Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
I have swept away your offenses like a cloud, your sins like the morning mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you."
New Living Translation
I have swept away your sins like a cloud. I have scattered your offenses like the morning mist. Oh, return to me, for I have paid the price to set you free.”
English Standard Version
I have blotted out your transgressions like a cloud and your sins like mist; return to me, for I have redeemed you.
Berean Study Bible
I have blotted out your transgressions like a cloud, and your sins like a mist. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you.
New American Standard Bible
"I have wiped out your transgressions like a thick cloud And your sins like a heavy mist. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you."
New King James Version
I have blotted out, like a thick cloud, your transgressions, And like a cloud, your sins. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you.”
King James Bible
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and, as a cloud, thy sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed thee.
Christian Standard Bible
I have swept away your transgressions like a cloud, and your sins like a mist. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.
Contemporary English Version
Turn back to me! I have rescued you and swept away your sins as though they were clouds.
Good News Translation
I have swept your sins away like a cloud. Come back to me; I am the one who saves you."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
I have swept away your transgressions like a cloud, and your sins like a mist. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you.
International Standard Version
I've wiped away your transgressions like a cloud and your sins like mist. Return to me; because I've redeemed you.
NET Bible
I remove the guilt of your rebellious deeds as if they were a cloud, the guilt of your sins as if they were a cloud. Come back to me, for I protect you."
New Heart English Bible
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
I made your rebellious acts disappear like a thick cloud and your sins like the morning mist. Come back to me, because I have reclaimed you.
JPS Tanakh 1917
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, And, as a cloud, thy sins; Return unto Me, for I have redeemed thee.
New American Standard 1977
“I have wiped out your transgressions like a thick cloud, And your sins like a heavy mist. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you.”
King James 2000 Bible
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed you.
American King James Version
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins: return to me; for I have redeemed you.
American Standard Version
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and, as a cloud, thy sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed thee.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
For behold, I have blotted out as a cloud thy transgressions, and thy sin as darkness: turn to me, and I will redeem thee.
Douay-Rheims Bible
I have blotted out thy iniquities as a cloud, and thy sins as a mist: return to me, for I have redeemed thee.
Darby Bible Translation
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and, as a cloud, thy sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed thee.
English Revised Version
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and, as a cloud, thy sins: return unto me; for I have redeemed thee.
Webster's Bible Translation
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, thy transgressions, and as a cloud, thy sins: return to me; for I have redeemed thee.
World English Bible
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins. Return to me, for I have redeemed you.
Young's Literal Translation
I have blotted out, as by a thick cloud, Thy transgressions, And as by a cloud thy sins, Return unto Me, for I have redeemed thee.
Study BibleJerusalem to Be Restored
21Remember these things, O Jacob, for you are My servant, O Israel. I have made you; you are My servant; O Israel, I will never forget you. 22I have blotted out your transgressions like a cloud, and your sins like a mist. Return to Me, for I have redeemed you. 23Sing for joy, O heavens, for the LORD has done this; shout aloud, O depths of the earth. Break out into singing, O mountains, you forests and all your trees. For the LORD has redeemed Jacob, and revealed His glory in Israel.…
Cross References
Acts 3:19
Repent, then, and turn back, so that your sins may be wiped away,
1 Corinthians 6:20
you were bought at a price. Therefore glorify God with your body.
1 Peter 1:18
For you know that it was not with perishable things such as silver or gold that you were redeemed from the empty way of life you inherited from your forefathers,
1 Peter 1:19
but with the precious blood of Christ, a lamb without blemish or spot.
2 Chronicles 6:21
Hear the plea of Your servant and Your people Israel when they pray toward this place. May You hear from heaven, Your dwelling place. May You hear and forgive.
Psalm 51:1
Have mercy on me, O God, according to Your loving devotion; according to Your great compassion, blot out my transgressions.
Psalm 51:9
Hide Your face from my sins and blot out all my iniquities.
Isaiah 1:18
"Come now, let us reason together," says the LORD. "Though your sins are like scarlet, they will be as white as snow; though they are as red as crimson, they will become like wool.
Isaiah 31:6
Return to Him against whom you have so blatantly rebelled, O children of Israel.
Isaiah 33:24
And no resident of Zion will say, "I am sick." The people who dwell there will be forgiven their iniquity.
Isaiah 41:14
Do not fear, O worm Jacob, O few men of Israel. I will help you, declares the LORD. Your Redeemer is the Holy One of Israel.
Isaiah 43:1
Now this is what the LORD says--He who created you, O Jacob, and He who formed you, O Israel: "Do not fear, for I have redeemed you; I have called you by your name; you are Mine!
Isaiah 43:25
I, yes I, am He who blots out your transgressions for My own sake and remembers your sins no more.
Isaiah 48:20
Leave Babylon, flee from the Chaldeans! Declare it with a shout of joy, proclaim it, let it go out to the ends of the earth, saying, "The LORD has redeemed His servant Jacob!"
Isaiah 55:7
Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.
Jeremiah 33:8
And I will cleanse them from all the iniquity they have committed against Me and forgive all the wrongs they have committed by rebelling against Me.
Zechariah 1:3
So tell the people that this is what the LORD of Hosts says: 'Return to Me,' declares the LORD of Hosts, 'and I will return to you,' says the LORD of Hosts.
Treasury of Scripture
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud, your transgressions, and, as a cloud, your sins: return to me; for I have redeemed you.
blotted
Isaiah 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool.
Isaiah 43:25 I, even I, am he that blotteth out thy transgressions for mine own sake, and will not remember thy sins.
Nehemiah 4:5 And cover not their iniquity, and let not their sin be blotted out from before thee: for they have provoked thee to anger before the builders.
as a thick
Job 37:11 Also by watering he wearieth the thick cloud: he scattereth his bright cloud:
Lamentations 3:42-44 We have transgressed and have rebelled: thou hast not pardoned…
return
Isaiah 1:27 Zion shall be redeemed with judgment, and her converts with righteousness.
Isaiah 43:1 But now thus saith the LORD that created thee, O Jacob, and he that formed thee, O Israel, Fear not: for I have redeemed thee, I have called thee by thy name; thou art mine.
Isaiah 48:20 Go ye forth of Babylon, flee ye from the Chaldeans, with a voice of singing declare ye, tell this, utter it even to the end of the earth; say ye, The LORD hath redeemed his servant Jacob.
LexiconI have blotted out
מָחִ֤יתִי (mā·ḥî·ṯî)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 4229: To stroke, rub, to erase, to smooth, grease, make fat, to touch, reach to
your transgressions
פְּשָׁעֶ֔יךָ (pə·šā·‘e·ḵā)
Noun - masculine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6588: Transgression
like a cloud,
כָעָב֙ (ḵā·‘āḇ)
Preposition-k, Article | Noun - common singular
Strong's Hebrew 5645: An envelope, darkness, a, cloud, a copse
and your sins
חַטֹּאותֶ֑יךָ (ḥaṭ·ṭō·w·ṯe·ḵā)
Noun - feminine plural construct | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2403: An offence, its penalty, occasion, sacrifice, expiation, an offender
like a mist.
וְכֶעָנָ֖ן (wə·ḵe·‘ā·nān)
Conjunctive waw, Preposition-k, Article | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6051: A cloud, the nimbus, thunder-cloud
Return
שׁוּבָ֥ה (šū·ḇāh)
Verb - Qal - Imperative - masculine singular | third person feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7725: To turn back, in, to retreat, again
to Me,
אֵלַ֖י (’ê·lay)
Preposition | first person common singular
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
for
כִּ֥י (kî)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
I have redeemed you.
גְאַלְתִּֽיךָ׃ (ḡə·’al·tî·ḵā)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - first person common singular | second person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1350: To redeem, act as kinsman
I have blotted out, as a thick cloud.--Better, mist. The Authorised Version half suggests the idea that it is the cloud that hides the sins from view. What is meant is that the sins of Israel are put away, as the sun and wind drive away the mists and fogs (Job 30:15); and that this is, in idea at least, if not in time, prior to the conversion as that which makes it possible.Verse 22. - I have blotted out... thy sins (comp. Isaiah 43:25). The promise there made is here represented as having its fulfilment. Before God reverses his sentence and restores his people, he must first forgive them. As a thick cloud... as a cloud. It would be better to translate, as a cloud... as a thick cloud. The latter of the two Hebrew words used is the more emphatic. Return unto me. This is an underlying condition, both of restoration and of forgiveness. Only the penitent can be received back into favour. The knowledge, however, that God has, in his counsels, "redeemed" his people generally, may act as a stimulus on individuals to repent and turn to him.
Jump to PreviousBlotted Cloud Doings Evil Heavy Mind Mist Morning Offenses Redeemed Sins Swept Thick Transgressions Wiped
Jump to NextBlotted Cloud Doings Evil Heavy Mind Mist Morning Offenses Redeemed Sins Swept Thick Transgressions Wiped
LinksIsaiah 44:22 NIV
Isaiah 44:22 NLT
Isaiah 44:22 ESV
Isaiah 44:22 NASB
Isaiah 44:22 KJV
Isaiah 44:22 Bible Apps
Isaiah 44:22 Biblia Paralela
Isaiah 44:22 Chinese Bible
Isaiah 44:22 French Bible
Isaiah 44:22 German Bible
Alphabetical: a And away cloud for have heavy I like me mist morning offenses out redeemed Return sins swept the thick to transgressions wiped you your
OT Prophets: Isaiah 44:22 I have blotted out as a thick (Isa Isi Is) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools