New International Version
Hatred stirs up conflict, but love covers over all wrongs.
New Living Translation
Hatred stirs up quarrels, but love makes up for all offenses.
English Standard Version
Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all offenses.
Berean Study Bible
Hatred stirs up dissension, but love covers all transgressions.
New American Standard Bible
Hatred stirs up strife, But love covers all transgressions.
New King James Version
Hatred stirs up strife, But love covers all sins.
King James Bible
Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all sins.
Christian Standard Bible
Hatred stirs up conflicts, but love covers all offenses.
Contemporary English Version
Hatred stirs up trouble; love overlooks the wrongs that others do.
Good News Translation
Hate stirs up trouble, but love forgives all offenses.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Hatred stirs up conflicts, but love covers all offenses.
International Standard Version
Hatred awakens contention, but love covers all transgressions.
NET Bible
Hatred stirs up dissension, but love covers all transgressions.
New Heart English Bible
Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all wrongs.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Hatred stirs up judgment, and shame will cover all the evil ones.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Hate starts quarrels, but love covers every wrong.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Hatred stirreth up strifes; But love covereth all transgressions.
New American Standard 1977
Hatred stirs up strife, But love covers all transgressions.
King James 2000 Bible
Hatred stirs up strife: but love covers all sins.
American King James Version
Hatred stirs up strifes: but love covers all sins.
American Standard Version
Hatred stirreth up strifes; But love covereth all transgressions.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Hatred stirs up strife; but affection covers all that do not love strife.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Hatred stirreth up strifes: and charity covereth all sins.
Darby Bible Translation
Hatred stirreth up strifes; but love covereth all transgressions.
English Revised Version
Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all transgressions.
Webster's Bible Translation
Hatred stirreth up strifes: but love covereth all sins.
World English Bible
Hatred stirs up strife, but love covers all wrongs.
Young's Literal Translation
Hatred awaketh contentions, And over all transgressions love covereth.
Study BibleSolomon's Proverbs: The Wise Son
…11The mouth of the righteous is a fountain of life, but the mouth of the wicked conceals violence. 12Hatred stirs up dissension, but love covers all transgressions. 13Wisdom is found on the lips of the discerning, but a rod is for the back of him who lacks judgment.…
Cross References
1 Corinthians 13:4
Love is patient, love is kind. It does not envy, it does not boast, it is not proud.
James 5:20
consider this: Whoever turns a sinner from the error of his way will save his soul from death and cover over a multitude of sins.
1 Peter 4:8
Above all, love one another deeply, because love covers over a multitude of sins.
Proverbs 17:9
Whoever conceals an offense promotes love, but he who brings it up separates friends.
Proverbs 30:33
For as the churning of milk yields butter, and the twisting of the nose draws blood, so the stirring of anger brings forth strife.
Treasury of Scripture
Hatred stirs up strifes: but love covers all sins.
hatred
Proverbs 15:18 A wrathful man stirreth up strife: but he that is slow to anger appeaseth strife.
Proverbs 16:27 An ungodly man diggeth up evil: and in his lips there is as a burning fire.
Proverbs 28:25 He that is of a proud heart stirreth up strife: but he that putteth his trust in the LORD shall be made fat.
love
Proverbs 17:9 He that covereth a transgression seeketh love; but he that repeateth a matter separateth very friends.
1 Corinthians 13:4 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up,
James 5:20 Let him know, that he which converteth the sinner from the error of his way shall save a soul from death, and shall hide a multitude of sins.
LexiconHatred
שִׂ֭נְאָה (nə·’āh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8135: Hating, hatred
stirs up
תְּעוֹרֵ֣ר (tə·‘ō·w·rêr)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5782: To rouse oneself, awake
dissension,
מְדָנִ֑ים (mə·ḏā·nîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4090: A contest, quarrel
but love
אַהֲבָֽה׃ (’a·hă·ḇāh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 160: Love (noun)
covers
תְּכַסֶּ֥ה (tə·ḵas·seh)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3680: To plump, fill up hollows, to cover
all
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
transgressions.
פְּ֝שָׁעִ֗ים (pə·šā·‘îm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 6588: Transgression
Hatred stirreth up strifes . . .--Hatred rakes up again old feuds which have slumbered, but love covers up and refuses to look at any wrong done to it. A similar expression occurs in 1Peter 4:8 and James 5:20, though probably in a somewhat different sense. (See the note on the former passage.)Verse 12. - Hatred stirreth up strife (Proverbs 6:14). Love covereth all sins (Proverbs 17:9). The reference is primarily to the blood feud, the existence of which led to the establishment of the cities of refuge. Hatred keeps alive the old feeling of revenge, and seeks opportunities of satisfying it; but love puts aside, forgets and forgives all offences against itself. This sentiment comes very near the great Christian principle, "Love covereth a multitude of sins" (1 Peter 4:8; comp. 1 Corinthians 13:4; James 5:20). The Talmud pronounces, "To love a thing makes the eye blind, the ear deaf;" and the Arab says, "Love is the companion of blindness." Septuagint, "Love (φιλία) covereth all those who love not strife."
