New International Version
as far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
New Living Translation
He has removed our sins as far from us as the east is from the west.
English Standard Version
as far as the east is from the west, so far does he remove our transgressions from us.
Berean Study Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us.
New American Standard Bible
As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us.
New King James Version
As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us.
King James Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
Christian Standard Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
Contemporary English Version
How far has the LORD taken our sins from us? Farther than the distance from east to west!
Good News Translation
As far as the east is from the west, so far does he remove our sins from us.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us.
International Standard Version
As distant as the east is from the west, that is how far he has removed our sins from us.
NET Bible
As far as the eastern horizon is from the west, so he removes the guilt of our rebellious actions from us.
New Heart English Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
And as the East is far from the West so will our evil be far from us!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
As far as the east is from the west- that is how far he has removed our rebellious acts from himself.
JPS Tanakh 1917
As far as the east is from the west, So far hath He removed our transgressions from us.
New American Standard 1977
As far as the east is from the west, So far has He removed our transgressions from us.
King James 2000 Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
American King James Version
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
American Standard Version
As far as the east is from the west, So far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
Douay-Rheims Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our iniquities from us.
Darby Bible Translation
As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
English Revised Version
As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
Webster's Bible Translation
As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
World English Bible
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
Young's Literal Translation
As the distance of east from west He hath put far from us our transgressions.
Study BibleBless the LORD, O My Soul
…11For as high as the heavens are above the earth, so great is His loving devotion for those who fear Him. 12As far as the east is from the west, so far has He removed our transgressions from us. 13As a father has compassion on his children, so the LORD has compassion on those who fear Him.…
Cross References
Hebrews 9:26
Otherwise, He would have had to suffer repeatedly since the foundation of the world. But now He has appeared once for all at the end of the ages to do away with sin by the sacrifice of Himself.
2 Samuel 12:13
Then David said to Nathan, "I have sinned against the LORD." "The LORD has taken away your sin," Nathan replied. "You will not die.
Psalm 32:5
Then I acknowledged my sin to You and did not hide my iniquity. I said, "I will confess my transgressions to the LORD," and You forgave the guilt of my sin. Selah
Isaiah 38:17
Surely, for my welfare I had such great anguish; but Your love has delivered me from the pit of oblivion, for You have cast all my sins behind Your back.
Isaiah 43:25
I, yes I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake and remembers your sins no more.
Zechariah 3:9
See the stone I have set before Joshua; on that one stone are seven eyes. Behold, I will engrave on it an inscription,' declares the LORD of Hosts, 'and I will remove the iniquity of this land in a single day.
As far as the east is from the west, so far has he removed our transgressions from us.
as the east
Psalm 50:1 A Psalm of Asaph. The mighty God, even the LORD, hath spoken, and called the earth from the rising of the sun unto the going down thereof.
Psalm 113:3 From the rising of the sun unto the going down of the same the LORD'S name is to be praised.
Isaiah 45:6 That they may know from the rising of the sun, and from the west, that there is none beside me. I am the LORD, and there is none else.
so far
Isaiah 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.
Jeremiah 31:34 And they shall teach no more every man his neighbour, and every man his brother, saying, Know the LORD: for they shall all know me, from the least of them unto the greatest of them, saith the LORD: for I will forgive their iniquity, and I will remember their sin no more.
Jeremiah 50:20 In those days, and in that time, saith the LORD, the iniquity of Israel shall be sought for, and there shall be none; and the sins of Judah, and they shall not be found: for I will pardon them whom I reserve.
LexiconAs far
כִּרְחֹ֣ק (kir·ḥōq)
Preposition-k | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 7368: To be or become far or distant
as the east
מִ֭זְרָח (miz·rāḥ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4217: Place of sunrise, the east
is from
מִ֝מֶּ֗נּוּ (mim·men·nū)
Preposition | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 4480: A part of, from, out of
the west,
מִֽמַּֽעֲרָ֑ב (mim·ma·‘ă·rāḇ)
Preposition-m | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4628: The west
so far has He removed
הִֽרְחִ֥יק (hir·ḥîq)
Verb - Hifil - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7368: To be or become far or distant
our transgressions from us.
פְּשָׁעֵֽינוּ׃ (pə·šā·‘ê·nū)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 6588: Transgression
Verse 12. - As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us. God's mercy is the cause, the removal of sin the result. The two are commensurate, and are "described by the largest measures which the earth can afford."
