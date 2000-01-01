James 1:25

Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
But whoever looks intently into the perfect law that gives freedom, and continues in it--not forgetting what they have heard, but doing it--they will be blessed in what they do.
New Living Translation
But if you look carefully into the perfect law that sets you free, and if you do what it says and don’t forget what you heard, then God will bless you for doing it.
English Standard Version
But the one who looks into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and perseveres, being no hearer who forgets but a doer who acts, he will be blessed in his doing.
Berean Study Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom, and continues to do so—not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer—he will be blessed in what he does.
Berean Literal Bible
But the one having looked intently into the perfect law, that of freedom, and having continued in it, not having been a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work--this one will be blessed in his work.
New American Standard Bible
But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of liberty, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer, this man will be blessed in what he does.
New King James Version
But he who looks into the perfect law of liberty and continues in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of the work, this one will be blessed in what he does.
King James Bible
But whoso looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Christian Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but a doer who works--this person will be blessed in what he does.
Contemporary English Version
But you must never stop looking at the perfect law that sets you free. God will bless you in everything you do, if you listen and obey, and don't just hear and forget.
Good News Translation
But if you look closely into the perfect law that sets people free, and keep on paying attention to it and do not simply listen and then forget it, but put it into practice--you will be blessed by God in what you do.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom and perseveres in it, and is not a forgetful hearer but one who does good works--this person will be blessed in what he does.
International Standard Version
But the one who looks at the perfect law of freedom and remains committed to it—thereby demonstrating that he is not a forgetful hearer but a doer of what that law requires—will be blessed in what he does.
NET Bible
But the one who peers into the perfect law of liberty and fixes his attention there, and does not become a forgetful listener but one who lives it out--he will be blessed in what he does.
New Heart English Bible
But he who looks into the perfect Law of freedom, and continues, not being a hearer who forgets, but a doer of the work, this person will be blessed in what he does.
A Faithful Version
But the one who has looked into the perfect law of freedom, and has continued in it, this one himself has not become a forgetful hearer, but is a doer of the work. This one shall be blessed in his actions.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
But everyone who gazes into The Perfect Law of Liberty and continues in it, he is not a hearer who heard what is forgotten, but is a doer of the works, and this one shall be blessed in his work.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
However, the person who continues to study God's perfect teachings that make people free and who remains committed to them will be blessed. People like that don't merely listen and forget; they actually do what God's teachings say.
New American Standard 1977
But one who looks intently at the perfect law, the law of liberty, and abides by it, not having become a forgetful hearer but an effectual doer, this man shall be blessed in what he does.
King James 2000 Bible
But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues in it, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
American King James Version
But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
American Standard Version
But he that looketh into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and'so continueth, being not a hearer that forgetteth but a doer that worketh, this man shall be blessed in his doing.
Douay-Rheims Bible
But he that hath looked into the perfect law of liberty, and hath continued therein, not becoming a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work; this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Darby Bible Translation
But he that fixes his view on [the] perfect law, that of liberty, and abides in [it], being not a forgetful hearer but a doer of [the] work, he shall be blessed in his doing.
English Revised Version
But he that looketh into the perfect law, the law of liberty, and so continueth, being not a hearer that forgetteth, but a doer that worketh, this man shall be blessed in his doing.
Webster's Bible Translation
But he who looketh into the perfect law of liberty, and continueth in it, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
Weymouth New Testament
But he who looks closely into the perfect Law--the Law of freedom--and continues looking, he, being not a hearer who forgets, but an obedient doer, will as the result of his obedience be blessed.
World English Bible
But he who looks into the perfect law of freedom, and continues, not being a hearer who forgets, but a doer of the work, this man will be blessed in what he does.
Young's Literal Translation
and he who did look into the perfect law -- that of liberty, and did continue there, this one -- not a forgetful hearer becoming, but a doer of work -- this one shall be happy in his doing.
Study BibleHearing and Doing
…24and after observing himself goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like. 25But the one who looks intently into the perfect law of freedom, and continues to do so— not being a forgetful hearer, but an effective doer— he will be blessed in what he does. 26If anyone considers himself religious and yet does not bridle his tongue, he deceives his heart and his religion is worthless.…
Cross References
John 8:32
Then you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free."
John 13:17
If you know these things, you will be blessed if you do them.
Romans 2:13
For it is not the hearers of the Law who are righteous before God, but it is the doers of the Law who will be declared righteous.
Romans 8:2
For in Christ Jesus the law of the Spirit of life has set you free from the law of sin and death.
Galatians 2:4
This issue arose because some false brothers had come in under false pretenses to spy on our freedom in Christ Jesus, in order to enslave us.
Galatians 6:2
Carry one another's burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the Law of Christ.
James 1:24
and after observing himself goes away and immediately forgets what he looks like.
James 2:12
Speak and act as those who are going to be judged by the Law that gives freedom.
1 Peter 2:16
Live in freedom, but do not use your freedom as a cover-up for evil; live as servants of God.
Treasury of Scripture
But whoever looks into the perfect law of liberty, and continues therein, he being not a forgetful hearer, but a doer of the work, this man shall be blessed in his deed.
looketh.
Proverbs 14:15 The simple believeth every word: but the prudent man looketh well to his going.
Isaiah 8:20 To the law and to the testimony: if they speak not according to this word, it is because there is no light in them.
2 Corinthians 13:5 Examine yourselves, whether ye be in the faith; prove your own selves. Know ye not your own selves, how that Jesus Christ is in you, except ye be reprobates?
the perfect.
James 2:12 So speak ye, and so do, as they that shall be judged by the law of liberty.
Psalm 19:7-10 The law of the LORD is perfect, converting the soul: the testimony of the LORD is sure, making wise the simple…
Psalm 119:32,45,96-105 I will run the way of thy commandments, when thou shalt enlarge my heart…
liberty.
John 8:32,36 And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free…
Romans 8:15 For ye have not received the spirit of bondage again to fear; but ye have received the Spirit of adoption, whereby we cry, Abba, Father.
2 Corinthians 3:17,18 Now the Lord is that Spirit: and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty…
and.
1 Samuel 12:14 If ye will fear the LORD, and serve him, and obey his voice, and not rebel against the commandment of the LORD, then shall both ye and also the king that reigneth over you continue following the LORD your God:
John 8:31 Then said Jesus to those Jews which believed on him, If ye continue in my word, then are ye my disciples indeed;
John 15:9,10 As the Father hath loved me, so have I loved you: continue ye in my love…
a forgetful.
James 1:23,24 For if any be a hearer of the word, and not a doer, he is like unto a man beholding his natural face in a glass: …
this.
Psalm 19:11 Moreover by them is thy servant warned: and in keeping of them there is great reward.
LexiconBut
δὲ (de)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 1161: A primary particle; but, and, etc.
the [one who]
ὁ (ho)
Article - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
looks intently
παρακύψας (parakypsas)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3879: To stoop, peer in, look down, look intently. From para and kupto; to bend beside, i.e. Lean over.
into
εἰς (eis)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1519: A primary preposition; to or into, of place, time, or purpose; also in adverbial phrases.
[the] perfect
τέλειον (teleion)
Adjective - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 5046: From telos; complete; neuter completeness.
law
νόμον (nomon)
Noun - Accusative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3551: From a primary nemo; law, genitive case, specially, (including the volume); also of the Gospel), or figuratively.
of freedom,
ἐλευθερίας (eleutherias)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1657: Freedom, liberty, especially: a state of freedom from slavery. From eleutheros; freedom.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
continues to do so—
παραμείνας (parameinas)
Verb - Aorist Participle Active - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3887: To remain by, abide with; met: I persevere in. From para and meno; to stay near, i.e. Remain.
not
οὐκ (ouk)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3756: No, not. Also ouk, and ouch a primary word; the absolute negative adverb; no or not.
being
γενόμενος (genomenos)
Verb - Aorist Participle Middle - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 1096: A prolongation and middle voice form of a primary verb; to cause to be, i.e. to become, used with great latitude.
a forgetful
ἐπιλησμονῆς (epilēsmonēs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1953: Forgetfulness, oblivion. From a derivative of epilanthanomai; negligence.
hearer,
ἀκροατὴς (akroatēs)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 202: A hearer of, a listener to. From akroaomai; a hearer.
but
ἀλλὰ (alla)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 235: But, except, however. Neuter plural of allos; properly, other things, i.e. contrariwise.
an effective
ἔργου (ergou)
Noun - Genitive Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 2041: From a primary ergo; toil; by implication, an act.
doer—
ποιητὴς (poiētēs)
Noun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 4163: (a) a maker, poet, (b) a doer, carrier out, performer. From poieo; a performer; specially, a 'poet'.
[he]
οὗτος (houtos)
Demonstrative Pronoun - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3778: This; he, she, it.
will be
ἔσται (estai)
Verb - Future Indicative Middle - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
blessed
μακάριος (makarios)
Adjective - Nominative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3107: Happy, blessed, to be envied. A prolonged form of the poetical makar; supremely blest; by extension, fortunate, well off.
in
ἐν (en)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 1722: In, on, among. A primary preposition denoting position, and instrumentality, i.e. A relation of rest; 'in, ' at, on, by, etc.
what
τῇ (tē)
Article - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
he
αὐτοῦ (autou)
Personal / Possessive Pronoun - Genitive Masculine 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 846: He, she, it, they, them, same. From the particle au; the reflexive pronoun self, used of the third person, and of the other persons.
does.
ποιήσει (poiēsei)
Noun - Dative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 4162: A doing, making, performance. From poieo; action, i.e. Performance.
But whoso looketh . . .--Translate, But he who looked into the perfect law of liberty and continued therein. The past tense is still kept to enforce the figure of the preceding verse. The earnest student of the Scriptures stoops down in humility of body and mind to learn what the will of their Author may be. He reads, as it were, upon his knees; and if he finds therein a law, it is one of liberty and not slavery, life and not death--although, as Dean Alford observes here, "not in contrast with a former law of bondage, but as viewed on the side of its being the law of the new life and birth, with all its spontaneous and free development of obedience."
Not a forgetful hearer . . .--Literally, not a hearer of forgetfulness, but a doer of work. Thus rendered, the words of the sentence balance each other, and comment is needless.
This man shall be blessed in his deed.--Or, as in the margin, doing. A return perhaps in thought to the Beatitudes, and the close of that Sermon on the Mount, of which they were the opening words. The blessedness of this humbly active Christian is like that of the wise man there spoken of "which built his house upon a rock" (Matthew 7:24-25).Verse 25. - Application of the illustration in the form of a contrast. Looketh into (παρακύψας). For the literal sense of the word, see John 20:5, 11; Luke 24:12. The figurative meaning occurs only here and in 1 Peter 1:12. Properly it signifies to "peep into." See its use in the LXX., Genesis 26:8; Proverbs 7:6; Ecclus. 21:23. When used figuratively, it conveys the idea of looking into, but scarcely with that intensive force which is often given to it and for which ἐγκύπτειν would be required (see Dr. Field's 'Otium Norvicense,' p. 147). Its use in St. Peter, loc. cit., is easy enough to explain. Angels desire even a glimpse of the mysteries. But what are we to say of its use hero? Is it that, though the man took a good look at himself in the glass (κατανοεῖν, consider, is a very strong word; cf. Romans 4:19), yet he forgot what he was like, while the man who only peeps into the law of liberty is led on to abide (παραμείνας) and so to act? The perfect law of liberty; rather, the perfect law, even the law of liberty; νόμον τέλειον τὸν τῆς ἐλευθερίας. The substantive is anarthrous, yet the attributive has the article. This construction serves to give greater prominence to the attributive, and requires the rendering given above (see Winer, § 20:4). The conception of the gospel as a "law" is characteristic of St. James (cf. James 2:8, "the royal law," and James 4:11). A forgetful hearer (ἀκροατὴς ἐπιλησμονής); i.e. a hearer characterized by forgetfulness, contrasted with ποιητὴς ἐργοῦ, a doer characterized by work.
Jump to PreviousAbides Acts Blessed Closely Continue Continues Continueth Deed Doer Effect Fixes Forgetful Forgets Free Freedom Gives Goes Hearer Intently Looks Makes Memory Obedience Obedient Perfect Putting Result Therein True. View Work Worketh
Jump to NextAbides Acts Blessed Closely Continue Continues Continueth Deed Doer Effect Fixes Forgetful Forgets Free Freedom Gives Goes Hearer Intently Looks Makes Memory Obedience Obedient Perfect Putting Result Therein True. View Work Worketh
LinksJames 1:25 NIV
James 1:25 NLT
James 1:25 ESV
James 1:25 NASB
James 1:25 KJV
James 1:25 Bible Apps
James 1:25 Biblia Paralela
James 1:25 Chinese Bible
James 1:25 French Bible
James 1:25 German Bible
Alphabetical: a abides an and at be become blessed But by continues do doer does doing effectual forgetful forgetting freedom gives has having he heard hearer in intently into it law liberty looks man not of one perfect that the this to what who will
NT Letters: James 1:25 But he who looks into the perfect (Ja Jas. Jam) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools