an host: a mighty man is not delivered by much strength…
Ecclesiastes 9:11 I returned, and saw under the sun, that the race is not to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, neither yet bread to the wise, nor yet riches to men of understanding, nor yet favour to men of skill; but time and chance happeneth to them all.
He will keep the feet.--This was the comforting deduction Hannah drew from the circumstances of her life: this the grave moral reflection the Spirit of the Lord bade her put down for the support and solace of all true servants of the Eternal in coming ages. Seeing that Jehovah of Israel governs the world, the righteous have nothing really to fear; it is only the wicked and rebellious who have reason to be afraid. The Babylonian Talmud has the following comment on these words:--"If any man has passed the greater part of his years without sin, he will sin no more. If a man has been able to resist the same temptation once or twice, he will sin no more; for it is said (1Samuel 2:9), 'He will keep the feet of his saints.'"--Treatise Yoma, fol. 38, Colossians 2.
By strength shall no man prevail.--The same thought is expressed very grandly by the prophet, "Not by might, nor by power, but by my Spirit, saith the Lord of hosts" (Zechariah 4:6). The Holy Ghost, in one of the sublime visions of St. Paul, taught the suffering apostle the same great truth, "My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness" (2Corinthians 12:9).Verse 9. - The feet of his saints. The Hebrews written text (ch'tib) has his saint, sing.; but the word really means not saint, i.e. one sanctified and holy, but pious, i.e. one lovingly disposed towards God. The sense, therefore, is not affected by the number, but the sing. is more forcible "He will guard the steps, the earthly course, of each one that loveth him;" while over against this watchful providence, ever exerted for the safe keeping of all who love the light, stands God's punitive justice, whereby the wicked are finally brought down to the dark silence of the grave. For they had only human strength and prowess upon which to depend, and no man can sustain himself in the manifold conflict of life without help from above.
Parallel Commentaries
Lexicon
יִשְׁמֹ֔ר (yiš·mōr)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8104: To hedge about, guard, to protect, attend to
the steps
רַגְלֵ֤י (raḡ·lê)
Noun - fdc
Strong's Hebrew 7272: A foot, a step, the pudenda
of His faithful ones,
חֲסִידָיו֙ (ḥă·sî·ḏāw)
Noun - masculine plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2623: Kind, pious
but the wicked
וּרְשָׁעִ֖ים (ū·rə·šā·‘îm)
Conjunctive waw | Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7563: Wrong, an, bad person
perish
יִדָּ֑מּוּ (yid·dām·mū)
Verb - Nifal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1826: To be dumb, to be astonished, to stop, to perish
in darkness;
בַּחֹ֣שֶׁךְ (ba·ḥō·šeḵ)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2822: The dark, darkness, misery, destruction, death, ignorance, sorrow, wickedness
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
by his own strength
בְכֹ֖חַ (ḇə·ḵō·aḥ)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3581: A small reptile (of unknown species)
shall no
לֹ֥א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
man
אִֽישׁ׃ (’îš)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 376: A man as an individual, a male person
prevail.
יִגְבַּר־ (yiḡ·bar-)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1396: To be strong, to prevail, act insolently
