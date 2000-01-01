Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your impurities and from all your idols.
New Living Translation
“Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. Your filth will be washed away, and you will no longer worship idols.
English Standard Version
I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean from all your uncleannesses, and from all your idols I will cleanse you.
Berean Study Bible
I will also sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. I will cleanse you from all your impurities and all your idols.
New American Standard Bible
"Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your filthiness and from all your idols.
New King James Version
Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean; I will cleanse you from all your filthiness and from all your idols.
King James Bible
Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
Christian Standard Bible
I will also sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. I will cleanse you from all your impurities and all your idols.
Contemporary English Version
I will sprinkle you with clean water, and you will be clean and acceptable to me. I will wash away everything that makes you unclean, and I will remove your disgusting idols.
Good News Translation
I will sprinkle clean water on you and make you clean from all your idols and everything else that has defiled you.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I will also sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. I will cleanse you from all your impurities and all your idols.
International Standard Version
I'll sprinkle pure water on you all, and you'll be cleansed from your impurity and from all of your idols."
NET Bible
I will sprinkle you with pure water and you will be clean from all your impurities. I will purify you from all your idols.
New Heart English Bible
I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
A Faithful Version
And I will sprinkle clean waters upon you, and you shall be clean. I will cleanse you from all your filthiness and from your idols.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I will sprinkle clean water on you and make you clean instead of unclean. Then I will cleanse you from all your idols.
JPS Tanakh 1917
And I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean; from all your uncleannesses, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
New American Standard 1977
“Then I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean; I will cleanse you from all your filthiness and from all your idols.
King James 2000 Bible
Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
American King James Version
Then will I sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
American Standard Version
And I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
and I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be purged from all your uncleannesses, and from all your idols, and I will cleanse you.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And I will pour upon you clean water, and you shall be cleansed from all your filthiness, and I will cleanse you from all your idols.
Darby Bible Translation
And I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your uncleannesses and from all your idols will I cleanse you.
English Revised Version
And I will sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
Webster's Bible Translation
Then will I sprinkle clean water upon you, and ye shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
World English Bible
I will sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
Young's Literal Translation
And I have sprinkled over you clean water, And ye have been clean; From all your uncleannesses, and from all your idols, I do cleanse you.
Study BibleA New Heart and Spirit
…24For I will take you from among the nations and gather you out of all the countries, and I will bring you back into your own land. 25I will also sprinkle clean water on you, and you will be clean. I will cleanse you from all your impurities and all your idols.26I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.…
Cross References
John 3:5
Jesus answered, "Truly, truly, I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit.
John 13:8
"Never shall You wash my feet!" Peter told Him. Jesus answered, "Unless I wash you, you have no part with Me."
Titus 3:5
He saved us, not by the righteous deeds we had done, but according to His mercy, through the washing of new birth and renewal by the Holy Spirit.
Titus 3:6
This is the Spirit He poured out on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior,
Hebrews 9:13
For if the blood of goats and bulls and the ashes of a heifer sprinkled on those who are ceremonially unclean sanctify them so that their bodies are clean,
Hebrews 9:19
For when Moses had proclaimed every commandment of the Law to all the people, he took the blood of calves and goats, along with water, scarlet wool, and hyssop, and sprinkled the scroll and all the people,
Hebrews 10:22
let us draw near with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.
Leviticus 14:7
Seven times he shall sprinkle the one to be cleansed of the skin disease. Then he shall pronounce him clean and release the live bird into the open field.
Numbers 19:17
For the purification of the unclean person, take some of the ashes of the burnt purification offering, put them in a jar, and pour fresh running water over them.
Numbers 19:19
The man who is clean is to sprinkle the unclean person on the third day and the seventh day. After he purifies the unclean person on the seventh day, the one being cleansed must wash his clothes and bathe in water, and he will be clean by evening.
Psalm 51:7
Purify me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.
Isaiah 2:18
and the idols will vanish completely.
Isaiah 2:20
In that day men will cast away their idols of silver and gold--the idols they made to worship--away to the moles and bats.
Isaiah 4:4
when the Lord has washed away the filth of the daughters of Zion and cleansed the bloodstains from the heart of Jerusalem by a spirit of judgment and a spirit of fire.
Isaiah 52:15
so He will sprinkle many nations. Kings will shut their mouths because of Him. For they will see what they have not been told, and they will understand what they have not heard.
Jeremiah 33:8
And I will cleanse them from all the iniquity they have committed against Me and forgive all the wrongs they have committed by rebelling against Me.
Ezekiel 37:23
They will no longer defile themselves with their idols or detestable images, or with any of their transgressions. I will deliver them from all their apostasies by which they sinned, and I will cleanse them. Then they will be My people, and I will be their God.
Hosea 14:3
Assyria will not save us, nor will we ride on horses. We will never again say, 'Our gods!' to the work of our own hands. For in You the orphan finds compassion."
Hosea 14:8
O Ephraim, what have I to do anymore with idols? It is I who answer and watch over him. I am like a green cypress tree; your fruit comes from Me.
Zechariah 13:1
On that day a fountain will be opened to the house of David and the residents of Jerusalem, to cleanse them from sin and impurity.
Treasury of Scripture
Then will I sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.
will I
Leviticus 14:5-7 And the priest shall command that one of the birds be killed in an earthen vessel over running water: …
Numbers 8:7 And thus shalt thou do unto them, to cleanse them: Sprinkle water of purifying upon them, and let them shave all their flesh, and let them wash their clothes, and so make themselves clean.
Numbers 19:13-20 Whosoever toucheth the dead body of any man that is dead, and purifieth not himself, defileth the tabernacle of the LORD; and that soul shall be cut off from Israel: because the water of separation was not sprinkled upon him, he shall be unclean; his uncleanness is yet upon him…
filthiness
Ezekiel 36:17,29 Son of man, when the house of Israel dwelt in their own land, they defiled it by their own way and by their doings: their way was before me as the uncleanness of a removed woman…
Ezekiel 37:23 Neither shall they defile themselves any more with their idols, nor with their detestable things, nor with any of their transgressions: but I will save them out of all their dwellingplaces, wherein they have sinned, and will cleanse them: so shall they be my people, and I will be their God.
Psalm 51:2 Wash me throughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.
from all your idols
Isaiah 2:18-20 And the idols he shall utterly abolish…
Isaiah 17:7,8 At that day shall a man look to his Maker, and his eyes shall have respect to the Holy One of Israel…
Jeremiah 3:22,23 Return, ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings. Behold, we come unto thee; for thou art the LORD our God…
LexiconI will also sprinkle
וְזָרַקְתִּ֧י (wə·zā·raq·tî)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2236: Be here and there, scatter, sprinkle, strew
clean
טְהוֹרִ֖ים (ṭə·hō·w·rîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2889: Clean, pure
water
מַ֥יִם (ma·yim)
Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4325: Water, juice, urine, semen
on you,
עֲלֵיכֶ֛ם (‘ă·lê·ḵem)
Preposition | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5921: Above, over, upon, against
and you will be clean.
וּטְהַרְתֶּ֑ם (ū·ṭə·har·tem)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2891: To be clean or pure
I will cleanse
אֲטַהֵ֥ר (’ă·ṭa·hêr)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 2891: To be clean or pure
you
אֶתְכֶֽם׃ (’eṯ·ḵem)
Direct object marker | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 853: Untranslatable mark of the accusative case
from all
מִכֹּ֧ל (mik·kōl)
Preposition-m | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
your impurities
טֻמְאוֹתֵיכֶ֛ם (ṭum·’ō·w·ṯê·ḵem)
Noun - feminine plural construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2932: Religious impurity
and all
וּמִכָּל־ (ū·mik·kāl-)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-m | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 3605: The whole, all, any, every
your idols.
גִּלּ֥וּלֵיכֶ֖ם (gil·lū·lê·ḵem)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1544: A log, an idol
Sprinkle clean water.--Comp. Hebrews 9:13; Hebrews 10:22. Ezekiel, the priest, here refers to those manifold purifications of the Law (e.g., Numbers 8:7; Numbers 19:9; Numbers 19:17; Leviticus 14:5-7; Leviticus 14:9, &c.) which were performed by means of water; yet he refers to these as a whole, in their symbolical signification, rather than to any one of them in particular. He speaks primarily of the cleansing from idolatry and such gross outward sins, and he treats of the people collectively; yet this purification, as the following verses show, must necessarily extend much farther, and be applied to them individually. It was the same symbolism which led in later ages to the use of baptism in the admission of proselytes to the Jewish Church, a practice adopted by the forerunner of our Lord in the preparation of the people for His coming. Baptism is also alluded to by our Lord Himself in His conversation with Nicodemus (John 3:5.) and afterwards established by Him as the initiatory sacrament of the Christian Church. (Comp. Ephesians 5:26; Titus 3:5; Hebrews 10:22.)Verse 25. - Then (literally, and) I will sprinkle clean water upon you. The second step in the sanctification of Jehovah's Name, and one absolutely necessary to render the preceding either permanent or valuable, was the moral renovation of the people; and in this the first stage was the forgiveness of the people's sins. The image under which this is set forth, "sprinkling with clean water," would naturally present itself to a priest-prophet such as Ezekiel. Jarchi, Rosenmüller, Hengstenberg, and others suppose the allusion to be to the water of purification prepared by mixing running water with the ashes of a red heifer (Numbers 19:17-19), and in the account given of this rite the verb for "sprinkle" is that used by Ezekiel, viz. זָרַק. Havernick prefers the rite performed in the consecration of the Levites (Numbers 8:7, 21). Smend, who holds the priest-code had no existence in Ezekiel's day, traces the image to Zechariah 13:1 or Psalm 51:2, though he also cites Numbers 8:19. Hitzig, Kliefoth, and Currey think of the lustrations of the Law in general; and perhaps this best explains the prophet's language, since the element sprinkled is not "blood" or "water mixed with ashes," but "clean water," "the best known means of purification" (Schroder). As to whether legal or moral cleansing were intended by the prophet, possibly Ezekiel drew no sharp distinction between the two, such as the New Testament draws between justification and sanctification; if he did, then the figure in the text must be taken as alluding rather to the former than to the latter - rather to the forgiveness of Israel's sin than to the regeneration of Israel's heart, which is next referred to.
