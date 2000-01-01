Study Bible

Cross References

Psalm 36:4

Even on his bed he plots wickedness; he sets himself on a path that is not good; he does not reject evil.



Psalm 97:10

O you who love the LORD, hate evil! He preserves the souls of His saints; He delivers them from the hand of the wicked.



Amos 5:15

Hate evil and love good; establish justice in the gate. Perhaps the LORD, the God of Hosts, will be gracious to the remnant of Joseph."



2 Corinthians 6:6

in purity, knowledge, patience, and kindness; in the Holy Spirit and in sincere love;



1 Thessalonians 5:15

Make sure that no one repays evil for evil. Always pursue what is good for one another and for all people.



1 Thessalonians 5:21

but test all things. Hold fast to what is good.



1 Timothy 1:5

The goal of our instruction is the love that comes from a pure heart, a clear conscience, and a sincere faith.



James 3:17

But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere.



Treasury of Scripture

if it is encouraging, let him encourage; if it is giving, let him give generously; if it is leading, let him lead with diligence; if it is showing mercy, let him do it cheerfully.

Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; hold to that which is good.

love.

2 Samuel 20:9,10 And Joab said to Amasa, Art thou in health, my brother? And Joab took Amasa by the beard with the right hand to kiss him…

Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.

Proverbs 26:25 When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.

Abhor.

Psalm 34:14 Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.

Psalm 36:4 He deviseth mischief upon his bed; he setteth himself in a way that is not good; he abhorreth not evil.

Psalm 45:7 Thou lovest righteousness, and hatest wickedness: therefore God, thy God, hath anointed thee with the oil of gladness above thy fellows.

cleave.

Acts 11:23 Who, when he came, and had seen the grace of God, was glad, and exhorted them all, that with purpose of heart they would cleave unto the Lord.

1 Thessalonians 5:15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.

Hebrews 12:14 Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord: