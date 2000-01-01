Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God endures forever."
New Living Translation
The grass withers and the flowers fade, but the word of our God stands forever.”
English Standard Version
The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of our God will stand forever.
Berean Study Bible
The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God stands forever.”
New American Standard Bible
The grass withers, the flower fades, But the word of our God stands forever.
New King James Version
The grass withers, the flower fades, But the word of our God stands forever.”
King James Bible
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.
Christian Standard Bible
The grass withers, the flowers fade, but the word of our God remains forever."
Contemporary English Version
Flowers and grass fade away, but what our God has said will never change.
Good News Translation
Yes, grass withers and flowers fade, but the word of our God endures forever."
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The grass withers, the flowers fade, but the word of our God remains forever."
International Standard Version
Grass withers and flowers fade away, when the LORD's breath blows on them, but the word of our God will stand forever. "
NET Bible
The grass dries up, the flowers wither, but the decree of our God is forever reliable."
New Heart English Bible
The grass withers, the flower fades, but the word of the LORD stands forever."
A Faithful Version
The grass withers, the flower fades; but the Word of our God shall stand forever."
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Grass dries up, and flowers wither, but the word of our God will last forever."
JPS Tanakh 1917
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; But the word of our God shall stand for ever.'
New American Standard 1977
The grass withers, the flower fades, But the word of our God stands forever.
King James 2000 Bible
The grass withers, the flower fades: but the word of our God shall stand forever.
American King James Version
The grass wither, the flower fades: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.
American Standard Version
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the word of our God shall stand forever.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
The grass withers, and the flower fades: but the word of our God abides for ever.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The grass is withered, and the flower is fallen: but the word of our Lord endureth for ever.
Darby Bible Translation
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth; but the word of our God abideth for ever.
English Revised Version
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.
Webster's Bible Translation
The grass withereth, the flower fadeth: but the word of our God shall shall stand forever.
World English Bible
The grass withers, the flower fades; but the word of our God stands forever."
Young's Literal Translation
Withered hath grass, faded the flower, But a word of our God riseth for ever.
Study BibleThe Word of the Lord Stands Forever
…7The grass withers and the flowers fall when the breath of the LORD blows on them; indeed, the people are grass. 8The grass withers and the flowers fall, but the word of our God stands forever.”
Cross References
Matthew 5:18
For I tell you truly, until heaven and earth pass away, not a single jot, not a stroke of a pen, will disappear from the Law until everything is accomplished.
1 Peter 1:25
but the word of the Lord stands forever." And this is the word that was proclaimed to you.
Numbers 23:19
God is not a man, that He should lie, or a son of man, that He should change His mind. Does He speak and not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?
Psalm 111:8
They are upheld forever and ever, enacted in truth and uprightness.
Psalm 119:89
Your word, O LORD, is everlasting; it is firmly fixed in the heavens.
Isaiah 46:10
I distinguish the end from the beginning, and ancient times from what is still to come, saying: 'My purpose will be established, and I will accomplish all My good pleasure.'
Isaiah 55:11
so My word that proceeds from My mouth will not return to Me empty, but it will accomplish what I please, and it will prosper where I send it.
Isaiah 59:21
"As for Me, this is My covenant with them," says the LORD. "My Spirit who is on you, and My words that I have put in your mouth, will not depart from your mouth, from the mouths of your children, or from the mouths of your children's children, from now on and forevermore," says the LORD.
Jeremiah 44:29
This will be a sign to you, declares the LORD, that I will punish you in this place, so you may know that My threats of harm against you will surely stand.
Treasury of Scripture
The grass wither, the flower fades: but the word of our God shall stand for ever.
the word
Isaiah 46:10,11 Declaring the end from the beginning, and from ancient times the things that are not yet done, saying, My counsel shall stand, and I will do all my pleasure: …
Isaiah 55:10,11 For as the rain cometh down, and the snow from heaven, and returneth not thither, but watereth the earth, and maketh it bring forth and bud, that it may give seed to the sower, and bread to the eater: …
Psalm 119:89-91 LAMED. For ever, O LORD, thy word is settled in heaven…
LexiconThe grass
חָצִ֖יר (ḥā·ṣîr)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2682: Green grass, herbage
withers
יָבֵ֥שׁ (yā·ḇêš)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3001: To be ashamed, confused, disappointed, to dry up, wither
[and] the flowers
צִ֑יץ (ṣîṣ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6731: Glistening, a burnished plate, a flower, a wing
fall,
נָ֣בֵֽל (nā·ḇêl)
Verb - Qal - Perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5034: To wilt, to fall away, fail, faint, to be foolish, wicked, to despise, disgrace
but the word
וּדְבַר־ (ū·ḏə·ḇar-)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular construct
Strong's Hebrew 1697: A word, a matter, thing, a cause
of our God
אֱלֹהֵ֖ינוּ (’ĕ·lō·hê·nū)
Noun - masculine plural construct | first person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 430: gods -- the supreme God, magistrates, a superlative
stands
יָק֥וּם (yā·qūm)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 6965: To arise, stand up, stand
forever.”
לְעוֹלָֽם׃ (lə·‘ō·w·lām)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5769: Concealed, eternity, frequentatively, always
Verse 8. - The Word of our God shall stand for ever. Amid all human frailty, shiftingness, changefulness, there is one thing that endures, and stroll endure - God's Word (see the comment on the first part of ver. 6). In the sureness of God's promises is Israel's exceeding comfort.
