New International Version
"Come now, let us settle the matter," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool.
New Living Translation
“Come now, let’s settle this,” says the LORD. “Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool.
English Standard Version
“Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red like crimson, they shall become like wool.
Berean Study Bible
“Come now, let us reason together,” says the LORD. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool.
New American Standard Bible
"Come now, and let us reason together," Says the LORD, "Though your sins are as scarlet, They will be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They will be like wool.
New King James Version
“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are like scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They shall be as wool.
King James Bible
Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Christian Standard Bible
"Come, let us settle this," says the LORD. "Though your sins are scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are crimson red, they will be like wool.
Contemporary English Version
I, the LORD, invite you to come and talk it over. Your sins are scarlet red, but they will be whiter than snow or wool.
Good News Translation
The LORD says, "Now, let's settle the matter. You are stained red with sin, but I will wash you as clean as snow. Although your stains are deep red, you will be as white as wool.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Come, let us discuss this," says the LORD." Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will be like wool.
International Standard Version
"Please come, and let's reason together," implores the LORD. "Even though your sins are like scarlet, they'll be white like snow. Though they're like crimson, they'll become like wool.
NET Bible
Come, let's consider your options," says the LORD. "Though your sins have stained you like the color red, you can become white like snow; though they are as easy to see as the color scarlet, you can become white like wool.
New Heart English Bible
"Come now, and let us reason together," says the LORD: "Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
"Come on now, let's discuss this!" says the LORD. "Though your sins are bright red, they will become as white as snow. Though they are dark red, they will become as white as wool.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Come now, and let us reason together, Saith the LORD; Though your sins be as scarlet, They shall be as white as snow; Though they be red like crimson, They shall be as wool.
New American Standard 1977
“Come now, and let us reason together,” Says the LORD, “Though your sins are as scarlet, They will be as white as snow; Though they are red like crimson, They will be like wool.
King James 2000 Bible
Come now, and let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
American King James Version
Come now, and let us reason together, said the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
American Standard Version
Come now, and let us reason together, saith Jehovah: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And come, let us reason together, saith the Lord: and though your sins be as purple, I will make them white as snow; and though they be as scarlet, I will make them white as wool.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And then come, and accuse me, saith the Lord: if your sins be as scarlet, they shall be made as white as snow: and if they be red as crimson, they shall be white as wool.
Darby Bible Translation
Come now, let us reason together, saith Jehovah: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
English Revised Version
Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Webster's Bible Translation
Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins are as scarlet, they shall be white as snow, though they are red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
World English Bible
"Come now, and let us reason together," says Yahweh: "Though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow. Though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Young's Literal Translation
Come, I pray you, and we reason, saith Jehovah, If your sins are as scarlet, as snow they shall be white, If they are red as crimson, as wool they shall be!
Meaningless Offerings
…17Learn to do right; seek justice and correct the oppressor. Defend the fatherless and plead the case of the widow.” 18“Come now, let us reason together,” says the LORD. “Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool. 19If you are willing and obedient, you will eat the best of the land.…
Lexicon“Come
לְכוּ־ (lə·ḵū-)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1980: To go, come, walk
now,
נָ֛א (nā)
Interjection
Strong's Hebrew 4994: I pray', 'now', 'then'
let us reason together,”
וְנִוָּֽכְחָ֖ה (wə·niw·wā·ḵə·ḥāh)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Nifal - Conjunctive imperfect Cohortative - first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 3198: To be right, reciprocal, to argue, to decide, justify, convict
says
יֹאמַ֣ר (yō·mar)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 559: To utter, say
the LORD.
יְהוָ֑ה (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3068: LORD -- the proper name of the God of Israel
“Though
אִם־ (’im-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 518: Lo!, whether?, if, although, Oh that!, when, not
your sins
חֲטָאֵיכֶ֤ם (ḥă·ṭā·’ê·ḵem)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2399: A crime, its penalty
are
יִֽהְי֨וּ (yih·yū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
like scarlet,
כַּשָּׁנִים֙ (kaš·šā·nîm)
Preposition-k, Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 8144: Crimson, the insect, its color, stuff dyed with it
they will be as white
יַלְבִּ֔ינוּ (yal·bî·nū)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3835: To be, white, to make bricks
as snow;
כַּשֶּׁ֣לֶג (kaš·še·leḡ)
Preposition-k, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7950: Snow
though
אִם־ (’im-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 518: Lo!, whether?, if, although, Oh that!, when, not
they are as red
יַאְדִּ֥ימוּ (ya’·dî·mū)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 119: Flush, turn rosy
as crimson,
כַתּוֹלָ֖ע (ḵat·tō·w·lā‘)
Preposition-k, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8438: The crimson-grub, of the color, from it, cloths dyed therewith
they will become
יִהְיֽוּ׃ (yih·yū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1961: To fall out, come to pass, become, be
like wool.
כַּצֶּ֥מֶר (kaṣ·ṣe·mer)
Preposition-k, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6785: Wool
Come now, and let us reason together.--The Authorised Version suggests the thought of a discussion between equals. The Hebrew implies rather the tone of one who gives an authoritative ultimatum, as from a judge to the accused, who had no defence, or only a sham defence, to offer (Micah 6:2-3). "Let us sum up the pleadings--that ultimatum is one of grace and mercy--'Repent, and be forgiven.'"
Though your sins be as scarlet.--The two colours probably corresponded to those now designated by the English words. Both words point to the dyes of Tyre, and the words probably received a fresh emphasis from the fact that robes of these colours were worn by the princes to whom Isaiah preached (2Samuel 1:24). To the prophet's eye that dark crimson was as the stain of blood. What Jehovah promises is that the guilt of the past, deep-dyed in grain as it might be, should be discharged, and leave the character with a restored purity. Men might dye their souls of this or that hue, but to bleach them was the work of God. He alone could transfigure them that they should be "white as snow" (Mark 9:3). Comp. the reproduction of the thought, with the added paradox that it was the crimson "blood of the lamb" that was to bleach and cleanse, in Revelation 3:4-5; Revelation 7:14.Verse 18. - Come now, and let us reason together. God has from time to time permitted man to reason with him (Genesis 18:23-32; Exodus 4:1-17; Job 23:3-7; Micah 6:2); but it is difficult to see that there is any "reasoning" or "controversy" here. Mr. Cheyne translates, "Let us bring our dispute to an end." Though your sins be as scarlet... like crimson; i.e. "open, evident, glaring." Or there may be an allusion to their blood-guiltiness (see vers. 15, 19). They shall be as white as snow. Comp. Psalm 51:7, which is completely parallel, whether it was written before or after. There can be no better image of, purity than snow (comp. Job 9:30; Lamentations 4:7). As wool. A weaker illustration than the preceding one, but needed for the parallelism. (The resemblance of falling snow to wool is noted in Psalm 147:16.)
