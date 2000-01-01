Isaiah 55:1

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
"Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you who have no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost.
New Living Translation
“Is anyone thirsty? Come and drink— even if you have no money! Come, take your choice of wine or milk— it’s all free!
English Standard Version
“Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Berean Study Bible
“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
New American Standard Bible
"Ho! Every one who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
New King James Version
“Ho! Everyone who thirsts, Come to the waters; And you who have no money, Come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk Without money and without price.
King James Bible
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Christian Standard Bible
"Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the water; and you without silver, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without silver and without cost!
Contemporary English Version
If you are thirsty, come and drink water! If you don't have any money, come, eat what you want! Drink wine and milk without paying a cent.
Good News Translation
The LORD says, "Come, everyone who is thirsty--here is water! Come, you that have no money--buy grain and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk--it will cost you nothing!
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
International Standard Version
"Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the waters! Also, you that have no money, come, buy, and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk without money and without price.
NET Bible
"Hey, all who are thirsty, come to the water! You who have no money, come! Buy and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
New Heart English Bible
"Come, everyone who thirsts, to the waters. Come, he who has no money, buy, and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"Listen! Whoever is thirsty, come to the water! Whoever has no money can come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk. You don't have to pay; its free!
JPS Tanakh 1917
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye for water, And he that hath no money; Come ye, buy, and eat; Yea, come, buy wine and milk Without money and without price.
New American Standard 1977
“Ho! Every one who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
King James 2000 Bible
Ho, everyone that thirsts, come you to the waters, and he that has no money; come you, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
American King James Version
Ho, every one that thirsts, come you to the waters, and he that has no money; come you, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
American Standard Version
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Ye that thirst, go to the water, and all that have no money, go and buy; and eat and drink wine and fat without money or price.
Douay-Rheims Bible
ALL you that thirst, come to the waters: and you that have no money make haste, buy, and eat: come ye, buy wine and milk without money, and without any price.
Darby Bible Translation
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters; and he that hath no money, come ye, buy, and eat: yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price!
English Revised Version
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Webster's Bible Translation
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
World English Bible
"Come, everyone who thirsts, to the waters! Come, he who has no money, buy, and eat! Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Young's Literal Translation
Ho, every thirsty one, come ye to the waters, And he who hath no money, Come ye, buy and eat, yea, come, buy Without money and without price, wine and milk.
Study BibleInvitation to the Needy
1“Come, all of you who thirst, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk, without money and without cost! 2Why spend money on that which is not bread, and your labor on that which does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and your soul will delight in the richest of foods.…
Cross References
Matthew 5:6
Blessed are those who hunger and thirst for righteousness, for they will be filled.
Matthew 10:8
Heal the sick, raise the dead, cleanse the lepers, drive out demons. Freely you have received; freely give.
John 4:14
But whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a fount of water springing up to eternal life."
John 7:37
On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and called out in a loud voice, "If anyone is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink.
John 7:38
Whoever believes in Me, as the Scripture has said: 'Streams of living water will flow from within him.'"
Acts 8:20
But Peter replied, "May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money!
Revelation 3:18
I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined by fire so that you may become rich, white garments so that you may be clothed and your shameful nakedness not exposed, and salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see.
Revelation 21:6
And He told me, "It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give freely from the spring of the water of life.
Revelation 22:17
The Spirit and the bride say, "Come!" Let the one who hears say, "Come!" And let the one who is thirsty come, and the one who desires the water of life drink freely.
Psalm 42:1
As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs after You, O God.
Psalm 42:2
My soul thirsts for God, the living God. When shall I come and appear in God's presence?
Psalm 143:6
I stretch out my hands to You; my soul thirsts for you like a parched land. Selah
Proverbs 9:5
"Come, eat my bread, and drink the wine I have mixed.
Isaiah 41:17
The poor and needy seek water, but there is none; their tongues are parched with thirst. I, the LORD, will answer them; I, the God of Israel, will not forsake them.
Isaiah 44:3
For I will pour water on the thirsty land, and currents on the dry ground; I will pour out My Spirit on your descendants, and My blessing on your offspring.
Lamentations 5:4
We must buy the water we drink; our wood comes at a price.
Ezekiel 47:1
Then the man brought me back to the entrance of the temple, and I saw water flowing from under the threshold of the temple toward the east (for the temple faced east). The water was coming down from under the south side of the temple, south of the altar.
Ezekiel 47:9
Wherever the river flows, there will be swarms of living creatures and a great number of fish, because it flows there and makes the waters fresh; so wherever the river flows, everything will flourish.
Hosea 14:4
I will heal their apostasy; I will freely love them, for My anger has turned away from them.
Joel 3:18
And in that day the mountains will drip with sweet wine, and the hills will flow with milk. All the streams of Judah will run with water, and a spring will flow from the house of the LORD to water the Valley of Acacias.
Treasury of Scripture
Ho, every one that thirsts, come you to the waters, and he that has no money; come you, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Hosea 4:1 Hear the word of the LORD, ye children of Israel: for the LORD hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land.
Proverbs 1:21-23 She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying, …
Proverbs 8:4 Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.
every
Isaiah 41:17,18 When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst, I the LORD will hear them, I the God of Israel will not forsake them…
Psalm 42:1,2 To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God…
Psalm 63:1 A Psalm of David, when he was in the wilderness of Judah. O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is;
buy, and
Matthew 13:44 Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.
Revelation 3:18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.
buy wine
Song of Solomon 1:2,4 Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine…
Song of Solomon 5:1 I am come into my garden, my sister, my spouse: I have gathered my myrrh with my spice; I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk: eat, O friends; drink, yea, drink abundantly, O beloved.
Zechariah 9:15 The LORD of hosts shall defend them; and they shall devour, and subdue with sling stones; and they shall drink, and make a noise as through wine; and they shall be filled like bowls, and as the corners of the altar.
milk
Joel 3:18 And it shall come to pass in that day, that the mountains shall drop down new wine, and the hills shall flow with milk, and all the rivers of Judah shall flow with waters, and a fountain shall come forth of the house of the LORD, and shall water the valley of Shittim.
1 Corinthians 3:2 I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.
1 Peter 2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:
without money
Isaiah 52:3 For thus saith the LORD, Ye have sold yourselves for nought; and ye shall be redeemed without money.
Lexicon“Come,
ה֤וֹי (hō·w)
Interjection
Strong's Hebrew 1945: Ah! alas! ha!
all of you
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
who thirst,
צָמֵא֙ (ṣā·mê)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6771: Thirsty
come
לְכ֣וּ (lə·ḵū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
to the waters;
לַמַּ֔יִם (lam·ma·yim)
Preposition-l, Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
and you
וַאֲשֶׁ֥ר (wa·’ă·šer)
Conjunctive waw | Pronoun - relative
Strong's Hebrew 834: Who, which, what, that, when, where, how, because, in order that
without
אֵֽין־ (’ên-)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 369: A non-entity, a negative particle
money,
כָּ֑סֶף (kā·sep̄)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3701: Silver, money
come,
לְכ֤וּ (lə·ḵū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
buy,
שִׁבְרוּ֙ (šiḇ·rū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7666: To deal in grain
and eat!
וֶֽאֱכֹ֔לוּ (we·’ĕ·ḵō·lū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 398: To eat
Come,
וּלְכ֣וּ (ū·lə·ḵū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
buy
שִׁבְר֗וּ (šiḇ·rū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7666: To deal in grain
wine
יַ֥יִן (ya·yin)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3196: Wine, intoxication
and milk,
וְחָלָֽב׃ (wə·ḥā·lāḇ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2461: Milk
without
בְּלוֹא־ (bə·lō·w-)
Preposition-b | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
money
כֶ֛סֶף (ḵe·sep̄)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3701: Silver, money
and without
וּבְל֥וֹא (ū·ḇə·lō·w)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-b | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
cost!
מְחִ֖יר (mə·ḥîr)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4242: Price, payment, wages
(1) Ho, every one that thirsteth . . .--The whole context shows that the water, the wine, the milk are all, symbols of spiritual blessings as distinctly as they are, e.g., in John 4:10; Matthew 26:29; 1Peter 2:2. The Word "buy" is elsewhere confined to the purchase of corn, and would not rightly have been used of wine and milk. The invitation is addressed, as in a tone of pity, to the bereaved and afflicted one of Isaiah 54:6-7.
Without money and without price.--"Literally, For not-money and not-price. The prophet had used the word "buy," but he feels that that word may be misinterpreted. "No silver or gold can buy the blessing which He offers. Something, indeed, is required, and therefore the word" buy "is still the right word; but the "price" is simply the self-surrender that accepts the blessing. Comp. Proverbs 3:14-15; Matthew 13:45-46,Verses 1-7. - AN EXHORTATION TO SPIRITUALITY AND REPENTANCE. The prophet passes from the ideal to the actual, from the glorious future to the unsatisfactory present. The people are not ripe for the blessings of the Messianic kingdom - they do not sufficiently value them. Hence a tender exhortation is addressed to them by God himself, inviting them to become more spiritually minded (vers. 1-3), and fresh promises are held out to the obedient (vers. 3-5). The disobedient are then somewhat sternly exhorted to turn from their evil ways and repent (vers. 6, 7). Verse 1. - Ho, every one that thirsteth! Though the mass are gross and carnally minded, there will ever be some who have higher aspirations - who hunger and thirst after righteousness" (Matthew 5:6), and desire spiritual blessings. These are invited, first of all, to come and partake of the good things provided for them in Messiah's kingdom. Come ye to the waters (on the spiritual symbolism of water, see the homiletics on Isaiah 44:3, 4). Here the "peace" and "righteousness" of the Messianic kingdom (Isaiah 54:13, 14) are especially intended. Our Lord's cry on the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles (John 7:7) is clearly an echo of this. Wine and milk. These are not symbols of temporal blessings, as many have thought. "Wine, water, and milk are," as Delitzsch says, "figurative representations of spiritual revival, re-creation, and nourishment." Without money and without price. God's spiritual gifts are freely given to men; they cannot be purchased. Being in their own nature "more precious than rubies," their value transcends human means of payment. They cannot even be earned by man's best works; for man's best works are comprised in his duty to God, and have, therefore, no purchasing power. God may choose to reward them; but if he does it is of his free grace.
