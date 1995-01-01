James 1:25

Verse (Chapter ▾ Par ▾ Str ▾)
New International Version
But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it—not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it—they will be blessed in what they do.
New Living Translation
But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don’t forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it.
English Standard Version
But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.
Berean Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom, and continues to do so—not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer—he will be blessed in what he does.
Berean Literal Bible
But the one having looked intently into the perfect law, that of freedom, and having continued in it, not having been a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work—this one will be blessed in his doing.
King James Bible
But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
New King James Version
But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does.
New American Standard Bible
But one who has looked intently at the perfect law, the law of freedom, and has continued in it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an active doer, this person will be blessed in what he does.
NASB 1995
But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of liberty, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer, this man will be blessed in what he does.
NASB 1977
But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of liberty, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer, this man shall be blessed in what he does.
Legacy Standard Bible
But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of freedom, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this man will be blessed in what he does.
Amplified Bible
But he who looks carefully into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and faithfully abides by it, not having become a [careless] listener who forgets but an active doer [who obeys], he will be blessed and favored by God in what he does [in his life of obedience].
Berean Annotated Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect (complete) law of freedom (liberty), and continues to do so—not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer—he will be blessed in what he does.
Christian Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer who works—this person will be blessed in what he does.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but one who does good works—this person will be blessed in what he does.
American Standard Version
But he that looketh into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and so continueth, being not a hearer that forgetteth but a doer that worketh, this man shall be blessed in his doing.
Contemporary English Version
But you must never stop looking at the perfect law that sets you free. God will bless you in everything you do, if you listen and obey, and don't just hear and forget.
English Revised Version
But he that looketh into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and so continueth, being not a hearer that forgetteth, but a doer that worketh, this man shall be blessed in his doing.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
However, the person who continues to study God's perfect teachings that make people free and who remains committed to them will be blessed. People like that don't merely listen and forget; they actually do what God's teachings say.
Good News Translation
But if you look closely into the perfect law that sets people free, and keep on paying attention to it and do not simply listen and then forget it, but put it into practice--you will be blessed by God in what you do.
International Standard Version
But the one who looks at the perfect law of freedom and remains committed to it—thereby demonstrating that he is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of what that law requires—will be blessed in what he does.
NET Bible
But the one who peers into the perfect law of liberty and fixes his attention there, and does not become a forgetful listener but one who lives it out--he will be blessed in what he does.
New Heart English Bible
But he who looks into the perfect Law of freedom, and continues, not being a hearer who forgets, but a doer of the work, this person will be blessed in what he does.
Webster's Bible Translation
But he who looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth in it, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Weymouth New Testament
But he who looks closely into the perfect Law--the Law of freedom--and continues looking, he, being not a hearer who forgets, but an obedient doer, will as the result of his obedience be blessed.
Majority Text TranslationsMajority Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom, and continues to do so—not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer—he will be blessed in what he does.
World English Bible
But he who looks into the perfect law of freedom and continues, not being a hearer who forgets but a doer of the work, this man will be blessed in what he does.
Literal TranslationsLiteral Standard Version
but he who looked into [the] perfect law—that of liberty, and continued there, not becoming a forgetful hearer, but a doer of work—this one will be blessed in his doing.
Berean Literal Bible
But the one having looked intently into the perfect law, that of freedom, and having continued in it, not having been a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work—this one will be blessed in his doing.
Young's Literal Translation
and he who did look into the perfect law -- that of liberty, and did continue there, this one -- not a forgetful hearer becoming, but a doer of work -- this one shall be happy in his doing.
Smith's Literal Translation
And he having stooped into the perfect law of liberty, and remained, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of work, he shall be happy in his doing.
Catholic TranslationsDouay-Rheims Bible
But he that hath looked into the perfect law of liberty, and hath continued therein, not becoming a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work; this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Catholic Public Domain Version
But he who gazes upon the perfect law of liberty, and who remains in it, is not a forgetful hearer, but instead a doer of the work. He shall be blessed in what he does.
New American Bible
But the one who peers into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres, and is not a hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, such a one shall be blessed in what he does.
New Revised Standard Version
But those who look into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and persevere, being not hearers who forget but doers who act—they will be blessed in their doing.
Translations from AramaicLamsa Bible
But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and abides in it, is not merely a hearer of the word which can be forgotten but a doer of the work, and this man shall be blessed in his work.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But everyone who gazes into The Perfect Law of Liberty and continues in it, he is not a hearer who heard what is forgotten, but is a doer of the works, and this one shall be blessed in his work.
NT TranslationsAnderson New Testament
But he that looks intently into the perfect law of liberty, and remains constant, being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, he shall be blessed in his deed.
Godbey New Testament
But the one having looked into the perfect law which is the law of liberty, and having remained in it, not being a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, he shall be happy in his work.
Haweis New Testament
But he that looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and perseveres, this man not being a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, he shall be blessed in his practice.
Mace New Testament
whereas, he that attentively considers the perfect law of liberty, and is attach'd thereto, he is not a forgetful hearer, but reduces it to practice, and his conduct is crown'd with hapiness.
Weymouth New Testament
But he who looks closely into the perfect Law--the Law of freedom--and continues looking, he, being not a hearer who forgets, but an obedient doer, will as the result of his obedience be blessed.
Worrell New Testament
But he who looks carefully into a perfect law—that of liberty—and remains by it, becoming not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work—this man shall be happy in his doing.
Worsley New Testament
But he that looketh well into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Additional Translations ...
Audio Bible (Voice ▾ Musical ▾)
ContextHearing and Doing
…24and after observing himself goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. 25But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom, and continues to do so— not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer— he will be blessed in what he does. 26If anyone considers himself religious and yet does not bridle his tongue, he deceives his heart and his religion is worthless.…
Cross References
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom,
James 2:12
Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the law that gives freedom.
Psalm 19:7
The Law of the LORD is perfect, reviving the soul; the testimony of the LORD is trustworthy, making wise the simple.
Romans 8:2
For in Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life set you free from the law of sin and death.
and continues to do so—
John 8:31-32
So He said to the Jews who had believed Him, “If you continue in My word, you are truly My disciples. / Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.”
Colossians 1:23
if indeed you continue in your faith, established and firm, not moved from the hope of the gospel you heard, which has been proclaimed to every creature under heaven, and of which I, Paul, have become a servant.
Hebrews 3:14
We have come to share in Christ if we hold firmly to the end the assurance we had at first.
not being a forgetful hearer,
Luke 8:15
But the seeds on good soil are those with a noble and good heart, who hear the word, cling to it, and by persevering produce a crop.
Ezekiel 33:31-32
So My people come to you as usual, sit before you, and hear your words; but they do not put them into practice. Although they express love with their mouths, their hearts pursue dishonest gain. / Indeed, you are to them like a singer of love songs with a beautiful voice, who skillfully plays an instrument. They hear your words but do not put them into practice.
Hebrews 2:1
We must pay closer attention, therefore, to what we have heard, so that we do not drift away.
but an effective doer—
Matthew 7:24-25
Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine and acts on them is like a wise man who built his house on the rock. / The rain fell, the torrents raged, and the winds blew and beat against that house; yet it did not fall, because its foundation was on the rock.
Luke 6:47-49
I will show you what he is like who comes to Me and hears My words and acts on them: / He is like a man building a house, who dug down deep and laid his foundation on the rock. When the flood came, the torrent crashed against that house but could not shake it, because it was well built. / But the one who hears My words and does not act on them is like a man who built his house on ground without a foundation. The torrent crashed against that house, and immediately it fell—and great was its destruction!”
Romans 2:13
For it is not the hearers of the law who are righteous before God, but it is the doers of the law who will be declared righteous.
he will be blessed in what he does.
Psalm 1:1-3
Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel of the wicked, or set foot on the path of sinners, or sit in the seat of mockers. / But his delight is in the Law of the LORD, and on His law he meditates day and night. / He is like a tree planted by streams of water, yielding its fruit in season, whose leaf does not wither, and who prospers in all he does.
John 13:17
If you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.
Luke 11:28
But He replied, “Blessed rather are those who hear the word of God and obey it.”
Galatians 6:7-9
Do not be deceived: God is not to be mocked. Whatever a man sows, he will reap in return. / The one who sows to please his flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction; but the one who sows to please the Spirit, from the Spirit will reap eternal life. / Let us not grow weary in well-doing, for in due time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.
Treasury of Scripture
But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
looketh.
Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going.
Isaiah 8:20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.
2 Corinthians 13:5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?
the perfect.
James 2:12 So speak ye, and so do, as they that shall be judged by the law of liberty.
Psalm 19:7-10 The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple…
Psalm 119:32,45,96-105 I will run the way of thy commandments, when thou shalt enlarge my heart…
liberty.
John 8:32,36 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free…
Romans 8:15 For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.
2 Corinthians 3:17,18 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty…
and.
1 Samuel 12:14 If ye will fear the LORD, and serve him, and obey his voice, and not rebel against the commandment of the LORD, then shall both ye and also the king that reigneth over you continue following the LORD your God:
John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
John 15:9,10 As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you: continue ye in my love…
a forgetful.
James 1:23,24 For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: …
this.
Psalm 19:11 Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.
Jump to PreviousAbides Acts Blessed Closely Continue Continues Continueth Deed Doer Effect Fixes Forgetful Forgets Free Freedom Gives Goes Hearer Intently Looks Makes Memory Obedience Obedient Perfect Putting Result Therein True. View Work Worketh
Jump to NextAbides Acts Blessed Closely Continue Continues Continueth Deed Doer Effect Fixes Forgetful Forgets Free Freedom Gives Goes Hearer Intently Looks Makes Memory Obedience Obedient Perfect Putting Result Therein True. View Work Worketh
James 11. James greets the twelve tribes among the nations;
2. exhorts to rejoice in trials and temptations;
5. to ask patience of God;
13. and in our trials not to impute our weakness, or sins, to him,
19. but rather to hearken to the word, to meditate on it, and to do thereafter.
26. Otherwise men may seem, but never be, truly religious.
James contrasts a passing glance at God’s Word with careful, humble attention that seeks to understand and obey. The perfect law is God’s revealed will fulfilled in the gospel of Jesus Christ. Christ frees His people from sin’s guilt, dominion, and deception, not to live without obedience, but to serve God willingly from renewed hearts. Jesus taught that knowing and abiding in the truth brings freedom (John 8:31–32).
Jas 2:12 Speak and act as those who are going to be judged…
and continues to do so—
Faithful discipleship requires sustained devotion rather than occasional interest. God’s Word is to shape the believer’s mind, desires, decisions, and conduct over a lifetime. Like the blessed man of Psalm 1, the believer meditates on God’s instruction day and night, returning continually to its truth and submitting to its authority.
Jhn 8:31-32 So He said to the Jews who had believed Him,…
not being a forgetful hearer,
Hearing alone does not produce spiritual maturity. James has already compared the hearer who does not obey to a person who sees his own reflection and immediately forgets what he saw (James 1:23–24). God commanded Israel to keep His words upon their hearts and to teach them diligently within their households (Deuteronomy 6:6–9). The Word must be received, remembered, and guarded so that it is not lost through neglect, unbelief, or worldly distraction.
Luk 8:15 But the seeds on good soil are those with a noble…
but an effective doer—
Obedience reveals that the Word has taken root. Jesus compared the obedient hearer to a wise man who built his house upon the rock, able to withstand the storm (Matthew 7:24–27). Good works do not earn salvation, but saving faith produces obedience. James will later insist that faith without works is dead because genuine trust in God changes the life (James 2:17, 26).
Mat 7:24-25 Therefore everyone who hears these words of Mine…
he will be blessed in what he does.
God’s blessing rests upon obedience flowing from faith. The promise does not guarantee ease, wealth, or freedom from suffering, but God grants the favor, stability, fruitfulness, and eternal reward that accompany a life ordered by His Word. The one who delights in the law of the Lord is like a fruitful tree planted by streams of water (Psalm 1:1–3).
Psa 1:1-3 Blessed is the man who does not walk in the counsel…
Persons / Places / Events1. James
The author of the epistle, traditionally identified as James, the brother of Jesus and a leader in the early Jerusalem church. He writes to Jewish Christians scattered abroad.
2. The Perfect Law of Freedom
Refers to the teachings of Christ and the moral law fulfilled in Him, emphasizing liberty from sin and the bondage of legalism.
3. Hearers and Doers
James contrasts those who merely hear the word with those who actively live it out, emphasizing the importance of action in faith.
Teaching PointsThe Importance of Intentional Study
The phrase "looks intently" suggests a deep, careful examination of God's Word. Believers are encouraged to study Scripture diligently, seeking to understand and apply it.
The Role of Memory and Action
Being a "forgetful hearer" implies neglecting to internalize and act upon God's Word. True blessing comes from remembering and doing.
Freedom in Obedience
The "perfect law of freedom" suggests that true liberty is found in obedience to God's Word, freeing us from sin's bondage.
Consistency in Practice
The call to "continue to do so" highlights the need for perseverance in living out our faith, not just occasional obedience.
Blessing Through Obedience
The promise of being "blessed in what he does" assures believers that God rewards faithful obedience with spiritual and sometimes material blessings.
Bible Study Questions and Answers1. What is the meaning of James 1:25?
2. How can we be "doers of the word" in our daily lives?
3. What does "the perfect law of freedom" mean in James 1:25?
4. How does James 1:25 connect with Jesus' teachings in the Gospels?
5. Why is perseverance important when "looking intently" into God's word?
6. How can James 1:25 guide our actions in challenging situations?
7. How does James 1:25 define the "perfect law of freedom"?
8. What is the significance of being a "doer" in James 1:25?
9. How does James 1:25 challenge the concept of faith without works?
10. What are the top 10 Lessons from James 1?
What Does James 1:25 MeanBut the one who looks intently
“Looks intently” pictures a believer bending over the pages of Scripture, studying with concentration rather than skimming.
• Moses turned aside to “look” before hearing God speak (Exodus 3:4).
• Psalm 1:2 describes the blessed man whose “delight is in the law of the LORD, and on His law he meditates day and night.”
• Proverbs 2:1-5 urges us to seek wisdom “as for hidden treasures,” promising understanding of the fear of the LORD.
Intentional, lingering attention is the doorway to revelation.
into the perfect law of freedom
James calls God’s Word “perfect”—complete, flawless, lacking nothing (Psalm 19:7; Romans 7:12). It is also a “law of freedom.”
• Jesus said, “If you remain in My word… you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free” (John 8:31-32).
• Freedom here is not license but release from sin’s bondage (Galatians 5:1).
• Obedience to this perfect law leads to liberty, not restriction, because it aligns life with God’s design.
and continues to do so
The blessing is tied to perseverance, not a one-time glance.
• First-century believers “devoted themselves to the apostles’ teaching” (Acts 2:42).
• Jesus urged His disciples, “Remain in Me” (John 15:4).
• Colossians 1:23 tells us to “continue in the faith, established and firm.”
Regular, sustained exposure keeps truth fresh and transformative.
not being a forgetful hearer
Hearing without remembering evaporates conviction.
• Israel was warned, “Be careful, lest you forget the LORD” (Deuteronomy 6:12).
• Hebrews 2:1 commands us to pay closer attention “so that we do not drift away.”
• Luke 8:13 shows shallow soil hearers who “receive the word with joy” but fall away because they have no root.
Memory is strengthened by meditation, repetition, and application (Psalm 119:11).
but an effective doer
God expects action that matches knowledge.
• Jesus likened obedient listeners to a wise man building on rock (Matthew 7:24-25).
• “If you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them” (John 13:17).
• 1 John 2:3-5 links assurance of salvation to keeping His commands.
“Effective” suggests fruitful, practical obedience—good works that meet needs and glorify God (Titus 3:14; John 15:5).
he will be blessed in what he does
God’s promise is tangible favor in the very activities carried out in obedience.
• Joshua 1:8 connects prosperity and success to meditating on and doing the law.
• Psalm 1:3 pictures the doer as “a tree planted by streams of water… whatever he does prospers.”
• Proverbs 16:3 assures that when we commit our works to the LORD, our plans will be established.
The blessing is not mere sentiment; it is God’s active endorsement on our endeavors when they align with His Word.
summary
• James 1:25 calls for a steady, concentrated gaze into God’s flawless, liberating Word.
• Ongoing engagement, guarded memory, and obedient practice transform mere hearing into fruitful doing.
• Such believers walk in God-promised blessing—freedom, fruitfulness, and divine favor in every work that flows from the Word.But whoso looketh . . .—Translate, But he who looked into the perfect law of liberty and continued therein. The past tense is still kept to enforce the figure of the preceding verse. The earnest student of the Scriptures stoops down in humility of body and mind to learn what the will of their Author may be. He reads, as it were, upon his knees; and if he finds therein a law, it is one of liberty and not slavery, life and not death—although, as Dean Alford observes here, “not in contrast with a former law of bondage, but as viewed on the side of its being the law of the new life and birth, with all its spontaneous and free development of obedience.”
Not a forgetful hearer . . .—Literally, not a hearer of forgetfulness, but a doer of work. Thus rendered, the words of the sentence balance each other, and comment is needless.
This man shall be blessed in his deed.—Or, as in the margin, doing. A return perhaps in thought to the Beatitudes, and the close of that Sermon on the Mount, of which they were the opening words. The blessedness of this humbly active Christian is like that of the wise man there spoken of “which built his house upon a rock” (Matthew 7:24-25).Verse 25. - Application of the illustration in the form of a contrast. Looketh into (παρακύψας). For the literal sense of the word, see John 20:5, 11; Luke 24:12. The figurative meaning occurs only here and in 1 Peter 1:12. Properly it signifies to "peep into." See its use in the LXX., Genesis 26:8; Proverbs 7:6; Ecclus. 21:23. When used figuratively, it conveys the idea of looking into, but scarcely with that intensive force which is often given to it and for which ἐγκύπτειν would be required (see Dr. Field's 'Otium Norvicense,' p. 147). Its use in St. Peter, loc. cit., is easy enough to explain. Angels desire even a glimpse of the mysteries. But what are we to say of its use hero? Is it that, though the man took a good look at himself in the glass (κατανοεῖν, consider, is a very strong word; cf. Romans 4:19), yet he forgot what he was like, while the man who only peeps into the law of liberty is led on to abide (παραμείνας) and so to act? The perfect law of liberty; rather, the perfect law, even the law of liberty; νόμον τέλειον τὸν τῆς ἐλευθερίας. The substantive is anarthrous, yet the attributive has the article. This construction serves to give greater prominence to the attributive, and requires the rendering given above (see Winer, § 20:4). The conception of the gospel as a "law" is characteristic of St. James (cf. James 2:8, "the royal law," and James 4:11). A forgetful hearer (ἀκροατὴς ἐπιλησμονής); i.e. a hearer characterized by forgetfulness, contrasted with ποιητὴς ἐργοῦ, a doer characterized by work.
Parallel Commentaries ...
GreekBut
δὲ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
the [one who]
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
looks intently
παρακύψας (parakypsas)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3879: To stoop, peer in, look down, look intently. From para and kupto; to bend beside, i.e. Lean over.
into
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
[the] perfect
τέλειον (teleion)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 5046: From telos; complete; neuter completeness.
law
νόμον (nomon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3551: From a primary nemo; law, genitive case, specially, (including the volume); also of the Gospel), or figuratively.
of freedom,
ἐλευθερίας (eleutherias)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's 1657: Freedom, liberty, especially: a state of freedom from slavery. From eleutheros; freedom.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's 2532: And, even, also, namely.
continues to do so—
παραμείνας (parameinas)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3887: To remain by, abide with; met: I persevere in. From para and meno; to stay near, i.e. Remain.
not
οὐκ (ouk)
Adverb
Strong's 3756: No, not. Also ouk, and ouch a primary word; the absolute negative adverb; no or not.
being
γενόμενος (genomenos)
Verb - Aorist Participle Middle - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 1096: A prolongation and middle voice form of a primary verb; to cause to be, i.e. to become, used with great latitude.
a forgetful
ἐπιλησμονῆς (epilēsmonēs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's 1953: Forgetfulness, oblivion. From a derivative of epilanthanomai; negligence.
hearer,
ἀκροατὴς (akroatēs)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 202: A hearer of, a listener to. From akroaomai; a hearer.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
an effective
ἔργου (ergou)
Noun - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's 2041: From a primary ergo; toil; by implication, an act.
doer—
ποιητὴς (poiētēs)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 4163: (a) a maker, poet, (b) a doer, carrier out, performer. From poieo; a performer; specially, a 'poet'.
[he]
οὗτος (houtos)
Demonstrative Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3778: This; he, she, it.
will be
ἔσται (estai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
blessed
μακάριος (makarios)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's 3107: Happy, blessed, to be envied. A prolonged form of the poetical makar; supremely blest; by extension, fortunate, well off.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
what
τῇ (tē)
Article - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
he
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
does.
ποιήσει (poiēsei)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's 4162: A doing, making, performance. From poieo; action, i.e. Performance.
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