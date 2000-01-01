

































































































































































For the director of music. A maskil of the Sons of Korah. As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God.As the deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God.As a deer pants for flowing streams, so pants my soul for you, O God.For the choirmaster. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs after You, O God.For the choir director. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for the water brooks, So my soul pants for You, O God.To the Chief Musician. A Contemplation of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for the water brooks, So pants my soul for You, O God.To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.As a deer longs for flowing streams, so I long for you, God.As a deer gets thirsty for streams of water, I truly am thirsty for you, my God.As a deer longs for a stream of cool water, so I long for you, O God.For the choir director. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As a deer longs for streams of water, so I long for You, God.As an antelope pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, God.For the music director; a well-written song by the Korahites. As a deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God![For the Chief Musician. A contemplation by the sons of Korah.] As the deer pants for the water brooks, so my soul pants after you, God.Like a stag that bellows over the brook of waters, so also my soul bellows for you, Lord Jehovah![For the choir director; a [maskil] by Korah's descendants.] As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God.For the Leader; Maschil of the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, So panteth my soul after Thee, O God.As the deer pants for the water brooks, So my soul pants for Thee, O God.As the hart pants after the water brooks, so pants my soul after you, O God.As the hart pants after the water brooks, so pants my soul after you, O God.As the hart panteth after the water brooks, So panteth my soul after thee, O God.For the end,for instruction, for the sons of Core. As the hart earnestly desires the fountains of water, so my soul earnestly longs for thee, O God.Unto the end, understanding for the sons of Core. As the hart panteth after the fountains of water; so my soul panteth after thee, O God.{To the chief Musician. An instruction; of the sons of Korah.} As the hart panteth after the water-brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.BOOK II For the Chief Musician; Maschil of the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so my soul panteth after thee, O God.As the deer pants for the water brooks, so my soul pants after you, God.To the Overseer. -- An Instruction. By sons of Korah. As a hart doth pant for streams of water, So my soul panteth toward Thee, O God.