



























































































































































"Come now, let us settle the matter," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they are red as crimson, they shall be like wool."Come now, let's settle this," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, I will make them as white as snow. Though they are red like crimson, I will make them as white as wool."Come now, let us reason together, says the LORD: though your sins be like scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall become like wool.Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.I, the LORD, invite you to come and talk it over. Your sins are scarlet red, but they will be whiter than snow or wool.Come, let's consider your options," says the LORD. "Though your sins have stained you like the color red, you can become white like snow; though they are as easy to see as the color scarlet, you can become white like wool.