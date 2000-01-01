Isaiah 55:1

Study Bible

Cross References

Matthew 5:6

Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.



Matthew 10:8

Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.



John 4:14

But whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a fount of water springing up to eternal life."



John 7:37

On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and called out in a loud voice, "If anyone is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink.



John 7:38

Whoever believes in Me, as the Scripture has said: 'Streams of living water will flow from within him.'"



Acts 8:20

But Peter replied, "May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money!



Revelation 3:18

I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined by fire so that you may become rich, white garments so that you may be clothed and your shameful nakedness not exposed, and salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see.



Revelation 21:6

And He told me, "It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give freely from the spring of the water of life.



Revelation 22:17

The Spirit and the bride say, "Come!" Let the one who hears say, "Come!" And let the one who is thirsty come, and the one who desires the water of life drink freely.



Psalm 42:1

As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs after You, O God.



Psalm 42:2

My soul thirsts for God, the living God. When shall I come and appear in God's presence?



Psalm 143:6

I stretch out my hands to You; my soul thirsts for you like a parched land. Selah



Proverbs 9:5

"Come, eat my bread, and drink the wine I have mixed.



Isaiah 41:17

The poor and needy seek water, but there is none; their tongues are parched with thirst. I, the LORD, will answer them; I, the God of Israel, will not forsake them.



Isaiah 44:3

For I will pour water on the thirsty land, and currents on the dry ground; I will pour out My Spirit on your descendants, and My blessing on your offspring.



Lamentations 5:4

We must buy the water we drink; our wood comes at a price.



Ezekiel 47:1

Then the man brought me back to the entrance of the temple, and I saw water flowing from under the threshold of the temple toward the east (for the temple faced east). The water was coming down from under the south side of the temple, south of the altar.



Ezekiel 47:9

Wherever the river flows, there will be swarms of living creatures and a great number of fish, because it flows there and makes the waters fresh; so wherever the river flows, everything will flourish.



Hosea 14:4

I will heal their apostasy; I will freely love them, for My anger has turned away from them.



Joel 3:18

And in that day the mountains will drip with sweet wine, and the hills will flow with milk. All the streams of Judah will run with water, and a spring will flow from the house of the LORD to water the Valley of Acacias.



Treasury of Scripture

Why spend money on that which is not bread, and your labor on that which does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and your soul will delight in the richest of foods.…

Ho, every one that thirsts, come you to the waters, and he that has no money; come you, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.

Hosea 4:1 Hear the word of the LORD, ye children of Israel: for the LORD hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land.

Proverbs 1:21-23 She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying, …

Proverbs 8:4 Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.

every

Isaiah 41:17,18 When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst, I the LORD will hear them, I the God of Israel will not forsake them…

Psalm 42:1,2 To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God…

Psalm 63:1 A Psalm of David, when he was in the wilderness of Judah. O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is;

buy, and

Matthew 13:44 Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.

Revelation 3:18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.

buy wine

Song of Solomon 1:2,4 Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine…

Song of Solomon 5:1 I am come into my garden, my sister, my spouse: I have gathered my myrrh with my spice; I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk: eat, O friends; drink, yea, drink abundantly, O beloved.

Zechariah 9:15 The LORD of hosts shall defend them; and they shall devour, and subdue with sling stones; and they shall drink, and make a noise as through wine; and they shall be filled like bowls, and as the corners of the altar.

milk

Joel 3:18 And it shall come to pass in that day, that the mountains shall drop down new wine, and the hills shall flow with milk, and all the rivers of Judah shall flow with waters, and a fountain shall come forth of the house of the LORD, and shall water the valley of Shittim.

1 Corinthians 3:2 I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.

1 Peter 2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:

without money

Isaiah 52:3 For thus saith the LORD, Ye have sold yourselves for nought; and ye shall be redeemed without money.