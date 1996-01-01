◄ Proverbs 11 ► New Living Translation Par ▾ 1The LORD detests the use of dishonest scales, but he delights in accurate weights. 2Pride leads to disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. 3Honesty guides good people; dishonesty destroys treacherous people. 4Riches won’t help on the day of judgment, but right living can save you from death. 5The godly are directed by honesty; the wicked fall beneath their load of sin. 6The godliness of good people rescues them; the ambition of treacherous people traps them. 7When the wicked die, their hopes die with them, for they rely on their own feeble strength. 8The godly are rescued from trouble, and it falls on the wicked instead. 9With their words, the godless destroy their friends, but knowledge will rescue the righteous. 10The whole city celebrates when the godly succeed; they shout for joy when the wicked die. 11Upright citizens are good for a city and make it prosper, but the talk of the wicked tears it apart. 12It is foolish to belittle one’s neighbor; a sensible person keeps quiet. 13A gossip goes around telling secrets, but those who are trustworthy can keep a confidence. 14Without wise leadership, a nation falls; there is safety in having many advisers. 15There’s danger in putting up security for a stranger’s debt; it’s safer not to guarantee another person’s debt. 16A gracious woman gains respect, but ruthless men gain only wealth. 17Your kindness will reward you, but your cruelty will destroy you. 18Evil people get rich for the moment, but the reward of the godly will last. 19Godly people find life; evil people find death. 20The LORD detests people with crooked hearts, but he delights in those with integrity. 21Evil people will surely be punished, but the children of the godly will go free. 22A beautiful woman who lacks discretion is like a gold ring in a pig’s snout. 23The godly can look forward to a reward, while the wicked can expect only judgment. 24Give freely and become more wealthy; be stingy and lose everything. 25The generous will prosper; those who refresh others will themselves be refreshed. 26People curse those who hoard their grain, but they bless the one who sells in time of need. 27If you search for good, you will find favor; but if you search for evil, it will find you! 28Trust in your money and down you go! But the godly flourish like leaves in spring. 29Those who bring trouble on their families inherit the wind. The fool will be a servant to the wise. 30The seeds of good deeds become a tree of life; a wise person wins friends. 31If the righteous are rewarded here on earth, what will happen to wicked sinners?



Bible Hub Holy Bible, New Living Translation, copyright © 1996, 2004, 2015 by Tyndale House Foundation. Used by permission of Tyndale House Publishers, Inc. , Carol Stream, Illinois 60188. All rights reserved.