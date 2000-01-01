Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.
New Living Translation
Whatever is good and perfect is a gift coming down to us from God our Father, who created all the lights in the heavens. He never changes or casts a shifting shadow.
English Standard Version
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow due to change.
Berean Study Bible
Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, with whom there is no change or shifting shadow.
Berean Literal Bible
Every good act of giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of shifting.
New American Standard Bible
Every good thing given and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shifting shadow.
New King James Version
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or shadow of turning.
King James Bible
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
Christian Standard Bible
Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, who does not change like shifting shadows.
Contemporary English Version
Every good and perfect gift comes down from the Father who created all the lights in the heavens. He is always the same and never makes dark shadows by changing.
Good News Translation
Every good gift and every perfect present comes from heaven; it comes down from God, the Creator of the heavenly lights, who does not change or cause darkness by turning.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
Every generous act and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights; with Him there is no variation or shadow cast by turning.
International Standard Version
Every generous act of giving and every perfect gift is from above and comes down from the Father who made the heavenly lights, in whom there is no inconsistency or shifting shadow.
NET Bible
All generous giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation or the slightest hint of change.
New Heart English Bible
All generous giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, nor turning shadow.
A Faithful Version
Every good act of giving and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with Whom there is no variation, nor shadow of turning.
Aramaic Bible in Plain English
Every good and perfect gift descends from above, from The Father of lights with whom there is no change nor a shadow of variation.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Every good present and every perfect gift comes from above, from the Father who made the sun, moon, and stars. The Father doesn't change like the shifting shadows produced by the sun and the moon.
New American Standard 1977
Every good thing bestowed and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no variation, or shifting shadow.
King James 2000 Bible
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
American King James Version
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom is no fickleness, neither shadow of turning.
American Standard Version
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, neither shadow that is cast by turning.
Douay-Rheims Bible
Every best gift, and every perfect gift, is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom there is no change, nor shadow of alteration.
Darby Bible Translation
Every good gift and every perfect gift comes down from above, from the Father of lights, with whom is no variation nor shadow of turning.
English Revised Version
Every good gift and every perfect boon is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, neither shadow that is cast by turning.
Webster's Bible Translation
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.
Weymouth New Testament
Every gift which is good, and every perfect boon, is from above, and comes down from the Father, who is the source of all Light. In Him there is no variation nor the slightest suggestion of change.
World English Bible
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of lights, with whom can be no variation, nor turning shadow.
Young's Literal Translation
every good giving, and every perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the lights, with whom is no variation, or shadow of turning;
Study BibleGood and Perfect Gifts
…16Do not be deceived, my beloved brothers. 17Every good and perfect gift is from above, coming down from the Father of the heavenly lights, with whom there is no change or shifting shadow. 18He chose to give us birth through the word of truth, that we would be a kind of firstfruits of His creation.…
Cross References
Psalm 85:12
The LORD will indeed provide what is good, and our land will yield its increase.
Psalm 102:27
But You remain the same, and Your years will never end.
Psalm 136:7
He made the great lights--His loving devotion endures forever.
Daniel 2:22
He reveals the deep and hidden things; He knows what lies in darkness, and light dwells with Him.
Malachi 3:6
"Because I, the LORD, do not change, you descendants of Jacob have not been destroyed.
Matthew 7:11
So if you who are evil know how to give good gifts to your children, how much more will your Father in heaven give good things to those who ask Him!
John 3:3
Jesus replied, "Truly, truly, I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless he is born again."
John 3:27
John replied, "A man can receive only what is given him from heaven.
1 Timothy 6:16
He alone is immortal and dwells in unapproachable light. No one has ever seen Him, nor can anyone see Him. To Him be honor and eternal dominion! Amen.
James 3:15
Such wisdom does not come from above, but is earthly, unspiritual, demonic.
James 3:17
But the wisdom from above is first of all pure, then peaceable, gentle, accommodating, full of mercy and good fruit, impartial, and sincere.
1 John 1:5
And this is the message we have heard from Him and announce to you: God is light, and in Him there is no darkness at all.
Treasury of Scripture
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above, and comes down from the Father of lights, with whom is no fickleness, neither shadow of turning.
good.
James 1:5 If any of you lack wisdom, let him ask of God, that giveth to all men liberally, and upbraideth not; and it shall be given him.
James 3:15,17 This wisdom descendeth not from above, but is earthly, sensual, devilish…
Genesis 41:16,38,39 And Joseph answered Pharaoh, saying, It is not in me: God shall give Pharaoh an answer of peace…
from the.
Genesis 1:2-5,14,15 And the earth was without form, and void; and darkness was upon the face of the deep. And the Spirit of God moved upon the face of the waters…
Deuteronomy 4:19 And lest thou lift up thine eyes unto heaven, and when thou seest the sun, and the moon, and the stars, even all the host of heaven, shouldest be driven to worship them, and serve them, which the LORD thy God hath divided unto all nations under the whole heaven.
Psalm 19:1-8 To the chief Musician, A Psalm of David. The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork…
no variableness.
Numbers 23:19 God is not a man, that he should lie; neither the son of man, that he should repent: hath he said, and shall he not do it? or hath he spoken, and shall he not make it good?
1 Samuel 15:29 And also the Strength of Israel will not lie nor repent: for he is not a man, that he should repent.
Psalm 122:6 Pray for the peace of Jerusalem: they shall prosper that love thee.
LexiconEvery
πᾶσα (pasa)
Adjective - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3956: All, the whole, every kind of. Including all the forms of declension; apparently a primary word; all, any, every, the whole.
good
δόσις (dosis)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 1394: A giving, gift, donation. From the base of didomi; a giving; by implication, a gift.
and
καὶ (kai)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2532: And, even, also, namely.
perfect
τέλειον (teleion)
Adjective - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 5046: From telos; complete; neuter completeness.
gift
δώρημα (dōrēma)
Noun - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 1434: A gift, bounty. From doreomai; a bestowment.
is
ἐστιν (estin)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1510: I am, exist. The first person singular present indicative; a prolonged form of a primary and defective verb; I exist.
from above,
ἄνωθέν (anōthen)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 509: From ano; from above; by analogy, from the first; by implication, anew.
coming down
καταβαῖνον (katabainon)
Verb - Present Participle Active - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 2597: To go down, come down, either from the sky or from higher land, descend. From kata and the base of basis; to descend.
from
ἀπὸ (apo)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 575: From, away from. A primary particle; 'off, ' i.e. Away, in various senses.
the
τοῦ (tou)
Article - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3588: The, the definite article. Including the feminine he, and the neuter to in all their inflections; the definite article; the.
Father
Πατρὸς (Patros)
Noun - Genitive Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3962: Father, (Heavenly) Father, ancestor, elder, senior. Apparently a primary word; a 'father'.
of the heavenly lights,
φώτων (phōtōn)
Noun - Genitive Neuter Plural
Strong's Greek 5457: Light, a source of light, radiance. From an obsolete phao; luminousness.
with
παρ’ (par’)
Preposition
Strong's Greek 3844: Gen: from; dat: beside, in the presence of; acc: alongside of.
whom
ᾧ (hō)
Personal / Relative Pronoun - Dative Masculine Singular
Strong's Greek 3739: Who, which, what, that.
there is
ἔνι (eni)
Verb - Present Indicative Active - 3rd Person Singular
Strong's Greek 1762: Contraction for the third person singular present indicative of eneimi; impersonally, there is in or among.
no
οὐκ (ouk)
Adverb
Strong's Greek 3756: No, not. Also ouk, and ouch a primary word; the absolute negative adverb; no or not.
change
παραλλαγὴ (parallagē)
Noun - Nominative Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 3883: A change, variation, mutation. From a compound of para and allasso; transmutation, i.e. fickleness: variableness.
or
ἢ (ē)
Conjunction
Strong's Greek 2228: Or, than. A primary particle of distinction between two connected terms; disjunctive, or; comparative, than.
shifting
τροπῆς (tropēs)
Noun - Genitive Feminine Singular
Strong's Greek 5157: A turning, change, mutation. From an apparently primary trepo to turn; a turn, i.e. Revolution.
shadow.
ἀποσκίασμα (aposkiasma)
Noun - Nominative Neuter Singular
Strong's Greek 644: From a compound of apo and a derivative of skia; a shading off, i.e. Obscuration.
Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above.--This beautiful sentence, more musical still in the Greek, is thought to be the fragment of some Christian hymn. Two words are translated by our one "gift"; the first is rather the act of giving, the second the gift itself, and the effect of both together is a climax to the statement of God's benevolence. The difference between the two is observed in the Genevan version of 1557. "There are diversities of gifts" (1Corinthians 12:4), even as "one star differeth from another star in glory" (1Corinthians 15:41), but "the same Spirit" is the giver of all. Where in St. John's Gospel (John 3:1) we read, "Except a man be born again," the most probable meaning is "from above," expressed exactly as in the present case; and thus we know whence is the true birth of the soul.
Cometh down from the Father of lights.--Great difference of opinion is found concerning these "lights," whether the term be figurative, as of goodness or wisdom; or a reference to the mysterious Urim (Exodus 28:30, et seq.) which flamed on the breast of Aaron; or spiritual, as of grace and glory; or material, viz., the "lights" set "in the firmament of heaven" (Genesis 1:14-15) "when the morning stars sang together" (Job 38:7). It were not amiss to take the whole of these interpretations, for they, and perhaps others, the purport of which we as yet can barely guess, are included in this Scripture. "God," remarks Bishop Wordsworth, "is the Father of all lights--the light of the natural world, the sun, the moon, and stars, shining in the heavens; the light of reason and conscience; the light of His Law; the light of prophecy, shining in a dark place; the light of the gospel shining throughout the world; the light of apostles, confessors, martyrs, bishops, and priests, preaching that gospel to all nations; the light of the Holy Ghost shining in our hearts; the light of the heavenly city; God is the Father of them all. He is the everlasting Father of the everlasting Son, who is the Light of the world." But that the mind of the sacred writer was mainly on the lights of the material universe may be seen from his next thought.
With whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning.--The phraseology is almost scientific. There are changes, literally "parallaxes," of the heavenly bodies themselves, and eclipses one of another by shadows projected through space, but no such variableness with God, nor changing of faintest shade. And even further, the greatest and most marvellous of His works on high "must be dissolved" (2Peter 3:11), "the sun darkened, the moon not give her light, the stars fall from heaven" (Matthew 24:29), and the heavens themselves "be rolled together as a scroll" (Isaiah 34:4). But if "the things which are seen are temporal, the things which are not seen are eternal" (2Corinthians 4:18). "I am the Lord," is the burden of His latest prophet; "I change not" (Malachi 3:6).Verse 17. - Every good gift, etc. The words form a hexameter verse, though this is probably accidental, and no sign that they are a quotation. Δόσις and δώρημα should be distinguished. "Every kind of gift that is good, and every one that is perfect in its kind" (Dean Scott). Δόσις and δῶρον occur together in the LXX. in Proverbs 21:14. They are expressly distinguished by Philo, who says that the latter involves the idea of magnitude and fullness, which is wanting to the former (see Lightfoot on 'Revision,' p. 77) "Every good gift and every perfect boon, R.V. The Father of lights (ἀπὸ τοῦ Πατρὸς τῶν φώτων). The word must refer to the heavenly bodies, of which God may be said to be the Father, in that he is their Creator (for "Father," in the sense of Creator, cf. Job 38:28). From him who "made the stars also" comes down every good and perfect gift, and with him "there can be no variation, neither shadow that is cast by turning." These last words appear to fix the meaning of φῶτα, as τροπή is used in the LXX. as in classical writers for the changes of the heavenly bodies (see Job 38:33; Deuteronomy 33:14; Wisd. 7:18). Οὐκ ἔνι, "there is no room for." It negatives, not only the fact, but the possibility also (cf. Galatians 3:28; Colossians 3:11).
Jump to PreviousBoon Cast Change Due Gift Good Heaven Heavenly Lights Perfect Shade Shadow Shadows Shifting Source Suggestion True. Turning
Jump to NextBoon Cast Change Due Gift Good Heaven Heavenly Lights Perfect Shade Shadow Shadows Shifting Source Suggestion True. Turning
LinksJames 1:17 NIV
James 1:17 NLT
James 1:17 ESV
James 1:17 NASB
James 1:17 KJV
James 1:17 Bible Apps
James 1:17 Biblia Paralela
James 1:17 Chinese Bible
James 1:17 French Bible
James 1:17 German Bible
Alphabetical: above and change coming does down Every Father from gift given good heavenly is lights like no not of or perfect shadow shadows shifting the there thing variation who whom with
NT Letters: James 1:17 Every good gift and every perfect gift (Ja Jas. Jam) Christian Bible Study Resources, Dictionary, Concordance and Search Tools