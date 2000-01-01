Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
The wolf will live with the lamb, the leopard will lie down with the goat, the calf and the lion and the yearling together; and a little child will lead them.
New Living Translation
In that day the wolf and the lamb will live together; the leopard will lie down with the baby goat. The calf and the yearling will be safe with the lion, and a little child will lead them all.
English Standard Version
The wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the young goat, and the calf and the lion and the fattened calf together; and a little child shall lead them.
Berean Study Bible
The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat; the calf and young lion and fatling will be together, and a little child will lead them.
New American Standard Bible
And the wolf will dwell with the lamb, And the leopard will lie down with the young goat, And the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little boy will lead them.
New King James Version
“The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, The leopard shall lie down with the young goat, The calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little child shall lead them.
King James Bible
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
Christian Standard Bible
The wolf will dwell with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat. The calf, the young lion, and the fattened calf will be together, and a child will lead them.
Contemporary English Version
Leopards will lie down with young goats, and wolves will rest with lambs. Calves and lions will eat together and be cared for by little children.
Good News Translation
Wolves and sheep will live together in peace, and leopards will lie down with young goats. Calves and lion cubs will feed together, and little children will take care of them.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat. The calf, the young lion, and the fatling will be together, and a child will lead them.
International Standard Version
"The wolf will live with the lamb; the leopard will lie down with the young goat. The calf and the lion will graze together, and a little child will lead them.
NET Bible
A wolf will reside with a lamb, and a leopard will lie down with a young goat; an ox and a young lion will graze together, as a small child leads them along.
New Heart English Bible
The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the young goat; The calf and the young lion will graze together; and a little child will lead them.
A Faithful Version
Also the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the cub lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Wolves will live with lambs. Leopards will lie down with goats. Calves, young lions, and year-old lambs will be together, and little children will lead them.
JPS Tanakh 1917
And the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, And the leopard shall lie down with the kid; And the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little child shall lead them.
New American Standard 1977
And the wolf will dwell with the lamb, And the leopard will lie down with the kid, And the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; And a little boy will lead them.
King James 2000 Bible
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
American King James Version
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatted calf together; and a little child shall lead them.
American Standard Version
And the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And the wolf shall feed with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the young calf and bull and lion shall feed together; and a little child shall lead them.
Douay-Rheims Bible
The wolf shall dwell with the lamb: and the leopard shall lie down with the kid: the calf and the lion, and the sheep shall abide together, and a little child shall lead them.
Darby Bible Translation
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid, and the calf and the young lion and the fatted beast together, and a little child shall lead them.
English Revised Version
And the wolf shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
Webster's Bible Translation
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them.
World English Bible
The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the young goat; The calf, the young lion, and the fattened calf together; and a little child will lead them.
Young's Literal Translation
And a wolf hath sojourned with a lamb, And a leopard with a kid doth lie down, And calf, and young lion, and fatling are together, And a little youth is leader over them.
Study BibleThe Root of Jesse
…5Righteousness will be the belt around His hips, and faithfulness the sash around His waist. 6The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat; the calf and young lion and fatling will be together, and a little child will lead them.7The cow will graze with the bear, their young will lie down together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox.…
Cross References
Job 5:23
For you will have a covenant with the stones of the field, and the wild animals will be at peace with you.
Isaiah 2:4
Then He will judge between the nations and arbitrate for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor train anymore for war.
Isaiah 65:25
The wolf and the lamb will feed together, and the lion will eat straw like the ox, but the food of the serpent will be dust. They will do no harm nor destruction on all My holy mountain," says the LORD.
Ezekiel 34:25
I will make with them a covenant of peace and rid the land of wild animals, so that they may dwell securely in the wilderness and sleep in the forest.
Hosea 2:18
On that day I will make a covenant for them with the beasts of the field and the birds of the air and the creatures that crawl on the ground. And I will abolish bow and sword and weapons of war in the land, and will make them lie down in safety.
Treasury of Scripture
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatted calf together; and a little child shall lead them.
Isaiah 65:25 The wolf and the lamb shall feed together, and the lion shall eat straw like the bullock: and dust shall be the serpent's meat. They shall not hurt nor destroy in all my holy mountain, saith the LORD.
Ezekiel 34:25 And I will make with them a covenant of peace, and will cause the evil beasts to cease out of the land: and they shall dwell safely in the wilderness, and sleep in the woods.
Hosea 2:18 And in that day will I make a covenant for them with the beasts of the field, and with the fowls of heaven, and with the creeping things of the ground: and I will break the bow and the sword and the battle out of the earth, and will make them to lie down safely.
LexiconThe wolf
זְאֵב֙ (zə·’êḇ)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2061: A wolf
will live
וְגָ֤ר (wə·ḡār)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1481: To turn aside from the road, sojourn, to shrink, fear, to gather for, hostility
with
עִם־ (‘im-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5973: With, equally with
the lamb,
כֶּ֔בֶשׂ (ke·ḇeś)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3532: A lamb
and the leopard
וְנָמֵ֖ר (wə·nā·mêr)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5246: A leopard
will lie down
יִרְבָּ֑ץ (yir·bāṣ)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 7257: To crouch, be implication, to recline, repose, brood, lurk, imbed
with
עִם־ (‘im-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 5973: With, equally with
the goat;
גְּדִ֣י (gə·ḏî)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1423: A kid (a young goat)
the calf
וְעֵ֨גֶל (wə·‘ê·ḡel)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5695: A, calf, one nearly grown
and young lion
וּכְפִ֤יר (ū·ḵə·p̄îr)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3715: A village, a young lion
and fatling
וּמְרִיא֙ (ū·mə·rî)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4806: A fatling, fatlings
will be together,
יַחְדָּ֔ו (yaḥ·dāw)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 3162: A unit, unitedly
and a little child
וְנַ֥עַר (wə·na·‘ar)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5288: A boy, lad, youth, retainer
will lead
נֹהֵ֥ג (nō·hêḡ)
Verb - Qal - Participle - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5090: To drive forth, lead, carry away, to proceed, to sigh
them.
בָּֽם׃ (bām)
Preposition | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew
The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb . . .--It is significant of the prophet's sympathy with the animal world that he thinks of that also as sharing in the blessings of redemption. Rapine and cruelty even there were to him signs of an imperfect order, or the consequences of a fall, even as to St. Paul they witnessed of a "bondage of corruption" (Romans 8:21). The very instincts of the brute creation should be changed in "the age to come," and "the lion should eat straw like the ox." Men have discussed the question whether and when the words shall receive a literal fulfilment, and the answer to that question lies behind the veil. It may be that what we call the laws of animal nature in these respects are tending to a final goal, of which the evolution that has tamed the dog, the bull, the horse, is as it were a pledge and earnest (Soph., Antig., 342-351). It may be, however, that each form of brute cruelty was to the prophet's mind the symbol of a human evil, and the imagery admits, therefore, of an allegorical rather than a literal interpretation. The classical student will remember the striking parallelism of the fourth Eclogue of Virgil, which, in its turn, may have been a far-off echo of Isaiah's thoughts, floating in the air or embodied in apocryphal Sibylline Oracles among the Jews of Alexandria and Rome.Verses 6-9. - Messiah's kingdom, when fully realized, shall be one of perfect peace. "They shall neither hurt nor destroy in all his holy mountain." Primarily, no doubt, the passage is figurative, and points to harmony among men, who, in Messiah's kingdom, shall no longer prey one upon another (see especially ver. 9). But, from the highest spiritual standpoint, the figure itself becomes a reality, and it is seen that, if in the "new heavens and new earth" there is an animal creation, it will be fitting that there harmony should equally prevail among the inferior creation. Human sin may not have introduced rapine and violence among the beasts - at least, geologists tell us that animals preyed one upon another long before the earth was the habitation of man - but still man's influence may prevail to eradicate the beasts' natural impulses and educate them to something higher. Already domestication produces an accord and harmony that is in a certain sense against nature. May not this be carried further in the course of ages, and Isaiah's picture have a literal fulfillment? Jerome's scorn of the notion as a poetic dream has about it something harsh and untender. Will not God realize all, and more than all, of love and happiness that poets' dreams can reach to? Verse 6. - The wolf... the leopard... the young lion... the bear are the only ferocious animals of Palestine, where the tiger, the crocodile, the alligator, and the jaguar are unknown. That the Palestinian bear was carnivorous, and a danger to man, appears by Lamentations 3:10; Daniel 7:5; Amos 5:19. A little child shall lead them. Man's superiority over the brute creation shall continue, and even be augmented. The most powerful beasts shall submit to the control of a child.
