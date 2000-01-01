Study Bible

Cross References

1 Corinthians 13:4

Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.



James 5:20

consider this: Whoever turns a sinner from the error of his way will save his soul from death and cover over a multitude of sins.



1 Peter 4:8

Above all, love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.



Proverbs 17:9

Whoever conceals an offense promotes love, but he who brings it up separates friends.



Proverbs 30:33

For as the churning of milk yields butter, and the twisting of the nose draws blood, so the stirring of anger brings forth strife.



Treasury of Scripture

The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life, but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence.Wisdom is found on the lips of the discerning, but a rod is for the back of him who lacks judgment.…

Hatred stirs up strifes: but love covers all sins.

hatred

Proverbs 15:18 A wrathful man stirreth up strife: but he that is slow to anger appeaseth strife.

Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire.

Proverbs 28:25 He that is of a proud heart stirreth up strife: but he that putteth his trust in the LORD shall be made fat.

love

Proverbs 17:9 He that covereth a transgression seeketh love; but he that repeateth a matter separateth very friends.

1 Corinthians 13:4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,

James 5:20 Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.