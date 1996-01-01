1Wisdom has built her house;

she has carved its seven columns.

2She has prepared a great banquet,

mixed the wines, and set the table.

3She has sent her servants to invite everyone to come.

She calls out from the heights overlooking the city.

4“Come in with me,” she urges the simple.

To those who lack good judgment, she says,

5“Come, eat my food,

and drink the wine I have mixed.

6Leave your simple ways behind, and begin to live;

learn to use good judgment.”

7Anyone who rebukes a mocker will get an insult in return.

Anyone who corrects the wicked will get hurt.

8So don’t bother correcting mockers;

they will only hate you.

But correct the wise,

and they will love you.

9Instruct the wise,

and they will be even wiser.

Teach the righteous,

and they will learn even more.

10Fear of the LORD is the foundation of wisdom.

Knowledge of the Holy One results in good judgment.

11Wisdom will multiply your days

and add years to your life.

12If you become wise, you will be the one to benefit.

If you scorn wisdom, you will be the one to suffer.

Folly Calls for a Hearing

13The woman named Folly is brash.

She is ignorant and doesn’t know it.

14She sits in her doorway

on the heights overlooking the city.

15She calls out to men going by

who are minding their own business.

16“Come in with me,” she urges the simple.

To those who lack good judgment, she says,

17“Stolen water is refreshing;

food eaten in secret tastes the best!”

18But little do they know that the dead are there.

Her guests are in the depths of the grave.