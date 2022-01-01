Verse (Click for Chapter)
Though the mountains be shaken and the hills be removed, yet my unfailing love for you will not be shaken nor my covenant of peace be removed," says the LORD, who has compassion on you.
New Living Translation
For the mountains may move and the hills disappear, but even then my faithful love for you will remain. My covenant of blessing will never be broken,” says the LORD, who has mercy on you.
English Standard Version
For the mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but my steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my covenant of peace shall not be removed,” says the LORD, who has compassion on you.
Berean Study Bible
Though the mountains may be removed and the hills may be shaken, My loving devotion will not depart from you, and My covenant of peace will not be broken,” says the LORD, who has compassion on you.
New American Standard Bible
"For the mountains may be removed and the hills may shake, But My lovingkindness will not be removed from you, And My covenant of peace will not be shaken," Says the LORD who has compassion on you.
New King James Version
For the mountains shall depart And the hills be removed, But My kindness shall not depart from you, Nor shall My covenant of peace be removed,” Says the LORD, who has mercy on you.
King James Bible
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.
Christian Standard Bible
Though the mountains move and the hills shake, my love will not be removed from you and my covenant of peace will not be shaken," says your compassionate LORD.
Contemporary English Version
Every mountain and hill may disappear. But I will always be kind and merciful to you; I won't break my agreement to give your nation peace.
Good News Translation
The mountains and hills may crumble, but my love for you will never end; I will keep forever my promise of peace." So says the LORD who loves you.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Though the mountains move and the hills shake, My love will not be removed from you and My covenant of peace will not be shaken," says your compassionate LORD."
International Standard Version
For the mountains may collapse and the hills may reel, but my gracious love will not depart from you, neither will my covenant of peace totter," says the LORD, who has compassion on you.
NET Bible
Even if the mountains are removed and the hills displaced, my devotion will not be removed from you, nor will my covenant of friendship be displaced," says the LORD, the one who has compassion on you.
New Heart English Bible
For the mountains may depart, and the hills be removed; but my loving kindness shall not depart from you, neither shall my covenant of peace be removed," says the LORD who has mercy on you.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
The mountains may move, and the hills may shake, but my kindness will never depart from you. My promise of peace will never change," says the LORD, who has compassion on you.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For the mountains may depart, And the hills be removed; But My kindness shall not depart from thee, Neither shall My covenant of peace be removed, Saith the LORD that hath compasssion on thee.
New American Standard 1977
“For the mountains may be removed and the hills may shake, But My lovingkindness will not be removed from you, And My covenant of peace will not be shaken,” Says the LORD who has compassion on you.
Jubilee Bible 2000
For the mountains shall be removed, and the hills shall tremble; but my mercy shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be changed, said the LORD that has mercy on thee.
King James 2000 Bible
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from you, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, says the LORD that has mercy on you.
American King James Version
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from you, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, said the LORD that has mercy on you.
American Standard Version
For the mountains may depart, and the hills be removed; but my lovingkindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall my covenant of peace be removed, saith Jehovah that hath mercy on thee.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
shall the mountains depart, nor shall thy hills be removed: so neither shall my mercy fail thee, nor shall the covenant of thy peace be at all removed: for the Lord who is gracious to thee has spoken it.
Douay-Rheims Bible
For the mountains shall be moved, and the hills shall tremble; but my mercy shall not depart from thee, and the covenant of my peace shall not be moved: said the Lord that hath mercy on thee.
Darby Bible Translation
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my loving-kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall my covenant of peace be removed, saith Jehovah, that hath mercy on thee.
English Revised Version
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall my covenant of peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.
Webster's Bible Translation
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed, but my kindness shall not depart from thee, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, saith the LORD that hath mercy on thee.
World English Bible
For the mountains may depart, and the hills be removed; but my loving kindness shall not depart from you, neither shall my covenant of peace be removed," says Yahweh who has mercy on you.
Young's Literal Translation
For the mountains depart, and the hills remove, And My kindness from thee departeth not, And the covenant of My peace removeth not, Said hath thy loving one -- Jehovah.
Study BibleFuture Blessings for Zion
…9“For to Me this is like the days of Noah, when I swore that the waters of Noah would never again cover the earth. So I have sworn that I will not be angry with you or rebuke you. 10Though the mountains may be removed and the hills may be shaken, My loving devotion will not depart from you, and My covenant of peace will not be broken,” says the LORD, who has compassion on you. 11“O afflicted city, lashed by storms, without solace, surely I will set your stones in antimony and lay your foundations with sapphires.…
Cross References
Hebrews 12:27
The words, "Once more," signify the removal of what can be shaken--that is, created things--so that the unshakable may remain.
Revelation 6:14
The sky receded like a scroll being rolled up, and every mountain and island was moved from its place.
Numbers 25:12
Declare, therefore, that I grant him My covenant of peace.
2 Samuel 23:5
Is not my house right with God? For He has established with me an everlasting covenant, ordered and secured in every part. Will He not bring about my full salvation and my every desire?
Psalm 89:34
I will not violate My covenant or alter the utterance of My lips.
Psalm 102:26
They will perish, but You remain; they will all wear out like a garment. Like clothing You will change them, and they will be passed on.
Isaiah 9:6
For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given, and the government will be upon His shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace.
Isaiah 51:6
Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look at the earth below; for the heavens will vanish like smoke, the earth will wear out like a garment, and its people will die like gnats. But My salvation will last forever, and My righteousness will never fail.
Isaiah 54:8
In a surge of anger I hid My face from you for a moment, but with everlasting kindness I will have compassion on you," says the LORD your Redeemer.
Isaiah 55:3
Incline your ear and come to Me; listen, so that your soul may live. I will make an everlasting covenant with you, my loving devotion assured to David.
Isaiah 55:7
Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.
Isaiah 55:12
You will indeed go out with joy and be led forth in peace; the mountains and hills will burst into song before you, and all the trees of the field will clap their hands.
Isaiah 59:21
"As for Me, this is My covenant with them," says the LORD. "My Spirit who is on you, and My words that I have put in your mouth, will not depart from your mouth, from the mouths of your children, or from the mouths of your children's children, from now on and forevermore," says the LORD.
Isaiah 61:8
For I, the LORD, love justice; I hate robbery and iniquity; in My faithfulness I will give them their recompense and make an everlasting covenant with them.
Isaiah 63:7
I will make known the LORD's loving devotion and His praiseworthy acts, because of all the LORD has done for us--even the many good things He has done for the house of Israel according to His compassion and the abundance of His loving devotion.
Jeremiah 31:36
"Only if this fixed order departed from My presence, declares the LORD, would Israel's descendants ever cease to be a nation before Me."
Jeremiah 33:20
"This is what the LORD says: If you can break My covenant with the day and My covenant with the night, so that day and night cease to occupy their appointed time,
Ezekiel 16:42
So I will lay to rest My wrath against you, and My jealousy will turn away from you. Then I will be calm and no longer angry.
Treasury of Scripture
For the mountains shall depart, and the hills be removed; but my kindness shall not depart from you, neither shall the covenant of my peace be removed, said the LORD that has mercy on you.
the mountains
Isaiah 51:6,7 Lift up your eyes to the heavens, and look upon the earth beneath: for the heavens shall vanish away like smoke, and the earth shall wax old like a garment, and they that dwell therein shall die in like manner: but my salvation shall be for ever, and my righteousness shall not be abolished…
Psalm 46:2 Therefore will not we fear, though the earth be removed, and though the mountains be carried into the midst of the sea;
Matthew 5:18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.
the covenant
Isaiah 55:3 Incline your ear, and come unto me: hear, and your soul shall live; and I will make an everlasting covenant with you, even the sure mercies of David.
2 Samuel 23:5 Although my house be not so with God; yet he hath made with me an everlasting covenant, ordered in all things, and sure: for this is all my salvation, and all my desire, although he make it not to grow.
Psalm 89:33,34 Nevertheless my lovingkindness will I not utterly take from him, nor suffer my faithfulness to fail…
that hath
Isaiah 49:10 They shall not hunger nor thirst; neither shall the heat nor sun smite them: for he that hath mercy on them shall lead them, even by the springs of water shall he guide them.
Ephesians 2:4,5 But God, who is rich in mercy, for his great love wherewith he loved us, …
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
LexiconThough
כִּ֤י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
the mountains
הֶֽהָרִים֙ (he·hā·rîm)
Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2022: Mountain, hill, hill country
may be removed
יָמ֔וּשׁוּ (yā·mū·šū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4185: To depart, remove
and the hills
וְהַגְּבָע֖וֹת (wə·hag·gə·ḇā·‘ō·wṯ)
Conjunctive waw, Article | Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1389: A hillock
may be shaken,
תְּמוּטֶ֑נָה (tə·mū·ṭe·nāh)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4131: To waver, to slip, shake, fall
My loving devotion
וְחַסְדִּ֞י (wə·ḥas·dî)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2617: Kindness, piety, reproof, beauty
will not
לֹֽא־ (lō-)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
depart from you,
יָמ֗וּשׁ (yā·mūš)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4185: To depart, remove
and My covenant
וּבְרִ֤ית (ū·ḇə·rîṯ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1285: A covenant
of peace
שְׁלוֹמִי֙ (šə·lō·w·mî)
Noun - masculine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 7965: Safe, well, happy, friendly, welfare, health, prosperity, peace
will not
לֹ֣א (lō)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
be broken,”
תָמ֔וּט (ṯā·mūṭ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4131: To waver, to slip, shake, fall
says
אָמַ֥ר (’ā·mar)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
the LORD,
יְהוָֽה׃ (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
who has compassion on you.
מְרַחֲמֵ֖ךְ (mə·ra·ḥă·mêḵ)
Verb - Piel - Participle - masculine singular construct | second person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7355: To fondle, to love, to compassionate
For the mountains shall depart.--Better, "may depart." The same bold hyperbole is found in Psalm 46:3; Jeremiah 31:36; Matthew 24:35.
The covenant of my peace.--The phrase is taken from Numbers 25:12, and re-appears in Ezekiel 34:25; Ezekiel 37:26. "Peace," as elsewhere in the Old Testament, includes well-nigh all that is wrapped up in the "salvation" of the New.Verse 10. - The mountains shall depart... but my kindness shall not depart (comp. Matthew 24:35, "Heaven and earth shall pass away, but my words shall not pass away"). Everything material may fail, depart, perish; but God's promises remain firm and secure for ever. The covenant of my peace; or, my covenant of peace - any promise which God makes to his creatures for their advantage (comp. Numbers 25:12; Ezekiel 34:25; Ezekiel 37:26; Malachi 2:5). Here there is a special allusion to the promise just made and confirmed by oath (ver. 9).
