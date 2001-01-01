Bless the Lord, O My Soul

1Bless the Lord, O my soul,

and all that is within me,

bless his holy name!

2Bless the Lord, O my soul,

and forget not all his benefits,

3who forgives all your iniquity,

who heals all your diseases,

4who redeems your life from the pit,

who crowns you with steadfast love and mercy,

5who satisfies you with good

so that your youth is renewed like the eagle’s.

6The Lord works righteousness

and justice for all who are oppressed.

7He made known his ways to Moses,

his acts to the people of Israel.

8The Lord is merciful and gracious,

slow to anger and abounding in steadfast love.

9He will not always chide,

nor will he keep his anger forever.

10He does not deal with us according to our sins,

nor repay us according to our iniquities.

11For as high as the heavens are above the earth,

so great is his steadfast love toward those who fear him;

12as far as the east is from the west,

so far does he remove our transgressions from us.

13As a father shows compassion to his children,

so the Lord shows compassion to those who fear him.

14For he knows our frame;

he remembers that we are dust.

15As for man, his days are like grass;

he flourishes like a flower of the field;

16for the wind passes over it, and it is gone,

and its place knows it no more.

17But the steadfast love of the Lord is from everlasting to everlasting on those who fear him,

and his righteousness to children’s children,

18to those who keep his covenant

and remember to do his commandments.

19The Lord has established his throne in the heavens,

and his kingdom rules over all.

20Bless the Lord, O you his angels,

you mighty ones who do his word,

obeying the voice of his word!

21Bless the Lord, all his hosts,

his ministers, who do his will!

22Bless the Lord, all his works,

in all places of his dominion.

Bless the Lord, O my soul!