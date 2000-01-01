Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Let the wicked forsake their ways and the unrighteous their thoughts. Let them turn to the LORD, and he will have mercy on them, and to our God, for he will freely pardon.
New Living Translation
Let the wicked change their ways and banish the very thought of doing wrong. Let them turn to the LORD that he may have mercy on them. Yes, turn to our God, for he will forgive generously.
English Standard Version
let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that he may have compassion on him, and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
Berean Study Bible
Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon.
New American Standard Bible
Let the wicked forsake his way And the unrighteous man his thoughts; And let him return to the LORD, And He will have compassion on him, And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon.
New King James Version
Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; Let him return to the LORD, And He will have mercy on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon.
King James Bible
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
Christian Standard Bible
Let the wicked one abandon his way and the sinful one his thoughts; let him return to the LORD, so he may have compassion on him, and to our God, for he will freely forgive.
Contemporary English Version
Give up your evil ways and your evil thoughts. Return to the LORD our God. He will be merciful and forgive your sins.
Good News Translation
Let the wicked leave their way of life and change their way of thinking. Let them turn to the LORD, our God; he is merciful and quick to forgive.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Let the wicked one abandon his way and the sinful one his thoughts; let him return to the LORD, so He may have compassion on him, and to our God, for He will freely forgive."
International Standard Version
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous person his thoughts. Let him return to the LORD, So he'll have mercy upon him, and to our God, for he'll pardon abundantly.
NET Bible
The wicked need to abandon their lifestyle and sinful people their plans. They should return to the LORD, and he will show mercy to them, and to their God, for he will freely forgive them.
New Heart English Bible
let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return to the LORD, and he will have mercy on him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Let wicked people abandon their ways. Let evil people abandon their thoughts. Let them return to the LORD, and he will show compassion to them. Let them return to our God, because he will freely forgive them.
JPS Tanakh 1917
Let the wicked forsake his way, And the man of iniquity his thoughts; And let him return unto the LORD, and He will have compassion upon him, And to our God, for He will abundantly pardon
New American Standard 1977
Let the wicked forsake his way, And the unrighteous man his thoughts; And let him return to the LORD, And He will have compassion on him; And to our God, For He will abundantly pardon.
King James 2000 Bible
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
American King James Version
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return to the LORD, and he will have mercy on him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
American Standard Version
let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return unto Jehovah, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
let the ungodly leave his ways, and the transgressor his counsels: and let him return to the Lord, and he shall find mercy; for he shall abundantly pardon your sins.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unjust man his thoughts, and let him return to the Lord, and he will have mercy on him, and to our God: for he is bountiful to forgive.
Darby Bible Translation
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return unto Jehovah, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
English Revised Version
let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return unto the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
Webster's Bible Translation
Let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts: and let him return to the LORD, and he will have mercy upon him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
World English Bible
let the wicked forsake his way, and the unrighteous man his thoughts; and let him return to Yahweh, and he will have mercy on him; and to our God, for he will abundantly pardon.
Young's Literal Translation
Forsake doth the wicked his way, And the man of iniquity his thoughts, And he returneth to Jehovah, and He pitieth him, And unto our God for He multiplieth to pardon.
Study Bible
…6Seek the LORD while He may be found; call on Him while He is near. 7Let the wicked man forsake his own way and the unrighteous man his own thoughts; let him return to the LORD, that He may have compassion, and to our God, for He will freely pardon. 8"For My thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways My ways," declares the LORD.…
LexiconLet the wicked man
רָשָׁע֙ (rā·šā‘)
Adjective - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7563: Wrong, an, bad person
forsake
יַעֲזֹ֤ב (ya·‘ă·zōḇ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5800: To loosen, relinquish, permit
his own way
דַּרְכּ֔וֹ (dar·kōw)
Noun - common singular construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1870: A road, a course of life, mode of action
and the unrighteous
אָ֖וֶן (’ā·wen)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 205: Strictly nothingness, trouble, vanity, wickedness, an idol
man
וְאִ֥ישׁ (wə·’îš)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 376: A man as an individual, a male person
his own thoughts;
מַחְשְׁבֹתָ֑יו (maḥ·šə·ḇō·ṯāw)
Noun - feminine plural construct | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4284: A contrivance, a texture, machine, intention, plan
let him return
וְיָשֹׁ֤ב (wə·yā·šōḇ)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive imperfect Jussive - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7725: To turn back, in, to retreat, again
to
אֶל־ (’el-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
the LORD,
יְהוָה֙ (Yah·weh)
Noun - proper - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3069: YHWH
that He may have compassion,
וִֽירַחֲמֵ֔הוּ (wî·ra·ḥă·mê·hū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Conjunctive imperfect - third person masculine singular | third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7355: To fondle, to love, to compassionate
and to
וְאֶל־ (wə·’el-)
Conjunctive waw | Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
our God,
אֱלֹהֵ֖ינוּ (’ĕ·lō·hê·nū)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
for
כִּֽי־ (kî-)
Conjunction
Strong's Hebrew 3588: A relative conjunction
He will freely
יַרְבֶּ֥ה (yar·beh)
Verb - Hifil - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7235: To be or become much, many or great
pardon.
לִסְלֽוֹחַ׃ (lis·lō·w·aḥ)
Preposition-l | Verb - Qal - Infinitive construct
Strong's Hebrew 5545: To forgive, pardon
Verse 7. - Let the wicked forsake his way; i.e. his mode of life. A general promise of forgiveness of sin upon repentance and amendment of life was first given to Israel through Solomon (2 Chronicles 7:14). The doctrine is largely preached by the prophets; but is nowhere more distinctly and emphatically laid down than in this place. God's will is to "multiply pardon," if man will only turn to him.
