Cross References

John 3:5

Jesus answered, "Truly, truly, I tell you, no one can enter the kingdom of God unless he is born of water and the Spirit.



John 13:8

"Never shall You wash my feet!" Peter told Him. Jesus answered, "Unless I wash you, you have no part with Me."



Titus 3:5

He saved us, not by the righteous deeds we had done, but according to His mercy, through the washing of new birth and renewal by the Holy Spirit.



Titus 3:6

This is the Spirit He poured out on us abundantly through Jesus Christ our Savior,



Hebrews 9:13

For if the blood of goats and bulls and the ashes of a heifer sprinkled on those who are ceremonially unclean sanctify them so that their bodies are clean,



Hebrews 9:19

For when Moses had proclaimed every commandment of the Law to all the people, he took the blood of calves and goats, along with water, scarlet wool, and hyssop, and sprinkled the scroll and all the people,



Hebrews 10:22

let us draw near with a sincere heart in full assurance of faith, having our hearts sprinkled to cleanse us from a guilty conscience and our bodies washed with pure water.



Leviticus 14:7

Seven times he shall sprinkle the one to be cleansed of the skin disease. Then he shall pronounce him clean and release the live bird into the open field.



Numbers 19:17

For the purification of the unclean person, take some of the ashes of the burnt purification offering, put them in a jar, and pour fresh running water over them.



Numbers 19:19

The man who is clean is to sprinkle the unclean person on the third day and the seventh day. After he purifies the unclean person on the seventh day, the one being cleansed must wash his clothes and bathe in water, and he will be clean by evening.



Psalm 51:7

Purify me with hyssop, and I will be clean; wash me, and I will be whiter than snow.



Isaiah 2:18

and the idols will vanish completely.



Isaiah 2:20

In that day men will cast away their idols of silver and gold--the idols they made to worship--away to the moles and bats.



Isaiah 4:4

when the Lord has washed away the filth of the daughters of Zion and cleansed the bloodstains from the heart of Jerusalem by a spirit of judgment and a spirit of fire.



Isaiah 52:15

so He will sprinkle many nations. Kings will shut their mouths because of Him. For they will see what they have not been told, and they will understand what they have not heard.



Jeremiah 33:8

And I will cleanse them from all the iniquity they have committed against Me and forgive all the wrongs they have committed by rebelling against Me.



Ezekiel 37:23

They will no longer defile themselves with their idols or detestable images, or with any of their transgressions. I will deliver them from all their apostasies by which they sinned, and I will cleanse them. Then they will be My people, and I will be their God.



Hosea 14:3

Assyria will not save us, nor will we ride on horses. We will never again say, 'Our gods!' to the work of our own hands. For in You the orphan finds compassion."



Hosea 14:8

O Ephraim, what have I to do anymore with idols? It is I who answer and watch over him. I am like a green cypress tree; your fruit comes from Me.



Zechariah 13:1

On that day a fountain will be opened to the house of David and the residents of Jerusalem, to cleanse them from sin and impurity.



Treasury of Scripture

For I will take you from among the nations and gather you out of all the countries, and I will bring you back into your own land.I will give you a new heart and put a new spirit within you; I will remove your heart of stone and give you a heart of flesh.…

Then will I sprinkle clean water on you, and you shall be clean: from all your filthiness, and from all your idols, will I cleanse you.

will I

Leviticus 14:5-7 And the priest shall command that one of the birds be killed in an earthen vessel over running water: …

Numbers 8:7 And thus shalt thou do unto them, to cleanse them: Sprinkle water of purifying upon them, and let them shave all their flesh, and let them wash their clothes, and so make themselves clean.

Numbers 19:13-20 Whosoever toucheth the dead body of any man that is dead, and purifieth not himself, defileth the tabernacle of the LORD; and that soul shall be cut off from Israel: because the water of separation was not sprinkled upon him, he shall be unclean; his uncleanness is yet upon him…

filthiness

Ezekiel 36:17,29 Son of man, when the house of Israel dwelt in their own land, they defiled it by their own way and by their doings: their way was before me as the uncleanness of a removed woman…

Ezekiel 37:23 Neither shall they defile themselves any more with their idols, nor with their detestable things, nor with any of their transgressions: but I will save them out of all their dwellingplaces, wherein they have sinned, and will cleanse them: so shall they be my people, and I will be their God.

Psalm 51:2 Wash me throughly from mine iniquity, and cleanse me from my sin.

from all your idols

Isaiah 2:18-20 And the idols he shall utterly abolish…

Isaiah 17:7,8 At that day shall a man look to his Maker, and his eyes shall have respect to the Holy One of Israel…

Jeremiah 3:22,23 Return, ye backsliding children, and I will heal your backslidings. Behold, we come unto thee; for thou art the LORD our God…