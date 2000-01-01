Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
to say to the captives, 'Come out,' and to those in darkness, 'Be free!' "They will feed beside the roads and find pasture on every barren hill.
New Living Translation
I will say to the prisoners, ‘Come out in freedom,’ and to those in darkness, ‘Come into the light.’ They will be my sheep, grazing in green pastures and on hills that were previously bare.
English Standard Version
saying to the prisoners, ‘Come out,’ to those who are in darkness, ‘Appear.’ They shall feed along the ways; on all bare heights shall be their pasture;
Berean Study Bible
to say to the prisoners, ‘Come out,’ and to those in darkness, ‘Show yourselves.’ They will feed along the pathways, and find pasture on every barren hill.
New American Standard Bible
Saying to those who are bound, 'Go forth,' To those who are in darkness, 'Show yourselves.' Along the roads they will feed, And their pasture will be on all bare heights.
New King James Version
That You may say to the prisoners, ‘Go forth,’ To those who are in darkness, ‘Show yourselves.’ “They shall feed along the roads, And their pastures shall be on all desolate heights.
King James Bible
That thou mayest say to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Shew yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all high places.
Christian Standard Bible
saying to the prisoners: Come out, and to those who are in darkness: Show yourselves. They will feed along the pathways, and their pastures will be on all the barren heights.
Contemporary English Version
You will set prisoners free from dark dungeons to see the light of day. On their way home, they will find plenty to eat, even on barren hills.
Good News Translation
I will say to the prisoners, 'Go free!' and to those who are in darkness, 'Come out to the light!' They will be like sheep that graze on the hills;
Holman Christian Standard Bible
saying to the prisoners: Come out, and to those who are in darkness: Show yourselves. They will feed along the pathways, and their pastures will be on all the barren heights.
International Standard Version
saying to captives, 'Come out!' and to those who are in darkness, 'Be free!' "They will feed on all the mountains, and their pasture will be on all the barren hills.
NET Bible
You will say to the prisoners, 'Come out,' and to those who are in dark dungeons, 'Emerge.' They will graze beside the roads; on all the slopes they will find pasture.
New Heart English Bible
saying to those who are bound, 'Come out.'; to those who are in darkness, 'Show yourselves.' "They shall feed in the ways, and on all bare heights shall be their pasture.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
You will say to the prisoners, "Come out," and to those who are in darkness, "Show yourselves." They will graze along every path, and they will find pastures on every bare hill.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Saying to the prisoners: 'Go forth'; To them that are in darkness: 'Show yourselves'; They shall feed in the ways, And in all high hills shall be their pasture;
New American Standard 1977
Saying to those who are bound, ‘Go forth,’ To those who are in darkness, ‘Show yourselves.’ Along the roads they will feed, And their pasture will be on all bare heights.
King James 2000 Bible
That you may say to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Show yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all high places.
American King James Version
That you may say to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Show yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all high places.
American Standard Version
saying to them that are bound, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Show yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and on all bare heights shall be their pasture.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
saying to them that are in bonds, Go forth; and bidding them that are in darkness shew themselves. They shall be fed in all the ways, and in all the paths shall be their pasture.
Douay-Rheims Bible
That thou mightest say to them that are bound: Come forth: and to them that are in darkness: Shew yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in every plain.
Darby Bible Translation
saying to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Shew yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pasture shall be on all bare hills.
English Revised Version
saying to them that are bound, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Shew yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and on all bare heights shall be their pasture.
Webster's Bible Translation
That thou mayest say to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Show yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all high places.
World English Bible
saying to those who are bound, 'Come out!'; to those who are in darkness, 'Show yourselves!' "They shall feed in the ways, and on all bare heights shall be their pasture.
Young's Literal Translation
To say to the bound, Go out, To those in darkness, Be uncovered. On the ways they feed, And in all high places is their pasture.
…8This is what the LORD says: “In the time of favor I will answer You, and in the day of salvation I will help You; I will keep You and appoint You to be a covenant for the people, to restore the land, to apportion its desolate inheritances, 9to say to the prisoners, ‘Come out,’ and to those in darkness, ‘Show yourselves.’ They will feed along the pathways, and find pasture on every barren hill. 10They will not hunger or thirst, nor will scorching heat or sun beat down on them. For He who has compassion on them will guide them and lead them beside springs of water.…
Cross References
Luke 2:32
a light for revelation to the Gentiles, and for glory to Your people Israel."
Luke 4:18
"The Spirit of the Lord is on Me, because He has anointed Me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent Me to proclaim deliverance to the captives and recovery of sight to the blind, to release the oppressed,
Isaiah 41:18
I will open rivers on the barren heights, and fountains in the middle of the valleys. I will turn the desert into a pool of water, and the dry land into flowing springs.
Isaiah 42:7
to open the eyes of the blind, to bring prisoners out of the dungeon, and those sitting in darkness out from the prison house.
Isaiah 48:17
Thus says the LORD, your Redeemer, the Holy One of Israel: "I am the LORD your God, who teaches you for your benefit, who directs you in the way you should go.
Isaiah 61:1
The Spirit of the Lord GOD is on Me, because the LORD has anointed Me to preach good news to the poor. He has sent Me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives and release from darkness to the prisoners,
Micah 5:4
He will stand and shepherd His flock in the strength of the LORD, in the majestic name of the LORD His God. And they will dwell securely, for then His greatness will extend to the ends of the earth.
Treasury of Scripture
That you may say to the prisoners, Go forth; to them that are in darkness, Show yourselves. They shall feed in the ways, and their pastures shall be in all high places.
to the
Isaiah 42:7 To open the blind eyes, to bring out the prisoners from the prison, and them that sit in darkness out of the prison house.
Isaiah 61:1 The Spirit of the Lord GOD is upon me; because the LORD hath anointed me to preach good tidings unto the meek; he hath sent me to bind up the brokenhearted, to proclaim liberty to the captives, and the opening of the prison to them that are bound;
Psalm 69:33 For the LORD heareth the poor, and despiseth not his prisoners.
to them
Isaiah 9:2 The people that walked in darkness have seen a great light: they that dwell in the land of the shadow of death, upon them hath the light shined.
Isaiah 42:16 And I will bring the blind by a way that they knew not; I will lead them in paths that they have not known: I will make darkness light before them, and crooked things straight. These things will I do unto them, and not forsake them.
Isaiah 60:1,2 Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee…
they shall feed
Isaiah 5:17 Then shall the lambs feed after their manner, and the waste places of the fat ones shall strangers eat.
Isaiah 55:1,2 Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price…
Isaiah 65:13 Therefore thus saith the Lord GOD, Behold, my servants shall eat, but ye shall be hungry: behold, my servants shall drink, but ye shall be thirsty: behold, my servants shall rejoice, but ye shall be ashamed:
high
Deuteronomy 32:13 He made him ride on the high places of the earth, that he might eat the increase of the fields; and he made him to suck honey out of the rock, and oil out of the flinty rock;
Lexiconto say
לֵאמֹ֤ר (lê·mōr)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
to the prisoners,
לַֽאֲסוּרִים֙ (la·’ă·sū·rîm)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - QalPassParticiple - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 631: To yoke, hitch, to fasten, to join battle
‘Come out,’
צֵ֔אוּ (ṣê·’ū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3318: To go, bring, out, direct and proxim
and to those
לַאֲשֶׁ֥ר (la·’ă·šer)
Preposition-l | Pronoun - relative
Strong's Hebrew 834: Who, which, what, that, when, where, how, because, in order that
in darkness,
בַּחֹ֖שֶׁךְ (ba·ḥō·šeḵ)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2822: The dark, darkness, misery, destruction, death, ignorance, sorrow, wickedness
‘Show yourselves.’
הִגָּל֑וּ (hig·gā·lū)
Verb - Nifal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1540: To denude, to exile, to reveal
They will feed
יִרְע֔וּ (yir·‘ū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7462: To tend a, flock, pasture it, in, to graze, to rule, to associate with
along
עַל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
the pathways,
דְּרָכִ֣ים (də·rā·ḵîm)
Noun - common plural
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
and find pasture
מַרְעִיתָֽם׃ (mar·‘î·ṯām)
Noun - feminine singular construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4830: A pasturing, shepherding, pasturage
on every
וּבְכָל־ (ū·ḇə·ḵāl)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-b | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
barren hill.
שְׁפָיִ֖ים (šə·p̄ā·yîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 8205: Bareness, a smooth or bare height
That thou mayest say to the prisoners . . .--Comp. Isaiah 42:6-7. Here, perhaps, the thought of the deliverance of Israel is more exclusively prominent; but the words have obviously a yet wider and higher application.Verse 9. - That thou mayest say to the prisoners, Go forth, "The prisoners" here are not the captives in Babylon, but the servants of sin throughout the world. Christ would say to them, "Go forth." He would summon them by his messengers to repent and be converted, and quit the service of sin, and "go forths" from the kingdom of darkness, and "show themselves" as lights of the world (Matthew 5:14; Philippians 2:15), walking "as children of the light" (Ephesians 5:8). It is a narrow exegesis which confines the prophet's forecast to the mere return of the exiles to Palestine, and their re-settlement on their ancestral estates. They shall feed in the ways, etc. The returning "prisoners" are now represented as a flock of sheep (comp. Isaiah 40:11), whom the good Shepherd will "lead" and "guide" by ways in which they will find sufficient pasture, which shall not fail them even when they pass over bare "hill-tops" (see John 10:11-16; John 21:15-17).
