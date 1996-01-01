◄ Proverbs 10 ► New Living Translation Par ▾ The Proverbs of Solomon 1The proverbs of Solomon: A wise child brings joy to a father; a foolish child brings grief to a mother. 2Tainted wealth has no lasting value, but right living can save your life. 3The LORD will not let the godly go hungry, but he refuses to satisfy the craving of the wicked. 4Lazy people are soon poor; hard workers get rich. 5A wise youth harvests in the summer, but one who sleeps during harvest is a disgrace. 6The godly are showered with blessings; the words of the wicked conceal violent intentions. 7We have happy memories of the godly, but the name of a wicked person rots away. 8The wise are glad to be instructed, but babbling fools fall flat on their faces. 9People with integrity walk safely, but those who follow crooked paths will be exposed. 10People who wink at wrong cause trouble, but a bold reproof promotes peace. 11The words of the godly are a life-giving fountain; the words of the wicked conceal violent intentions. 12Hatred stirs up quarrels, but love makes up for all offenses. 13Wise words come from the lips of people with understanding, but those lacking sense will be beaten with a rod. 14Wise people treasure knowledge, but the babbling of a fool invites disaster. 15The wealth of the rich is their fortress; the poverty of the poor is their destruction. 16The earnings of the godly enhance their lives, but evil people squander their money on sin. 17People who accept discipline are on the pathway to life, but those who ignore correction will go astray. 18Hiding hatred makes you a liar; slandering others makes you a fool. 19Too much talk leads to sin. Be sensible and keep your mouth shut. 20The words of the godly are like sterling silver; the heart of a fool is worthless. 21The words of the godly encourage many, but fools are destroyed by their lack of common sense. 22The blessing of the LORD makes a person rich, and he adds no sorrow with it. 23Doing wrong is fun for a fool, but living wisely brings pleasure to the sensible. 24The fears of the wicked will be fulfilled; the hopes of the godly will be granted. 25When the storms of life come, the wicked are whirled away, but the godly have a lasting foundation. 26Lazy people irritate their employers, like vinegar to the teeth or smoke in the eyes. 27Fear of the LORD lengthens one’s life, but the years of the wicked are cut short. 28The hopes of the godly result in happiness, but the expectations of the wicked come to nothing. 29The way of the LORD is a stronghold to those with integrity, but it destroys the wicked. 30The godly will never be disturbed, but the wicked will be removed from the land. 31The mouth of the godly person gives wise advice, but the tongue that deceives will be cut off. 32The lips of the godly speak helpful words, but the mouth of the wicked speaks perverse words.



