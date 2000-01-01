Verse (Click for Chapter)
New International Version
He will judge between the nations and will settle disputes for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not take up sword against nation, nor will they train for war anymore.
New Living Translation
The LORD will mediate between nations and will settle international disputes. They will hammer their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer fight against nation, nor train for war anymore.
English Standard Version
He shall judge between the nations, and shall decide disputes for many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore.
Berean Study Bible
Then He will judge between the nations and arbitrate for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor train anymore for war.
New American Standard Bible
And He will judge between the nations, And will render decisions for many peoples; And they will hammer their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not lift up sword against nation, And never again will they learn war.
New King James Version
He shall judge between the nations, And rebuke many people; They shall beat their swords into plowshares, And their spears into pruning hooks; Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, Neither shall they learn war anymore.
King James Bible
And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Christian Standard Bible
He will settle disputes among the nations and provide arbitration for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plows and their spears into pruning knives. Nation will not take up the sword against nation, and they will never again train for war.
Contemporary English Version
He will settle arguments between nations. They will pound their swords and their spears into rakes and shovels; they will never make war or attack one another.
Good News Translation
He will settle disputes among great nations. They will hammer their swords into plows and their spears into pruning knives. Nations will never again go to war, never prepare for battle again.
Holman Christian Standard Bible
He will settle disputes among the nations and provide arbitration for many peoples. They will turn their swords into plows and their spears into pruning knives. Nations will not take up the sword against other nations, and they will never again train for war.
International Standard Version
He will judge between the nations, and will render verdicts for the benefit of many. "They will beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nations will not raise swords against nations, and they will not learn warfare anymore.
NET Bible
He will judge disputes between nations; he will settle cases for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks. Nations will not take up the sword against other nations, and they will no longer train for war.
New Heart English Bible
He will judge between the nations, and will decide concerning many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
GOD'S WORD® Translation
Then he will judge disputes between nations and settle arguments between many people. They will hammer their swords into plowblades and their spears into pruning shears. Nations will never fight against each other, and they will never train for war again.
JPS Tanakh 1917
And He shall judge between the nations, And shall decide for many peoples; And they shall beat their swords into plowshares, And their spears into pruninghooks; Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, Neither shall they learn war any more.
New American Standard 1977
And He will judge between the nations, And will render decisions for many peoples; And they will hammer their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will not lift up sword against nation, And never again will they learn war.
Jubilee Bible 2000
And he shall judge among the Gentiles and shall rebuke many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruninghooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
King James 2000 Bible
And he shall judge between the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
American King James Version
And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
American Standard Version
And he will judge between the nations, and will decide concerning many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning-hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Brenton Septuagint Translation
And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plow-shares, and their spears into sickles: and nation shall not take up sword against nation, neither shall they learn to war any more.
Douay-Rheims Bible
And he shall judge the Gentiles, and rebuke many people: and they shall turn their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into sickles: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they be exercised any more to war.
Darby Bible Translation
And he shall judge among the nations, and shall reprove many peoples; and they shall forge their swords into ploughshares, and their spears into pruning-knives: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
English Revised Version
And he shall judge between the nations, and shall reprove many peoples: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruninghooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Webster's Bible Translation
And he will judge among the nations, and will rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plow-shares, and their spears into pruning-hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
World English Bible
He will judge between the nations, and will decide concerning many peoples; and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
Young's Literal Translation
And He hath judged between the nations, And hath given a decision to many peoples, And they have beat their swords to ploughshares, And their spears to pruning-hooks, Nation doth not lift up sword unto nation, Nor do they learn any more -- war.
Study BibleThe Mountain of the House of the LORD
…3And many peoples will come and say: “Come, let us go up to the mountain of the LORD, to the house of the God of Jacob. He will teach us His ways so that we may walk in His paths.” For the law will go forth from Zion, and the word of the LORD from Jerusalem. 4Then He will judge between the nations and arbitrate for many peoples. They will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor train anymore for war.
Cross References
Psalm 46:9
He makes wars to cease throughout the earth; He breaks the bow and shatters the spear; He burns the shields in the fire.
Psalm 72:3
May the mountains bring peace to the people and the hills bring righteousness.
Psalm 72:7
May the righteous flourish in his days and prosperity abound, until the moon is no more.
Psalm 110:6
He will judge the nations, heaping up the dead; He will crush the leaders far and wide.
Isaiah 9:5
For every trampling boot of battle and every garment rolled in blood will be burned as fuel for the fire.
Isaiah 9:7
Of the increase of His government and peace there will be no end. He will reign on the throne of David and over his kingdom, to establish and sustain it with justice and righteousness from that time and forevermore. The zeal of the LORD of Hosts will accomplish this.
Isaiah 11:6
The wolf will live with the lamb, and the leopard will lie down with the goat; the calf and young lion and fatling will be together, and a little child will lead them.
Isaiah 32:17
The work of righteousness will be peace; the service of righteousness will be quiet confidence forever.
Isaiah 32:18
Then my people will dwell in a peaceful place, in safe and secure places of rest.
Isaiah 33:22
For the LORD is our Judge, the LORD is our lawgiver, the LORD is our King. He will save us.
Isaiah 42:1
Here is My Servant, whom I uphold, My Chosen One, in whom My soul delights. I will put My Spirit on Him, and He will bring justice to the nations.
Hosea 2:18
On that day I will make a covenant for them with the beasts of the field and the birds of the air and the creatures that crawl on the ground. And I will abolish bow and sword and weapons of war in the land, and will make them lie down in safety.
Joel 3:10
Beat your plowshares into swords and your pruning hooks into spears. Let the weak say, 'I am strong!'
Joel 3:12
Let the nations be roused and advance into the Valley of Jehoshaphat, for there I will sit down to judge all the nations on every side.
Micah 4:3
Then He will judge between many peoples and arbitrate for strong nations far and wide. Then they will beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks. Nation will no longer take up the sword against nation, nor will they train anymore for war.
Zechariah 9:10
And I will cut off the chariot from Ephraim and the horse from Jerusalem, and the bow of war will be broken. Then He will proclaim peace to the nations; His dominion will extend from sea to sea, and from the Euphrates to the ends of the earth.
Treasury of Scripture
And he shall judge among the nations, and shall rebuke many people: and they shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks: nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war any more.
and he
Isaiah 11:3,4 And shall make him of quick understanding in the fear of the LORD: and he shall not judge after the sight of his eyes, neither reprove after the hearing of his ears: …
1 Samuel 2:10 The adversaries of the LORD shall be broken to pieces; out of heaven shall he thunder upon them: the LORD shall judge the ends of the earth; and he shall give strength unto his king, and exalt the horn of his anointed.
Psalm 82:8 Arise, O God, judge the earth: for thou shalt inherit all nations.
and they
Isaiah 9:7 Of the increase of his government and peace there shall be no end, upon the throne of David, and upon his kingdom, to order it, and to establish it with judgment and with justice from henceforth even for ever. The zeal of the LORD of hosts will perform this.
Isaiah 11:6-9 The wolf also shall dwell with the lamb, and the leopard shall lie down with the kid; and the calf and the young lion and the fatling together; and a little child shall lead them…
Psalm 46:9 He maketh wars to cease unto the end of the earth; he breaketh the bow, and cutteth the spear in sunder; he burneth the chariot in the fire.
pruning-hooks.
Isaiah 60:17,18 For brass I will bring gold, and for iron I will bring silver, and for wood brass, and for stones iron: I will also make thy officers peace, and thine exactors righteousness…
Psalm 72:3-7 The mountains shall bring peace to the people, and the little hills, by righteousness…
LexiconThen He will judge
וְשָׁפַט֙ (wə·šā·p̄aṭ)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Qal - Conjunctive perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 8199: To judge, pronounce sentence, to vindicate, punish, to govern, to litigate
between
בֵּ֣ין (bên)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 996: An interval, space between
the nations
הַגּוֹיִ֔ם (hag·gō·w·yim)
Article | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 1471: A foreign nation, a Gentile, a troop of animals, a flight of locusts
and arbitrate
וְהוֹכִ֖יחַ (wə·hō·w·ḵî·aḥ)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Hifil - Conjunctive perfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 3198: To be right, reciprocal, to argue, to decide, justify, convict
for many
רַבִּ֑ים (rab·bîm)
Adjective - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 7227: Much, many, great
peoples.
לְעַמִּ֣ים (lə·‘am·mîm)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 5971: A people, a tribe, troops, attendants, a flock
They will beat
וְכִתְּת֨וּ (wə·ḵit·tə·ṯū)
Conjunctive waw | Verb - Piel - Conjunctive perfect - third person common plural
Strong's Hebrew 3807: To bruise, violently strike
their swords
חַרְבוֹתָ֜ם (ḥar·ḇō·w·ṯām)
Noun - feminine plural construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2719: Drought, a cutting instrument, as a, knife, sword
into plowshares
לְאִתִּ֗ים (lə·’it·tîm)
Preposition-l | Noun - masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 855: A hoe, other digging implement
and their spears
וַחֲנִיתֽוֹתֵיהֶם֙ (wa·ḥă·nî·ṯō·w·ṯê·hem)
Conjunctive waw | Noun - feminine plural construct | third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 2595: A lance
into pruning hooks.
לְמַזְמֵר֔וֹת (lə·maz·mê·rō·wṯ)
Preposition-l | Noun - feminine plural
Strong's Hebrew 4211: A pruning knife
Nation
ג֤וֹי (ḡō·w)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1471: A foreign nation, a Gentile, a troop of animals, a flight of locusts
will no longer
לֹא־ (lō-)
Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
take up
יִשָּׂ֨א (yiś·śā)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 5375: To lift, carry, take
the sword
חֶ֔רֶב (ḥe·reḇ)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 2719: Drought, a cutting instrument, as a, knife, sword
against
אֶל־ (’el-)
Preposition
Strong's Hebrew 413: Near, with, among, to
nation,
גּוֹי֙ (gō·w)
Noun - masculine singular
Strong's Hebrew 1471: A foreign nation, a Gentile, a troop of animals, a flight of locusts
nor
וְלֹא־ (wə·lō-)
Conjunctive waw | Adverb - Negative particle
Strong's Hebrew 3808: Not, no
train
יִלְמְד֥וּ (yil·mə·ḏū)
Verb - Qal - Imperfect - third person masculine plural
Strong's Hebrew 3925: To exercise in, learn
anymore
ע֖וֹד (‘ō·wḏ)
Adverb
Strong's Hebrew 5750: Iteration, continuance, again, repeatedly, still, more
for war.
מִלְחָמָֽה׃ (mil·ḥā·māh)
Noun - feminine singular
Strong's Hebrew 4421: A battle, war
He shall judge among the nations.--For "rebuke" read decide or arbitrate. The ideal Divine King is to be all, and more than all, that Solomon had been (1Kings 10:24). In reliance on His wisdom and equity, nations would refer their disputes to His decision instead of the arbitrament of war. Here again we have a partial fulfilment, it may be hoped, a "springing and germinant accomplishment," in the history of Christendom. So far as the teaching of Christ has influenced international polity and law, He has been the supreme arbitrator of their disputes.
And they shall beat their swords into plowshares.--The words invert the picture of an earlier prophet, who spoke of a time of war (Joel 3:10). Isaiah must have known that prediction, and yet he proclaims (following Hosea 2:18) that peace, not war, is the ideal goal towards which the order of the Divine government is tending. (Comp. Zechariah 9:10; Luke 2:14.)Verse 4. - He shall judge among the nations. This is clearly not yet fulfilled. How God shall ultimately "judge among the nations," or rather "between nation and nation," is a mystery which only the future can reveal. It has been supposed that "by his providential retributions he will decide those international questions out of which war ordinarily springs" (Kay). But it would seem to be at least as likely that he will bring the nations to such a pitch of wisdom and moderation, that they will voluntarily discard war, and agree to decide any disputes that arise by means of arbiters. The arbiter would then, like other judges, represent God, and "by him decree justice" (Proverbs 8:15). Shall rebuke. Rosenmüller translates, "Arbiter pacts sit;" Cheyne, "shall arbitrate." Here again, as in ver. 3, "people" should be "peoples." They shall beat, etc. On a sudden call to war, nations "beat their ploughshares into swords, and their pruning-hooks into spears" (Joel 3:10). They will do the reverse "in the latter days," when God shall have "made wars to cease" (Psalm 46:9) and "speak peace unto the nations" (Zechariah 9:10).
