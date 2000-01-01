Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
For the director of music. A maskil of the Sons of Korah. As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, my God.
New Living Translation
As the deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God.
English Standard Version
As a deer pants for flowing streams, so pants my soul for you, O God.
Berean Study Bible
For the choirmaster. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs after You, O God.
New American Standard Bible
For the choir director. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for the water brooks, So my soul pants for You, O God.
New King James Version
To the Chief Musician. A Contemplation of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for the water brooks, So pants my soul for You, O God.
King James Bible
To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.
Christian Standard Bible
As a deer longs for flowing streams, so I long for you, God.
Contemporary English Version
As a deer gets thirsty for streams of water, I truly am thirsty for you, my God.
Good News Translation
As a deer longs for a stream of cool water, so I long for you, O God.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
For the choir director. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As a deer longs for streams of water, so I long for You, God.
International Standard Version
As an antelope pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you, God.
NET Bible
For the music director; a well-written song by the Korahites. As a deer longs for streams of water, so I long for you, O God!
New Heart English Bible
[For the Chief Musician. A contemplation by the sons of Korah.] As the deer pants for the water brooks, so my soul pants after you, God.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Like a stag that bellows over the brook of waters, so also my soul bellows for you, Lord Jehovah!
GOD'S WORD® Translation
[For the choir director; a [maskil] by Korah's descendants.] As a deer longs for flowing streams, so my soul longs for you, O God.
JPS Tanakh 1917
For the Leader; Maschil of the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, So panteth my soul after Thee, O God.
New American Standard 1977
As the deer pants for the water brooks, So my soul pants for Thee, O God.
King James 2000 Bible
As the hart pants after the water brooks, so pants my soul after you, O God.
American King James Version
As the hart pants after the water brooks, so pants my soul after you, O God.
American Standard Version
As the hart panteth after the water brooks, So panteth my soul after thee, O God.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For the end, a Psalm for instruction, for the sons of Core. As the hart earnestly desires the fountains of water, so my soul earnestly longs for thee, O God.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Unto the end, understanding for the sons of Core. As the hart panteth after the fountains of water; so my soul panteth after thee, O God.
Darby Bible Translation
{To the chief Musician. An instruction; of the sons of Korah.} As the hart panteth after the water-brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.
English Revised Version
BOOK II For the Chief Musician; Maschil of the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so panteth my soul after thee, O God.
Webster's Bible Translation
To the chief Musician, Maschil, for the sons of Korah. As the hart panteth after the water brooks, so my soul panteth after thee, O God.
World English Bible
As the deer pants for the water brooks, so my soul pants after you, God.
Young's Literal Translation
To the Overseer. -- An Instruction. By sons of Korah. As a hart doth pant for streams of water, So my soul panteth toward Thee, O God.
Study BibleBlessed is He who Cares for the Poor
…13Blessed be the LORD, the God of Israel, from everlasting to everlasting. Amen and Amen. 1For the choirmaster. A Maskil of the sons of Korah. As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul longs after You, O God. 2My soul thirsts for God, the living God. When shall I come and appear in God’s presence?…
Cross References
Psalm 84:2
My soul longs, even faints, for the courts of the LORD; my heart and my flesh cry out for the living God.
Psalm 119:20
My soul is consumed with longing for Your judgments at all times.
Psalm 119:131
I open my mouth and pant, as I long for Your commandments.
Isaiah 55:1
"Come, all of you who thirst, come to the waters; and you without money, come, buy, and eat! Come, buy wine and milk, without money and without cost!
Treasury of Scripture
As the hart pants after the water brooks, so pants my soul after you, O God.
A.
the sons
Psalm 44:1 To the chief Musician for the sons of Korah, Maschil. We have heard with our ears, O God, our fathers have told us, what work thou didst in their days, in the times of old.
Psalm 45:1 To the chief Musician upon Shoshannim, for the sons of Korah, Maschil, A Song of loves. My heart is inditing a good matter: I speak of the things which I have made touching the king: my tongue is the pen of a ready writer.
Psalm 46:1 To the chief Musician for the sons of Korah, A Song upon Alamoth. God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble.
panteth [heb.
Psalm 63:1,2 A Psalm of David, when he was in the wilderness of Judah. O God, thou art my God; early will I seek thee: my soul thirsteth for thee, my flesh longeth for thee in a dry and thirsty land, where no water is; …
Psalm 84:2 My soul longeth, yea, even fainteth for the courts of the LORD: my heart and my flesh crieth out for the living God.
Psalm 143:6,7 I stretch forth my hands unto thee: my soul thirsteth after thee, as a thirsty land. Selah…
LexiconFor the choirmaster.
לַמְנַצֵּ֗חַ (lam·naṣ·ṣê·aḥ)
Preposition-l, Article | Verb - Piel - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5329: To glitter from afar, to be eminent, to be permanent
A Maskil
מַשְׂכִּ֥יל (maś·kîl)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4905: Instructive, a didactic poem
of the sons
לִבְנֵי־ (liḇ·nê-)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 1121: A son
of Korah.
קֹֽרַח׃ (qō·raḥ)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7141: Korah -- an Edomite name, also an Israelite name
As the deer
כְּאַיָּ֗ל (kə·’ay·yāl)
Preposition-k | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 354: A hart, stag, deer
pants
תַּעֲרֹ֥ג (ta·‘ă·rōḡ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6165: To long for
for
עַל־ (‘al-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
streams
אֲפִֽיקֵי־ (’ă·p̄î·qê-)
Noun - masculine plural construct
Strong's Hebrew 650: Containing, a tube, a bed, valley of a, stream, a strong thing, a hero
of water,
מָ֑יִם (mā·yim)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
so
כֵּ֤ן (kên)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 3651: So -- thus
my soul
נַפְשִׁ֨י (nap̄·šî)
Noun - feminine singular construct | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5315: A soul, living being, life, self, person, desire, passion, appetite, emotion
longs
תַעֲרֹ֖ג (ṯa·‘ă·rōḡ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6165: To long for
after You,
אֵלֶ֣יךָ (’ê·le·ḵā)
Preposition | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
O God.
אֱלֹהִֽים׃ (’ĕ·lō·hîm)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
As the hart panteth.--"I have seen large flocks of these panting harts gather round the water-brooks in the great deserts of central Syria, so subdued by thirst that you could approach quite near them before they fled" (Thomson, Land and Book, p. 172).Verse 1. - As the hart panteth after the water-brooks. Stags and hinds need abundant water, especially in hot countries, and, in time of drought, may be said, with a slight poetical licence, to "pant," or "cry" (Joel 1:20) for it. They are still found in Palestine (Tristram, ' Land of Israel,' pp. 418, 447), though rather scarce. So panteth my soul after thee, O God. The "panting" of the soul does not mean any physical action, but a longing desire for a Messing that is, at any fate for a time, withheld.
