Study Bible

21

22

23

Cross References

Acts 3:19

Repent, then, and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped away,



1 Corinthians 6:20

you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God with your body.



1 Peter 1:18

For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life you inherited from your forefathers,



1 Peter 1:19

but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot.



2 Chronicles 6:21

Hear the plea of Your servant and Your people Israel when they pray toward this place. May You hear from heaven, Your dwelling place. May You hear and forgive.



Psalm 51:1

Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your loving devotion; according to Your great compassion, blot out my transgressions.



Psalm 51:9

Hide Your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquities.



Isaiah 1:18

"Come now, let us reason together," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool.



Isaiah 31:6

Return to Him against whom you have so blatantly rebelled, O children of Israel.



Isaiah 33:24

And no resident of Zion will say, "I am sick." The people who dwell there will be forgiven their iniquity.



Isaiah 41:14

Do not fear, O worm Jacob, O few men of Israel. I will help you, declares the LORD. Your Redeemer is the Holy One of Israel.



Isaiah 43:1

Now this is what the LORD says--He who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine!



Isaiah 43:25

I, yes I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake and remembers your sins no more.



Isaiah 48:20

Leave Babylon, flee from the Chaldeans! Declare it with a shout of joy, proclaim it, let it go out to the ends of the earth, saying, "The LORD has redeemed His servant Jacob!"



Isaiah 55:7

Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.



Jeremiah 33:8

And I will cleanse them from all the iniquity they have committed against Me and forgive all the wrongs they have committed by rebelling against Me.



Zechariah 1:3

So tell the people that this is what the LORD of Hosts says: 'Return to Me,' declares the LORD of Hosts, 'and I will return to you,' says the LORD of Hosts.



Repent, then, and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped away,you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God with your body.For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life you inherited from your forefathers,but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot.Hear the plea of Your servant and Your people Israel when they pray toward this place. May You hear from heaven, Your dwelling place. May You hear and forgive.Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your loving devotion; according to Your great compassion, blot out my transgressions.Hide Your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquities."Come now, let us reason together," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool.Return to Him against whom you have so blatantly rebelled, O children of Israel.And no resident of Zion will say, "I am sick." The people who dwell there will be forgiven their iniquity.Do not fear, O worm Jacob, O few men of Israel. I will help you, declares the LORD. Your Redeemer is the Holy One of Israel.Now this is what the LORD says--He who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine!I, yes I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake and remembers your sins no more.Leave Babylon, flee from the Chaldeans! Declare it with a shout of joy, proclaim it, let it go out to the ends of the earth, saying, "The LORD has redeemed His servant Jacob!"Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.And I will cleanse them from all the iniquity they have committed against Me and forgive all the wrongs they have committed by rebelling against Me.So tell the people that this is what the LORD of Hosts says: 'Return to Me,' declares the LORD of Hosts, 'and I will return to you,' says the LORD of Hosts.

Treasury of Scripture

Remember these things, O Jacob, for you are My servant, O Israel. I have made you; you are My servant; O Israel, I will never forget you.Sing for joy, O heavens, for the LORD has done this; shout aloud, O depths of the earth. Break out into singing, O mountains, you forests and all your trees. For the LORD has redeemed Jacob, and revealed His glory in Israel.…

I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins: return to me; for I have redeemed you.

blotted

Isaiah 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.

Isaiah 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.

Nehemiah 4:5 And cover not their iniquity, and let not their sin be blotted out from before thee: for they have provoked thee to anger before the builders.

as a thick

Job 37:11 Also by watering he wearieth the thick cloud: he scattereth his bright cloud:

Lamentations 3:42-44 We have transgressed and have rebelled: thou hast not pardoned…

return

Isaiah 1:27 Zion shall be redeemed with judgment, and her converts with righteousness.

Isaiah 43:1 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.

Isaiah 48:20 Go ye forth of Babylon, flee ye from the Chaldeans, with a voice of singing declare ye, tell this, utter it even to the end of the earth; say ye, The LORD hath redeemed his servant Jacob.