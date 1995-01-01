Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth. He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the shields with fire.
New Living Translation
He causes wars to end throughout the earth. He breaks the bow and snaps the spear; he burns the shields with fire.
English Standard Version
He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; he breaks the bow and shatters the spear; he burns the chariots with fire.
Berean Study Bible
He makes wars to cease throughout the earth; He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the shields in the fire.
King James Bible
He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.
New King James Version
He makes wars cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariot in the fire.
New American Standard Bible
He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariots with fire.
NASB 1995
He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariots with fire.
NASB 1977
He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow and cuts the spear in two; He burns the chariots with fire.
Amplified Bible
He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; He breaks the bow into pieces and snaps the spear in two; He burns the chariots with fire.
Christian Standard Bible
He makes wars cease throughout the earth. He shatters bows and cuts spears to pieces; he sets wagons ablaze.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He makes wars cease throughout the earth. He shatters bows and cuts spears to pieces; He burns up the chariots."
American Standard Version
He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariots in the fire.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
Putting an end to wars as for the ends of the earth; he will crush the bow, and break in pieces the weapon, and burn the bucklers with fire.
Contemporary English Version
God brings wars to an end all over the world. He breaks the arrows, shatters the spears, and burns the shields.
Douay-Rheims Bible
making wars to cease even to the end of the earth. He shall destroy the bow, and break the weapons: and the shield he shall burn in the fire.
English Revised Version
He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariots in the fire.
Good News Translation
He stops wars all over the world; he breaks bows, destroys spears, and sets shields on fire.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
He puts an end to wars all over the earth. He breaks an archer's bow. He cuts spears in two. He burns chariots.
International Standard Version
He causes wars to cease all over the earth, he causes the bow to break, the spear to snap, the chariots to ignite and burn.
JPS Tanakh 1917
He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; He breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; He burneth the chariots in the fire.
Literal Standard Version
Causing wars to cease, "" To the end of the earth, He shatters the bow, "" And He has cut apart the spear, "" He burns chariots with fire.
NET Bible
He brings an end to wars throughout the earth; he shatters the bow and breaks the spear; he burns the shields with fire.
New Heart English Bible
He makes wars cease throughout the earth. He breaks the bow, and shatters the spear. He burns the chariots in the fire.
World English Bible
He makes wars cease to the end of the earth. He breaks the bow, and shatters the spear. He burns the chariots in the fire.
Young's Literal Translation
Causing wars to cease, Unto the end of the earth, the bow he shivereth, And the spear He hath cut asunder, Chariots he doth burn with fire.
Study BibleGod is Our Refuge and Strength
…8Come, see the works of the LORD, who brings devastation upon the earth. 9He makes wars to cease throughout the earth; He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the shields in the fire. 10“Be still and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted over the earth.”…
Cross References
1 Samuel 2:4
The bows of the mighty are broken, but the feeble are equipped with strength.
2 Samuel 3:1
Now the war between the house of Saul and the house of David was protracted. And David grew stronger and stronger, while the house of Saul grew weaker and weaker.
Psalm 37:15
But their swords will pierce their own hearts, and their bows will be broken.
Psalm 76:3
There He shattered the flaming arrows, the shield and sword and weapons of war. Selah
Isaiah 2:4
Then He will judge between the nations and arbitrate for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor train anymore for war.
Isaiah 9:5
For every trampling boot of battle and every garment rolled in blood will be burned as fuel for the fire.
Jeremiah 49:35
This is what the LORD of Hosts says: "Behold, I will shatter Elam's bow, the mainstay of their might.
Jeremiah 51:56
For a destroyer is coming against her--against Babylon. Her warriors will be captured, and their bows will be broken, for the LORD is a God of retribution; He will repay in full.
Ezekiel 39:9
Then those who dwell in the cities of Israel will go out, kindle fires, and burn up the weapons--the bucklers and shields, the bows and arrows, the clubs and spears. For seven years they will use them for fuel.
Micah 4:3
Then He will judge between many peoples and arbitrate for strong nations far and wide. Then they will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor will they train anymore for war.
Nahum 2:13
"Behold, I am against you," declares the LORD of Hosts. "I will send your chariots up in smoke, and the sword will devour your young lions. I will cut off your prey from the earth, and the voices of your messengers will no longer be heard."
Haggai 2:22
I will overturn royal thrones and destroy the power of the kingdoms of the nations. I will overturn chariots and their riders; horses and their riders will fall, each by the sword of his brother.
Treasury of Scripture
He makes wars to cease to the end of the earth; he breaks the bow, and cuts the spear in sunder; he burns the chariot in the fire.
maketh
Isaiah 2:4 And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Isaiah 11:9 They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain: for the earth shall be full of the knowledge of the LORD, as the waters cover the sea.
Isaiah 60:18 Violence shall no more be heard in thy land, wasting nor destruction within thy borders; but thou shalt call thy walls Salvation, and thy gates Praise.
breaketh
Psalm 76:3-6 There brake he the arrows of the bow, the shield, and the sword, and the battle. Selah…
Ezekiel 39:3,9,10 And I will smite thy bow out of thy left hand, and will cause thine arrows to fall out of thy right hand…
burneth
Joshua 11:6,9 And the LORD said unto Joshua, Be not afraid because of them: for to morrow about this time will I deliver them up all slain before Israel: thou shalt hough their horses, and burn their chariots with fire…
Micah 5:10 And it shall come to pass in that day, saith the LORD, that I will cut off thy horses out of the midst of thee, and I will destroy thy chariots:
He maketh.--Comp. Virg. 'n., 3:560.Verse 9. - He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth (comp. Isaiah 2:4; Isaiah 11:9; Isaiah 65:25). Each great deliverance effected by God is followed naturally by a term of peace (comp. Judges 3:11, 30; Judges 5:31; Judges 8:28; "and the land had rest twenty, forty, eighty years"), each such term being typical of the final peace, when God shall have put down all enemies under Messiah's feet. He breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; i.e. he destroys all offensive weapons, so that none may "hurt or destroy in all his holy mountain" (Isaiah 11:9). He burneth the chariot in the fire. War-chariots were largely employed by the Assyrians, and formed the main strength of the army of Sennacherib (2 Kings 19:23).
Parallel Commentaries ...
LexiconHe makes wars
מִלְחָמוֹת֮ (mil·ḥā·mō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4421: A battle, war
to cease
מַשְׁבִּ֥ית (maš·bîṯ)
Verb - Hifil - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7673: To repose, desist from exertion
throughout
עַד־ (‘aḏ-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5704: As far as, even to, up to, until, while
the earth;
הָ֫אָ֥רֶץ (hā·’ā·reṣ)
Article | Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 776: Earth, land
He breaks
יְ֭שַׁבֵּר (yə·šab·bêr)
Verb - Piel - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7665: To break, break in pieces
the bow
קֶ֣שֶׁת (qe·šeṯ)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7198: A bow, for, shooting, the iris
and shatters
וְקִצֵּ֣ץ (wə·qiṣ·ṣêṣ)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Conjunctive perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7112: To chop off
the spear;
חֲנִ֑ית (ḥă·nîṯ)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2595: A lance
He burns
יִשְׂרֹ֥ף (yiś·rōp̄)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8313: To be, on fire
the shields
עֲ֝גָל֗וֹת (‘ă·ḡā·lō·wṯ)
Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5699: Something revolving, a wheeled vehicle
in the fire.
בָּאֵֽשׁ׃ (bā·’êš)
Preposition-b, Article | Noun - common singular
Strong's Hebrew 784: A fire
