New International Version
"This is the covenant I will make with the people of Israel after that time," declares the LORD. "I will put my law in their minds and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
New Living Translation
“But this is the new covenant I will make with the people of Israel after those days,” says the LORD. “I will put my instructions deep within them, and I will write them on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
English Standard Version
For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, declares the LORD: I will put my law within them, and I will write it on their hearts. And I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
Berean Study Bible
“But this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days, declares the LORD. I will put My law in their minds and inscribe it on their hearts. And I will be their God, and they will be My people.
New American Standard Bible
"But this is the covenant which I will make with the house of Israel after those days," declares the LORD, "I will put My law within them and on their heart I will write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.
New King James Version
But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says the LORD: I will put My law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.
King James Bible
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
Christian Standard Bible
"Instead, this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days"--the LORD's declaration. "I will put my teaching within them and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
Contemporary English Version
Here is the new agreement that I, the LORD, will make with the people of Israel: "I will write my laws on their hearts and minds. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
Good News Translation
The new covenant that I will make with the people of Israel will be this: I will put my law within them and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
"Instead, this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days"--the LORD's declaration. "I will put My teaching within them and write it on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be My people.
International Standard Version
"Rather, this is the covenant that I'll make with the house of Israel after those days," declares the LORD. "I'll put my Law within them and will write it on their hearts. I'll be their God and they will be my people.
NET Bible
"But I will make a new covenant with the whole nation of Israel after I plant them back in the land," says the LORD. "I will put my law within them and write it on their hearts and minds. I will be their God and they will be my people.
New Heart English Bible
"But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days," says the LORD: "I will put my law in their minds, and write it on their hearts; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people:
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"But this is the promise that I will make to Israel after those days," declares the LORD: "I will put my teachings inside them, and I will write those teachings on their hearts. I will be their God, and they will be my people.
JPS Tanakh 1917
But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the LORD, I will put My law in their inward parts, and in their heart will I write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people;
New American Standard 1977
“But this is the covenant which I will make with the house of Israel after those days,” declares the LORD, “I will put My law within them, and on their heart I will write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be My people.
King James 2000 Bible
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, says the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
American King James Version
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, said the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
American Standard Version
But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith Jehovah: I will put my law in their inward parts, and in their heart will I write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people:
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For this is my covenant which I will make with the house of Israel; after those days, saith the Lord, I will surely put my laws into their mind, and write them on their hearts; and I will be to them a God, and they shall be to me a people.
Douay-Rheims Bible
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel, after those days, saith the Lord: I will give my law in their bowels, and I will write it in their heart: and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
Darby Bible Translation
For this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel, after those days, saith Jehovah: I will put my law in their inward parts, and will write it in their heart; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people.
English Revised Version
But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, saith the LORD; I will put my law in their inward parts, and in their heart will I write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people:
Webster's Bible Translation
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, saith the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
World English Bible
But this is the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel after those days, says Yahweh: I will put my law in their inward parts, and in their heart will I write it; and I will be their God, and they shall be my people:
Young's Literal Translation
For this is the covenant that I make, With the house of Israel, after those days, An affirmation of Jehovah, I have given My law in their inward part, And on their heart I do write it, And I have been to them for God, And they are to me for a people.
Study BibleMourning Turned to Joy
…32It will not be like the covenant I made with their fathers when I took them by the hand to lead them out of the land of Egypt—a covenant they broke, though I was a husband to them,” declares the LORD. 33“But this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days, declares the LORD. I will put My law in their minds and inscribe it on their hearts. And I will be their God, and they will be My people. 34No longer will each man teach his neighbor or his brother, saying, ‘Know the LORD,’ because they will all know Me, from the least of them to the greatest, declares the LORD. For I will forgive their iniquities and will remember their sins no more.”…
Cross References
Romans 11:27
And this is My covenant with them when I take away their sins."
2 Corinthians 3:3
It is clear that you are a letter from Christ, the result of our ministry, written not with ink but with the Spirit of the living God, not on tablets of stone but on tablets of human hearts.
1 Thessalonians 4:9
Now about brotherly love, you do not need anyone to write to you, because you yourselves have been taught by God to love one another.
Hebrews 8:10
For this is the covenant I will make with the house of Israel after those days, declares the Lord. I will put My laws in their minds, and inscribe them on their hearts. And I will be their God, and they will be My people.
Hebrews 10:16
"This is the covenant I will make with them after those days, declares the Lord. I will put My Laws in their hearts and inscribe them on their minds."
1 Kings 8:58
May He incline our hearts to Himself, to walk in all His ways and to keep the commandments and statutes and ordinances He commanded our fathers.
Psalm 37:31
The law of his God is in his heart; his steps do not falter.
Psalm 40:8
I delight to do Your will, O my God; Your law is within my heart."
Jeremiah 24:7
I will give them a heart to know Me, that I am the LORD. They will be My people, and I will be their God, for they will return to Me with all their heart.
Jeremiah 30:22
And you will be My people, and I will be your God."
Jeremiah 32:38
They will be My people, and I will be their God.
Jeremiah 32:39
I will give them one heart and one way, so that they will always fear Me for their own good and for the good of their children after them.
Jeremiah 32:40
I will make an everlasting covenant with them: I will never turn away from doing good to them, and I will put My fear in their hearts so that they will never turn away from Me.
Hosea 2:20
And I will betroth you in faithfulness, and you will know the LORD."
Zephaniah 3:13
The remnant of Israel will no longer do wrong or speak lies, nor will a deceitful tongue be found in their mouths. But they will feed and lie down, with no one to make them tremble."
Treasury of Scripture
But this shall be the covenant that I will make with the house of Israel; After those days, said the LORD, I will put my law in their inward parts, and write it in their hearts; and will be their God, and they shall be my people.
but this shall be the.
Jeremiah 32:40 And I will make an everlasting covenant with them, that I will not turn away from them, to do them good; but I will put my fear in their hearts, that they shall not depart from me.
I will.
Deuteronomy 30:6 And the LORD thy God will circumcise thine heart, and the heart of thy seed, to love the LORD thy God with all thine heart, and with all thy soul, that thou mayest live.
Psalm 37:31 The law of his God is in his heart; none of his steps shall slide.
Psalm 40:8 I delight to do thy will, O my God: yea, thy law is within my heart.
and will.
Jeremiah 31:1 At the same time, saith the LORD, will I be the God of all the families of Israel, and they shall be my people.
Jeremiah 24:7 And I will give them an heart to know me, that I am the LORD: and they shall be my people, and I will be their God: for they shall return unto me with their whole heart.
Jeremiah 30:22 And ye shall be my people, and I will be your God.
Lexicon“But
כִּ֣י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
this
זֹ֣את (zōṯ)
Pronoun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2063: Hereby in it, likewise, the one other, same, she, so much, such deed, that,
is the covenant
הַבְּרִ֡ית (hab·bə·rîṯ)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1285: A covenant
I will make
אֶכְרֹת֩ (’eḵ·rōṯ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 3772: To cut, to destroy, consume, to covenant
with
אֶת־ (’eṯ-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 854: Nearness, near, with, by, at, among
the house
בֵּ֨ית (bêṯ)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1004: A house
of Israel
יִשְׂרָאֵ֜ל (yiś·rā·’êl)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3478: Israel -- 'God strives', another name of Jacob and his desc
after
אַחֲרֵ֨י (’a·ḥă·rê)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 310: The hind or following part
those
הָהֵם֙ (hā·hêm)
Article | Pronoun - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1992: They
days,
הַיָּמִ֤ים (hay·yā·mîm)
Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3117: A day
declares
נְאֻם־ (nə·’um-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 5002: An oracle
the LORD.
יְהוָ֔ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
I will put
נָתַ֤תִּי (nā·ṯat·tî)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5414: To give, put, set
My law
תּֽוֹרָתִי֙ (tō·w·rā·ṯî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 8451: Direction, instruction, law
in their minds
בְּקִרְבָּ֔ם (bə·qir·bām)
Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7130: The nearest part, the center
and inscribe it
אֶכְתֲּבֶ֑נָּה (’eḵ·tă·ḇen·nāh)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - first person common singular | third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3789: To grave, to write
on
וְעַל־ (wə·‘al-)
Conjunctive waw | Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
their hearts.
לִבָּ֖ם (lib·bām)
Noun - masculine singular construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3820: The heart, the feelings, the will, the intellect, centre
And I will be
וְהָיִ֤יתִי (wə·hā·yî·ṯî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
their God,
לֵֽאלֹהִ֔ים (lê·lō·hîm)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
and they
וְהֵ֖מָּה (wə·hêm·māh)
Conjunctive waw | Pronoun - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1992: They
will be
יִֽהְיוּ־ (yih·yū-)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
My people.
לְעָֽם׃ (lə·‘ām)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5971: A people, a tribe, troops, attendants, a flock
This shall be the covenant . . .--The prophet felt that nothing less than this would meet the wants of the time, or, indeed, of any time. The experiment, so to speak, of a law requiring righteousness had been tried and had failed. There remained the hope--now, by the Divine word that came to him, turned into an assurance--of a Power imparting righteousness, writing the "law in the inward parts," the centre of consciousness and will, in which God required truth (Psalm 2:6), in the heart as the region at once of thoughts and of affections. In 2Corinthians 3:3-6 we have a manifest reference not only to the idea, but to the very words of Jeremiah's prophecy.Verse 33. - After those days; i.e. after they have fully come; not, after they are over. I will put my law, etc. Of course, not the Pentateuch, but the principles of which the rules in the Pentateuch were the temporary application. It is not here denied that there were, or might be, some under the Old Testament dispensation who had the Divine Law in their heart (see some of the psalms), but speaking of the people as a whole, it must be said that the Law was an external dictator rather than a bosom friend, a mechanical rule rather than a λόγος ἴμφυτος (James 1:21).
