Cross References

Hebrews 9:26

Otherwise, He would have had to suffer repeatedly since the foundation of the world. But now He has appeared once for all at the end of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of Himself.



2 Samuel 12:13

Then David said to Nathan, "I have sinned against the LORD." "The LORD has taken away your sin," Nathan replied. "You will not die.



Psalm 32:5

Then I acknowledged my sin to You and did not hide my iniquity. I said, "I will confess my transgressions to the LORD," and You forgave the guilt of my sin. Selah



Isaiah 38:17

Surely, for my welfare I had such great anguish; but Your love has delivered me from the pit of oblivion, for You have cast all my sins behind Your back.



Isaiah 43:25

I, yes I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake and remembers your sins no more.



Zechariah 3:9

See the stone I have set before Joshua; on that one stone are seven eyes. Behold, I will engrave on it an inscription,' declares the LORD of Hosts, 'and I will remove the iniquity of this land in a single day.



Treasury of Scripture

For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His loving devotion for those who fear Him.As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear Him.…

As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.

as the east

Psalm 50:1 A Psalm of Asaph. The mighty God, even the LORD, hath spoken, and called the earth from the rising of the sun unto the going down thereof.

Psalm 113:3 From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD'S name is to be praised.

Isaiah 45:6 That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the LORD, and there is none else.

so far

Isaiah 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.

Jeremiah 31:34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.

Jeremiah 50:20 In those days, and in that time, saith the LORD, the iniquity of Israel shall be sought for, and there shall be none; and the sins of Judah, and they shall not be found: for I will pardon them whom I reserve.