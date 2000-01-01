Study Bible

Cross References

Matthew 5:18

For I tell you truly, until heaven and earth pass away, not a single jot, not a stroke of a pen, will disappear from the Law until everything is accomplished.



1 Peter 1:25

but the word of the Lord stands forever." And this is the word that was proclaimed to you.



Numbers 23:19

God is not a man, that He should lie, or a son of man, that He should change His mind. Does He speak and not act? Does He promise and not fulfill?



Psalm 111:8

They are upheld forever and ever, enacted in truth and uprightness.



Psalm 119:89

Your word, O LORD, is everlasting; it is firmly fixed in the heavens.



Isaiah 46:10

I distinguish the end from the beginning, and ancient times from what is still to come, saying: 'My purpose will be established, and I will accomplish all My good pleasure.'



Isaiah 55:11

so My word that proceeds from My mouth will not return to Me empty, but it will accomplish what I please, and it will prosper where I send it.



Isaiah 59:21

"As for Me, this is My covenant with them," says the LORD. "My Spirit who is on you, and My words that I have put in your mouth, will not depart from your mouth, from the mouths of your children, or from the mouths of your children's children, from now on and forevermore," says the LORD.



Jeremiah 44:29

This will be a sign to you, declares the LORD, that I will punish you in this place, so you may know that My threats of harm against you will surely stand.



