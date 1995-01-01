Isaiah 55:1

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you who have no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost.
New Living Translation
“Is anyone thirsty? Come and drink— even if you have no money! Come, take your choice of wine or milk— it’s all free!
English Standard Version
“Come, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Berean Standard Bible
“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
Berean Literal Bible
“Come, everyone who is thirsty—come to the waters; and who is without silver unto him—let them come, buy, and let them come and eat, and buy without silver and without price, wine and milk.
King James Bible
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
New King James Version
“Ho! Everyone who thirsts, Come to the waters; And you who have no money, Come, buy and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk Without money and without price.
New American Standard Bible
“You there! Everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
NASB 1995
“Ho! Every one who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
NASB 1977
“Ho! Every one who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
Legacy Standard Bible
“Ho! Every one who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost.
Amplified Bible
“Everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; And you who have no money come, buy grain and eat. Come, buy wine and milk Without money and without cost [simply accept it as a gift from God].
Berean Annotated Bible
“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
Christian Standard Bible
“Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the water; and you without silver, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without silver and without cost!
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
American Standard Version
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Contemporary English Version
If you are thirsty, come and drink water! If you don't have any money, come, eat what you want! Drink wine and milk without paying a cent.
English Revised Version
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"Listen! Whoever is thirsty, come to the water! Whoever has no money can come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk. You don't have to pay; its free!
Good News Translation
The LORD says, "Come, everyone who is thirsty--here is water! Come, you that have no money--buy grain and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk--it will cost you nothing!
International Standard Version
"Come, everyone who is thirsty, come to the waters! Also, you that have no money, come, buy, and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk without money and without price.
NET Bible
"Hey, all who are thirsty, come to the water! You who have no money, come! Buy and eat! Come! Buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
New Heart English Bible
"Come, everyone who thirsts, to the waters. Come, he who has no money, buy, and eat. Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Webster's Bible Translation
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye to the waters, and he that hath no money; come ye, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
World English Bible
“Hey! Come, everyone who thirsts, to the waters! Come, he who has no money, buy, and eat! Yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
“Behold, every thirsty one, "" Come to the waters, "" And he who has no money, "" Come, buy and eat, "" Indeed, come, buy wine and milk "" Without money and without price.
Berean Literal Bible
“Come, everyone who is thirsty—come to the waters; and who is without silver unto him—let them come, buy, and let them come and eat, and buy without silver and without price, wine and milk.
Young's Literal Translation
Ho, every thirsty one, come ye to the waters, And he who hath no money, Come ye, buy and eat, yea, come, buy Without money and without price, wine and milk.
Smith's Literal Translation
Ho, every one thirsting, Come ye to the waters, and whom there is not to him silver, come ye, buy and eat; and come ye, and buy without silver and without price, wine and milk.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
ALL you that thirst, come to the waters: and you that have no money make haste, buy, and eat: come ye, buy wine and milk without money, and without any price.
Catholic Public Domain Version
All you who thirst, come to the waters. And you who have no money: hurry, buy and eat. Approach, buy wine and milk, without money and without barter.
New American Bible
All you who are thirsty, come to the water! You who have no money, come, buy grain and eat; Come, buy grain without money, wine and milk without cost!
New Revised Standard Version
Ho, everyone who thirsts, come to the waters; and you that have no money, come, buy and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
NO, every one that thirsts, come to the waters; and he who has no money, come, buy and eat; yea, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Peshitta Holy Bible Translated
Oh, all who thirst, go to the waters! He who has no money, go buy and consume wine and milk without money and without price!
OT TranslationsJPS Tanakh 1917
Ho, every one that thirsteth, come ye for water, And he that hath no money; Come ye, buy, and eat; Yea, come, buy wine and milk Without money and without price.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Ye that thirst, go to the water, and all that have no money, go and buy; and eat and drink wine and fat without money or price.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextInvitation to the Needy
1“Come, all you who are thirsty, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost! 2Why spend money on that which is not bread, and your labor on that which does not satisfy? Listen carefully to Me, and eat what is good, and your soul will delight in the richest of foods.…
Cross References
Come, all you who are thirsty,
John 7:37
On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up and called out in a loud voice, “If anyone is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink.
Revelation 22:17
The Spirit and the bride say, “Come!” Let the one who hears say, “Come!” And let the one who is thirsty come, and the one who desires the water of life drink freely.
come to the waters;
John 4:13-14
Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again. / But whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst. Indeed, the water I give him will become in him a fount of water springing up to eternal life.”
Revelation 7:17
For the Lamb in the center of the throne will be their shepherd. ‘He will lead them to springs of living water,’ and ‘God will wipe away every tear from their eyes.’”
and you without money,
Acts 8:20
But Peter replied, “May your silver perish with you, because you thought you could buy the gift of God with money!
1 Peter 1:18-19
For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life you inherited from your forefathers, / but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot.
Ephesians 2:8-9
For it is by grace you have been saved through faith, and this not from yourselves; it is the gift of God, / not by works, so that no one can boast.
come, buy, and eat!
Proverbs 9:5
“Come, eat my bread and drink the wine I have mixed.
John 6:35
Jesus answered, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to Me will never hunger, and whoever believes in Me will never thirst.
Revelation 3:18
I counsel you to buy from Me gold refined by fire so that you may become rich, white garments so that you may be clothed and your shameful nakedness not exposed, and salve to anoint your eyes so that you may see.
Come, buy wine and milk
Songs 5:1
I have come to my garden, my sister, my bride; I have gathered my myrrh with my spice. I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk. Eat, O friends, and drink; drink freely, O beloved.
Deuteronomy 32:14
with curds from the herd and milk from the flock, with the fat of lambs, with rams from Bashan, and goats, with the choicest grains of wheat. From the juice of the finest grapes you drank the wine.
Joel 3:18
And in that day the mountains will drip with sweet wine, and the hills will flow with milk. All the streams of Judah will run with water, and a spring will flow from the house of the LORD to water the Valley of Acacias.
without money and without cost!
Isaiah 52:3
For this is what the LORD says: “You were sold for nothing, and without money you will be redeemed.”
Revelation 21:6
And He told me, “It is done! I am the Alpha and the Omega, the Beginning and the End. To the thirsty I will give freely from the spring of the water of life.
Romans 6:23
For the wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Treasury of Scripture
Ho, every one that thirsts, come you to the waters, and he that has no money; come you, buy, and eat; yes, come, buy wine and milk without money and without price.
Hosea 4:1 Hear the word of the LORD, ye children of Israel: for the LORD hath a controversy with the inhabitants of the land, because there is no truth, nor mercy, nor knowledge of God in the land.
Proverbs 1:21-23 She crieth in the chief place of concourse, in the openings of the gates: in the city she uttereth her words, saying, …
Proverbs 8:4 Unto you, O men, I call; and my voice is to the sons of man.
every
Isaiah 41:17,18 When the poor and needy seek water, and there is none, and their tongue faileth for thirst, I the LORD will hear them, I the God of Israel will not forsake them…
Psalm 42:1,2 To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God…
Psalm 63:1 A Psalm of David, when he was in the wilderness of Judah. O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is;
buy, and
Matthew 13:44 Again, the kingdom of heaven is like unto treasure hid in a field; the which when a man hath found, he hideth, and for joy thereof goeth and selleth all that he hath, and buyeth that field.
Revelation 3:18 I counsel thee to buy of me gold tried in the fire, that thou mayest be rich; and white raiment, that thou mayest be clothed, and that the shame of thy nakedness do not appear; and anoint thine eyes with eyesalve, that thou mayest see.
buy wine
Song of Solomon 1:2,4 Let him kiss me with the kisses of his mouth: for thy love is better than wine…
Song of Solomon 5:1 I am come into my garden, my sister, my spouse: I have gathered my myrrh with my spice; I have eaten my honeycomb with my honey; I have drunk my wine with my milk: eat, O friends; drink, yea, drink abundantly, O beloved.
Zechariah 9:15 The LORD of hosts shall defend them; and they shall devour, and subdue with sling stones; and they shall drink, and make a noise as through wine; and they shall be filled like bowls, and as the corners of the altar.
milk
Joel 3:18 And it shall come to pass in that day, that the mountains shall drop down new wine, and the hills shall flow with milk, and all the rivers of Judah shall flow with waters, and a fountain shall come forth of the house of the LORD, and shall water the valley of Shittim.
1 Corinthians 3:2 I have fed you with milk, and not with meat: for hitherto ye were not able to bear it, neither yet now are ye able.
1 Peter 2:2 As newborn babes, desire the sincere milk of the word, that ye may grow thereby:
without money
Isaiah 52:3 For thus saith the LORD, Ye have sold yourselves for nought; and ye shall be redeemed without money.
Jump to PreviousBread Buy Cost Eat Food Ho Milk Money Need Price Strength Thirsteth Thirsts Thirsty Water Waters Wine
Jump to NextBread Buy Cost Eat Food Ho Milk Money Need Price Strength Thirsteth Thirsts Thirsty Water Waters Wine
Isaiah 551. The prophet, with the promises of Christ, calls to faith
6. And to repentance
8. The happy success of those who believe
God summons all who know their need and long for the life only He can give. The thirst pictured here reaches beyond bodily need to the soul’s hunger for God, like the psalmist’s cry for the living God in Psalm 42:1–2. The invitation is broad, extending grace to people from every nation and condition.
Jhn 7:37 On the last and greatest day of the feast, Jesus stood up…
come to the waters;
Waters portray God’s life-giving provision, cleansing, and renewal. Israel knew the necessity of water in a dry land, making the image especially vivid. Jesus fulfilled this promise by offering living water to those who believe in Him, leading to eternal life through the Holy Spirit (John 4:14; 7:37–39).
Jhn 4:13-14 Jesus said to her, “Everyone who drinks this water…
and you without money,
No sinner can purchase forgiveness, earn acceptance before God, or repay the debt of sin. God’s gifts come by His mercy rather than human merit, anticipating the salvation received by grace through faith (Ephesians 2:8–9).
Act 8:20 But Peter replied, “May your silver perish with you,…
come, buy, and eat!
The language joins receiving God’s gift with personally partaking of it. God supplies the nourishment His people need, and those who come in faith receive what He freely provides. Jesus identified Himself as the bread of life, the One who fully satisfies those who believe in Him (John 6:35).
Pro 9:5 “Come, eat my bread and drink the wine I have mixed.
Come, buy wine and milk
Wine portrays joy and covenant blessing, while milk speaks of rich sustenance and growth. God does not merely preserve His people from spiritual death; He provides abundant life, joy, and nourishment under His covenant care.
Sng 5:1 I have come to my garden, my sister, my bride;…
without money and without cost!
The repeated offer removes every ground for pride and every excuse for despair. God provides what sinners cannot secure for themselves, ultimately through the sacrificial death of Christ. The invitation looks forward to the new covenant, in which God forgives sin and writes His law upon the hearts of His people (Jeremiah 31:31–34).
Isa 52:3 For this is what the LORD says: “You were sold for nothing,…
Persons / Places / Events1. Isaiah
The prophet who conveyed God's messages to the people of Israel. He is the author of the Book of Isaiah, which contains prophecies and teachings relevant to both his time and the future.
2. Israel
The primary audience of Isaiah's prophecies. At the time, Israel was facing challenges and needed reassurance of God's provision and salvation.
3. The Thirsty
Symbolically represents those who are spiritually needy and seeking fulfillment beyond material wealth or earthly pleasures.
4. Waters, Wine, and Milk
Metaphors for God's provision and spiritual nourishment. Water often symbolizes life and cleansing, wine represents joy and celebration, and milk signifies sustenance and growth.
5. The Invitation
A divine call to receive God's grace and salvation freely, without the need for monetary exchange, highlighting the abundance of God's mercy.
Teaching PointsGod's Invitation is Universal
The call to "come" is extended to all, emphasizing God's desire for everyone to experience His grace and salvation.
Spiritual Fulfillment is Free
God's provision of spiritual nourishment is offered without cost, underscoring the concept of grace—unearned and freely given.
Recognizing Spiritual Need
Just as physical thirst drives one to seek water, spiritual thirst should drive us to seek God. Acknowledge your spiritual needs and turn to God for fulfillment.
God's Abundant Provision
The imagery of water, wine, and milk illustrates the richness and completeness of God's provision. Trust in His ability to meet all your needs.
Responding to God's Call
The invitation requires a response. Actively seek God and His righteousness, and be open to receiving His gifts.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of Isaiah 55:1?
2. How does Isaiah 55:1 invite us to seek spiritual nourishment from God?
3. What does "come, buy and eat" signify about God's provision and generosity?
4. How can Isaiah 55:1 inspire us to prioritize spiritual over material needs?
5. Which New Testament teachings align with Isaiah 55:1's call to spiritual fulfillment?
6. How can we apply Isaiah 55:1's invitation to our daily spiritual practices?
7. What does Isaiah 55:1 mean by "come, buy without money and without cost"?
8. How does Isaiah 55:1 reflect God's invitation to spiritual fulfillment?
9. What historical context surrounds Isaiah 55:1?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from Isaiah 55?
What Does Isaiah 55:1 MeanCome, all you who are thirsty
• The call is universal—no qualifier but thirst. Spiritual thirst is the emptiness every person feels apart from God (Psalm 42:1-2; Jeremiah 2:13).
• Jesus echoes this open invitation: “If anyone is thirsty, let him come to Me and drink” (John 7:37-38).
• The verse underscores that awareness of need is the first step toward receiving God’s provision (Revelation 22:17).
come to the waters
• “Waters” picture life-giving refreshment that only God supplies (Isaiah 44:3; Psalm 36:8-9).
• In John 4:13-14, Jesus identifies Himself as that source: “Whoever drinks the water I give him will never thirst.”
• The plural “waters” hints at sufficiency—God’s supply overflows; no one drains the fountain.
and you without money, come, buy, and eat!
• Grace is spotlighted: the banquet of salvation costs us nothing because the Lord has paid it all (Romans 6:23; Ephesians 2:8-9).
• “Buy” stresses personal appropriation. We must take hold of what God freely sets before us (Isaiah 52:3).
• “Eat” moves from invitation to experience—receiving Christ is not theoretical but deeply satisfying (John 6:35).
Come, buy wine and milk without money and without cost!
• “Wine” represents joy and celebration (Psalm 104:15); “milk” pictures nourishment and growth (1 Peter 2:2). God offers both delight and sustenance.
• The repeated “without money and without cost” hammers home that every blessing flows from covenant mercy, not human merit (Titus 3:5).
• Abundance is the keynote: this is more than survival water; it is a festive table prepared by the Shepherd (Psalm 23:5).
summary
Isaiah 55:1 extends God’s lavish, grace-filled invitation to all who sense their spiritual thirst. He offers inexhaustible waters, soul-satisfying food, and the joyous abundance of wine and milk—all purchased at His expense, freely received by faith.
(1) Ho, every one that thirsteth . . .—The whole context shows that the water, the wine, the milk are all, symbols of spiritual blessings as distinctly as they are, e.g., in John 4:10; Matthew 26:29; 1Peter 2:2. The Word “buy” is elsewhere confined to the purchase of corn, and would not rightly have been used of wine and milk. The invitation is addressed, as in a tone of pity, to the bereaved and afflicted one of Isaiah 54:6-7.
Without money and without price.—“Literally, For not-money and not-price. The prophet had used the word “buy,” but he feels that that word may be misinterpreted. “No silver or gold can buy the blessing which He offers. Something, indeed, is required, and therefore the word” buy “is still the right word; but the “price” is simply the self-surrender that accepts the blessing. Comp. Proverbs 3:14-15...Verses 1-7. - AN EXHORTATION TO SPIRITUALITY AND REPENTANCE. The prophet passes from the ideal to the actual, from the glorious future to the unsatisfactory present. The people are not ripe for the blessings of the Messianic kingdom - they do not sufficiently value them. Hence a tender exhortation is addressed to them by God himself, inviting them to become more spiritually minded (vers. 1-3), and fresh promises are held out to the obedient (vers. 3-5). The disobedient are then somewhat sternly exhorted to turn from their evil ways and repent (vers. 6, 7). Verse 1. - Ho, every one that thirsteth! Though the mass are gross and carnally minded, there will ever be some who have higher aspirations - who hunger and thirst after righteousness" (Matthew 5:6), and desire spiritual blessings. These are invited, first of all, to come and partake of the good things provided for them in Messiah's kingdom. Come ye to the waters (on the spiritual symbolism of water, see the homiletics on Isaiah 44:3, 4). Here the "peace" and "righteousness" of the Messianic kingdom (Isaiah 54:13, 14) are especially intended. Our Lord's cry on the last day of the Feast of Tabernacles (John 7:7) is clearly an echo of this. Wine and milk. These are not symbols of temporal blessings, as many have thought. "Wine, water, and milk are," as Delitzsch says, "figurative representations of spiritual revival, re-creation, and nourishment." Without money and without price. God's spiritual gifts are freely given to men; they cannot be purchased. Being in their own nature "more precious than rubies," their value transcends human means of payment. They cannot even be earned by man's best works; for man's best works are comprised in his duty to God, and have, therefore, no purchasing power. God may choose to reward them; but if he does it is of his free grace.
Parallel Commentaries ...
Hebrew“Come,
ה֤וֹי (hō·w)
Interjection
Strong's 1945: Ah! alas! ha!
all of you
כָּל־ (kāl-)
Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's 3605: The whole, all, any, every
who thirst,
צָמֵא֙ (ṣā·mê)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's 6771: Thirsty
come
לְכ֣וּ (lə·ḵū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 1980: To go, come, walk
to the waters;
לַמַּ֔יִם (lam·ma·yim)
Preposition-l, Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
and you
וַאֲשֶׁ֥ר (wa·’ă·šer)
Conjunctive waw | Pronoun - relative
Strong's 834: Who, which, what, that, when, where, how, because, in order that
without
אֵֽין־ (’ên-)
Adverb
Strong's 369: A non-entity, a negative particle
money,
כָּ֑סֶף (kā·sep̄)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 3701: Silver, money
come,
לְכ֤וּ (lə·ḵū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 1980: To go, come, walk
buy,
שִׁבְרוּ֙ (šiḇ·rū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 7666: To deal in grain
and eat!
וֶֽאֱכֹ֔לוּ (we·’ĕ·ḵō·lū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 398: To eat
Come,
וּלְכ֣וּ (ū·lə·ḵū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 1980: To go, come, walk
buy
שִׁבְר֗וּ (šiḇ·rū)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's 7666: To deal in grain
wine
יַ֥יִן (ya·yin)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 3196: Wine, intoxication
and milk,
וְחָלָֽב׃ (wə·ḥā·lāḇ)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 2461: Milk
without
בְּלוֹא־ (bə·lō·w-)
Preposition-b | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's 3808: Not, no
money
כֶ֛סֶף (ḵe·sep̄)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 3701: Silver, money
and without
וּבְל֥וֹא (ū·ḇə·lō·w)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-b | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's 3808: Not, no
cost!
מְחִ֖יר (mə·ḥîr)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's 4242: Price, payment, wages
Additonal ResourcesIsaiah 55:1 Blue Letter Bible
Isaiah 55:1 Bible Gateway
Isaiah 55:1 Bible.com
Isaiah 55:1 NIV