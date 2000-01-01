Verse (Click for Chapter)
Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good.
New Living Translation
Don’t just pretend to love others. Really love them. Hate what is wrong. Hold tightly to what is good.
English Standard Version
Let love be genuine. Abhor what is evil; hold fast to what is good.
Berean Study Bible
Love must be sincere. Detest what is evil; cling to what is good.
Berean Literal Bible
Let love be unfeigned: abhorring evil, cleaving to good,
New American Standard Bible
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good.
New King James Version
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil. Cling to what is good.
King James Bible
Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
Christian Standard Bible
Let love be without hypocrisy. Detest evil; cling to what is good.
Contemporary English Version
Be sincere in your love for others. Hate everything that is evil and hold tight to everything that is good.
Good News Translation
Love must be completely sincere. Hate what is evil, hold on to what is good.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Love must be without hypocrisy. Detest evil; cling to what is good.
International Standard Version
Your love must be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good.
NET Bible
Love must be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil, cling to what is good.
New Heart English Bible
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor that which is evil. Cling to that which is good.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And be not deceitful in your love, but hate evil and cleave to the good.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Love sincerely. Hate evil. Hold on to what is good.
New American Standard 1977
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good.
King James 2000 Bible
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
American King James Version
Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; hold to that which is good.
American Standard Version
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Let love be without dissimulation. Hating that which is evil, cleaving to that which is good.
Darby Bible Translation
Let love be unfeigned; abhorring evil; cleaving to good:
English Revised Version
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
Webster's Bible Translation
Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; cleave to that which is good.
Weymouth New Testament
Let your love be perfectly sincere. Regard with horror what is evil; cling to what is right.
World English Bible
Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor that which is evil. Cling to that which is good.
Young's Literal Translation
The love unfeigned: abhorring the evil; cleaving to the good;
Study BibleLove, Zeal, Hope, Hospitality
8if it is encouraging, let him encourage; if it is giving, let him give generously; if it is leading, let him lead with diligence; if it is showing mercy, let him do it cheerfully. 9Love must be sincere. Detest what is evil; cling to what is good. 10Be devoted to one another in brotherly love. Outdo yourselves in honoring one another.…
Cross References
Psalm 36:4
Even on his bed he plots wickedness; he sets himself on a path that is not good; he does not reject evil.
Psalm 97:10
O you who love the LORD, hate evil! He preserves the souls of His saints; He delivers them from the hand of the wicked.
Amos 5:15
Hate evil and love good; establish justice in the gate. Perhaps the LORD, the God of Hosts, will be gracious to the remnant of Joseph."
2 Corinthians 6:6
in purity, knowledge, patience, and kindness; in the Holy Spirit and in sincere love;
1 Thessalonians 5:15
Make sure that no one repays evil for evil. Always pursue what is good for one another and for all people.
1 Thessalonians 5:21
but test all things. Hold fast to what is good.
1 Timothy 1:5
The goal of our instruction is the love that comes from a pure heart, a clear conscience, and a sincere faith.
James 3:17
But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere.
Treasury of Scripture
Let love be without dissimulation. Abhor that which is evil; hold to that which is good.
love.
2 Samuel 20:9,10 And Joab said to Amasa, Art thou in health, my brother? And Joab took Amasa by the beard with the right hand to kiss him…
Psalm 55:21 The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war was in his heart: his words were softer than oil, yet were they drawn swords.
Proverbs 26:25 When he speaketh fair, believe him not: for there are seven abominations in his heart.
Abhor.
Psalm 34:14 Depart from evil, and do good; seek peace, and pursue it.
Psalm 36:4 He deviseth mischief upon his bed; he setteth himself in a way that is not good; he abhorreth not evil.
Psalm 45:7 Thou lovest righteousness, and hatest wickedness: therefore God, thy God, hath anointed thee with the oil of gladness above thy fellows.
cleave.
Acts 11:23 Who, when he came, and had seen the grace of God, was glad, and exhorted them all, that with purpose of heart they would cleave unto the Lord.
1 Thessalonians 5:15 See that none render evil for evil unto any man; but ever follow that which is good, both among yourselves, and to all men.
Hebrews 12:14 Follow peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see the Lord:
LexiconLove
ἀγάπη (agapē)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 26: From agapao; love, i.e. Affection or benevolence; specially a love-feast.
must be sincere.
ἀνυπόκριτος (anypokritos)
Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 505: Unfeigned, without hypocrisy, sincere. Undissembled, i.e. Sincere.
Detest
ἀποστυγοῦντες (apostygountes)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 655: To detest, abhor. From apo and the base of stugnetos; to detest utterly.
what [is]
τὸ (to)
Article - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
evil;
πονηρόν (ponēron)
Adjective - Accusative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 4190: Evil, bad, wicked, malicious, slothful.
cling to
κολλώμενοι (kollōmenoi)
Verb - Present Participle Middle or Passive - Nominative Masculine Plural
Strong's Greek 2853: From kolla; to glue, i.e. to stick.
what [is]
τῷ (tō)
Article - Dative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
good.
ἀγαθῷ (agathō)
Adjective - Dative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 18: A primary word; 'good'.
(9) Without dissimulation.--The same Greek word is translated "unfeigned" in 2Corinthians 6:6; 1Timothy 1:5; 2Timothy 1:5, and "without hypocrisy" in James 3:17. This last is the most literal rendering, and brings out the resemblance to Matthew 23:13, et al.
Abhor that which is evil.--This clause seems linked on to the last through the word "without hypocrisy": "Let your love arise from genuine and deep emotion; let the basis of your character be an intense hatred of evil and as strong an adhesion to good." The Apostle does not here enter into the more difficult question as to how those in whom these emotions are naturally weak are to strengthen them. Perhaps no shorter advice is to be given than "become Christians."Verses 9-21. - Various admonitions, applicable to all; headed by inculcation of the all-pervading principle of love. Verse 9. - Let love be unfeigned (so is rendered elsewhere ἀνυπόκριτος in the Authorized Version, cf. 2 Corinthians 6:6; 1 Timothy 1:5; 2 Timothy 1:5; 1 Peter 1:22). Abhor (literally, abhorring) that which is evil; cleave (literally, cleaving) to that which is good. The participles ἀποστυγοῦντες, etc., here and afterwards, may be understood as mildly imperative. Or perhaps the apostle connected them in thought with ἡ ἀγάπη ἀνυπόκριτος, as if he had said, Love ye unfeignedly.
